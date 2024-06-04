100 Of The All-Time Best Treasures That Have Ever Been Found By “Stooping NYC”Interview With Author
You can find anything in New York City. Whether you’re on the hunt for a delicious bagel, an incredible live performance, a world-renowned museum or a rat running through the subway dragging a slice of pizza, the Big Apple has it all. In fact, even the streets of NYC are full of treasures just waiting to be taken home.
Below, you’ll find some of the best items that have ever been shared on the Stooping NYC Instagram page, an account we’re big fans of here at Bored Panda. From gorgeous couches to stunning bouquets of flowers, enjoy scrolling through these gems that were given away for free, and keep reading to find a chat with the couple who runs Stooping NYC!
I Know It Looks Like It Needs A Little Uptake But So Worth It
Guys. Good News And Bad News. Good News. This Is Amazing. Bad News. The Stoopers Told Us They Saw It Yesterday And Don’t Know If It’s Still There
*Googles What Decor Items Go Best In An Oversized Bird Cage*
There’s no question that New York City is a place unlike any other. Home to nearly 20 million people, the Big Apple is a bustling city full of culture. Here, you can visit some of the best museums the world has to offer, catch an incredibly Broadway show, see your favorite band play live (as they’re not going to skip NYC on their tour), have a thousand different culinary experiences and make a stop in Central Park for some peace, quiet and fresh air.
And one of the most special things NYC has to offer is the culture of stooping. Now, I grew up in a city in Texas where it was common for people to leave unwanted furniture on the sidewalk outside of their homes too. But it was a lot trickier to catch something good, as you had to know where to go. However, in New York, there are millions of people packed into only 469 square miles and thousands of people walking down every street at all hours of the day, which means it’s the perfect place to find stooping gold.
Please Sit Down And Acknowledge How Amazing This Stooping Success Is
*Immediately Googles How To Decorate My House*
Well Damn. Is It Weird I’m Half Expectating To Open This And Have It Be A Magical Portal?
The Stooping NYC Instagram account has been around since July 2019, and it has amassed an impressive 473k followers due to how great the page’s content is. The account, which is run anonymously by a Brooklyn couple, is dedicated to sharing amazing finds that pop up all over the city, so locals can go pick up gems for free.
We're big fans of Stooping NYC here at Bored Panda, and lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the couple who runs the page to ask a couple of questions about how stooping has been lately. First, we wanted to know if they're still surprised by what they find, or if they have seen everything at this point. "We definitely have not seen it all! It’s NYC, and people are so creative and unique," the couple shared.
So So So Good!!!
Stoop Anthem Ready!
Whoa
Stain the wood to be a little darker, and absolutely. I think I’m fortunate to live somewhere where leaving furniture on the streets for others to take isn’t at all common, because otherwise I’d be sad to find good furniture that I can’t currently take!
"We continue to be astounding by new items just like the readers are!" the expert stoopers told Bored Panda. "The recent collection of curated pieces by @taybeepboop for Facebook’s event was incredible… As were the #stoopingsuccess of them from the amazing stoopers who got the items!"
Feels Like A Good Day To Get Organized
That would be so useful. I mean, my thought assumption was to use it for art supplies (a pencil here, paintbrush there, some mini watercolours), but I guess it’s probably for makeup.
Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing!
You Guysssss... It’s Velvet And Yellow!
We also asked the couple if there's anything in particular they're on the hunt for when out stooping. "I don’t think we’ve ever thought of it that way. We’re not really looking for any items, we’re more looking for things that are super useful to people, amazing additions to people’s homes or fun for us to write captions and storytell against!" they told Bored Panda.
Finally, the stooping experts added that they would love to be sent more stooping successes. "That’s our favorite part!" they shared.
What A Heavy Gem!
It’s Like If An Accordion Met A Keyboard
So Funky! We Love It! 89th & Madison
Aside from the obvious plus of getting home goods for free, stooping can be a great way to help out the planet too. Overconsumption is a huge issue nowadays, from purchasing too much IKEA furniture to buying fast fashion clothing that will only last one season. The more we can cut down on buying new, and instead focus on reusing what’s already in existence, the more we can cut down on our environmental impact as well. After all, who would want to buy a brand new dresser when there’s a perfectly good one sitting out on the street?
