Below, you’ll find some of the best items that have ever been shared on the Stooping NYC Instagram page, an account we’re big fans of here at Bored Panda . From gorgeous couches to stunning bouquets of flowers, enjoy scrolling through these gems that were given away for free, and keep reading to find a chat with the couple who runs Stooping NYC!

You can find anything in New York City . Whether you’re on the hunt for a delicious bagel, an incredible live performance, a world-renowned museum or a rat running through the subway dragging a slice of pizza, the Big Apple has it all. In fact, even the streets of NYC are full of treasures just waiting to be taken home.

#1 I Know It Looks Like It Needs A Little Uptake But So Worth It Share icon

#2 Guys. Good News And Bad News. Good News. This Is Amazing. Bad News. The Stoopers Told Us They Saw It Yesterday And Don’t Know If It’s Still There Share icon

#3 *Googles What Decor Items Go Best In An Oversized Bird Cage* Share icon

There’s no question that New York City is a place unlike any other. Home to nearly 20 million people, the Big Apple is a bustling city full of culture. Here, you can visit some of the best museums the world has to offer, catch an incredibly Broadway show, see your favorite band play live (as they’re not going to skip NYC on their tour), have a thousand different culinary experiences and make a stop in Central Park for some peace, quiet and fresh air. And one of the most special things NYC has to offer is the culture of stooping. Now, I grew up in a city in Texas where it was common for people to leave unwanted furniture on the sidewalk outside of their homes too. But it was a lot trickier to catch something good, as you had to know where to go. However, in New York, there are millions of people packed into only 469 square miles and thousands of people walking down every street at all hours of the day, which means it’s the perfect place to find stooping gold. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Please Sit Down And Acknowledge How Amazing This Stooping Success Is Share icon

#5 *Immediately Googles How To Decorate My House* Share icon

#6 Well Damn. Is It Weird I’m Half Expectating To Open This And Have It Be A Magical Portal? Share icon

The Stooping NYC Instagram account has been around since July 2019, and it has amassed an impressive 473k followers due to how great the page’s content is. The account, which is run anonymously by a Brooklyn couple, is dedicated to sharing amazing finds that pop up all over the city, so locals can go pick up gems for free. We're big fans of Stooping NYC here at Bored Panda, and lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the couple who runs the page to ask a couple of questions about how stooping has been lately. First, we wanted to know if they're still surprised by what they find, or if they have seen everything at this point. "We definitely have not seen it all! It’s NYC, and people are so creative and unique," the couple shared.

#7 So So So Good!!! Share icon

#8 Stoop Anthem Ready! Share icon

#9 Whoa Share icon

"We continue to be astounding by new items just like the readers are!" the expert stoopers told Bored Panda. "The recent collection of curated pieces by @taybeepboop for Facebook’s event was incredible… As were the #stoopingsuccess of them from the amazing stoopers who got the items!"

#10 Feels Like A Good Day To Get Organized Share icon

#11 Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing! Share icon

#12 You Guysssss... It’s Velvet And Yellow! Share icon

We also asked the couple if there's anything in particular they're on the hunt for when out stooping. "I don't think we've ever thought of it that way. We're not really looking for any items, we're more looking for things that are super useful to people, amazing additions to people's homes or fun for us to write captions and storytell against!" they told Bored Panda. Finally, the stooping experts added that they would love to be sent more stooping successes. "That's our favorite part!" they shared.

#13 What A Heavy Gem! Share icon

#14 It’s Like If An Accordion Met A Keyboard Share icon

#15 So Funky! We Love It! 89th & Madison Share icon

Aside from the obvious plus of getting home goods for free, stooping can be a great way to help out the planet too. Overconsumption is a huge issue nowadays, from purchasing too much IKEA furniture to buying fast fashion clothing that will only last one season. The more we can cut down on buying new, and instead focus on reusing what’s already in existence, the more we can cut down on our environmental impact as well. After all, who would want to buy a brand new dresser when there’s a perfectly good one sitting out on the street?

