'Dumpster Diving' is a subreddit dedicated to urban foraging — searching through the trash for usable items.

Members of this online community share their experiences and tips for finding valuables, talking about both their successes and failures, as well as discussing ethical and legal considerations surrounding the activity.

Overall, it's a supportive and informative subreddit, full of support and encouragement for everyone who tries to live at least a bit more sustainably and reduce waste.

So in an attempt to contribute to spreading the message, we at Bored Panda put together a new publication, featuring the subreddit's most popular posts. Continue scrolling to check them out and fire up our first one for the older ones.

#1

My New Biggest Score

kandroid96 Report

Juliet Ware
Oh thank goodness you saved these little souls

#2

Found In The Dumpster Tied In A Trash Bag. What A Sweet Soul As Well. Poor Thing

ProjectIntelligent99 Report

Juliet Ware
The human race is disgusting at times !! Why couldn't they just take it to a shelter!? Thank you for saving this little soul xx

#3

Found A Completely Unused Art Set

Cult7Choir Report

#4

I Have Never Felt So Happy From A Dumpster Find

WickedMorbidTomatoe Report

#5

Thought This Was Worth Saving

Cult7Choir Report

Mixed Reality Portal
Ooooh this makes me feel old as I had one of these sets for tech drawing 😃

#6

Dumpster Diver Needed A Little Help Out After Getting Stuck Down There

WhatWasThatLike Report

#7

Anyone Know A Good Recipe That Uses Like 80 Red Onions And 60 Bananas?

deserttrends Report

Caro Caro
Yes, it's called a food bank :)

#8

My Curbside Cast Iron Haul!

notyouraveragedonut Report

Headless Roach
A with of care and you have a set for life

#9

Built Myself A Desk Out Of Some Mahogany Base Boards Taken Out Of The Dumpster! My Gaming Chair Was Picked Up From The Curb Side

tooned Report

#10

There's A Dumpster In My Town That Regularly Blesses Me With Bicycles. This Was Today's Find

Stayinthewoods Report

#11

Did I Find 30 Pairs Of Brand New $120 Boots In A Shoe Store Dumpster? Do All Of My Friends Now Have Said Pair Of Boots? Yes On All Fronts :)

NubileNewYorkers Report

Jaaawn
Lol, we used to call this particular style of boots prostiboots as kids

#12

I’m Excited About This Find, I’m An Elementary Teacher And Next Year I’ll Have All My Kiddos Write Cards To Their Family/Staff! They Were Sealed In A Trash Bag Untouched On Top!

adgb6 Report

#13

Antique Apothecary Scales Thrown Out By Neighbors

thinman Report

#14

Someone’s Old Marble Collection Got Put In The Trash And Rescued By Me.

HERMANNATOR85 Report

#15

Another $500+ Haul From My Favorite Dumpster. Haven't Purchased Groceries In Years!

deserttrends Report

#16

Pert Smert If My Favorite Dumpster By Far. Very Aesthetic, Brand New $150 Cat Tower, In The Box? Score. P.s. They Love It

AcanthisittaGlum138 Report

#17

Found This Painting In The Trash, Looked Like My Cat So I Grabbed It

Prestigious-Theory-4 Report

*Laws*Of*Anarchy*
Why are they holding that poor kitty like that?

#18

I’ve Died And Landed In Dumpster Nomad Heaven

AcanthisittaGlum138 Report

Caro Caro
This pisses me off big time. It should be illegal. What a waste

#19

Past 2-3 Weeks I’ve Found And Melted All Of This Aluminum Copper And Pewter. I Found 4 Cameras 3 Power Tools And 2 Bikes. For A Grand Total Of 340$ Not Including All The Metal In This Picture. Also Found A Few Computers And Laptops That I Will Be Scrapping Since They Do Not Work

mickx123 Report

#20

Ok This Is Epic

yungbc2000 Report

#21

I Found This $90 Dress In Perfect Condition In An Apartment Dumpster. It Has No Damage, Rips, Or Stains And Is In My Exact Size And One Of My Favorite Colors. The Dumpster Gods Smiled Upon Me Apparently. I Need An Occasion To Wear It To

