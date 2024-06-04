ADVERTISEMENT

You can find anything in New York City. Whether you’re on the hunt for a delicious bagel, an incredible live performance, a world-renowned museum or a rat running through the subway dragging a slice of pizza, the Big Apple has it all. In fact, even the streets of NYC are full of treasures just waiting to be taken home.

Below, you’ll find some of the best items that have ever been shared on the Stooping NYC Instagram page, an account we’re big fans of here at Bored Panda. From gorgeous couches to stunning bouquets of flowers, enjoy scrolling through these gems that were given away for free, and keep reading to find a chat with the couple who runs Stooping NYC!

#1

I Know It Looks Like It Needs A Little Uptake But So Worth It

I Know It Looks Like It Needs A Little Uptake But So Worth It

stoopingnyc Report

#2

Guys. Good News And Bad News. Good News. This Is Amazing. Bad News. The Stoopers Told Us They Saw It Yesterday And Don’t Know If It’s Still There

Guys. Good News And Bad News. Good News. This Is Amazing. Bad News. The Stoopers Told Us They Saw It Yesterday And Don't Know If It's Still There

stoopingnyc Report

#3

*Googles What Decor Items Go Best In An Oversized Bird Cage*

*Googles What Decor Items Go Best In An Oversized Bird Cage*

stoopingnyc Report

There’s no question that New York City is a place unlike any other. Home to nearly 20 million people, the Big Apple is a bustling city full of culture. Here, you can visit some of the best museums the world has to offer, catch an incredibly Broadway show, see your favorite band play live (as they’re not going to skip NYC on their tour), have a thousand different culinary experiences and make a stop in Central Park for some peace, quiet and fresh air.

And one of the most special things NYC has to offer is the culture of stooping. Now, I grew up in a city in Texas where it was common for people to leave unwanted furniture on the sidewalk outside of their homes too. But it was a lot trickier to catch something good, as you had to know where to go. However, in New York, there are millions of people packed into only 469 square miles and thousands of people walking down every street at all hours of the day, which means it’s the perfect place to find stooping gold. 

#4

Please Sit Down And Acknowledge How Amazing This Stooping Success Is

Please Sit Down And Acknowledge How Amazing This Stooping Success Is

stoopingnyc Report

#5

*Immediately Googles How To Decorate My House*

*Immediately Googles How To Decorate My House*

stoopingnyc Report

dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would be careful with the plants. Put something under them or they may leak out or have condensation and ruin the top. Yes I learned the hard way.

#6

Well Damn. Is It Weird I’m Half Expectating To Open This And Have It Be A Magical Portal?

Well Damn. Is It Weird I'm Half Expectating To Open This And Have It Be A Magical Portal?

stoopingnyc Report

The Stooping NYC Instagram account has been around since July 2019, and it has amassed an impressive 473k followers due to how great the page’s content is. The account, which is run anonymously by a Brooklyn couple, is dedicated to sharing amazing finds that pop up all over the city, so locals can go pick up gems for free.

We're big fans of Stooping NYC here at Bored Panda, and lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the couple who runs the page to ask a couple of questions about how stooping has been lately. First, we wanted to know if they're still surprised by what they find, or if they have seen everything at this point. "We definitely have not seen it all! It’s NYC, and people are so creative and unique," the couple shared.
#7

So So So Good!!!

So So So Good!!!

stoopingnyc Report

#8

Stoop Anthem Ready!

Stoop Anthem Ready!

stoopingnyc Report

dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow!! Nice!! We never have anything this good in my neck of the states. Lucky you folks!!

#9

Whoa

Whoa

stoopingnyc Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Stain the wood to be a little darker, and absolutely. I think I’m fortunate to live somewhere where leaving furniture on the streets for others to take isn’t at all common, because otherwise I’d be sad to find good furniture that I can’t currently take!

"We continue to be astounding by new items just like the readers are!" the expert stoopers told Bored Panda. "The recent collection of curated pieces by @taybeepboop for Facebook’s event was incredible… As were the #stoopingsuccess of them from the amazing stoopers who got the items!"
#10

Feels Like A Good Day To Get Organized

Feels Like A Good Day To Get Organized

stoopingnyc Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
23 minutes ago

That would be so useful. I mean, my thought assumption was to use it for art supplies (a pencil here, paintbrush there, some mini watercolours), but I guess it’s probably for makeup.

#11

Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing!

Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing!

stoopingnyc Report

#12

You Guysssss... It’s Velvet And Yellow!

You Guysssss... It's Velvet And Yellow!

stoopingnyc Report

dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

That looks brand new!! So check for bed bugs or just bugs.

