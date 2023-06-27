One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In fact, if you look closely, that massive trash can outside of your apartment building or behind the mall might be holding many items that anyone would consider gems.

We’ve taken a trip to the Dumpster Diving subreddit to see some of the most amazing finds people have discovered while digging through the trash. From groceries for the entire week to brand new sneakers to beautiful furniture, you genuinely never know what you’re going to find when rummaging through garbage. So enjoy viewing the pics on this list, and be sure to upvote the ones that have inspired you to take a peek into your building’s dumpster!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found This Guy In Dumpster Few Days Ago

Found This Guy In Dumpster Few Days Ago

xaristocatsx Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#2

God I Love Working In Waste Disposal

God I Love Working In Waste Disposal

Daza786 Report

12points
POST
Errrm..wot?
Errrm..wot?
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a bass, so yeah, toss it

-2
-2points
reply
#3

Found A Brand New Singer Sc220. The Box Said Damaged, But It Works Perfect. Psyched

Found A Brand New Singer Sc220. The Box Said Damaged, But It Works Perfect. Psyched

LeavingRightNow Report

10points
POST

While the term dumpster diving might sound a bit extreme, if you’ve never tried it yourself, we promise that it does not have to be unsanitary or a waste of time. It’s not simply swimming through rubbish, it can actually be a great way to find free food, great furniture or items that seem to have only ended up in the trash by accident. And if anyone can change your mind on the matter, it’s the Dumpster Diving subreddit. This group, which is dedicated to “fun with garbage,” shares “advice, information, and first-hand accounts about finding cool stuff in, or making cool stuff out of, trash.”

And clearly, many people have gotten on board with the community’s message, as it has amassed an impressive 241k members since its creation in 2009. The group even has a thread featuring members’ best dumpster diving tips and tricks, including: have realistic expectations, take a small step ladder, close all dumpster lids and doors when done, don’t dumpster dive at thrift stores, have an answer for when people ask what you’re doing, and, of course, safety comes first!  
#4

Found This Bad Boy Near The Trashcans Of My Apartment's Parking Lot. It'd Been Out There A Week And A Half. Even Rained On A Little Bit. Didn't Expect To Power On At All

Found This Bad Boy Near The Trashcans Of My Apartment's Parking Lot. It'd Been Out There A Week And A Half. Even Rained On A Little Bit. Didn't Expect To Power On At All

pcgamergirl Report

10points
POST
#5

Pet Food When I Wasn’t Even Going To Go Out

Pet Food When I Wasn’t Even Going To Go Out

Start out with just a little back story… we rescue special needs dogs. Some have emotional issues. Some are deaf. There have been neurological issues (a hydro that lived only 9 weeks… we had him 3 days before he crossed the rainbow bridge in his sleep). I sometimes worry about running short on pet food. I would go without long before I would let them do without. I get delivery every few weeks to know I’m staying ahead.
Tonight I was planning on going to the second hand store to get some shorts… pick up mower gas… long day at work… almost didn’t go.
But we did
Almost didn’t swing by the dumpster (it’s one we have gotten a crap ton of Starbucks k-cups and we almost always get something here that will help. Wasn’t going to swing by. But I did.
Peeked in and almost cried. 200+ pounds of dog food. Cat food for my son’s rescue cat. Cat litter for my son’s rescue cat.
Some days I can see the little rays of sunshine.

CeleryCharacter3530 Report

10points
POST
#6

Found These Two In The Rubbish Today

Found These Two In The Rubbish Today

Daza786 Report

8points
POST
View more comments

If the idea of dumpster diving is foreign to you and you have a hard time getting past the idea of literally hopping into trash, allow us to explain some of the reasons why it’s becoming a growing trend and might even be the most environmentally friendly way of “shopping” nowadays. First, let’s understand why people do this. According to GreenMatters, it’s pretty standard practice for businesses to throw out unsold merchandise and food to make more room on shelves or to avoid having to put luxury brands on sale. This means that oftentimes, what’s in the trash isn’t actually trash.

