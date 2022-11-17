If you’re a fan of the classic cinematic masterpiece Ratatouille, chances are you’ve considered adopting a rat as a pet. (You have to admit that it would be awesome to have a furry little sous-chef by your side guiding you to culinary excellence!) And while rats might not be as popular as cats or dogs, maybe they should be. They’re extremely intelligent, and let’s be honest, adorable too. If you’re not convinced that rats are incredibly precious creatures that make for excellent companions, we hope this list will change your mind. And if you already love these furry little rodents, you’re in for a real treat!

Down below, we've gathered photos of some of the cutest and most lovable pet rats from all around the world to remind you that dogs, cats and bunnies aren't the only fur babies we can have.