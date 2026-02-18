ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists in South Korea have made a breakthrough in colorectal cancer research, the second-most common cause of cancer casualties in the United States.

The illness refers to an abnormal growth of cells on the inside wall of the large intestine.

The recent demise of James Van Der Beek and Catherine O’Hara have shed significant light on the life-threatening risks of the disease, as well as the role processed foods might have in causing it.

Highlights Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that could lead to a colon cancer cure.

Discovery comes on the heels of the illness causing the demise of two Hollywood actors.

Statistics show colorectal cancer is the leading cause of casualties among US adults under 50.

“Why are we not banning the same ingredients as Europe does?” one fan said.

South Korean researchers have found a way to slow down colorectal cancer

Side-by-side photos of two actors at events, illustrating colon cancer breakthrough related to illness awareness.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a study published in Nucleic Acids Research on January 14, 2026, a team of South Korean researchers revealed that blocking a protein could be a path to decelerating the spread of colorectal cancer.

The scientists found that shutting down a gene called N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor synaptonuclear signaling and neuronal migration factor (NSMF) can cause “irreversible cellular aging” in tumors.

Scientist in lab coat and gloves analyzing data on computer, focused on colon cancer breakthrough research.

Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (Not an actual photo)

The study describes NSMF as “a novel and critical regulator of replication stress in colorectal cancer.” It produces a protein that allows cancerous cells to rapidly divide, causing DNA damage and driving new mutations.

Laboratory and mouse experiments have shown that forcing the NSMF gene to stop functioning slows tumor growth and, in some cases, stops it completely, by inducing a state of permanent aging in cancer cells.

Comment text urging viewers to schedule a colonoscopy soon for colon cancer screening and prevention.

Model of human colon held by a medical professional, illustrating colon cancer breakthrough and advancements in treatment research.

Image credits: bili / freepik (Not an actual photo)

NSMF suppression prolonged survival in 33.5% of mouse models compared with untreated controls.

“Mechanistically, NSMF deficiency impairs replication fork progression under stress conditions, resulting in DNA damage accumulation, growth arrest, and senescence,” the study said.

Hand holding a close-up of a hamburger, unrelated to colon cancer breakthrough keywords in the image context.

Image credits: Hexandcube/Unsplash (Not an actual photo)

Moreover, the blocking did not cause any damage to the healthy intestinal cells in the mice. An unavoidable impact on non-cancerous cells is one of the biggest drawbacks of chemotherapy at the moment.

Colon cancer breakthrough research advances treatment options with promising new developments after recent illness cases.

Two scientists in lab coats analyzing colon cancer cells on a computer screen during medical research breakthrough.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (Not an actual photo)

Dr. Kyeong Jin Shin, the lead author of the study and a researcher at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, said that developing medicines that block the protein could serve as a “novel treatment approach” in humans.

Colon cancer rates are alarmingly spiking in US adults aged under 50

Assortment of fried foods, sugary snacks, and soda highlighting diet risks related to colon cancer breakthrough research.

Image credits: yuliyafurman / freepik (Not an actual photo)

Dr. Céline Gounder said on CBS News that colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related demise among people aged under 50 in the United States.

All ages combined, it is the third-leading cause of cancer-related casualties in men, and the fourth-leading cause in women. In 2026, the disease is expected to take 55,230 lives, according to the American Cancer Society.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing concerns related to colon cancer breakthrough and health impacts from food products.

Smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black sequin jacket, representing colon cancer breakthrough awareness event.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The report also said that more people getting screened in time has dropped the rate of colorectal cancer diagnosis in older adults, but younger people have not had the same luck.

In people younger than 50, rates have increased by 2.9% per year from 2013 to 2022. In adults aged 50-64, the rate has increased by only 0.4% per year during this time.

Collage of Catherine O'Hara's roles with mention of colon cancer breakthrough linked to illness affecting celebrities.

Image credits: MadelnCanada

While lifestyle, diet, diabetes, tobacco and liquor consumption, and a family history of colorectal cancer are all significant risk factors, demise is often caused by late diagnosis, said Dr. Gounder.

Middle-aged man in a gray sweater outdoors highlighting a colon cancer breakthrough progress in medical research.

Image credits: vanderjames

“Younger people, aged under 50, have not been benefiting from colonoscopies,” Dr. Goudner said. “Recently, the US Preventive Services Task Force recommended dropping the age of first screening to age 45, because we have seen an increase in colon cancer rates in younger people.”

Fans of the actors are reportedly rushing to get their colorectal cancer screening done after their passing

Family outdoors at sunset, highlighting awareness and hope for colon cancer breakthrough and research progress.

Image credits: vanderjames

Medical examiner reports after O’Hara’s passing revealed rectal cancer as the underlying reason. The illness caused a blood clot in her lungs, known as a pulmonary embolism.

Van Der Beek, who passed away at 48 on February 11, 2026, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023. AsBored Panda reported previously, the Dawson’s Creek actor ignored early signs, mistaking them for symptoms of increased coffee intake and a sedentary lifestyle.

CBS News reported that usage of the free screening tool of Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a nonprofit organization fighting the disease, has tripled since the actors’ passing.

Fans also showed an increase in concern on social media, sparking a discourse on ways to prevent colorectal cancer or detect it early.

“The s**t in the food, sprayed in the air, unfiltered from our water,” one user said. “It’s amazing that anyone lives well into their 70s & 80s anymore.”

“It should lead to earlier screening, too,” another added. “45 might not be early enough. Maybe 42.”

“IF YOU HAVE A HISTORY, GET SCREENED,” one person wrote. “My husband was 6 years away from the recommended age of screening, BUT because of a random symptom, he had a colonoscopy, and they found a pre-cancerous polyp. If we had waited, we would have been too late.”

“Don’t wait till 45 to get checked.” People on the internet showed concern about colon cancer rates after the actors’ passing

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning O'Hara and Dawson, related to colon cancer breakthrough awareness.

Social media post emphasizing more vegetables and fruit intake daily for colon cancer breakthrough awareness.

Colon cancer breakthrough research discussed on a forum about health concerns related to illness and treatment advancements.

Comment on a forum about health, advising people to see a doctor if they lack daily bowel movements, linked to colon cancer breakthrough awareness.

Comment discussing a personal experience with stage 3b colon cancer, highlighting the rise in cases and breakthroughs.

Colon cancer breakthrough highlighted in social media post urging early screening before age 45 for prevention and awareness.

Text post discussing the importance of colon cancer screening for those approaching 40 with family history risks.

User comment about getting first colonoscopy at 38 after news on colon cancer breakthrough and precancerous polyp found.

Text discussing concerns about poor diets and health manufacturing amid colon cancer breakthrough research emerging.

Commenter discussing challenges in colon cancer breakthrough screening and monitoring bowel habits amid common side effects.

Text post discussing colon cancer risks, emphasizing early family history and changes in bowel habits for colonoscopy screening.