I used to work at a coffee shop where we weren’t allowed to take home any of the sandwiches, soups, or pastries after closing time because the company assumed if we could, it would discourage us from selling them. So every evening, we had to find whatever was reaching its sell by date and simply throw it in the trash. This was incredibly wasteful, and it was painful knowing that that food could have gone to people in need, but that was this store’s, and many other companies’, policy.   
#7

Cool Looking Lamp I Found On A Curb

Cool Looking Lamp I Found On A Curb

DrawingDistinct959 Report

8points
POST
#8

Dug This Late 50s Bike In A Dumpster At An Apartment On The Way To Work

Dug This Late 50s Bike In A Dumpster At An Apartment On The Way To Work

big-guy-small-car Report

8points
POST
#9

My First Dive.... Saw A "Store Closing" Sign And Thought. Hmm

My First Dive.... Saw A "Store Closing" Sign And Thought. Hmm

I'm hooked I saw these and grabbed them all.

GertBFrobe_ Report

8points
POST

When it comes to food waste, RTS reports that the United States throws about 120 billion pounds of perfectly good food in the trash each year, or about 40% of the entire US food supply. Apparently, food takes up more space in US landfills than anything else, making up 22% of municipal solid waste, and the amount of food wasted in the US is worth approximately $218 billion. There’s no question that many of us should be cutting back on our consumption and waste production, and one way to do so is by pulling perfectly good food that’s been tossed out of the trash. As you can see from the pictures on this list, a little digging around in a dumpster might allow you to find lots of delicious items for free, that would have otherwise taken up space in a landfill.  
#10

Shoe Store Recycling Dumpster Boxes Are Great For Shipping, And Today I Got Lucky And Found A Brand New Pair Of Converse!

Shoe Store Recycling Dumpster Boxes Are Great For Shipping, And Today I Got Lucky And Found A Brand New Pair Of Converse!

PowerAdDuck Report

7points
POST
#11

I Saw A Free Couch On The Side Of The Road So I Dug In The Cushions For Change And Found A $100 Chip For A Local Casino

I Saw A Free Couch On The Side Of The Road So I Dug In The Cushions For Change And Found A $100 Chip For A Local Casino

big-guy-small-car Report

7points
POST
#12

Found At The Dump 19th Century Mahogany Plant Stand

Found At The Dump 19th Century Mahogany Plant Stand

Babashanti Report

6points
POST

Even if you don’t need many items for yourself, dumpster diving can actually be quite the lucrative hobby. One Buffalo, New York-based couple told Business Insider that they make around $3,000 a month through their dumpster diving side hustle. Erin and Dave Sheffield shared that they began rummaging through garbage more than a decade ago and got the idea to start selling items they find in dumpsters of large depot stores. “Especially in the time we live in, you kind of have to realize that if you don't take that thing out of the trash, that's going to a landfill," Erin shared. "But also, you can actually make money." Some of the most valuable items they’ve been able to resell are a Prada purse and a truck-load of college textbooks.
#13

Dd Gods Were Smiling Down On Me Tonight

Dd Gods Were Smiling Down On Me Tonight

willieandthets Report

6points
POST
#14

May Never Need Chips Again

May Never Need Chips Again

Stopped by DG that we just happened to be passing yesterday…. 4 thirty gallon garbage bags and 5 assorted packages boxes. 240 individual serving packages

CeleryCharacter3530 Report

6points
POST
#15

Just Saved These From The Dump

Just Saved These From The Dump

sandync1 Report

6points
POST

The Sheffields say that the best food items they find in dumpsters are usually taken home with them or given away to friends and family members, but they also shared that there will always be more valuable items that they can’t manage to save. “We can't possibly come close to even touching the amount of good stuff that's thrown away every day," Erin told Insider. "Even if we went out from sun-up to sundown, and went to every place we could think of, we still wouldn't get close to what is being thrown away in our city." You hear that, pandas? That means there’s plenty waiting out there for you too! 
#16

Yo Who Throws Away Pac-Man?

