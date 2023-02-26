The Big Apple is awash with marvelous items thrown on the dusty sidewalks, waiting to be picked up by a lucky passerby and start their journey all over again. Think of mid-century-style bookshelves, velvet couches, modern tables, intricate mirrors, oil paintings, art prints, you name it–it’s there.

Apparently, stooping is a longtime tradition in NYC, but its newly found popularity took off in 2019 together with the emergence of the 'Stooping NYC' Instagram page.

Created by a Brooklyn couple and stooping aficionados, the page became a holy grail for the “one person’s trash, another person’s” treasures and today, it boasts a community of 429K followers.

Below we wrapped up some of the newest NYC stooping gems to make us all both jealous and happy for the people who got their hands on these goods! And after you’re done scrolling through this list and upvoting your fave photos, make sure to check out our previous ‘Stooping NYC' posts here, here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Major

Major

stoopingnyc Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#2

Whaaaat! Perfect Couch

Whaaaat! Perfect Couch

stoopingnyc Report

13points
POST
#3

Free Plants!!!

Free Plants!!!

stoopingnyc Report

13points
POST

A while back, Bored Panda spoke with the creators of the StoopingNYC project to find out what they have been up to as well as how the stooping community is doing lately. “The growth of the community is incredible and we mean that in every aspect,” the founders told us.

“So many more submissions. So many more amazing items. So many more #stoopingsuccesses. And so many more great stoopers!” Today, StoopingNYC on Instagram is home to a dedicated community of 429K followers, but their audience seems to be still growing.
#4

We’ve Got The Blues!

We’ve Got The Blues!

stoopingnyc Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#5

The Haul You’ve All Been Waiting For!

The Haul You’ve All Been Waiting For!

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
HEADLESS ROACHS SISTER
HEADLESS ROACHS SISTER
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was like, love, love! Oh ugly couch. Go three steps back

1
1point
reply
#6

Whaaaat??? Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing!

Whaaaat??? Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing!

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are actually expensive. That guy is lucky as hell.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Part of the success of StoopingNYC seems to have to do with the fact that so many people find stooping a very fun and cool activity. The founders explained that the concept of a treasure hunt is universal, but stooping in NYC is unique to NYC.

“It’s been a part of the city culture for way before we started doing this. People are always moving and no two homes are the same size and shape. And then there is the fact that NYC has incredible, creative and diverse people… it makes it the perfect stooping city!”
#7

Gorgeous Vintage Gold Mirror

Gorgeous Vintage Gold Mirror

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
#8

Love Me A Penny Table! Lucky Table Of Pennies

Love Me A Penny Table! Lucky Table Of Pennies

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
#9

O M G!!!

O M G!!!

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cannot understand why putting this in the trash could be in anyone’s thought process.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

There are many reasons why people get into stooping. Some just follow StoopingNYC to see what treasures people find, others want to save items from landfills, and the rest like that sense of nostalgia the goods give them.

If you’re a beginner stooper, you should not just start by following StoopingNYC but also be sure to follow the notifications that pop up and be ready to run at any moment. It turns out that real gems get stooped very very fast.
#10

What A Perfect Little Desk!!

What A Perfect Little Desk!!

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks modern and brand new. I have no idea why it could have ended up there.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Stoop Friday!

Stoop Friday!

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone else have the problem where when you type a comment your phone takes ages to actually type it or is it just me

1
1point
reply
#12

This Is Legit Bonkers!!!

This Is Legit Bonkers!!!

stoopingnyc Report

10points
POST
Jessica Bertram
Jessica Bertram
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh, wow. a lil effort and this piece is 💖✨️

1
1point
reply

“There are also people who want the most unique apartments with money-can't-buy pieces, to those who love the gamification of a real-time scavenger hunt across the city," the creators of StoopingNYC told us a while back.