#16 Get Lit With These Tiffany Lamps! Share icon

#17 As The Kids Would Say…gtfoh! Share icon

#18 “Take Me! I Still Work. Unlike My Freeloading Ex-Boyfriend!!” Share icon

If you live in NYC, or another stooping-friendly city, and you’re looking for advice on how to find the best treasures your home has to offer, the New York Times has provided some tips. In NYC specifically, residents are only allowed to place bulk items on the street from 4 p.m. to midnight the night before trash is collected, so that’s usually a great time to check. But it’s also wise to keep an eye out at the end of any month, when people tend to move, and over the weekends when residents have enough time on their hands to get items outside.

#19 Oh Baby! Share icon

#20 Omg. Free Flowers Share icon

#21 Rumor Has It That This Is A Very Expensive Guitar Share icon

There are also certain neighborhoods that are better for stooping than others. For example, the Upper East Side in NYC is well known for having amazing stooping finds. But every neighborhood will have different items, and every resident will have their own opinions on where the best places to check out are. Dumbo in Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens are other notable areas to visit, the New York Times suggests.

#22 Cpw And West 83rd Right Now! Share icon

#23 We Can’t Believe Our Eyes Share icon

#24 6 Bed / 4 Bath... Cathedral Ceilings... Victorian Style... Close To The Park. 8 Inch Ceilings So Potential Buyers Must Be Under 1 Ft Tall Share icon

There’s also certain stooping etiquette that you’ll want to know when going out searching for your own goods. For example, if you come across an item with pieces missing, such as drawers, that may be a sign that someone has claimed it and will be coming back to get it. And unless an item is clearly on the curb, don’t take it. You should also be ready to pay anyone who’s around to help you relocate a large or heavy item.

#25 Almost Too Beautiful To Be Used To Hold Socks, Am I Right? Share icon

#26 Can We All Agree That This Human Is A Legend? Share icon

#27 Majestic Purple Couch. Currently On The Sidewalk On Gates Ave Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying this virtual walk through the streets of NYC, pandas! Keep upvoting the items you’d be thrilled to come across, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever found anything fantastic on the street in your own city. Then, if you’d like to check out even more photos from Stooping NYC, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!

#28 This Definitely Came From The House Of Beetlejuice Share icon

#29 Hundreds Of Free New Books! Share icon

#30 Omg Omg Omg!!! Run!! On Vernon And Nostrand In Bed Stuy Share icon

#31 What Else Is There To Say About This Amazing Massage Chair Other Than... Holy S**t!!! Woodbine & Bushwick! Share icon

#32 I Had To Share My Street Find Fireplace Journey With You Share icon

#33 Annnnd Good Morning! In Front Of 1092 Dean Street Share icon

#34 Omg Share icon

#35 Oh Come On Share icon

#36 The Pattern Share icon

#37 Damn! On St Marks Between Under Hill And Washington Share icon

#38 We Love This And We’re Going To Lift Weights All Day To Be Able To Bring It Home. Not Really. Go Get It Share icon

#39 Sfarrellnyc Snagged An Absolute Beauty! Congrats On Your Stooping Success Share icon

#40 Tell Me You’re A New Yorker, Without Telling Me You’re A New Yorker. Share icon

#41 Want More Proof Of How Amazing The Stooping NYC Community Is? Share icon

#42 Pretty Sure This Is The One You’ve Been Waiting For! Yes You! Minnetta And Macdougal Share icon

#43 I Don’t Want To Be Dramatic, But Brb While I Die At How Amazing Proseccomami_ Did With This Stooping Success Share icon

#44 O M G!!! Share icon

#45 It's Free Because It's Chardonnay Share icon

#46 This Looks Almost Too Fancy To Sit On Share icon

#47 Beanie Babies Used To Have Real Value! They Still Might... But As The Sign Says The Real Value Is As A Friend. On Cooper Street Between Knickerbocker And Irving Share icon

#48 Oh Wow!!! 193 Moffat St. Bk Share icon

#49 Jaw Drop. Classon Ave And Quincy Street Share icon

#50 Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy. Lafayette In Between Marcus Garvey And Lewis Share icon

#51 Gorgeous Stained Glass On Eastern Parkway Between Rogers And Nostrand Share icon

#52 O M G!! Share icon

#53 Red Alert!!!!! Beautiful Globe Bar Cart Share icon

#54 Disney Movie Ready! South Side Of West 55th Between 9th And 10th Share icon

#55 So The Disco Ball Was… Xl… Share icon

#56 Tell Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat Without Telling Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat Share icon