Get Lit With These Tiffany Lamps!
As The Kids Would Say…gtfoh!
“Take Me! I Still Work. Unlike My Freeloading Ex-Boyfriend!!”
If you live in NYC, or another stooping-friendly city, and you’re looking for advice on how to find the best treasures your home has to offer, the New York Times has provided some tips. In NYC specifically, residents are only allowed to place bulk items on the street from 4 p.m. to midnight the night before trash is collected, so that’s usually a great time to check. But it’s also wise to keep an eye out at the end of any month, when people tend to move, and over the weekends when residents have enough time on their hands to get items outside.
Oh Baby!
Omg. Free Flowers
Pretty sure some of those flowers are on the "keep away from cats" list.
Rumor Has It That This Is A Very Expensive Guitar
There are also certain neighborhoods that are better for stooping than others. For example, the Upper East Side in NYC is well known for having amazing stooping finds. But every neighborhood will have different items, and every resident will have their own opinions on where the best places to check out are. Dumbo in Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens are other notable areas to visit, the New York Times suggests.
Cpw And West 83rd Right Now!
We Can’t Believe Our Eyes
6 Bed / 4 Bath... Cathedral Ceilings... Victorian Style... Close To The Park. 8 Inch Ceilings So Potential Buyers Must Be Under 1 Ft Tall
I would paint it in various shades of black and build a cemetery on an extension and decorate the interior with custom made furniture from the Addams family.
There’s also certain stooping etiquette that you’ll want to know when going out searching for your own goods. For example, if you come across an item with pieces missing, such as drawers, that may be a sign that someone has claimed it and will be coming back to get it. And unless an item is clearly on the curb, don’t take it. You should also be ready to pay anyone who’s around to help you relocate a large or heavy item.
Almost Too Beautiful To Be Used To Hold Socks, Am I Right?
Can We All Agree That This Human Is A Legend?
Majestic Purple Couch. Currently On The Sidewalk On Gates Ave
We hope you’re enjoying this virtual walk through the streets of NYC, pandas! Keep upvoting the items you’d be thrilled to come across, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever found anything fantastic on the street in your own city. Then, if you’d like to check out even more photos from Stooping NYC, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!
This Definitely Came From The House Of Beetlejuice
Hundreds Of Free New Books!
Omg Omg Omg!!! Run!! On Vernon And Nostrand In Bed Stuy
What Else Is There To Say About This Amazing Massage Chair Other Than... Holy S**t!!! Woodbine & Bushwick!
I Had To Share My Street Find Fireplace Journey With You
Annnnd Good Morning! In Front Of 1092 Dean Street
Omg
Oh Come On
The Pattern
Damn! On St Marks Between Under Hill And Washington
We Love This And We’re Going To Lift Weights All Day To Be Able To Bring It Home. Not Really. Go Get It
Sfarrellnyc Snagged An Absolute Beauty! Congrats On Your Stooping Success
Tell Me You’re A New Yorker, Without Telling Me You’re A New Yorker.
Want More Proof Of How Amazing The Stooping NYC Community Is?
Pretty Sure This Is The One You’ve Been Waiting For! Yes You! Minnetta And Macdougal
I Don’t Want To Be Dramatic, But Brb While I Die At How Amazing Proseccomami_ Did With This Stooping Success
O M G!!!
The shelves are lovely (absolutely a take, too) but I’m more interested in that vase!
It's Free Because It's Chardonnay
This Looks Almost Too Fancy To Sit On
Beanie Babies Used To Have Real Value! They Still Might... But As The Sign Says The Real Value Is As A Friend. On Cooper Street Between Knickerbocker And Irving
I’d take the squirrel/otter at the bottom right! Oh, wait, no, the white rat/mouse too! (Society can pry my stuffed animals from my ambigiously adult hands when I’m dead)
Oh Wow!!! 193 Moffat St. Bk
Jaw Drop. Classon Ave And Quincy Street
Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy. Lafayette In Between Marcus Garvey And Lewis
Gorgeous Stained Glass On Eastern Parkway Between Rogers And Nostrand
O M G!!