Yo Who Throws Away Pac-Man?

stevegallery Report

6points
POST
#17

My Wife Has Been Wanting These Chairs. My Dad Is Always Finding Cool Stuff People Are Throwing Away, So I Told Him To Keep An Eye Out. A Few Weeks Later…

My Wife Has Been Wanting These Chairs. My Dad Is Always Finding Cool Stuff People Are Throwing Away, So I Told Him To Keep An Eye Out. A Few Weeks Later…

throwbackthreads Report

6points
POST
#18

Found A Working 48 Inch TV And Ps3 On The Side Of The Road!

Found A Working 48 Inch TV And Ps3 On The Side Of The Road!

Wasn't even looking, I came home and saw it next door

OakButt Report

6points
POST

Aside from just finding great items for themselves and for others, dumpster diving can also be great for the environment, as it takes a small burden off of our already full, or nearly full, landfills. Countries like the United States are already dumping their waste in foreign countries because they have nowhere to put it all, and China, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia have had to enact bans on importing waste from other nations. Much of the waste in landfills is being burned as well, which is also a problem because it releases toxic gasses into the atmosphere, such as nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides. Every little bit helps when reducing waste, and dumpster diving can certainly make a difference.  
#19

Living Near A College = Free Rent 2x A Year

Living Near A College = Free Rent 2x A Year

_Shrimp Report

6points
POST
#20

My High School Gave Me Permission To Search Their E-Waste Trash And I Found A 24 Inch 2008 Imac In Almost Perfect Condition

My High School Gave Me Permission To Search Their E-Waste Trash And I Found A 24 Inch 2008 Imac In Almost Perfect Condition

Luciano-Spa Report

6points
POST
#21

Last Night’s Find. Fully Working Ps3 Slim

Last Night’s Find. Fully Working Ps3 Slim

BellasGamerDad Report

6points
POST

If you’re wondering how to go about dumpster diving safely, Eco Friendly Fact has shared some of their best tips on their site so you can have successful dives. First, it’s important to always know the local laws and to get permission when necessary. Dumpster diving is legal in many places, but you should never embark on a dive without knowing your rights and the regulations. It’s also recommended to visit more dumpsters in less time. If you don’t see anything good on top, don’t waste too much time searching for a gem. Just move on to the next one, and come back another day. 
#22

I Present To You The Useless Fork, From The Dumpster

I Present To You The Useless Fork, From The Dumpster

Austiin2002 Report

6points
POST
#23

Had To Really Clean This Stuff Up, But Once I Did, Good To Go!

Had To Really Clean This Stuff Up, But Once I Did, Good To Go!

Cult7Choir Report

6points
POST
#24

My Friend Found Kitchenaid In A Dumpster

My Friend Found Kitchenaid In A Dumpster

RibRubRob2 Report

6points
POST

Dumpster divers also recommend having a proper route planned before beginning the day. This can be an exhausting hobby, so mapping out where you want to go and creating an efficient plan can be extremely helpful. It’s also wise to be strategic and visit the dumpsters that will suit your needs. If you want to find groceries, go to grocery stores. If you’re in need of furniture or home goods, hit up those types of stores. And remember to only take the things you need. While it’s tempting to grab anything that looks valuable, you might not be able to carry it all, and you might not have anywhere to put it. And finally, always remember to bring your equipment: scissors or a cutting knife to conveniently open boxes and trash bag, gloves, a mask, goggles and bags or containers to collect and carry items.
#25

Got This Awesome Chair From A Curb Today

Got This Awesome Chair From A Curb Today

pleasure_hunter Report

6points
POST
#26

Found This Guy With A Bunch Of Letters And Photos From The Early 1900s. The Baby In The Pictures Was Born In 1919, So Probably From Around Then

Found This Guy With A Bunch Of Letters And Photos From The Early 1900s. The Baby In The Pictures Was Born In 1919, So Probably From Around Then

GauntletVSLC Report

6points
POST
Kensi
Kensi
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice finding but I've seen too many horror movies to take this home.

