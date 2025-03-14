ADVERTISEMENT

New York City is known for many things. It is a haven of diversity, a global hub of finance and arts, and, as a famous popstar once encapsulated it, a “concrete jungle where dreams are made of.” It is also where you can take home free stuff from the streets.

For New Yorkers, this practice is known as “stooping,” and fascinatingly enough, people do encounter excellent finds. This trend has taken a life of its own, and there is a dedicated Instagram account for it. 

We’ve collected photos from the page showing discarded furniture, pop culture mementos, and artwork worthy of the centerpiece spot in the living room. Indeed, NYC is a captivating place.

#1

Grand piano with bench left on the NYC curb for treasure hunters, showcasing an unexpected street find.

stoopingnyc Report

    #2

    Arcade machine left on NYC curb, showcasing the culture of stooping and treasure finding.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #3

    Vintage chair with wooden arms and a beige cushion found on the curb in NYC.

    stoopingnyc Report

    A Brooklyn-based couple runs Stooping NYC, and they have chosen to remain anonymous. In an interview with Vogue, they revealed that the idea came about thanks to their young son. 

    Walking around their neighborhood, they would see random stuff they’d refer to as “treasures.” However, most of these items had been discarded by their owners, who would wait for sanitation to dispose of them or for a random person to collect them.

    #4

    Stacks of books arranged on brownstone steps in NYC, left for others to find, exemplifying urban treasure stooping.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #5

    Blue floral side table with intricate patterns, left on a porch, representing a treasure as part of Stooping NYC finds.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #6

    Colorful curb finds in NYC: red hand chair, green seat, and cloud sculpture await new owners on the stoop.

    stoopingnyc Report

    They soon began posting photos of their finds on their Instagram page, which grew almost overnight. When they started in the summer of 2019, they would receive hundreds of direct messages per day. Their “stooper” community primarily looked forward to the “thrill of the hunt.” 

    “What started out as a hobby has become a real service to the community,” the couple described their venture.

    #7

    Green sofa on NYC curb, part of Stooping NYC: treasures left for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #8

    Motorcycle left on NYC curb with a "free" sign, part of Stooping NYC treasures.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #9

    Free plants displayed on a rack curbside in NYC, offering various greenery as a stooping treasure for passersby.

    stoopingnyc Report

    Stooping NYC also became a source of community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 2021 interview with Time Out, the couple felt responsible for posting excellent finds on their page since people expect weekends to be “stooping days.” 

    “I think people are craving for things to do, and it’s become a social activity and community when socializing hasn’t really been a thing,” they said.

    #10

    Colorful geometric cabinet left on NYC curb for stooping treasure hunters.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #11

    Red cabinet left on a NYC curb, part of the Stooping NYC trend for discovering curbside treasures.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #12

    A brown swivel chair and wooden cabinet left on an NYC curb for stooping enthusiasts to find and repurpose.

    stoopingnyc Report

    Those who happily engage in this activity see it as a way to help Mother Nature. Manhattan resident Lori, a fine artist and production designer who regularly sends items to the Stooping NYC page, shares this sentiment. 

    “I hate to see waste," she told Yahoo! “Stooping is balancing the universe in a fun, free way.”
    #13

    A vintage dollhouse with a note labeled "Free" left on a NYC curb for anyone to take.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #14

    Plants left on curb in NYC include ferns and potted greenery on decorative metal stands.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #15

    Ornate gold-framed mirror left on NYC curb, reflecting a building.

    stoopingnyc Report

    Given how popular stooping has become, coming across a “treasure” or two may be more challenging these days. However, the couple shared some tips, like knowing when garbage days are. 

    “Sundays in Brooklyn are always amazing because Monday is a garbage day,” they said, adding that turning alerts on may help you get ahead since Instagram algorithms may show late posts.

    #16

    Street treasures in NYC: a kitchen cabinet, wooden dresser, and stacked washer-dryer set left on a city curb.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #17

    Street treasures in NYC: Nested tables and vintage easel left on curb, ready for new owners.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #18

    Stacks of books and shopping bags left on the NYC curb, showcasing a treasure trove of literature for passersby.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #19

    Curbside treasures in NYC include a drum set, lamp, chair, and potted plant waiting for new owners.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #20

    Vintage tins left on a NYC curb for others to find, showcasing unique floral and colorful designs.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #21

    Turquoise sectional sofa left on NYC curb, free for taking, as part of the Stooping tradition.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #22

    Pink toy kitchen left on the curb, part of a 'Stooping NYC' find, waiting for someone to claim.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #23

    Vintage floral cabinet left on NYC curb for treasure seekers.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #24

    Vintage stove with floral ceramic handles left on NYC curb for stooping.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #25

    NYC curb finds: Giant bread and onion slice cutouts near a store entrance, with a paper bag of groceries beside them.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #26

