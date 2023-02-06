There’s good design. There’s bad design. And we can usually intuitively tell the two apart just by looking at it. But wait! There’s also ‘design design,’ a really weird category that straddles the line between quality aesthetics and truly awful taste. Some designers just don’t know when to stop designing their designy designs and go way overboard. Are we starting to sound redundant and over-complicated? Good, now you’re getting it!

The best (worst?) of these ‘designy designs’ end up being shared on the r/DesignDesign subreddit, an intriguing online community that both celebrates and criticizes these errr VeRy InTeReStInG aNd ArTiStIc ideas for products and furniture. We’ve collected some of the most bizarre and original pics to share with you, Pandas.

Scroll down, upvote the designs that really had an impact on you, and if you love what you see, consider becoming a member of the subreddit.

Bored Panda reached out to Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the consumer psychology blog 'Neuroscience Of,' for a few insights on the importance of finding the right balance between the designer's vision for their product, as well as what would appeal to consumers. He told us that, at its core, user experience is about empathy. Johnson is a professor of consumer psychology at Hult International Business School and Harvard University, and the author of 'Branding that Means Business.' Read on for our interview with him.

#1

Stacked Seating At A Restaurant

#2

Found On The Designp**n Frontpage

#3

Found On Fb... I Can Hear This Image

K- THULU
K- THULU
I can hear this image too " ow, ow, fk, arggg, my ankle , sht, ahhhhh...."

We were interested to learn more about the balance between what a designer wants from their product and what consumers look for. We asked Professor Johnson about what can help designers maintain a more grounded, user-friendly perspective.

"Ultimately, good UX is an act of empathy. You have to filter your creative vision for the product through the lens of the consumer’s needs, unique preferences, and tendencies. This means creating a balance between your own aspirations for the product (e.g. what you think it could be), and how it will intuitively seem to the end user (how the user will actually be used)," he explained to Bored Panda.

"Practically speaking, by inviting the consumer into the design process and getting feedback along the product development journey, the end result is much more likely to strike this balance." However, if there's only poor communication, you might end up with a disconnect between the two. Something that Piterskii-Punk-Wall accurately showed in their comic right over here.
#4

Another Silverware Set... Another Useless Spoon

Na Schi
Na Schi
Could be practical for lab-use... As cutlery not so much.

#5

A Nature Inspired Bathroom

Hphizzle
Hphizzle
I’d like it, as long as it wasn’t slippery. But I feel like I’m slipping just looking at it

#6

Injury Attorney’s Dream Staircase

Na Schi
Na Schi
As long as you are young and fit this seems fun... for everyone else this is in best case inconvenient to worst case inaccessible.

Johnson, the host of the 'Neuroscience Of' blog, told Bored Panda that the best and most beloved products integrate both perspectives: that of the designer, as well as of the consumer.

"If the balance is tilted too far in the direction of the creator’s vision, as opposed to the user’s intuition and needs, it comes off too much as a standalone work of art, and not as a functional product," he said.

"This feels immediately obvious to the consumer: it's something that reflects an idea from a specific individual, but lacks the necessary translation to the broader world. In a word, it feels too much like ‘art,’" the professor told Bored Panda. He noted that this is perfectly fine and valuable in its own context. However, when it comes to the world of consumer products, there's a necessity for this additional layer of consumer empathy.
#7

Door Knob Design That Gives You A Fish Eye View Of The Room Ahead

#8

This Sink. Spotted On A Facebook Ad

#9

Books And Bath

As we see it, there are two main issues at play here when we’re talking about designy designs, aka over-designed products. Both explain, at least in part, why some creative professionals go completely overboard.

The first is a question of theory vs. practice and how even the best-laid plans don’t necessarily translate into reality. The second is about the relationship between the designer and their (real or imagined) audience—aka the end-users and consumers.