0
0points
reply
#27

How About A 1k Lounger From The Same Neighborhood Last Week. Sold In 1 Day ($360)

How About A 1k Lounger From The Same Neighborhood Last Week. Sold In 1 Day ($360)

AcanthisittaGlum138 Report

5points
POST

Are you feeling inspired to start taking some dives into the dumpsters near your home, pandas? If you do, remember to be safe and strategic, and I’m sure you’ll come across some wonderful finds. Keep upvoting the pics featuring items you can’t believe people pulled out of the garbage, and if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article featuring the Dumpster Diving subreddit, look no further than right here!
#28

Where To Donate? Soldiers? Kids Programs? Nursing Homes? Help

Where To Donate? Soldiers? Kids Programs? Nursing Homes? Help

top_shock_banana Report

5points
POST
#29

Found By A Dumpster While Doordashing Plugged It In And It Works!

Found By A Dumpster While Doordashing Plugged It In And It Works!

Once_Dead Report

4points
POST
#30

Thomas The Train Table!!!!

Thomas The Train Table!!!!

audiomind88 Report

4points
POST
#31

This Made Me So Sad. Book Store Throws Out A Dumpster Filled With Books Every Week. They Don't Bother To Recycle Them

This Made Me So Sad. Book Store Throws Out A Dumpster Filled With Books Every Week. They Don't Bother To Recycle Them

Lucky_Zin Report

4points
POST
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a lot of software manuals.

0
0points
reply
#32

Local Overpriced Thrift Store Throws Out Tons Of Perfectly Good Items... Snagged This Air Fryer Convection Oven, It Works Just Fine. I Wish I Could Save Everything

Local Overpriced Thrift Store Throws Out Tons Of Perfectly Good Items... Snagged This Air Fryer Convection Oven, It Works Just Fine. I Wish I Could Save Everything

Blueoctokat Report

4points
POST
#33

Found These In An Alley Next To The Trash Cans. No Way Would I Allow That Fate

Found These In An Alley Next To The Trash Cans. No Way Would I Allow That Fate

diamondsealtd Report

4points
POST
#34

Fourth Dorm Visit This Move Out Season

Fourth Dorm Visit This Move Out Season

Tonight goes down as a personal best in my dumpster diving career. The dumpsters were beyond packed. Towels, more sneakers, snacks, jeans, dishwashing liquid. Just tons of stuff. I grabbed some gift cards, hoping for a few remaining dollars on the. These card were fully loaded. Looks like I'll be gassing up my car before going to Subway or Panera!

VintageBookFairy Report

4points
POST
#35

Largemouth Bass Mailbox

Largemouth Bass Mailbox

MufflerTuesday Report

4points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took this OUT of the trash??

0
0points
reply
#36

Got Called To Take This For Scrap Metal Today

Got Called To Take This For Scrap Metal Today

Daza786 Report

4points
POST
#37

Happy Belated Easter, And Reminder From Jesus That Capitalism Is A Broken System Which Puts Profits Over People!

Happy Belated Easter, And Reminder From Jesus That Capitalism Is A Broken System Which Puts Profits Over People!

All from the trash bin of a single local bakery, on a single night... All unexpired. Sad and angry they'd just trash it, instead of donating, brightening some child's day.

tim_p Report

4points
POST
#38

A School Had Thrown These Fossils In The Dumpster. The Claw And Tooth At The Top Are Casts, But Everything Else Is Legit!

A School Had Thrown These Fossils In The Dumpster. The Claw And Tooth At The Top Are Casts, But Everything Else Is Legit!

skennyloggins Report

4points
POST
#39

I Love Finding Worthless Junk And Diying The Hell Out Of It

I Love Finding Worthless Junk And Diying The Hell Out Of It

Academic-Pride2162 Report

4points
POST
#40

Last Night's Finds

Last Night's Finds

SatansMoisture Report

4points
POST
#41

I Saw A Construction Dumpster Full Of These New Insulations, So I Filled My Van And Sold Them In Less Than 24 Hours

I Saw A Construction Dumpster Full Of These New Insulations, So I Filled My Van And Sold Them In Less Than 24 Hours

yardini Report

3points
POST
#42

Was Going To Buy A New Office Chair At An Auction Last Week, Passed On Them And Found This Today. $1500 Herman Miller Aeron Chair

Was Going To Buy A New Office Chair At An Auction Last Week, Passed On Them And Found This Today. $1500 Herman Miller Aeron Chair

Nice_Historian_3072 Report

3points
POST
#43

Been Struggling To Afford Food Lately And Only Finding A Lot Of Empty Dumpsters. Last Night I Was Grateful To Find A Massive Haul Of Snacks And Drinks. And That Protein Powder!