Red Alert!!!!! Beautiful Globe Bar Cart
Disney Movie Ready! South Side Of West 55th Between 9th And 10th
So The Disco Ball Was… Xl…
Tell Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat Without Telling Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat
Excuse Me While I Have Nightmares For The Rest Of My Life
Will It Fit On The Subway? Off Of 12th St. And Broadway In Manhattan
Once You Scoop This, You Really Should Only Answer To “Your Highness”...it Feels Warranted. Corner Of Hancock And Evergreen In Bushwick!
We Don’t Her Name But This Wonderful Woman Has Officially Rescued The Turtle For The Most Important Stooping Success We’ve Ever Posted
And We’re Equal Parts Speechless And Jealous
The Plant Mother Load
Your Parents Were Lying When They Said Nothing Good Happens After Dark. Stooping Success From Last Night!
Hot Damn. Hustle!!! Meserole & Lorimer
Time To Get A Bigger Closet!
That’s a lot of shoes! At most, I’ve probably owned two or three pairs of shoes at a time; and currently, it’s just one pair of shoes.
I Mean... Are You F’ing Kidding Me? 147 W79th Street
Tgif Stoopers! On E 10th Between 1st And 2nd
Well This Has The Makings Of A Great Tuesday! Wow. Prospect Place Between Brooklyn And New York Ave
Well This A Great Sunday Stoop! Stools Included!
The Cutest Red Fridge In The World Is Officially In A Queens. 31-06 30th Ave
Therapy, But Make It Chic
Let The Saturday Bangers Begin
Whoa!
What A Glowing Stooping Success!
In Case You’re New Here, This Is What We Call A Banger. 93st Between Cpw And Columbus
Ladies And Gentlemen… A Banger Of A Stoop! Thompson Between Prince & Spring
Tons Of Free Books On 7th Street In Park Slope Between 4th And 5th Ave
Say It With Me Now… Cuuuuute!
This Is A Run Don’t Walk Situation
We Just Want To Use This Word… Poufs! Bet Wordle Hasn’t Done That One Yet. 23 Conselyea
Never Thought I’d Call A Shelf Cute…on The Corner Of Kane And Strong In Cobble Hill
Possibly The Best Stoop Model Ever. 7th Street Just Above 5th Ave In Park Slope
Wow. Someone Please Work Your Magic. 20th St Between 5th And 6th Ave
The Vibes Are Immaculate. Macon Street / Lewis And Marcus Garvey
Whoever Claimed This, You’re Living A Wednesday Addams Fantasy. Cornelia Street Between Broadway And Bushwick Ave
It’s A Perfect Day For A Stoop Concert!! 1297 Bergen. A Wurlitzer With Actual Ivory And Wood Keys
We Love This So Much. Share Please! On The Side It Says Take What You Need And Give What You Can. 3rd Street Between Hoyt And Bond
Stooping Selfies Continue! Gorgeous Tiered Coffee Table At W 114 St, Between Manhattan Ave And Frederick Douglass #stoopingnyc #stoopingselfies ...also Unrelated To The Table But Related To Being A Good Human... Destroy Racism!
Check Out This Plant Angel Stooper! She Does This Every Week! 600 10th Ave In Hell’s Kitchen
I Think I Speak For All Of Us When I Say... You Win Stooping!
Anddddd... Run. 28th St Btwn 7th & 6th Ave
Beautiful Large Fiddle Leaf Fig That Needs Some Tlc! 2nd Ave Between Third And Fourth Street Outside The Nail Salon
Are You Kidding Me
Holy Saturday!
Are We Sure These Are Free??? On 2nd Ave And 73rd!
Omg!!! One Of My Favorite Stoops. 41st And 11th!
Sleek!
We Gasped When We Saw This Couch
Super Cool Old Singer Sewing Machine! On The Corner Of 85th And 4th Ave In Bay Ridge
I Will Sit In This Chair And Read Sophisticated Literature. Or You Can. 785 Dekalb In Bk
This is both amazing and uplifting (I'm quite jealous), and also a little sad. I mean: what does it say about mindless consumerism in your society if people throw beautiful things like this out into the weather, without caring what will happen to it?
I'm guessing this well known enough that it might even have it's own websiteLoad More Replies...
