What architects draw on the blueprints and what designers model can be a very far cry from what ends up being constructed. Pipes and wires in random places. Sloppily set tiles. Toilets that are beyond saving. Interiors and exteriors that seem to hate people. These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to laziness and rushed work.

‘Les Perles du Bâtiment,’ aka ‘Building Pearls,’ is a popular French Facebook group that features some of the most hilariously horrible construction fails. We’ve collected some of the very worst offenders. Scroll down to check them out, and upvote the ones that made you gasp and say, ‘Mon Dieu, quelle horreur!’

#1

I don’t thing anything is going through there

#2

I se how this could cause a stall in the line....

#3

The Facebook group, ‘Les Perles du Bâtiment,’ has quite a sizeable following on the social media platform. Nearly 247.6k internet users are members of this online community.

At its core, the group has a very clear focus: to share the “best of the worst” in building construction. And it’s all done for fun! Members are encouraged to enjoy themselves and to post construction fail photos for the sake of entertainment.
#4

This takes less effort to do correctly

#5

If you aren't going to share the ladder no one can use it

#6

The group’s two administrators point out that the community should strive to create “a welcoming environment” and stress the fact that this is “everyone’s responsibility.”

Members should treat each other with the respect that they deserve. It’s important to remember that when opinions diverge. “It’s okay to have constructive debates, but it’s essential to be friendly,” the admins remind the group.
#7

#8

" When you gotta heat you gott heat" - Ian, (Jurassic Park)

#9

That's simply come unscrewed, all bar one screw, and fallen down.

There are three main areas where things can go disastrously wrong when building a new property or renovating an older project. Ideally, you want to see a balance between the architect or designer’s vision, the needs and demands of the client, as well as the skills and performance of the contractors you employ to bring the entire idea to life.

But let’s be real—it’s a miracle if everyone’s on the same page throughout the entire project. It requires fantastic communication, great leadership, and quick thinking when things (inevitably) go wrong.
#10

#11

#12

What? You said attach it to the wall!

One thing that can derail the entire building project is an overly-ambitious or temperamental designer. Aside from technical skills and a wonderfully active imagination, architects and designers also have to have managerial skills. And that means being good leaders: supporting contracts, communicating clearly and often, dealing with conflicts in a calm and professional manner. Things can go disastrously wrong if those skills are lacking.
#13

M. C. Escher in real life.

#14

Naah. Bit of gaffer tape and it'll be right.

#15

This doesn't look like a construction fail.

So designers who are unable to clearly express themselves to their contractors can indirectly cause mistakes as certain aspects of the project get misinterpreted. Meanwhile, overly-arrogant architects can focus too much on their artistic vision, entirely at the expense of functionality and practicality. Some builders might not be able to turn those imaginative ideas into reality due to a lack of skills or materials. While the people who end up living in the house or apartment may be confused by the designer’s artistic direction and a user-unfriendly interior.
#16

“Can I get some help in here?”

#17

SO much trust in the stair railing!

#18

I’d like to think they’re escaping one square at a time

Secondly, the clients themselves can end up harming the overall result. Something that many of you Pandas will probably agree with is just how distracting and annoying people who constantly change their opinions can be. Flip-floppers won’t win you any friends, no matter the industry, especially not construction and design.
#19

That is the best passive aggressive insult I have ever seen xD

#20

#21

"Heated floor finished, boss!"

So if you have a client who keeps changing their thoughts on what tiles should be used in the bathroom, how many lights they want in the living room, and what colors the walls should be, it’s a nightmare waiting to happen. This sort of flip-flopping is going to slow the entire building or renovation process down considerably, as the designer and contractors have to redo some parts. Meanwhile, the builders themselves are bound to get frustrated and demotivated. After all, why bother working hard and quickly if you might have to redo everything again and again (and again!)?
#22

#23

I think that is just a locked car park. I’m guessing that once it’s paid for, the pole can be unlocked and removed.

#24

Don't let common sense get in the way of poor decisions

Last but certainly not least, the contractors, the boots on the ground, lie at the core of what will either become a testament to design greatness… or will end up being poked fun at on ‘Les Perles du Bâtiment.’ 

As we’ve covered before on Bored Panda, there’s a wide range of reasons why contractors might make unaesthetic mistakes or incredibly bizarre decisions. Some builders might run out of the materials they need and may not find the right alternatives. So instead, they have to settle for some cheaper substitutes. Others might realize that what’s demanded from them won’t be practical, so they opt for functionality over beauty.
#25

#26

#27

Temporary fix until they come back with the duct tape...

However, it doesn’t mean that all mistakes are innocent. Contractors are as varied as any other group of experts. Inevitably, you’ll run into some who don’t care about being professional: they want to get paid the greatest amount of money for the least amount of work. So they’ll be slow and sloppy because they simply don’t care about design or the client. Others might intentionally choose to cut costs and go for cheap materials and shoddy work. Something that is likely to haunt the people living on the property for years to come.
#28

You would have to reverse in there

#29

#30

What the heck is going on here?? wow, some people just aren't that bright

So, tell us, dear Pandas, which of these construction fails terrified you the most? Have you ever seen anything as bad in real life? Why do you personally think mistakes like the ones featured in this list get made at all? Share your thoughts and experiences with contractors in the comments. We can't wait to hear from you.
#31

#32

So dangerous. I'm surprised some hasn't fallen off already

#33

#34

What should they do? Drill a large hole in the natural stones destroying the house? Have it curved around? 🫠

#35

Theme music: Van Halen - Jump

#36

Western Eastern toilet

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

Presumptively there’s a drain inside too

#43

#44

#45

This is pretty clever really

#46

Scare bleu. Mais non.

#47

It’s a horrible pattern to begin with, so it hardly made it any worse…

#48

Hey! You know that old sink we don't need...?

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

I can’t be held responsible

#54

How is that even possible?

#55

I'm amateur in doing electricity, but this is something I really make sure not to do.

#56

"All the right pieces, but not necessarily in the right order".

#57

#58

#59

Yep, I'm a bit of a handyman. Why pay a fortune to a tradesman when you can do just as good a job yourself?

#60

#61

A stone wall with it concrete is bound to do that.

#62

#63

