ADVERTISEMENT

New York City is known for many things. It is a haven of diversity, a global hub of finance and arts, and, as a famous popstar once encapsulated it, a “concrete jungle where dreams are made of.” It is also where you can take home free stuff from the streets.

For New Yorkers, this practice is known as “stooping,” and fascinatingly enough, people do encounter excellent finds. This trend has taken a life of its own, and there is a dedicated Instagram account for it.

We’ve collected photos from the page showing discarded furniture, pop culture mementos, and artwork worthy of the centerpiece spot in the living room. Indeed, NYC is a captivating place.