We also asked the couple if there's anything in particular they're on the hunt for when out stooping. "I don’t think we’ve ever thought of it that way. We’re not really looking for any items, we’re more looking for things that are super useful to people, amazing additions to people’s homes or fun for us to write captions and storytell against!" they told Bored Panda.

Finally, the stooping experts added that they would love to be sent more stooping successes. "That’s our favorite part!" they shared.

#13

What A Heavy Gem!

What A Heavy Gem!

stoopingnyc Report

dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think this would be part of the very first photo on here. I wonder if they put out the first and then this one? But they would go with each other in my opinion. It has drawers and an open top and lower doors. Great find!

#14

It’s Like If An Accordion Met A Keyboard

It's Like If An Accordion Met A Keyboard

stoopingnyc Report

#15

So Funky! We Love It! 89th & Madison

So Funky! We Love It! 89th & Madison

stoopingnyc Report

Aside from the obvious plus of getting home goods for free, stooping can be a great way to help out the planet too. Overconsumption is a huge issue nowadays, from purchasing too much IKEA furniture to buying fast fashion clothing that will only last one season. The more we can cut down on buying new, and instead focus on reusing what’s already in existence, the more we can cut down on our environmental impact as well. After all, who would want to buy a brand new dresser when there’s a perfectly good one sitting out on the street?
#16

Get Lit With These Tiffany Lamps!

Get Lit With These Tiffany Lamps!

stoopingnyc Report

#17

As The Kids Would Say…gtfoh!

As The Kids Would Say…gtfoh!

stoopingnyc Report

#18

“Take Me! I Still Work. Unlike My Freeloading Ex-Boyfriend!!”

"Take Me! I Still Work. Unlike My Freeloading Ex-Boyfriend!!"

stoopingnyc Report

If you live in NYC, or another stooping-friendly city, and you’re looking for advice on how to find the best treasures your home has to offer, the New York Times has provided some tips. In NYC specifically, residents are only allowed to place bulk items on the street from 4 p.m. to midnight the night before trash is collected, so that’s usually a great time to check. But it’s also wise to keep an eye out at the end of any month, when people tend to move, and over the weekends when residents have enough time on their hands to get items outside.  
#19

Oh Baby!

Oh Baby!

stoopingnyc Report

nukunyara avatar
Nuku Nyara
Nuku Nyara
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Stained black and put Goth baby inside 🖤🐈‍⬛🐦‍⬛🕷️⚰️☠️🕸️🩶

#20

Omg. Free Flowers

Omg. Free Flowers

stoopingnyc Report

rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pretty sure some of those flowers are on the "keep away from cats" list.

#21

Rumor Has It That This Is A Very Expensive Guitar

Rumor Has It That This Is A Very Expensive Guitar

stoopingnyc Report

There are also certain neighborhoods that are better for stooping than others. For example, the Upper East Side in NYC is well known for having amazing stooping finds. But every neighborhood will have different items, and every resident will have their own opinions on where the best places to check out are. Dumbo in Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens are other notable areas to visit, the New York Times suggests.  

#22

Cpw And West 83rd Right Now!

Cpw And West 83rd Right Now!

stoopingnyc Report

#23

We Can’t Believe Our Eyes

We Can't Believe Our Eyes

stoopingnyc Report

#24

6 Bed / 4 Bath... Cathedral Ceilings... Victorian Style... Close To The Park. 8 Inch Ceilings So Potential Buyers Must Be Under 1 Ft Tall

6 Bed / 4 Bath... Cathedral Ceilings... Victorian Style... Close To The Park. 8 Inch Ceilings So Potential Buyers Must Be Under 1 Ft Tall

stoopingnyc Report

nukunyara avatar
Nuku Nyara
Nuku Nyara
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I would paint it in various shades of black and build a cemetery on an extension and decorate the interior with custom made furniture from the Addams family.

There’s also certain stooping etiquette that you’ll want to know when going out searching for your own goods. For example, if you come across an item with pieces missing, such as drawers, that may be a sign that someone has claimed it and will be coming back to get it. And unless an item is clearly on the curb, don’t take it. You should also be ready to pay anyone who’s around to help you relocate a large or heavy item. 
#25

Almost Too Beautiful To Be Used To Hold Socks, Am I Right?

Almost Too Beautiful To Be Used To Hold Socks, Am I Right?

stoopingnyc Report

#26

Can We All Agree That This Human Is A Legend?

