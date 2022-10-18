Combing through junk has become a quintessential New York experience. And when we say junk, we mean midcentury dressers, velvet couches, and tables and chairs of all shapes and sizes that would look absolutely perfect in your apartment. Apparently, the Big Apple is awash with marvelous items sitting on the sidewalks, up for grabs for anyone who finds them way too good to ignore.

Stooping — people discarding the things they no longer need on the curb to be salvaged by any passerby who might need them — is a thriving tradition that the Instagram phenomenon called 'Stooping NYC' proudly documents. Or, as a couple from Brooklyn who created the account previously told us, "it really is an activity that’s built into the culture of being a New Yorker."

As people always on the move cast away goldmines of curbside gems for anyone lucky and quick enough to snatch them off the concrete, the scavenging aficionados regularly share photos and locations of freebies for the taking. "One person’s trash is another person’s treasure", after all. So to celebrate other people’s stooping success, we gathered the newest batch of exciting pieces to share with you all. So continue scrolling to check them all out and be sure to upvote your favorite ones!

Psst! After you’re done, treat yourself to some more 'Stooping NYC' goodness from our previous posts here, here and here.

#1

Ummm…so The Disco Ball Was…xl…

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 minute ago

I won't lie, magnificent addition to roach parties

#2

Real Or Fake? And Does It Really Matter?

#3

This Is A Run Don’t Walk Situation

#4

An Epic Hamster Home. 1338 Willoughby Ave Off The Corner Of Wycoff

Komikat
Komikat
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I want!!

#5

Cool Coffee Table

#6

Every Day You All Push The Boundaries Of Stooping

#7

Mirror Mirror On The Street

#8

Omg. Free Flowers

Komikat
Komikat
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Lovely flowers and lovely cat!

#9

If You’ve Followed Us For Awhile You Know About The Globe Bar.

#10

Goooo

#11

The Dream Couch

#12

Umm The Mother Lode Of Everything Plant Babies!

#13

Free House Plants Outside Chelsea Garden Center

#14

Finally A Flower That Won’t Die

Ru Bee
Ru Bee
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Always wanted one as a teen they cost a fortune

#15

Just Your Daily Velvet Couch

#16

Moooooving Day

#17

Stooping A Stoop Is Something We Never Thought Would Be Possible Yet Here We Are

Sherry Ofus
Sherry Ofus
Community Member
5 minutes ago

D***s!!!

#18

Sleek!

#19

Say It With Me Now…cuuuuute!

Komikat
Komikat
Community Member
7 minutes ago

cuuuuute!

#20

Brand New Rattan Light Fixtures From Bal! Run Don’t Walk

#21

Don’t Slip On This Steal

#22

Holy!!!

#23

Weird That They Had To Specify It’s Not Haunted

#24

It’s Water Repellent!

#25

Cutest Bar Cart Ever

#26

It Is National Hot Dog Day So A Relish Colored Chair Feels Appropriate

#27

An Aesthetically Pleasing Stoop

#28

Reason Number 7362837283637 Why We Love NYC

#29

Not Your Typical Storage!

#30

Leonardo Di Caprio

#31

Don’t Sleep On This Stoop (But You Can Sleep In It)!

#32

Great Haul

#33

NYC Just Hit Its Highest Positive Covid Percentage Since January

#34

Besides Beautiful, What Is This?

#35

Free Sneakers And Dj Gear

#36

Well This Looks Nap-Ready!

#37

Holy Mcm S**t!!

#38

Good Morning Sunshine

#39

The Worst Parallel Parker You Know

#40

Omg

#41

We’re Quilty Of Loving This Table And Chair!

#42

Home Run Of A Stoop. Calling All Man/Woman/Human Caves!

#43

A Beautiful Entry Table

#44

Art…that You Can Also Sit On?

#45

Sad Lil Guy In Need Of Rescue Corner

#46

Great Haul On 257 Water Street

#47

Amazing Stoop

#48

Didn’t Know We Needed A Petal Side Table Until Now

#49

Believe It Or Not This Was Spotted In NYC

#50

What’s The Story Here? Size 6 Wedding Dress!

#51

Tell Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat Without Telling Me You’re An Upper West Side Cat

#52

Amazing Glass Coffee Table And Art

#53

Passing Go And Collecting $200 Is A Great Way To Start The Weekend

#54

Real Friends Aren’t Shell-Fish

#55

Oh Boy. Better Run!

#56

Parents…this Is Incredible!

#57

Rise & Shine Stoopers!

#58

A Great Haul

#59

Okay… So I Don’t Know This Game But Who Doesn’t Dream Of Having An Arcade Game In Their House?!

#60

68th And 3rd

#61

We Call This Series “Night Journeys”

#62

Any Drummers Out There Who Need To Complete Their Kit?

#63

An Amazing Stooping Success And Transformation

#64

Who’s Willing To Trek To Staten Island For This One? Free Ping Pong Table

#65

Looks Comfy!

#66

Our Favorite Kind Of Stoop! A Piano One!

#67

This Stoop Is The Apple Of Our Cacti

Ru Bee
Ru Bee
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Cats-i surely

#68

Tons Of Live Ferns Available Now!

#69

Romance Novels And A Lot Of Them

#70

Holy Haul In Queens!

#71

Gotta Do What You Gotta Do!

#72

Groovy Baby

#73

Maybe Our First Hammock?

#74

So. Much. Energy.

#75

Have A Little Mustard At Your 4th Of July BBQ!

#76

His Absurdly Gorgeous 6 Foot Mirror Is Too Big For The Ig Frame!

#77

Hello Kitty

#78

Not Just Free But Also Working

#79

Dumpster Diving For Bowling Balls Anyone?

#80

Holy. [poop]

#81

Stooping Success

#82

You And Who?

#83

Guess Who’s Back

#84

Audio Rack With Glass Door And A Lot Of Audio Equipment, All Able To Slide Out Individually

#85

Our Lives Will Peak When You Guys Start A Band With Only Stooped Instruments

