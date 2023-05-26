If you’re not already familiar with the Stooping NYC Instagram account, allow us to introduce you to this page that features the best finds New Yorkers have spotted while walking through the city. From velvet sofas to race car beds, you’ll find some of the most fabulous items this account has alerted fellow residents of below. So enjoy this virtual stroll through the streets of Manhattan, and be sure to upvote the items you would certainly snag if given the chance!

There’s nowhere on Earth quite like New York City. The Big Apple houses nearly 19 million people and countless sights you can’t find anywhere else: the Empire State Building, the world’s best bagels and plenty of amazing pieces of furniture just waiting to be adopted off the streets.

#1 Basically A New Home. 85th St On Columbus Ave

#2 It's Free Because It's Chardonnay

#3 Super Cool Old Singer Sewing Machine! On The Corner Of 85th And 4th Ave In Bay Ridge

Living in New York City is a dream of many people all over the world, but there’s no question that this magical city presents unique difficulties as well. New Yorkers tend to move often, with 75% of residents saying they’ve relocated at least once in the past five years and one fifth revealing that they’ve moved at least four times in the past five years. And when they do move, over 40% relocate to another neighborhood, and nearly 40% move to a different borough. In a city where most residents don’t own cars and rely on public transportation, it can be incredibly difficult moving large items of furniture around. At the same time, someone else is always moving, so if you leave a desk on the sidewalk, someone who needs it is bound to stumble upon it… That’s where Stooping NYC comes in. This Instagram account has amassed 442k followers for constantly alerting residents of the treasures they can find scattered across their city’s streets. The page requests that followers DM them photos of finds they come across, as well as the locations of these items, so they can broadcast the news to fellow New Yorkers. They also ask for #StoopingSuccess stories to celebrate recycled pieces that end up in new, loving homes.

#4 Pretty Sure This Is The Nicest Human Being In The Whole World 😂 (Or It’s A Brilliant Set Up…). Union Btw Court And Clinton

#5 Needs Some Tlc But Otherwise Absolutely Stunning!!! Stockholm And Myrtle In Bushwick

#6 Bring Those Baby Blues To Me Please! 315 E80th St

We’re big fans of Stooping NYC here at Bored Panda, and lucky for us, we’ve been able to get in touch with the couple who runs the account in the past. The creators of the page, who wish to remain anonymous, previously told Bored Panda that they’re attempting to end the stigma associated with viewing someone else’s trash as your own treasure. “We’ve tried to 'game-ify' the activity, making it feel like a scavenger hunt,” the New Yorkers shared. “And I think because of this, we have seen it become popular and trendy with an entirely younger audience. 75% of our followers are 18-35 years old.” There’s no question that they’ve had success, but in doing so, the creators now receive an incredible amount of submissions from followers. Two years ago, they shared, “On a typical weekday, we get hundreds if not one thousand submissions. On the weekend (especially at the end of the month), we get thousands of DM submissions.” Considering that the page has only increased in popularity since then, I can’t imagine how flooded their messages are today!

#7 The Cutest Red Fridge In The World Is Officially In A Queens. 31-06 30th Ave

#8 Real Wood! Real Nice! 114 E 37th St Manhattan

#9 Anyone Starting A Band? Seen At 467 Stratford Road

Due to the vast number of submissions the creators receive, they can’t share everything. But they did explain which pieces tend to go over the best with their audience. “Anything high value, super colorful, unique and weird,” they previously told Bored Panda. “That means that we end up prioritizing everything from beautiful velvet couches, neon-colored swivel chairs, copper claw-foot tubs, beanie baby collections, a pastel pink SMEG fridge and… As of this week… A collection of '90s erotica on VHS."

#10 Gorgeous Mirror On 26 East 72nd St

#11 Rumor Has It That This Is A Very Expensive Guitar. Outside Of The Cubesmart On Bogart And Harrison Place

#12 Omg. Tons Of These. But Minus Two As You See In Picture Two! 43rd Between 6th And 7th In Front Of Town Hall Theater

And aside from simply running the account to help New Yorkers find the best fridges and coffee tables the city has to offer, the couple explained how much Stooping NYC means to them. “We both really love the creative outlet this gives us. As a couple, we love the fact that we have this together (we end each day with a 'stoop review'), and more than anything, we love the community we have built,” they shared. “So we definitely feel an obligation to that community to keep up with everything coming in, knowing that we have the privilege of giving people so much joy through what we post.”

