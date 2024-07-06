ADVERTISEMENT

Many people believe that if you just keep your eyes open, the universe will bring you what you need. And if you live in New York City, it’s best to be on the lookout while walking down the block, because you just might stumble upon the most gorgeous couch you’ve ever seen.

We took a trip to the Stooping NYC Instagram page and gathered some of our favorite recent posts from their account down below. From stunning pieces of furniture to vintage arcade games, there’s no telling what the streets of New York will present to those who are looking. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you want to pack up and move to the Big Apple, and keep reading to find a chat with the creators of Stooping NYC!