Been Struggling To Afford Food Lately And Only Finding A Lot Of Empty Dumpsters. Last Night I Was Grateful To Find A Massive Haul Of Snacks And Drinks. And That Protein Powder!

po3swrath Report

3points
POST
Centu Rionick
Centu Rionick
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, i might be in a different zone here because i've been watching my diet lately, but why would you be happy to find this c**p? Because thats what it is, c**p for your body.

0
0points
reply
#44

Found This Vintage Toy In A Dumpster Elevator Bells Still Work

Found This Vintage Toy In A Dumpster Elevator Bells Still Work

tasteofhemlock Report

3points
POST
#45

Glad I Didn’t Skip This “Empty From A Distance” Dumpster!

Glad I Didn’t Skip This “Empty From A Distance” Dumpster!

Eldricson93 Report

3points
POST
#46

50lbs Of Cheese From Nh Aldi's Today. I Would Have Gotten More But I Was In A Hurry

50lbs Of Cheese From Nh Aldi's Today. I Would Have Gotten More But I Was In A Hurry

EarlGreyHikingBaker Report

3points
POST
#47

Pulled This Sweet Solid Wood Desk Off The Curb

Pulled This Sweet Solid Wood Desk Off The Curb

Bluegodzi11a Report

3points
POST
#48

Snickers Superscore!

Snickers Superscore!

Lucky_Zin Report

3points
POST
Centu Rionick
Centu Rionick
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yay, 30 pounds of fat and sugar

-1
-1point
reply
#49

All New. Worth First Run In With Mall Security

All New. Worth First Run In With Mall Security

Electricmothman Report

3points
POST
#50

Found These Letters From 1938 In The Construction Dumpster At A Senior Care Place I Was Working At Doing Remodel Work

Found These Letters From 1938 In The Construction Dumpster At A Senior Care Place I Was Working At Doing Remodel Work

GauntletVSLC Report

3points
POST
#51

Great Cheese Heist Of 2022

Great Cheese Heist Of 2022

Inevitable-Ad-6952 Report

3points
POST
#52

It's A Christmas Miracle! The Store's Entire Stock Of Ice Cream Was Tossed

It's A Christmas Miracle! The Store's Entire Stock Of Ice Cream Was Tossed

heat_it_and_beat_it Report

3points
POST
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this was i high temperature I would leave it as it is. Melting and then refridgerating is a great way to get Salmonellosis

0
0points
reply
#53

Do Curbside Finds Count? My Neighbors Left This Huge Dollhouse With All The Dolls And Furniture Out My Their Trash!!

Do Curbside Finds Count? My Neighbors Left This Huge Dollhouse With All The Dolls And Furniture Out My Their Trash!!

reginageorges_mom Report

3points
POST
#54

My Brother Grabbed This Yamaha Surround Sound From The Dumpster For Me

My Brother Grabbed This Yamaha Surround Sound From The Dumpster For Me

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#55

6 Pairs Of Nikes, One Pair Of Brand New Keens

6 Pairs Of Nikes, One Pair Of Brand New Keens

Efficiency-Horror Report

3points
POST
#56

Sunbeam Toaster, Circa 1949, Saved From A Dumpster In The Neighborhood

Sunbeam Toaster, Circa 1949, Saved From A Dumpster In The Neighborhood

i-love-nintendo-1402 Report

3points
POST
#57

Found A Gorgeous Shelf In My Apartment’s Trash Pile Today! It Pays To Check It Frequently!