#13 Put Your Shoes On And Run!! Moving Upstate! Everything Outside Free!!! 1008 Flushing Ave Brooklyn New York! Hurry!

#14 New Yorkers May Honestly Think These Came Out Of The Subway Tunnel

#15 It’s A Need Not A Want. In Front Of 500 Saint Marks In Brooklyn. Between Classon Avenue And Franklin Ave

The couple also revealed what one of their personal best “stooping successes” was. “Early on, we found a beautiful antique typewriter on the stoop that we brought home for a friend,” they previously told Bored Panda. But they’re not always looking for themselves, as they are sure to follow the “Stoop Laws” that they’ve created: “We never go get something before it’s been posted, we only post what’s already out on the stoop, and we never hold items for specific stoopers." Although, they added, they come across items they would love to take home on a daily basis, if they only had the space for them!

#16 Giving Me Jetsons Vibes. On Graham And Ainslie In Brooklyn

#17 Your Bedroom Set Is Ready For Pick Up! Gorgeous Dressers 51st & 2nd

#18 My Favorite Part About This Is It’s Happening In Times Square 😂. Not All Heroes Wear Capes!

Lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the stooping-obsessed couple yet again about seven months ago, and they shared with Bored Panda how thrilled they were about the page’s growth and success. “It’s amazing! It gives us so much joy. We love this community and the positivity it puts out into the world." And they’re optimistic that the account will only continue to grow, as “there will always be a need for new, cool stuff.”

#19 I Would Have Loved These!

#20 Would We Recommend Dumpster Diving For One Chair? Probably Not. But What About Potentially Hundreds? Over Centre Street And Canal

#21 From What I’ve Been Told…this Is Very Expensive… In Park Slope. 14th Between 6th And 7th

The account’s creators are also mindful of including a wide variety of items on the page, as you never know what people are looking for. “From those who follow us and stoop as a means to save items from landfills, to those grabbing goods out of nostalgia (having thrifted as kids), to people who want the most unique apartments with money-can't-buy pieces, to those who love the gamification of a real-time scavenger hunt across the city," they previously told Bored Panda.

#22 Nothing Says New York Quite Like An Industrial Size Bottle Of Lube. Sunday Funday! Troutman Between Bushwick And Myrtle

#23 Heyyyyyyyyy. On 86th Between 2nd And 1st In Perfect Condition

#24 A Ton Of Old Books Used For Props + Bookends Available At 105 Wooster St!

And even if you’re not a New Yorker, there’s no reason you can’t get on the stooping train. “We have created content segments that make Stooping NYC an easy and exciting account to follow from afar, with fans in Europe, Canada, Argentina, Italy, Spain, Australia and Asia following every #stoopingsuccess to be a voyeur into the way New Yorkers live," the couple shared. "The idea is so simple in so many ways, and we are amplifying it on a platform (IG) that is pretty universal, so all those things combined have contributed to our growing success. We continue to see more and more followers flock to and use our account to furnish their lives, saving things from landfills and ultimately encouraging a new generation to live more sustainable lives."

#25 For All The Gen-Z’s On Here…this Is Vintage. 473 St John’s Pl

#26 100% Pee Bottle. Classon Ave Between Bergen And Dean

#27 A Stone From The Moon And A Piece Of Glass Over It. I Mean, That’s What I Assume. Kingston And Pacific In Crown Heights

We hope you're enjoying viewing these fabulous and questionable items that have ended up on the streets of New York, pandas. It's a difficult city to make it in, even as a dining room table, but I'm sure all of these pieces ended up in loving homes soon after being shared.

#28 She’s Beauty And She’s Grace… On Dekalb Between Marcy And Tompkins

#29 Run Don’t Walk Moment!

#30 Who Absolutely Needs This? East 12st Between 3rd And 4th

#31 Ay, Caramba! Give Bart Simpson Coin Banks! Middle Of Woodbine, Between U Irving And Knickerbocker

#32 A Beautiful Stooping Success And Home!

