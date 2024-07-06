ADVERTISEMENT

Many people believe that if you just keep your eyes open, the universe will bring you what you need. And if you live in New York City, it’s best to be on the lookout while walking down the block, because you just might stumble upon the most gorgeous couch you’ve ever seen.

We took a trip to the Stooping NYC Instagram page and gathered some of our favorite recent posts from their account down below. From stunning pieces of furniture to vintage arcade games, there’s no telling what the streets of New York will present to those who are looking. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you want to pack up and move to the Big Apple, and keep reading to find a chat with the creators of Stooping NYC!

Taking An Early Lunch To Go Grab This One. Amsterdam And 88

#1

Stack It Up! Outside At 1510 Carroll Street. There's A Table Too

#2

You And Who? 2 Couches On The Corner Of Hawthorne And New York Ave! Clean But Coming From A Household With One Kitty

#3

We’re big fans of Stooping NYC here at Bored Panda, so this is far from the first time we’ve featured their account. But just like the city of New York, their page never gets boring. There’s always something new to be posted, whether it’s a beautiful antique or a hilarious children’s toy. One New Yorker’s trash is certainly another’s treasure!

We got in touch with the couple who anonymously runs Stooping NYC, and they were kind enough to answer a few questions for you, pandas. First, we wanted to know if it's currently the best time for stooping, since we’re well into summer.

“Summer is definitely a fantastic time for stooping. The weather's warm, and people are more likely to put out interesting items during their seasonal clean-ups,” the creators shared. “And there are also more moves. But honestly, there is no off season!”
Go Go Go!! Stuyvesant And Hancock!

#4

🪴 Rescue. Two Fiddle Leafs In Pots At 615 Kosciusko

#5

At The Risk Of Looking Stupid…who Is This? 489 West End Avenue

#6

We were also curious if the couple somehow manages to post all of the pics they’re sent from around NYC, as their page currently has over 475k followers and they must be receiving many submissions a day. “We try and post everything!” they told Bored Panda. “We, of course, look for things we know people need and items that are unique or tell a story. Something quirky, rare, or just an awesome item.”

Finally, we asked about the caption contests that sometimes pop up on the page. “We choose items for caption contests that have a bit of mystery or humor to them — something that sparks creativity,” the creators explained. “Our followers never disappoint with their clever and witty responses, making it a fun and engaging way to showcase the find.”
Super Super Cool. On Ludlow Between Essex And Rivington.

#7

Do You Believe In Unicorns? S 8th Between Berry & Bedford

#8

Seems Like A Good Night For A Caption Contest. On Summerfield Near Wyckoff

#9

I’m an avid thrifter myself, and personally, it pains me to buy something new if I know I can find a gently used version on Facebook marketplace or at a local thrift store. Very few things actually need to be purchased brand new. And while I’m a bit jealous that we don’t have a stooping culture where I live, I am thrilled to see that this trend is expanding out of New York. CEPSA reports that there’s even a Spanish Stooping Vigo account now, as well as Stooping Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia and more.     
Oh All In. Carlton & Myrtle @ The Fire Station

#10

The Best Bus Stop Waiting Area In NYC! Ave C Between 7th And 8th

#11

Non-Existent Trunk Room But Will Easily Fit Into Every Parking Spot So… There's That. 234 Meserole St

#12

While stooping might not be as popular in Spain yet as it is in New York, Magali Navarro, the creator of Stooping Vigo, told CEPSA that it’s definitely gaining popularity, especially amongst younger generations. 

“If it is something original and beautiful, regardless of whether it is old enough to be considered a relic or modern in the purest Scandinavian style, it lasts less than an hour on the streets," Navarro shared. And while not every piece is ready to display in someone’s home immediately, she added that many are still picked up to be upcycled.

Could Only Mean One Thing…. 30th St And Astoria Blvd!

#13

Oh The Stoops Are On 🔥 Right Now. Sixth Ave Btw Lincoln And St. John's Place In Park Slope

#14

#15

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Stooping culture has even reached the streets of China, ABC News Australia reports. 27-year-old digital marketer Mikiko Chen shared with ABC News that she’s been hunting for discarded items on the streets of Shanghai during the nights to find things that are worth keeping. “It's wasteful to throw away something that's still usable, it's better to share it with others who need it,” Chen says. She also noted that the idea of taking secondhand items is often stigmatized by older generations in China, but the trend is gaining popularity amongst the youth.
I'm Sorry… Whaaaat? Old School Popcorn Machine On 303 Monroe Street!