Found A Gorgeous Shelf In My Apartment’s Trash Pile Today! It Pays To Check It Frequently!

FlowerPressed Report

3points
POST
#58

Found A Broken Kobalt Shovel Leaning Against A Dumpster. They Have A Lifetime, No-Questions-Asked Warranty

Found A Broken Kobalt Shovel Leaning Against A Dumpster. They Have A Lifetime, No-Questions-Asked Warranty

ManyCats247 Report

3points
POST
#59

What To Do With A Thousand Eggs?

What To Do With A Thousand Eggs?

KaihogyoMeditations Report

3points
POST
#60

This Right Here Is Why I Stay Diving Lol

This Right Here Is Why I Stay Diving Lol

No_Hawk_7842 Report

3points
POST
#61

Vitamins For A Year

Vitamins For A Year

whatwhatgoat Report

3points
POST
#62

The Dumpster Always Provides

The Dumpster Always Provides

Broke as HELL this month. Didn't know how I was going to afford decent Mother's Day gifts for my mom and grandma, both wonderful women who deserve so much.
These Bogg Bags retail for $90 each and are super popular where I live. Retrieved them with the umbrella in my car while dangling over the side in flip flops.
They cut the strap on one, but I was able to improvise. So relieved I'm able to give them something great and pay my light bill this month. 

megantology Report

3points
POST
#63

Found Three Shoebox Containers Of LEGO In A Roll Off In A Chuck E Cheese Parking Lot

Found Three Shoebox Containers Of LEGO In A Roll Off In A Chuck E Cheese Parking Lot

GauntletVSLC Report

3points
POST
#64

Back In 2018, I Found 15 Used Iphones At My Works Electrical Waste Bin

Back In 2018, I Found 15 Used Iphones At My Works Electrical Waste Bin

I switched screens and batteries between them and got 6 fully functional phones that i sold for 500£. 30 minutes well spent.

DwayneFreeman Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

I Live Around Rich Uni Students. The Semester Ended And They’re All Moving Out/Around Right Now

I Live Around Rich Uni Students. The Semester Ended And They’re All Moving Out/Around Right Now

chumbawumbaonabitch Report

3points
POST
#66

West Elm Plates! A Set Of 8. A Distinguished Gentleman, Animal Collection

West Elm Plates! A Set Of 8. A Distinguished Gentleman, Animal Collection

Individual-Quit-2273 Report

3points
POST
#67

I Was Blessed By The Dumpster Gods Last Week, Not Even A Hobby Of Mine, Husband Just Happened To Spot It!

I Was Blessed By The Dumpster Gods Last Week, Not Even A Hobby Of Mine, Husband Just Happened To Spot It!

qweenbimbo Report

3points
POST
#68

Another Haul

Another Haul

reignthepain Report

3points
POST
#69

This Is Probably One Of The Most Beautiful Pieces I Will Ever Find. It Was Sitting With A Bunch Of Furniture Next To A Dumpster

This Is Probably One Of The Most Beautiful Pieces I Will Ever Find. It Was Sitting With A Bunch Of Furniture Next To A Dumpster

Cult7Choir Report

3points
POST
#70

I'm Currently Living In A Small College Town. The Dumpsters Are Gold Mines Right Now

I'm Currently Living In A Small College Town. The Dumpsters Are Gold Mines Right Now

loki_racer Report

3points
POST
#71

Do Better Dunkin

Do Better Dunkin

AHS9INSIDER Report

3points
POST
#72

Jackpot

Jackpot

vRaiven Report

2points
POST
#73

Well Looks Like I'll Be Making Garden This Summer!

Well Looks Like I'll Be Making Garden This Summer!

deveniam Report

2points
POST
#74

Curbside Find! This Briefcase Looking Piece Folds Out Into A Table And 4 Chairs!

Curbside Find! This Briefcase Looking Piece Folds Out Into A Table And 4 Chairs!

Cult7Choir Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

Found This Guy And Couldn’t Leave Him Behind - Cat For Scale

Found This Guy And Couldn’t Leave Him Behind - Cat For Scale