    Patterned armchairs with unicorn and floral design left on NYC curb for “stooping” treasure seekers.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #27

    Katz's deli sign discovered in Stooping NYC, featuring large red letters on a tall, white column in a room corner.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #28

    Vintage cash register left on NYC curb for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #29

    Discarded routine board with daily checklist found on NYC curb.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #30

    Street scene with a green chair, white desk, and beige armchair on the curb, showcasing Stooping NYC treasures.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #31

    Leopard print sofa left on NYC curb for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #32

    Miniature wooden dollhouse found on NYC curb, showcasing open rooms and stairs.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #33

    Pink vintage loveseat on NYC curb, a 'Stooping NYC' treasure find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #34

    Life-size Obama poster left on NYC curb for free pickup at Prospect Place.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #35

    Peloton bike left on NYC curb as an urban treasure for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #36

    Book on the curb with note about Christian capitalism; a typical find from Stooping NYC.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #37

    Books left on an NYC curbside treasure hunt in a metal bin.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #38

    Sims 3 games left on curb, part of NYC treasure finds collection.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #39

    Minion-themed chair spotted on a curb in NYC, part of Stooping NYC treasures.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #40

    Cardboard box with a plastic container labeled "Free found lizard" on the NYC curb.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #41

    Free hand-painted tiles left on NYC curb in a cardboard box for anyone to take home and love.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #42

    A gorilla statue with a "Take me, I need a home" sign left on the NYC sidewalk for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #43

    Green vintage cabinet with glass door and "free" note, placed on a NYC curb as seen in Stooping NYC.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #44

    Ornate mirror with gold frame on NYC curb, covered partially by a blanket, reflecting the busy street.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #45

    Book titled "How to Date Men When You Hate Men" found on NYC curb, part of Stooping treasures.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #46

    Pink velvet chairs with fringe left on NYC curb as street treasure for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #47

    Free star map left on NYC curb, featuring constellations, with a note saying "Free, Happy Eclipse Sun."

    stoopingnyc Report

    #48

    Pink desk with multiple tiers left on NYC curb, waiting to be found as a treasure.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #49

    Free flowers in plastic cups on a rack, part of a stooping NYC treasure find on the curb.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #50

    Note taped to a suitcase left on the curb, part of a ‘Stooping NYC’ find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #51

    Framed artwork left on NYC curb, featuring a colorful pop-art style with two figures and an American flag.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #52

    White shelving unit with a vase on top, spotted on the curb in NYC.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #53

    Container of black dumbbells left on the curb, discovered while stooping in NYC.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #54

    Vintage stereo cabinet left on the curb, showcasing “Stooping NYC” treasures for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #55

    Curbside treasure in NYC: dresser, baskets, and boots left on sidewalk against a brick building for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #56

    Colorful figurines with a "free" sign on a pole, part of the Stooping NYC curbside treasures collection.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #57

    Pink tufted sofa left on NYC curb, perfect for treasure hunting.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #58

    Free records left on a NYC curb, with a "please take me" sign, offering treasures to passersby.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #59

    Yellow dresser on curb, topped with a box, plant pot, and items, part of "Stooping NYC" curbside treasures.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #60

    Antique painted dresser left on curb for others to find, requires restoration.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #61

    Disco balls stacked on a New York City curb, reflecting light and colors. Perfect for 'stooping' treasure hunters.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #62

    Microwave labeled free on NYC curb with note about risks, part of ‘Stooping NYC’ treasures.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #63

    Free flowers in NYC: Bouquet on the curb with a sign offering them for free, showcasing urban treasure sharing.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #64

    Ice sculpture of two helmets on a NYC street at night, reflecting the art of Stooping NYC.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #65

    Cherry blossoms in black bags on NYC curb, labeled "Free Cherry Blossoms on Corner of Crosby & Prince."

    stoopingnyc Report

    #66

    NYC curbside find with vases, candles, dried flowers, and signed photo at East 85th Street.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #67

    Weathered wooden booth seats, covered in graffiti, left on the curb as a discarded NYC treasure.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #68

    Skateboard decks repurposed as a rack, found on the curb in NYC.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #69

    Red shelf with arch-shaped openings left on the curb in NYC, offering a treasure to find for stooping enthusiasts.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #70

    Rattan furniture and lamp set on the curb, showcasing Stooping NYC treasures for others to discover.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #71

    Large burger and colorful creatures found on curbside, showcasing Stooping NYC's quirky finds.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #72

    Colorful bench with quirky designs left on NYC curb for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #73

    Bags of clay with a sign saying "Clean Clay Just Add Water" left on the curb in NYC for others to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #74

    Pink cardboard frame with "Barbie Oppenheimer" design, left as treasure on NYC curb.

    stoopingnyc Report

    #75

    Free wooden structure on NYC curb, wrapped in caution tape, available for stooping enthusiasts to find.

    stoopingnyc Report