#57 Excuse Me While I Have Nightmares For The Rest Of My Life Share icon

#58 Will It Fit On The Subway? Off Of 12th St. And Broadway In Manhattan Share icon

#59 Once You Scoop This, You Really Should Only Answer To “Your Highness”...it Feels Warranted. Corner Of Hancock And Evergreen In Bushwick! Share icon

#60 We Don’t Her Name But This Wonderful Woman Has Officially Rescued The Turtle For The Most Important Stooping Success We’ve Ever Posted Share icon

#61 And We’re Equal Parts Speechless And Jealous Share icon

#62 The Plant Mother Load Share icon

#63 Your Parents Were Lying When They Said Nothing Good Happens After Dark. Stooping Success From Last Night! Share icon

#64 Hot Damn. Hustle!!! Meserole & Lorimer Share icon

#65 Time To Get A Bigger Closet! Share icon

#66 I Mean... Are You F’ing Kidding Me? 147 W79th Street Share icon

#67 Tgif Stoopers! On E 10th Between 1st And 2nd Share icon

#68 Well This Has The Makings Of A Great Tuesday! Wow. Prospect Place Between Brooklyn And New York Ave Share icon

#69 Well This A Great Sunday Stoop! Stools Included! Share icon

#70 The Cutest Red Fridge In The World Is Officially In A Queens. 31-06 30th Ave Share icon

#71 Therapy, But Make It Chic Share icon

#72 Let The Saturday Bangers Begin Share icon

#74 What A Glowing Stooping Success! Share icon

#75 In Case You’re New Here, This Is What We Call A Banger. 93st Between Cpw And Columbus Share icon

#76 Ladies And Gentlemen… A Banger Of A Stoop! Thompson Between Prince & Spring Share icon

#77 Tons Of Free Books On 7th Street In Park Slope Between 4th And 5th Ave Share icon

#78 Say It With Me Now… Cuuuuute! Share icon

#79 This Is A Run Don’t Walk Situation Share icon

#80 We Just Want To Use This Word… Poufs! Bet Wordle Hasn’t Done That One Yet. 23 Conselyea Share icon

#81 Never Thought I’d Call A Shelf Cute…on The Corner Of Kane And Strong In Cobble Hill Share icon

#82 Possibly The Best Stoop Model Ever. 7th Street Just Above 5th Ave In Park Slope Share icon

#83 Wow. Someone Please Work Your Magic. 20th St Between 5th And 6th Ave Share icon

#84 The Vibes Are Immaculate. Macon Street / Lewis And Marcus Garvey Share icon

#85 Whoever Claimed This, You’re Living A Wednesday Addams Fantasy. Cornelia Street Between Broadway And Bushwick Ave Share icon

#86 It’s A Perfect Day For A Stoop Concert!! 1297 Bergen. A Wurlitzer With Actual Ivory And Wood Keys Share icon

#87 We Love This So Much. Share Please! On The Side It Says Take What You Need And Give What You Can. 3rd Street Between Hoyt And Bond Share icon

#88 Stooping Selfies Continue! Gorgeous Tiered Coffee Table At W 114 St, Between Manhattan Ave And Frederick Douglass #stoopingnyc #stoopingselfies ...also Unrelated To The Table But Related To Being A Good Human... Destroy Racism! Share icon

#89 Check Out This Plant Angel Stooper! She Does This Every Week! 600 10th Ave In Hell’s Kitchen Share icon

#90 I Think I Speak For All Of Us When I Say... You Win Stooping! Share icon

#91 Anddddd... Run. 28th St Btwn 7th & 6th Ave Share icon

#92 Beautiful Large Fiddle Leaf Fig That Needs Some Tlc! 2nd Ave Between Third And Fourth Street Outside The Nail Salon Share icon

#93 Are You Kidding Me Share icon

#94 Holy Saturday! Share icon

#95 Are We Sure These Are Free??? On 2nd Ave And 73rd! Share icon

#96 Omg!!! One Of My Favorite Stoops. 41st And 11th! Share icon

#98 We Gasped When We Saw This Couch Share icon

#99 Super Cool Old Singer Sewing Machine! On The Corner Of 85th And 4th Ave In Bay Ridge Share icon