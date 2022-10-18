Combing through junk has become a quintessential New York experience. And when we say junk, we mean midcentury dressers, velvet couches, and tables and chairs of all shapes and sizes that would look absolutely perfect in your apartment. Apparently, the Big Apple is awash with marvelous items sitting on the sidewalks, up for grabs for anyone who finds them way too good to ignore.

Stooping — people discarding the things they no longer need on the curb to be salvaged by any passerby who might need them — is a thriving tradition that the Instagram phenomenon called 'Stooping NYC' proudly documents. Or, as a couple from Brooklyn who created the account previously told us, "it really is an activity that’s built into the culture of being a New Yorker."

As people always on the move cast away goldmines of curbside gems for anyone lucky and quick enough to snatch them off the concrete, the scavenging aficionados regularly share photos and locations of freebies for the taking. "One person’s trash is another person’s treasure", after all. So to celebrate other people’s stooping success, we gathered the newest batch of exciting pieces to share with you all. So continue scrolling to check them all out and be sure to upvote your favorite ones!