CanyouODonFRC Report

Kensi
Such a pretty colour

#22

Did I Really Find A $500 Almost Perfectly Functional Aluminum Bike In The Trash And Take It Home?! Yes I Did!

molleraj Report

#23

Curbside Find! This Couch Was Too Cool

Cult7Choir Report

#24

I Was Just At The Recycling Centre And A Bloke Was About To Put This In The Scrap Wood Skip!

Jimlad73 Report

#25

Two La Creuset’s Left At The Dumpster By My Work Today.

BigPoppaJay Report

#26

I've Never Felt The Need To Post A Haul Until This

valkyrie_queen_ Report

#27

Found This Disco Ball - Expected It To Be Flimsy, Made Of Styrofoam But Its Actually Very Heavy & Nice!

Comfortable_Stage806 Report

JB
it's party time

#28

Lawnmower Found On The Curb On Garbage Day, Didn't Run, Had Water In The Fuel Tank, Put In New Gas And A Newish Spark Plug And It Runs Fine. Sold For $250

Thislaydee Report

#29

Weather Finally Cooling But Grocery Store Waste Not So Much! ...favorite Asparagus Recipes?

mosomedve216 Report

#30

Pretty Good Haul

CrispyBrosine Report

Ches Yamada
Sushi. There's sushi. Huh.

#31

Curb Find!! A Working E-Bike. Unbelievable

smambers Report

#32

Pulled This Recliner Off The Curb And A 3ds Was Lodged In The Back.

ikedriver2000 Report

#33

I Found 16,000 Scratch Off Tickets From The Convenience Store, Where You Could Win Snacks And Stuff. Some Jackpots Evidently!

maxronnelandd Report

#34

I Was Digging Through The Trash Of Someone Who Looked To Be Moving And I Found A Set Of Earrings Marked As 18k Gold And A Friend Who Is A Jeweler Tested The Stones And Said They're White Sapphire.

600-shot-of-autism Report

#35

Someone Didn’t Feel Like Cleaning Their $800 Espresso Machine. I Found It Sitting On Top Of A Garbage Can Out Diving Last Night.

PatSabre12 Report

#36

Found This Costume With An Extra Head That Snaps Onto The Other Head In A Dumpster

Gingafer81 Report

#37

Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy This. Found About 20 Tablets In The Trash Today. Mostly Old Galaxy Note 10.1 From 2014 But I’ll Take It With A Big Smile.

GiantClaw Report

#38

I Make Blankets For Shelter Doggos/Homeless People And Their Dogs From Linen I Find In Dumpsters. Doggo In Photo Is My Little Weirdo. And No, I Did Not Find Her In A Dumpster:p

False_Ad_4117 Report

#39

Not Dumpster Diving Per Se, But This Antique Hand Painted French Cabinet From The 1890's Was A Part Of The "Junk" I Was Hired To Remove From A House Yesterday!

Cult7Choir Report

#40

Saw Someone On Here Say They Found A Bunch Of LED Lights Once. I Thought “Omg I Want To Find Some”… Well I Found 25 Boxes Last Night

hailey199666 Report

Kensi
Since I have seen a guy on Instagram that used these to transfer his plain white ceiling into Harry potter cloudy stormy heavens I want them so bad.

#41

Found This Guy In A Dumpster This Morning

BellasGamerDad Report

#42

Scoreeee. First One Of The Season

hailey199666 Report

Graham Chapman
I'm getting Bioshock vibes here.....

#43

Found In A Box Of Books By The Curb

datSubguy Report

#44

Phone In A Bread Box? Had To Save It!