Can We All Agree That This Human Is A Legend?

stoopingnyc Report

#27

Majestic Purple Couch. Currently On The Sidewalk On Gates Ave

Majestic Purple Couch. Currently On The Sidewalk On Gates Ave

stoopingnyc Report

We hope you’re enjoying this virtual walk through the streets of NYC, pandas! Keep upvoting the items you’d be thrilled to come across, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever found anything fantastic on the street in your own city. Then, if you’d like to check out even more photos from Stooping NYC, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!
#28

This Definitely Came From The House Of Beetlejuice

This Definitely Came From The House Of Beetlejuice

stoopingnyc Report

#29

Hundreds Of Free New Books!

Hundreds Of Free New Books!

stoopingnyc Report

#30

Omg Omg Omg!!! Run!! On Vernon And Nostrand In Bed Stuy

Omg Omg Omg!!! Run!! On Vernon And Nostrand In Bed Stuy

stoopingnyc Report

#31

What Else Is There To Say About This Amazing Massage Chair Other Than... Holy S**t!!! Woodbine & Bushwick!

What Else Is There To Say About This Amazing Massage Chair Other Than... Holy S**t!!! Woodbine & Bushwick!

stoopingnyc Report

#32

I Had To Share My Street Find Fireplace Journey With You

I Had To Share My Street Find Fireplace Journey With You

stoopingnyc Report

#33

Annnnd Good Morning! In Front Of 1092 Dean Street

Annnnd Good Morning! In Front Of 1092 Dean Street

stoopingnyc Report

#34

Omg

Omg

stoopingnyc Report

#35

Oh Come On

Oh Come On

stoopingnyc Report

#36

The Pattern

The Pattern

stoopingnyc Report

#37

Damn! On St Marks Between Under Hill And Washington

Damn! On St Marks Between Under Hill And Washington

stoopingnyc Report

#38

We Love This And We’re Going To Lift Weights All Day To Be Able To Bring It Home. Not Really. Go Get It

We Love This And We're Going To Lift Weights All Day To Be Able To Bring It Home. Not Really. Go Get It

stoopingnyc Report

#39

Sfarrellnyc Snagged An Absolute Beauty! Congrats On Your Stooping Success

Sfarrellnyc Snagged An Absolute Beauty! Congrats On Your Stooping Success

stoopingnyc Report

#40

Tell Me You’re A New Yorker, Without Telling Me You’re A New Yorker.

Tell Me You're A New Yorker, Without Telling Me You're A New Yorker.

stoopingnyc Report

#41

Want More Proof Of How Amazing The Stooping NYC Community Is?

Want More Proof Of How Amazing The Stooping NYC Community Is?

stoopingnyc Report

#42

Pretty Sure This Is The One You’ve Been Waiting For! Yes You! Minnetta And Macdougal

Pretty Sure This Is The One You've Been Waiting For! Yes You! Minnetta And Macdougal

stoopingnyc Report

#43

I Don’t Want To Be Dramatic, But Brb While I Die At How Amazing Proseccomami_ Did With This Stooping Success

I Don't Want To Be Dramatic, But Brb While I Die At How Amazing Proseccomami_ Did With This Stooping Success

stoopingnyc Report

#44

O M G!!!

O M G!!!

stoopingnyc Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
15 minutes ago

The shelves are lovely (absolutely a take, too) but I’m more interested in that vase!

#45

It's Free Because It's Chardonnay

It's Free Because It's Chardonnay

stoopingnyc Report

#46

This Looks Almost Too Fancy To Sit On

This Looks Almost Too Fancy To Sit On

stoopingnyc Report

#47

Beanie Babies Used To Have Real Value! They Still Might... But As The Sign Says The Real Value Is As A Friend. On Cooper Street Between Knickerbocker And Irving

Beanie Babies Used To Have Real Value! They Still Might... But As The Sign Says The Real Value Is As A Friend. On Cooper Street Between Knickerbocker And Irving

stoopingnyc Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited)

I’d take the squirrel/otter at the bottom right! Oh, wait, no, the white rat/mouse too! (Society can pry my stuffed animals from my ambigiously adult hands when I’m dead)

#48

Oh Wow!!! 193 Moffat St. Bk

Oh Wow!!! 193 Moffat St. Bk

stoopingnyc Report

#49

Jaw Drop. Classon Ave And Quincy Street

Jaw Drop. Classon Ave And Quincy Street

stoopingnyc Report

#50

Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy. Lafayette In Between Marcus Garvey And Lewis

Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy. Lafayette In Between Marcus Garvey And Lewis

stoopingnyc Report

#51

Gorgeous Stained Glass On Eastern Parkway Between Rogers And Nostrand

Gorgeous Stained Glass On Eastern Parkway Between Rogers And Nostrand

stoopingnyc Report

#52

O M G!!

