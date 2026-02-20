Doctors Break Down Commonly Ignored ALS Symptoms After Eric Dane’s Hand Claim

ADVERTISEMENT

The passing of actor Eric Dane at 53 has reignited a difficult but necessary conversation about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The actor, best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, lost his life less than a year after revealing his ALS diagnosis to the world.

He had spent the last few months of his life raising awareness for the rare degenerative disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Man in floral shirt at event, related to doctors breaking down commonly ignored ALS symptoms and Eric Dane’s hand claim.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Last April, Eric Dane publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with ALS.

The actor lost function of his right arm within a few months of his announcement and was worried about what was in store for him as the degenerative neurological disorder progressed.

“I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won’t have my left hand [functioning] either,” he told Good Morning America in June and also expressed concern about his legs, too.

Man in glasses and patterned shirt holding a microphone, illustrating doctors breaking down commonly ignored ALS symptoms.

Image credits: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Dane said he first noticed weakness in his right hand. But like most people, the actor who played Dr. Mark Sloan for six seasons of Grey’s Anatomy dismissed the early signs.

“I thought maybe I’d been texting too much or my hand was fatigued,” he recalled. “But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse, so I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist.”

After meeting two different neurologists, he received his diagnosis of ALS, the three letters he said he’d “never forget.”

The actor spoke about his diagnosis and said ALS was three letters he would “never forget”

Man in tactical gear walking through water, illustrating doctors breaking down commonly ignored ALS symptoms.

Image credits: realericdane

Dane, who shared two daughters with wife and fellow actress Rebecca Gayheart, recalled a heartbreaking incident that forced him to see the stark reality of his condition.

During a boating trip, he jumped into the water with his then-13-year-old daughter, as he had done many times before.

But the once-competitive swimmer and water polo star quickly realized that he didn’t have the strength to swim in the ocean.

“[My daughter] dragged me back to the boat,” he said, admitting that he broke down on the boat. “I was just, I was, like, heartbroken.”

Eric Dane seen in a wheelchair at LAX in final photos before his death at 53 Dane died on Thursday, 10 months after revealing his diagnosis with ALS. pic.twitter.com/jtz4yLlbnX — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) February 20, 2026

The Valentine’s Day actor said his ALS diagnosis made him “angry” because he was worried about his daughters Billie and Georgia. He knew what it felt like to lose a parent at a young age, having lost his own father to s**cide when he was just seven.

“I’m angry because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young,” he told the outlet. “And now, you know, there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star said he was “angry” after his diagnosis and knew he could be “taken from [his] girls while they’re very young”

Doctor in a white coat speaking indoors with a bulletin board in the background about commonly ignored ALS symptoms.

Image credits: ABC

Comment by Beth Newmaster about Grey's character and a common ALS symptom discussed in medical forums.

When news broke that Dane had passed away on Thursday, tributes poured in celebrating him and his career. But alongside the grief came questions about ALS and how the symptoms are often subtle and easy to ignore.

ALS affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, making it hard for the individual to control their muscle movement.

As time passes, the condition leads to muscle weakness, loss of mobility, difficulty speaking and swallowing, and eventually impacts breathing.

Man in a black suit and glasses standing against a dark background, representing doctors breaking down ALS symptoms.

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Comment expressing heartbreak over ALS disease and gratitude for Eric Dane’s impact, highlighting commonly ignored ALS symptoms.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the famous Yankees baseball player, who was diagnosed in the 1930s and lost his life at the age of 36.

“ALS may be considered a rare disease, but it’s actually more common than people think, affecting 1 in 300 Americans,” Brian Frederick, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the ALS Association, previously told CBS News. “It can strike anyone at anytime and is always fatal.”

Patients start to lose muscle strength and muscle mass as the condition progresses with time

Man in casual dark clothing sitting on a couch in a well-lit room discussing commonly ignored ALS symptoms.

Image credits: Good Morning America

Comment expressing gratitude for raising awareness about ALS and offering prayers to the family affected by the disease.

According to the ALS Association, someone is diagnosed with the condition every 90 minutes, and someone passes away from it in the same duration.

There are around 6,400 people in the US diagnosed with ALS every year, reports said.

“ALS is a devastating illness,” Dr. Sandeep Rana, the Director of the ALS Center and Program Director of the Neurology Residency Program with the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Neuroscience Institute, told CBS News Pittsburgh.

“It’s a neurological disease where patients start to get weak. They lose muscle strength,” he added. “They lose muscle mass.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comment praising strength and bravery to raise awareness about commonly ignored ALS symptoms and hope for a cure.

ALS can begin with symptoms so subtle they’re easy to ignore.

By the time many patients seek answers, it is possible that the disease has been progressing for months.