#16

Give It A Great Home! 15 Jackson!

#17

Beloved Wood Vanity On West Side Of Dearborn Ct (Between Crown And Montgomery)

#18

Stooping has also become a great way for young people in China to help strengthen their communities. Some have organized group bike rides to go out and find items together, and others have organized flea markets and exchange events where people can swap items with one another. Stooping isn’t always the easiest way to find sustainable items in every city, but that doesn’t mean that the spirit of stooping can’t be applied to the community. A little creativity can go a long way. 
Classic! Red Radio Flyer Wagon On Bleecker And 1st!

#19

A Little Ray Of Sunshine! Super Cute Couch Nice Shape Outside 1164 Greene Ave 11221

#20

Details Details. Gorgeous On 74 Between Park Madison

#21

Newest Stooping Series: Magical Or Mushrooms? Windsor And Howard Place In Windsor Terrace!

#22

#23

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

#24

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Stooping is mostly used to find furniture and household items, rather than clothing, but those can have a significant impact on the environment as well. IKEA actually uses 1% of the entire world’s wood each year to create cheap furniture, and they only account for one brand. Picking up stooped furniture is a great way to stop contributing to this deforestation. Plus, the items you’ll find on the street will definitely have much more character than the exact same pieces that can be found in millions of homes around the globe.    
Modern Coffee Table On 90th Between 1st And York

#25

We Need To Know If This Jukebox Works! On S. Third And Havemeyer St.

#26

#27

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

We hope you’re enjoying these photos of treasures found on the streets of New York, pandas! Keep upvoting the items you would love to take home with you if you had the chance, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever done any stooping of your own in your home city. Then, if you’d like to check out our list of the best Stooping NYC pics of all time, look no further than right here
Cutie On 65th St Between Woodside Avenue And Queens Blvd In Woodside

#28

We Get Sent A Lot Of Toilets Guys. We Really Do. But This Is Our First Fancy Toilet! 183 Sterling Pl

#29

#30

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Yes No Or Maybe So? Madison And Thompkins

#31

Amazing Little Bundle! 60 W 87 Washer Dryer Work!

#32

Cutest Little Breakfast Bar. 5th Street Between 1st And 2nd Ave In The East

#33

#34

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Oh You Know, Just Your Regular Ol' Stooping Hamburger Painting

#35

I'd Like My Viking Waffles With A Side Of Stooped Sliced Carrots Please. 8th And C

#36

There Is Soooo Much Going On Here 😆. 195 Fenimore St.

#37

Gorg And "Gratis" Blue Velvet Couch On Jefferson Street Between Wilson And Knickerbocker

#38

#39

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

6 Drawers For Six Spaces! Phew. Sage Green Dream Dresser At 146 Lefferts Pl

#40

#41

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Staaaatement Piece. 79th Between 1st And York

#42

So We Were Asleep But This "Morello Forni Range Fmr" Pizza Oven Was Left Outside Eataly! 24th Off Broadway!

#43

#44

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

So Much Going On Here! On Hart St Between Marcy Ave And Tompkins Ave In Bedstuy

#45

Totally Ready For Someone Furnishing A New Place! Sackett St & Fourth Ave!!

#46

"Happy Eclipse Season". Halsey & Stuyvesant

#47

It's Literally Set Up For A Game Of Stoooing Musical Chairs. Hicks And Warren!

#48

Take One Please

#49

#50

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

#51

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Lobster Catching Anyone? Fake Lobster Cages From The Now Closed Burger & Lobster Restaurant. 19th Between 5th And 6th

#52

So I Think It's Fair To Say That There Is A Lot Going On. Corner Of Flatbush And Lefferts Ave

#53

#54

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Moooooood Lighting. Prospect Pl Btw Nostrand Ave And NY Ave (Crown Heights)

#55

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

We Got Sent This Today And Haven’t Received An Address Yet… But We Can’t Wait Any Longer

We Got Sent This Today And Haven’t Received An Address Yet… But We Can’t Wait Any Longer

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Art, Art In Mirrors, Art On Mirrors. Art Mirrors?

Art, Art In Mirrors, Art On Mirrors. Art Mirrors?

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

Recycled-Treasure-Stooping-NYC-Pics