You might have an utterly amazing idea for a product or piece of furniture in your mind. Maybe you’ve even sketched it out! But even though the concept looks amazing on paper, it might not be the best fit for consumers. Something that any creator would be terrified to learn only after launching the idea into the market.
#10

Holy F**king S**t

Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
I don't see the problem. If this was mine, it would always look precisely like that! That's because I poop shiny little crystals. /jk

#11

Clocks

Papa Het
Papa Het
Yeah that's all my brainpower wasted for today

#12

Possibly One Of The Worst Staircases I've Ever Seen

Maybe what you’ve come up with is more akin to art and is radically impractical to use every single day. Or the item is incredibly complex and unintuitive to the average shopper on the highstreet: something that you might not realize because you’ve spent so long on the design, you know it like the back of your hand. It’s a case of design short-sightedness where the professional can’t see the forest for the trees.

Meanwhile, the professional in charge of designing the product might be completely disconnected from their intended consumers. This might happen due to a lack of information on buying trends or because of less-than-stellar communication between them and their customers. That means that the designer is essentially stuck inside a bubble with only their own ideas to consider, with very little (if any!) outside feedback.
#13

No Way This Can Go Wrong

Na Schi
Na Schi
Commenting on the title: lots can go wrong. Especially when you have overly eager co-workers with a cleaning fetish, who regularly "free" the fridge of anything that looks remotely off.

#14

Just No

#15

Thanks I Hate It

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
So what does it transform into?

However, another possible explanation for this disconnect between designers and consumers can be attributed to a more human factor. Namely, arrogance. It’s perfectly fine, even praiseworthy, that you’re confident about your work and that you feel pride in what you’ve achieved. Unfortunately, this can sometimes overshadow the end goal of what’s being sold, namely, that people want to buy and use what you’re offering.

Perhaps the creator feels like they have far better taste than the would-be buyers. So they want to ‘enlighten the masses’ (or something equally as pompous). Here’s the thing, though. Even if it’s a well-intentioned idea to want to educate people about good taste, there are different ways to go about it.

To put it mildly, it’s not the best idea to go about bragging to everyone how much more educated and intelligent you are while poking fun at them for being tasteless. However, when you come from a place of humility and a genuine desire to help, others are more open to what you have to say.
#16

This Luxurious Toilet

#17

This Hallway Must Have Looked Awesome On The Blueprints

Frank
Frank
i can feel all the corners when imaging how to navigate this (surely if you carry a bag or a tray or .. )

#18

Reinventing The Pint

Dr T
Dr T
Middle 2 segments don't look separable. Try drinking from that!

At the same time, no matter how successful and well-received a designer’s work might have been in the past, it doesn’t guarantee that their next idea will be good. Multi-functional furniture might not have the mass appeal that they hope it will, meaning it’ll remain a niche product for very niche buyers.

Similarly, even if your lovingly-crafted set of cutlery is pleasant to look at, it might be utterly atrocious to eat with, so you’re left with a decorative piece that very few people actually like.
#19

That Looks Comfortable

Na Schi
Na Schi
Probably a nice gift for the sub in the relationship 😶‍🌫️

#20

Just No

#21

Does This Count?

Jason
Jason
Not sure if I like these new ai generated anime mechs.

The r/DesignDesign subreddit was founded a few years ago, in mid-July of 2018. Since then, they’ve amassed a following of 120k redditors. The moderators running the whole show stress the fact that the pics shared by the members of the community have to be, at the same time, examples of good and awful design. There should be a balance between the two.
#22

A Banana Slide That Trains Your Determination. If You Get Lost, Your Crotch Will Die

Domi
Domi
Sterilization at such a young age?