#33 “It’s Free. No Pay”. Even A Normal Stoop Sign Makes Us 😊. 77 Lafayette Ave

#34 Stairs To _______. 240a Nassua Ave

#35 Something About The Blue That Makes This Dresser “Fancy”. 😂 62 & 2nd

#36 This Looks Almost Too Fancy To Sit On. East 122nd And Lexington

#37 Awesom-O. 135th And Frederick Douglas

#38 Oh You Kind People. Aloe Had Babies And Now They’re For Everyone! Free Aloe Babies On South Portland Ave Near Dekalb!

#39 Come On. Is This Really Free Or Something We’re Going To Have To Delete??? Across From 41 East 21st St!

#40 Ummm You’re Coming Home With Me…there’s An Entertainment Console Labeled “Free” On 68th Between Central Park West And Columbus!

#41 What Are You Using This For? Lots Of Silly String For Grabs At Woodward And Metropolitan In Bushwick. Close To The Western Beef

#42 All The Sunshine You Need On This Sunday! Corner Of Devoe & Olive Street In Williamsburg Bk

#43 But …the Craftsmanship! Berry & S 2nd

#44 Literal Photo Dump! There's Hundreds And Hundreds Of Super Cool Disposable Pics On The Corner Of Broadway And Belvidere In Brooklyn!

#45 We Just Want To Use This Word… Poufs! Bet Wordle Hasn’t Done That One Yet. 23 Conselyea

#46 Gen-Zs…i Beg Of You…put Down The Spray Foam…130th Between Lenox And 5th In Harlem

#47 Hinge X Stooping NYC. Look At This Cutie On 98th Between 5th And Madison!

#48 This Looks Like An Absolute Nap. 320 Cumberland St Fort Greene

#49 Not One. Not Two. Threeeeee. Corner Of Bayard St And Lorimer St In Greenpoint

#50 Amazing Coffee Table On East 90th Near 2nd Avenue

#51 24 Hours A Day Baby. 310 E 22nd Street

#52 Well… This Is Most Discouraging Stoop We’ve Ever Posted. W 73rd St And Amsterdam Ave

#53 Nice Couch Outside At 108 W 71st! Cross Street Columbus

#54 @jifergan14 Is Opening A New Brewery And Coffee Shop In Bushwick And The Old Tenant Left A Bunch Of Kegged Beer And Books. Jonathan Was Kind Enough To Stoop It! 21+ Only 😂 10 Wilson Ave

#55 All Three Pieces Were So Good That We Had No Idea How To Out Them In Order!! In Front Of 13 East 22nd Street

#56 You Ever A See A Stoop That Just Takes Your Breath Away? Heavy But Stunning Dresser For Free 21 Bond St!!!

#57 Great Double Bubble! 137 Nelson St

#58 All Aboard!! Seigel And Bogart In Brooklyn One Block From The Morgan L Train Stop

#59 Omg. This Is Literally Royal S**t! In Front Of 249 13th Street In Park Slope!

#60 Well…this Is A First. Stoop Romance! We Have Been Assured This Is Free And We’re Not Ruining A Proposal…but Yuno, Maybe Just Triple Check…22 Battery Pl

#61 Bring The Spring Vibes Inside! 52nd Street Between 11th Ave And Fort Hamilton Parkway Brooklyn Boro Park

#62 Anyone Have This On Their Dating Profile? 196 Park Place

#63 Someone Printed A National Treasure On This Pillow. Bushwick On Jefferson & Wilson

#64 What A S**tty Breakup. 1234 Pacific

#65 While There Isn’t A Lot Of Stooping Today… There Is This. Tag A Williamsburger That Needs This! Union And Metropolitan

#66 A Whole Haul For Your Sunday! 225 Macon St

#67 That Chair Though… 😍 Corner Of Front And Bridge In Bk - Office Chair, Portable Dog Crate, And Like A Full Kitchen’s Worth Of Stuff (Incl. Le Cruset Teapot And Always Pan…!)

#68 Shell Shocked (Get It????). 17th Between 7th And 6th

#69 Stooping Squad! Four Big Boxes Of Brand New Capezio Pointe Shoes. Various Sizes! Share With Your Dancer Friends! 1650 Bway

#70 Can’t Wait To See What You Guys Do With These!! Tag Us In Your Tile Creations!! On Summerfield St Between Cypress Ave And Wyckoff Ave - Ridgewood