“We’ve tried to 'game-ify' the activity, making it feel like a scavenger hunt. And I think because of this, we have seen it become popular and trendy with an entirely younger audience (75% of our followers are 18-35 years old)," they explained.
#13

Sing Us A Song!!

Sing Us A Song!!

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#14

Lights Up The Room!

Lights Up The Room!

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Casually walking around NYC holding a lamp

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Groovyyyyy

Groovyyyyy

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that couch is so ugly but I love it for some reason

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Damn X2!

Damn X2!

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
#17

She’s Beauty And She’s Grace!

She’s Beauty And She’s Grace!

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
#18

Oh Come On

Oh Come On

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#19

Aaaand Let’s All Say It Together In 3…2…1…banger!

Aaaand Let’s All Say It Together In 3…2…1…banger!

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
#20

I’m Mesmerized

I’m Mesmerized

stoopingnyc Report

9points
POST
#21

Finally! Affordable Brooklyn Real Estate. This 2 Bed Mcm Beauty Has A Real…indoor/Outdoor Feel…literally. Because It Only Has One Outdoor Wall. Night Stoop

Finally! Affordable Brooklyn Real Estate. This 2 Bed Mcm Beauty Has A Real…indoor/Outdoor Feel…literally. Because It Only Has One Outdoor Wall. Night Stoop

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
#22

Eat Your Heart Out Natgeo Lovers! More Than 600 Magazines Recycled On 26th Between 6th And Broadway, Starting From The 1970s(!!!) To Present Day

Eat Your Heart Out Natgeo Lovers! More Than 600 Magazines Recycled On 26th Between 6th And Broadway, Starting From The 1970s(!!!) To Present Day

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
#23

Mcm Dream!!

Mcm Dream!!

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful. Also the pattern on the right bit of it looks like another post that was made about furniture

1
1point
reply
#24

Box Of Cute Stickers Out Now…

Box Of Cute Stickers Out Now…

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
#25

Holiday Shopping…stooping Style! Slightly Worn Mcm

Holiday Shopping…stooping Style! Slightly Worn Mcm

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
Jessica Bertram
Jessica Bertram
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love these, and the seats can be re-covered by a novice. gorgeous find.

1
1point
reply
#26

When You Can’t Find What You Love At Pottery Barn…

When You Can’t Find What You Love At Pottery Barn…

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
#27

Anyone Got A Use For This?

Anyone Got A Use For This?

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
#28

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This Before…a Globe Bar

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This Before…a Globe Bar

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#29

Oh So Cute

Oh So Cute

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#30

What Is This?

What Is This?

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#31

We’re So Happy That @millerphillipss Got This Great Couch! Fits Like A Glove! #stoopingsuccess

We’re So Happy That @millerphillipss Got This Great Couch! Fits Like A Glove! #stoopingsuccess

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHAT why does this look like a luxury designer couch

1
1point
reply
#32

Holy Sh*t!!! This Is Next Level

Holy Sh*t!!! This Is Next Level

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#33

Verified Rocking Harley > Rocking Horse

Verified Rocking Harley > Rocking Horse

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
#34

Well These Chairs Are Adorable

Well These Chairs Are Adorable

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
#35

Don’t Walk… Run! So So Good!

Don’t Walk… Run! So So Good!

stoopingnyc Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#36

You Can See Work Annnnnd See You

You Can See Work Annnnnd See You

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#37

Every Year The Tree Vendors In Brooklyn Pile Up All The Unsold Trees At Prospect Park. Trust Me There Will Be More. Looks Like It’s Started

Every Year The Tree Vendors In Brooklyn Pile Up All The Unsold Trees At Prospect Park. Trust Me There Will Be More. Looks Like It’s Started

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#38

I Want That Little Guy!

I Want That Little Guy!

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

@alexinteriorsnyc Dropping A Gem!

@alexinteriorsnyc Dropping A Gem!

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#40

Can We All Agree That These Aren’t That Ugly?