What is important to note is that the symptoms typically don’t start with a dramatic collapse or obvious paralysis. Sometimes, it begins with something as small as struggling to button a shirt.

Muscle weakness, frequent tripping, dropping objects, or difficulty swallowing or chewing are some of the early signs

Person in white shirt holding wrist, illustrating commonly ignored ALS symptoms related to hand and muscle issues.

Image credits: gballgiggs/stock.adobe.com

“The first manifestation is something that has to do with weakness of certain muscles,” Dr. Geoffrey Sheean from the School of Medicine, UC San Diego, said.

“So that could be something simple, a hand muscle or some weakness in the legs or leg. But it could also affect speech as well, and speech might start to get a little slurred or a little slow,” he continued.

This could include difficulty forming “certain words rather than others,” Dr. Sheean said. He also noted that individuals may even face difficulty in swallowing if “those muscles in the head and neck are first to be affected.”

Person seated in wheelchair gripping the wheel, illustrating commonly ignored ALS symptoms and mobility challenges.

Image credits: Valerii Apetroaiei/stock.adobe.com

“It would be typically one of those types of presentations,” he said. “Difficulty chewing, swallowing, speaking, fatigue of the voice, getting tired, maybe weakness in an arm or leg, but it could also present with a sort of stiffness as well. It might present with just walking stiffly in one leg or one leg getting tired…”

ALS can strike at any period in life, but it usually appears between the ages of 55 and 75, and is seen among men more than women.

About 95% of all diagnoses are considered sporadic, which means the condition appears randomly, according to UC Health. About 5% to 10% of ALS cases are familial, meaning they are inherited from a parent.

Most people diagnosed with the condition live between two and five years after their symptoms begin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I AM ALS (@iamalsorg)

There is currently no cure for ALS, and most people diagnosed with the condition live between 2 and 5 years after their symptoms begin.

“When we say there is no cure for ALS, it doesn’t mean there is no care,” Dr. Meera Sinha, neurologist and private practitioner, told India Today.

“Treatment focuses on slowing progression where possible, relieving symptoms, preserving independence, and ensuring patients live with dignity and comfort for as long as they can,” she added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**cidal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

“I’m so glad he didn’t suffer too long,” one netizen commented online

Person named Jennifer Watson Patel sending a message about 2026, expressing concern or urgency in a casual chat format.

Comment by Miranda J Davis urging donations to ALS research to make it trendy again, displayed on social media.

Comment expressing condolences and a brief encounter, highlighting commonly ignored ALS symptoms after Eric Dane’s hand claim.

Social media comment humorously reacting to a medical claim discussing commonly ignored ALS symptoms.

Comment about Eric Dane’s ALS role highlighting commonly ignored ALS symptoms and the actor’s dignified performance.

Commenter Amanda Gonzalez discussing personal experiences with ALS and its impact on patients and families in a social media post.

Comment from Jill Thomas discussing the fast diagnosis of ALS symptoms following Eric Dane’s hand claim.

Comment expressing sympathy about ALS symptoms with a sad emoji and reactions showing support and sorrow.

Comment from América Lesi about health and life appreciation, highlighting commonly ignored ALS symptoms awareness.

Person named Shannon Alsheimer sharing their commitment to fighting for a cure for ALS in a social media comment.

Comment by Sheryl Petrie reading Way too young to die!, expressing concern about ALS symptoms.

Comment from Maximus Powers saying Fair winds captain chandler with a small profile picture and five likes, related to ALS symptoms discussion.

Comment from Edward Gee praising a man's resilience and fight against ALS symptoms in his final days.

Comment on social media expressing sadness about ALS disease and relief about not suffering too long.

Comment mentioning Eric Dane and reflecting on ALS symptoms, expressing sadness over his health and legacy.

Comment from Deirdre Gilbert expressing grief over ALS and hoping for a cure after caring for ventilated ALS patients.

Comment by Priscilla Robichaud expressing sympathy for people with ALS and calling them heroes for living life fully.

Comment by Deb Hemingway discussing ALS symptoms related to arm movement difficulties after Eric Dane’s hand claim.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing patients living many years after ALS diagnosis and symptoms awareness.

User comment about a person's passing, expressing sympathy and reflecting on ignored ALS symptoms after Eric Dane’s hand claim.

Comment about ALS symptoms and diagnosis, expressing support and prayers for the family after Eric Dane’s claim.

A comment urging grace and compassion for those suffering from ALS and their families, highlighting commonly ignored symptoms.

Comment by George Monde expressing doubt about the duration of fighting ALS symptoms related to Eric Dane’s hand claim.

Comment from Kristi Michelle about a Hollywood actor, reflecting on ALS symptoms and awareness.

Comment from Roberta Whiskin expressing sympathy and relief regarding a loved one’s battle with ALS disease.