O M G!!

stoopingnyc Report

#53

Red Alert!!!!! Beautiful Globe Bar Cart

Red Alert!!!!! Beautiful Globe Bar Cart

stoopingnyc Report

#54

Disney Movie Ready! South Side Of West 55th Between 9th And 10th

Disney Movie Ready! South Side Of West 55th Between 9th And 10th

stoopingnyc Report

#55

So The Disco Ball Was… Xl…

So The Disco Ball Was… Xl…

stoopingnyc Report

#56

Tell Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat Without Telling Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat

Tell Me You're An Upper West Side Cat Without Telling Me You're An Upper West Side Cat

stoopingnyc Report

#57

Excuse Me While I Have Nightmares For The Rest Of My Life

Excuse Me While I Have Nightmares For The Rest Of My Life

stoopingnyc Report

#58

Will It Fit On The Subway? Off Of 12th St. And Broadway In Manhattan

Will It Fit On The Subway? Off Of 12th St. And Broadway In Manhattan

stoopingnyc Report

#59

Once You Scoop This, You Really Should Only Answer To “Your Highness”...it Feels Warranted. Corner Of Hancock And Evergreen In Bushwick!

Once You Scoop This, You Really Should Only Answer To "Your Highness"...it Feels Warranted. Corner Of Hancock And Evergreen In Bushwick!

stoopingnyc Report

#60

We Don’t Her Name But This Wonderful Woman Has Officially Rescued The Turtle For The Most Important Stooping Success We’ve Ever Posted

We Don't Her Name But This Wonderful Woman Has Officially Rescued The Turtle For The Most Important Stooping Success We've Ever Posted

stoopingnyc Report

#61

And We’re Equal Parts Speechless And Jealous

And We're Equal Parts Speechless And Jealous

stoopingnyc Report

#62

The Plant Mother Load

The Plant Mother Load

stoopingnyc Report

#63

Your Parents Were Lying When They Said Nothing Good Happens After Dark. Stooping Success From Last Night!

Your Parents Were Lying When They Said Nothing Good Happens After Dark. Stooping Success From Last Night!

stoopingnyc Report

#64

Hot Damn. Hustle!!! Meserole & Lorimer

Hot Damn. Hustle!!! Meserole & Lorimer

stoopingnyc Report

#65

Time To Get A Bigger Closet!

Time To Get A Bigger Closet!

stoopingnyc Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
7 minutes ago

That’s a lot of shoes! At most, I’ve probably owned two or three pairs of shoes at a time; and currently, it’s just one pair of shoes.

#66

I Mean... Are You F’ing Kidding Me? 147 W79th Street

I Mean... Are You F'ing Kidding Me? 147 W79th Street

stoopingnyc Report

#67

Tgif Stoopers! On E 10th Between 1st And 2nd

Tgif Stoopers! On E 10th Between 1st And 2nd

stoopingnyc Report

#68

Well This Has The Makings Of A Great Tuesday! Wow. Prospect Place Between Brooklyn And New York Ave

Well This Has The Makings Of A Great Tuesday! Wow. Prospect Place Between Brooklyn And New York Ave

stoopingnyc Report

#69

Well This A Great Sunday Stoop! Stools Included!

Well This A Great Sunday Stoop! Stools Included!

stoopingnyc Report

#70

The Cutest Red Fridge In The World Is Officially In A Queens. 31-06 30th Ave

The Cutest Red Fridge In The World Is Officially In A Queens. 31-06 30th Ave

stoopingnyc Report

#71

Therapy, But Make It Chic

Therapy, But Make It Chic

stoopingnyc Report

#72

Let The Saturday Bangers Begin

Let The Saturday Bangers Begin

stoopingnyc Report

#73

Whoa!

Whoa!

stoopingnyc Report

#74

What A Glowing Stooping Success!

What A Glowing Stooping Success!

stoopingnyc Report

#75

In Case You’re New Here, This Is What We Call A Banger. 93st Between Cpw And Columbus

In Case You're New Here, This Is What We Call A Banger. 93st Between Cpw And Columbus

stoopingnyc Report

#76

Ladies And Gentlemen… A Banger Of A Stoop! Thompson Between Prince & Spring

Ladies And Gentlemen… A Banger Of A Stoop! Thompson Between Prince & Spring

stoopingnyc Report

#77

Tons Of Free Books On 7th Street In Park Slope Between 4th And 5th Ave

Tons Of Free Books On 7th Street In Park Slope Between 4th And 5th Ave

stoopingnyc Report

#78

Say It With Me Now… Cuuuuute!

