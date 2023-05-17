What architects draw on the blueprints and what designers model can be a very far cry from what ends up being constructed. Pipes and wires in random places. Sloppily set tiles. Toilets that are beyond saving. Interiors and exteriors that seem to hate people. These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to laziness and rushed work.

‘Les Perles du Bâtiment,’ aka ‘Building Pearls,’ is a popular French Facebook group that features some of the most hilariously horrible construction fails. We’ve collected some of the very worst offenders. Scroll down to check them out, and upvote the ones that made you gasp and say, ‘Mon Dieu, quelle horreur!’