Can We All Agree That These Aren’t That Ugly?

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#41

The Sign Says It All

The Sign Says It All

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#42

We Don’t Know What To Do About This One… I Mean, We Don’t Want Anyone Having Bad Vibes… But It Is A Nice Desk

We Don’t Know What To Do About This One… I Mean, We Don’t Want Anyone Having Bad Vibes… But It Is A Nice Desk

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#43

Serious Vibes™️

Serious Vibes™️

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#44

Getting Flashbacks To High School Biology Class

Getting Flashbacks To High School Biology Class

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I seriously thought that it said "high school geography class" and I said oh yeah me too and i never used microscopes in school

0
0points
reply
#45

Ummm. What?

Ummm. What?

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#46

Whoa

Whoa

stoopingnyc Report

7points
POST
#47

Mural And Trash Not Included

Mural And Trash Not Included

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#48

Slightly Broken (But Aren’t We All) Rattan Rocking Chair That Someone Who’s Talented Could Probably Fix!

Slightly Broken (But Aren’t We All) Rattan Rocking Chair That Someone Who’s Talented Could Probably Fix!

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#49

@jennheartny W/ The Deets! “Gorgeous Old Mirror! Solid Wood And Plaster - Heavy. Roughly 36x48”

@jennheartny W/ The Deets! “Gorgeous Old Mirror! Solid Wood And Plaster - Heavy. Roughly 36x48”

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#50

What Everyone Needs In Their Living Room

What Everyone Needs In Their Living Room

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
BeepBeepBoopBoop
BeepBeepBoopBoop
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

those look like those doctors chairs

0
0points
reply
#51

Go Get Em!

Go Get Em!

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#52

Greenpoint Is Always On Point!

Greenpoint Is Always On Point!

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#53

Door Busters Come Early!

Door Busters Come Early!

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#54

Sick Boom Box. If I Had Gone With A Say Anything Caption You Guys Would Have Gotten It Right?

Sick Boom Box. If I Had Gone With A Say Anything Caption You Guys Would Have Gotten It Right?

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
Jessica Bertram
Jessica Bertram
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how about a more um obscure reference? "my friend had too much LDS"

0
0points
reply
#55

Too Late? Orrrrr Too Early?

Too Late? Orrrrr Too Early?

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#56

Let’s Get A Full Fledged Performance! We’ll Share It If We Get It! Tag Someone Amazing!

Let’s Get A Full Fledged Performance! We’ll Share It If We Get It! Tag Someone Amazing!

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#57

Idk If I Love This Color Or Hate It! Either Way It’s A Statement…evergreen Btw

Idk If I Love This Color Or Hate It! Either Way It’s A Statement…evergreen Btw

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That'll be walnut underneath

1
1point
reply
#58

In This Market These Usually Go For At Least Six Figures

In This Market These Usually Go For At Least Six Figures

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#59

Big Moving Haul

Big Moving Haul

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#60

Stooping, But Make It Royal

Stooping, But Make It Royal

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#61

What Are You Watching On This?

What Are You Watching On This?

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First I'd have to dodge my daughter on her bike, my son on his skateboard, then be hit by my wife's car and launched through the garage wall...

1
1point
reply
#62

Feels Like A Good Day To Get Organized

Feels Like A Good Day To Get Organized

stoopingnyc Report

6points
POST
#63

In The Tradition Of Homer Simpson Buying Marge The Gift Of A Bowling Ball… We Have The Perfect Gift Stoop!

In The Tradition Of Homer Simpson Buying Marge The Gift Of A Bowling Ball… We Have The Perfect Gift Stoop!

stoopingnyc Report

5points
POST
#64

Stooper Staple! Kitchen Island

Stooper Staple! Kitchen Island

stoopingnyc Report

5points
POST
#65

Feels Like A Great Opportunity For A Caption Contest!

Feels Like A Great Opportunity For A Caption Contest!