Cult7Choir Report

#45

This 30+ Year Old Monstera Deliciosa Would've Gone To The Dump. Working At A Moving Firm Has Its Benefits! Girlfriend For Scale

cookingfragsyum Report

Jason
I have about 2 40ft containers I could fill for you of monstera if you wanted. Like a freeking weed here

#46

In An Open Dumpster Behind My Target…

otho03 Report

#47

Tub, Surround, And Glass Door Were All Being Thrown Out At Blowe’s. No Leaks!!

miatapasta Report

#48

I Love These Little Free Pantries I've Been Seeing Pop Up Lately. They Give Me A Great Opportunity To Practice Mutual Aid With My Neighbors By Filling Them Up With A Bunch Of Perfectly Fine Non-Perishables I Score From Dumpsters!

Dukdukdiya Report

#49

Found This Boy By A Recycling Dumpster Today.

ASSMDSVD Report

#50

Best Dumpster Dive Ever

CrazyCritterGirl Report

#51

Moving Out Of College. Someone Threw Out A Working TV. It's Just Missing A Remote.

K-Lyn-Nova Report

Cyber Returns
You can probably download a phone app remote these days. I run my entire home entertainment system from a tablet based remote control app

#52

Was 160 Chocolate Bars A Good Enough Valentines Day Present?

Sir_Floggsalot Report

#53

$700 Free Wine....i Asked The Dumpster God If I Should Quit Drinking. This Is Her Answer.... I Guess That’s A No!

sdace7 Report

#54

$695 Of Ground Beef

deserttrends Report

Orbital
You seem to have a lot of beef

#55

My Greatest Trash Find Of All Time Someone Threw Out A Ball Gown

RecentSprinkles5997 Report

#56

Found A Lifetime Supply Of Knives, Spoons, And Forks At Party City

RunningUpThemPills Report

Minath
So much plastic, it's better that it's going to be used but we really need to stop using so many single use plastics.

#57

Pretty Rad Find. My Grandparents Paid Something Like 75 Cents A Months Back In The Day For One Similar. Little Work, And She’ll Shine

lexton218 Report

#58

I Give To You, The Find Of A Lifetime. There Were A Bunch Of These Being Tossed, And I Had To Take One Because I Was Dying Laughing. How Does That Even Happen Lol

Born-Ad-6687 Report

#59

Over $100 Worth Of Chocolate!

timz84 Report

#60

Approximately 650 Pounds Of Aluminum Cans Collected At A Music Festival

Impressive-Bit7781 Report

#61

Found A Ouija Board Next To A Trash Can Walking Home From Classes. The Cool Thing Is That It Is A Vintage 1960's One That Is In A Rare Larger Size. In Perfect Shape Other Than The Planchette Missing The Plastic Window

DamnedAngelZero Report

#62

Over 2,000 Pounds Of Fresh Pork Being Rejected By The Walmart Distribution Center Because The Sell By Dates Occur When Their Stores Are Closed For Thanksgiving. This Product Will Still Be Safe To Eat For The Next 15 Days But They Won't Even Attempt To Sell. This Will End Up In A Dumpster Today

beans4cashonline Report

Minath
That should be criminal. They should accept it and sell it for a cheaper price so most of it gets sold before their closed days.

#63

Coffee Grinder Over 100 Years Old Found In The Alley!

joshuarobertson670 Report

#64

Couldn't Believe This Thing Wasn't Broken!

Cult7Choir Report

#65

Someone Threw Out A Perfectly Working 40 Inch 4k Smart TV. Madness, But Mine Now

meriadickbrandybuck Report

#66

Idumpster

MAD-PT Report

#67

32 Ft Ocean Kayak Dad Scored At An Apartment Dumpster

Seamair_ Report

#68

I Got All Deez 242 Bananas From A Dumpster. Banana For Scale

Reddit_IbarelyKnowIt Report

#69

Well, I Guess This Is My Magnum Opus Of Dumpster Diving...

buster1324 Report

#70

This Is A First… $450 Bouquet Of Roses

Ello2011 Report

#71

Dumpster Diving Find. Sealed Bottle Of Vodka