Say It With Me Now… Cuuuuute!

stoopingnyc Report

#79

This Is A Run Don’t Walk Situation

This Is A Run Don't Walk Situation

stoopingnyc Report

#80

We Just Want To Use This Word… Poufs! Bet Wordle Hasn’t Done That One Yet. 23 Conselyea

We Just Want To Use This Word… Poufs! Bet Wordle Hasn't Done That One Yet. 23 Conselyea

stoopingnyc Report

#81

Never Thought I’d Call A Shelf Cute…on The Corner Of Kane And Strong In Cobble Hill

Never Thought I'd Call A Shelf Cute…on The Corner Of Kane And Strong In Cobble Hill

stoopingnyc Report

#82

Possibly The Best Stoop Model Ever. 7th Street Just Above 5th Ave In Park Slope

Possibly The Best Stoop Model Ever. 7th Street Just Above 5th Ave In Park Slope

stoopingnyc Report

#83

Wow. Someone Please Work Your Magic. 20th St Between 5th And 6th Ave

Wow. Someone Please Work Your Magic. 20th St Between 5th And 6th Ave

stoopingnyc Report

#84

The Vibes Are Immaculate. Macon Street / Lewis And Marcus Garvey

The Vibes Are Immaculate. Macon Street / Lewis And Marcus Garvey

stoopingnyc Report

#85

Whoever Claimed This, You’re Living A Wednesday Addams Fantasy. Cornelia Street Between Broadway And Bushwick Ave

Whoever Claimed This, You're Living A Wednesday Addams Fantasy. Cornelia Street Between Broadway And Bushwick Ave

stoopingnyc Report

#86

It’s A Perfect Day For A Stoop Concert!! 1297 Bergen. A Wurlitzer With Actual Ivory And Wood Keys

It's A Perfect Day For A Stoop Concert!! 1297 Bergen. A Wurlitzer With Actual Ivory And Wood Keys

stoopingnyc Report

#87

We Love This So Much. Share Please! On The Side It Says Take What You Need And Give What You Can. 3rd Street Between Hoyt And Bond

We Love This So Much. Share Please! On The Side It Says Take What You Need And Give What You Can. 3rd Street Between Hoyt And Bond

stoopingnyc Report

#88

Stooping Selfies Continue! Gorgeous Tiered Coffee Table At W 114 St, Between Manhattan Ave And Frederick Douglass #stoopingnyc #stoopingselfies ...also Unrelated To The Table But Related To Being A Good Human... Destroy Racism!

Stooping Selfies Continue! Gorgeous Tiered Coffee Table At W 114 St, Between Manhattan Ave And Frederick Douglass #stoopingnyc #stoopingselfies ...also Unrelated To The Table But Related To Being A Good Human... Destroy Racism!

stoopingnyc Report

#89

Check Out This Plant Angel Stooper! She Does This Every Week! 600 10th Ave In Hell’s Kitchen

Check Out This Plant Angel Stooper! She Does This Every Week! 600 10th Ave In Hell's Kitchen

stoopingnyc Report

#90

I Think I Speak For All Of Us When I Say... You Win Stooping!

I Think I Speak For All Of Us When I Say... You Win Stooping!

stoopingnyc Report

#91

Anddddd... Run. 28th St Btwn 7th & 6th Ave

Anddddd... Run. 28th St Btwn 7th & 6th Ave

stoopingnyc Report

#92

Beautiful Large Fiddle Leaf Fig That Needs Some Tlc! 2nd Ave Between Third And Fourth Street Outside The Nail Salon

Beautiful Large Fiddle Leaf Fig

stoopingnyc Report

#93

Are You Kidding Me

Are You Kidding Me

stoopingnyc Report

#94

Holy Saturday!

Holy Saturday!

stoopingnyc Report

#95

Are We Sure These Are Free??? On 2nd Ave And 73rd!

Are We Sure These Are Free??? On 2nd Ave And 73rd!

stoopingnyc Report

#96

Omg!!! One Of My Favorite Stoops. 41st And 11th!

Omg!!! One Of My Favorite Stoops. 41st And 11th!

stoopingnyc Report

#97

Sleek!

Sleek!

stoopingnyc Report

#98

We Gasped When We Saw This Couch

We Gasped When We Saw This Couch

stoopingnyc Report

#99

Super Cool Old Singer Sewing Machine! On The Corner Of 85th And 4th Ave In Bay Ridge

Super Cool Old Singer Sewing Machine! On The Corner Of 85th And 4th Ave In Bay Ridge

stoopingnyc Report

#100

I Will Sit In This Chair And Read Sophisticated Literature. Or You Can. 785 Dekalb In Bk

I Will Sit In This Chair And Read Sophisticated Literature. Or You Can. 785 Dekalb In Bk

stoopingnyc Report

