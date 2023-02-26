People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (130 New Pics)
The Big Apple is awash with marvelous items thrown on the dusty sidewalks, waiting to be picked up by a lucky passerby and start their journey all over again. Think of mid-century-style bookshelves, velvet couches, modern tables, intricate mirrors, oil paintings, art prints, you name it–it’s there.
Apparently, stooping is a longtime tradition in NYC, but its newly found popularity took off in 2019 together with the emergence of the 'Stooping NYC' Instagram page.
Created by a Brooklyn couple and stooping aficionados, the page became a holy grail for the “one person’s trash, another person’s” treasures and today, it boasts a community of 429K followers.
Below we wrapped up some of the newest NYC stooping gems to make us all both jealous and happy for the people who got their hands on these goods! And after you’re done scrolling through this list and upvoting your fave photos, make sure to check out our previous ‘Stooping NYC' posts here, here and here.
Major
Whaaaat! Perfect Couch
Free Plants!!!
A while back, Bored Panda spoke with the creators of the StoopingNYC project to find out what they have been up to as well as how the stooping community is doing lately. “The growth of the community is incredible and we mean that in every aspect,” the founders told us.
“So many more submissions. So many more amazing items. So many more #stoopingsuccesses. And so many more great stoopers!” Today, StoopingNYC on Instagram is home to a dedicated community of 429K followers, but their audience seems to be still growing.
We’ve Got The Blues!
The Haul You’ve All Been Waiting For!
I was like, love, love! Oh ugly couch. Go three steps back
Whaaaat??? Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing!
Part of the success of StoopingNYC seems to have to do with the fact that so many people find stooping a very fun and cool activity. The founders explained that the concept of a treasure hunt is universal, but stooping in NYC is unique to NYC.
“It’s been a part of the city culture for way before we started doing this. People are always moving and no two homes are the same size and shape. And then there is the fact that NYC has incredible, creative and diverse people… it makes it the perfect stooping city!”
Love Me A Penny Table! Lucky Table Of Pennies
O M G!!!
There are many reasons why people get into stooping. Some just follow StoopingNYC to see what treasures people find, others want to save items from landfills, and the rest like that sense of nostalgia the goods give them.
If you’re a beginner stooper, you should not just start by following StoopingNYC but also be sure to follow the notifications that pop up and be ready to run at any moment. It turns out that real gems get stooped very very fast.
What A Perfect Little Desk!!
Stoop Friday!
This Is Legit Bonkers!!!
“There are also people who want the most unique apartments with money-can't-buy pieces, to those who love the gamification of a real-time scavenger hunt across the city," the creators of StoopingNYC told us a while back.
“We’ve tried to 'game-ify' the activity, making it feel like a scavenger hunt. And I think because of this, we have seen it become popular and trendy with an entirely younger audience (75% of our followers are 18-35 years old)," they explained.
Sing Us A Song!!
Lights Up The Room!
Groovyyyyy
Oh Come On
Aaaand Let’s All Say It Together In 3…2…1…banger!
I’m Mesmerized
Finally! Affordable Brooklyn Real Estate. This 2 Bed Mcm Beauty Has A Real…indoor/Outdoor Feel…literally. Because It Only Has One Outdoor Wall. Night Stoop
Eat Your Heart Out Natgeo Lovers! More Than 600 Magazines Recycled On 26th Between 6th And Broadway, Starting From The 1970s(!!!) To Present Day
Mcm Dream!!
Box Of Cute Stickers Out Now…
Holiday Shopping…stooping Style! Slightly Worn Mcm
i love these, and the seats can be re-covered by a novice. gorgeous find.
When You Can’t Find What You Love At Pottery Barn…
Stop Me If You’ve Heard This Before…a Globe Bar
Oh So Cute
What Is This?
We’re So Happy That @millerphillipss Got This Great Couch! Fits Like A Glove! #stoopingsuccess
Holy Sh*t!!! This Is Next Level
Verified Rocking Harley > Rocking Horse
Don’t Walk… Run! So So Good!
You Can See Work Annnnnd See You
Every Year The Tree Vendors In Brooklyn Pile Up All The Unsold Trees At Prospect Park. Trust Me There Will Be More. Looks Like It’s Started
I Want That Little Guy!
@alexinteriorsnyc Dropping A Gem!
Can We All Agree That These Aren’t That Ugly?
The Sign Says It All
We Don’t Know What To Do About This One… I Mean, We Don’t Want Anyone Having Bad Vibes… But It Is A Nice Desk
Serious Vibes™️
Getting Flashbacks To High School Biology Class
I seriously thought that it said "high school geography class" and I said oh yeah me too and i never used microscopes in school
Ummm. What?
Whoa
Mural And Trash Not Included
Slightly Broken (But Aren’t We All) Rattan Rocking Chair That Someone Who’s Talented Could Probably Fix!
@jennheartny W/ The Deets! “Gorgeous Old Mirror! Solid Wood And Plaster - Heavy. Roughly 36x48”
What Everyone Needs In Their Living Room
Go Get Em!
Greenpoint Is Always On Point!
Door Busters Come Early!
Sick Boom Box. If I Had Gone With A Say Anything Caption You Guys Would Have Gotten It Right?
how about a more um obscure reference? "my friend had too much LDS"