#23

This Fire Pit That Doubles As A Side Table When You Tip All The Ash On The Floor

Na Schi
Na Schi
Mhhh, heated seatin (said in Homer Simpson's voice)

#24

W Fart Free Water

Meanwhile, the mods also ask their members to avoid reposting other people’s photos too much. “Reposts are OK as long as the post hasn't been submitted in 6 months or more than 3 times,” they set out the rules. That way, the content’s kept fresher and it helps avoid people farming attention just for the sake of attention.
#25

A Maze Of Concentric Circles On The Back Of The Phone Fitting Its Earphones Perfectly

#26

Drink The Rainbow

#27

When You Want The Guarantee Of A Broken Neck From Your Staircase

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
"Oh wait I left my phone downstairs let me just go- *dies*

Broadly speaking, taste might be subjective (e.g. preferences for minimalism or maximalism), but there are many things that we can agree on that do and don’t make much sense. If a product is user-friendly, ergonomic, intuitive to use, and matches our expectations, then we can say that it’s an example of good design.
#28

Let Me Just Find My Keys

Kit Kat
Kit Kat
Airport security's worst nightmare

#29

Imagine Going Through All The Trouble Of Publishing Just To See This

Dr T
Dr T
Was it published in 2020 actually as "toilet reading" during the great TP crisis?

#30

Splash-Proof Urinals

Papa Het
Papa Het
Erm... You sure those are urinals? I mean...

On the flip side, something that’s more like a puzzle that requires an IQ of 160 to figure out won’t get many smiles from the crowd (unless they bought it specifically because they love over-designed, over-complicated stuff). Put the user first and you can’t go wrong. Put your designs above them and you might end up in the grey zone where quality and awful taste meet.
#31

Apartments In Amsterdam

#32

Ok I Think I Found The Ultimate Decanter. This One Keeps Me Awake At Night

#33

For Me, The Juicy Salif Is The Pinnacle Of Design Design

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
I don't think this was meant to trigger my arachniphobia

#34

A Bookshelf To Store Some Pebbles Or Something

Na Schi
Na Schi
That one of the saddest waste of space I've seen so far.

#35

Stock Market Bench

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
And just like the stock market it is very VERY irritating

#36

Umbrella Doubles As A Poncho. Looks Comfy!

#37

Oh Yes, Reverse-Lamp

#38

Restroom Sign In A Bar Named Toolbar

Ode
Ode
So is the room behind the door meant for screwing?

#39

Squishy Shelves

#40

These Would Be Awful To Use

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
directly from Lord of the Rings

#41

Because A Hat Would Be Far To Complicated

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
because a hat would be to simple

#42

Saw This On Insta

Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Oddly, if you know how to read a clock, they don’t even need numbers, so why bother?

#43

This Is The New University Building Of Freiburg That At The Same Time Blinds The Road Traffic

Dr T
Dr T
The one in London used to cook people and things!

#44

If This Hasn't Already Been Posted

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Ah yes, let me wipe my a*s with p**s soaked toilet paper

#45

Wall Outlets With Extension Cords Built Into The Wall

#46

The Lucky Knot Bridge In China

waddles
waddles
i would fall down the higher part very easily

#47

Love Designy Cumbersome Roundware

Na Schi
Na Schi
Isn't it fantastic that humankind has become so evolved that we can allow us to pay actual money to retrieve the feeling of eating like a chieftain in the Early Bronze Age?

#48

Why? Just Why?

waddles
waddles
is it bad that i want it

#49

This “Reimagined” Mortar And Pestle

#50

These Stairs

waddles
waddles
lots of fun until you break a tooth

#51

Salt Lake City, Triple Decker Fireplace

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Why the f**k is that necessary

#52

Hidden Fire Extinguishers

#53

Plate Design

Cyndielouwhoo
Cyndielouwhoo
Someone was really hungry in the store...

#54

$1000 For An Uncomforable Chair With Sharp Edges

waddles
waddles
for similar results, get your cat to tangle yarn around a few planks of wood.

#55

You Can Go Illuminated I Guess (That’s A Room Light)

Domi
Domi
You come in the evening tired from work, after a very bad day, you sit on the couch at home and watch this, thank you...

#56

This Stubby Handle That You Have To Pinch To Pick Up The Coffee Cup (From IKEA)

