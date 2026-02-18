Colon Cancer Breakthrough Emerges After Illness Claims James Van Der Beek And Catherine O’Hara
Scientists in South Korea have made a breakthrough in colorectal cancer research, the second-most common cause of cancer casualties in the United States.
The illness refers to an abnormal growth of cells on the inside wall of the large intestine.
The recent demise of James Van Der Beek and Catherine O’Hara have shed significant light on the life-threatening risks of the disease, as well as the role processed foods might have in causing it.
South Korean researchers have found a way to slow down colorectal cancer
In a study published in Nucleic Acids Research on January 14, 2026, a team of South Korean researchers revealed that blocking a protein could be a path to decelerating the spread of colorectal cancer.
The scientists found that shutting down a gene called N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor synaptonuclear signaling and neuronal migration factor (NSMF) can cause “irreversible cellular aging” in tumors.
The study describes NSMF as “a novel and critical regulator of replication stress in colorectal cancer.” It produces a protein that allows cancerous cells to rapidly divide, causing DNA damage and driving new mutations.
Laboratory and mouse experiments have shown that forcing the NSMF gene to stop functioning slows tumor growth and, in some cases, stops it completely, by inducing a state of permanent aging in cancer cells.
NSMF suppression prolonged survival in 33.5% of mouse models compared with untreated controls.
“Mechanistically, NSMF deficiency impairs replication fork progression under stress conditions, resulting in DNA damage accumulation, growth arrest, and senescence,” the study said.
Moreover, the blocking did not cause any damage to the healthy intestinal cells in the mice. An unavoidable impact on non-cancerous cells is one of the biggest drawbacks of chemotherapy at the moment.
Dr. Kyeong Jin Shin, the lead author of the study and a researcher at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, said that developing medicines that block the protein could serve as a “novel treatment approach” in humans.
Colon cancer rates are alarmingly spiking in US adults aged under 50
Dr. Céline Gounder said on CBS News that colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related demise among people aged under 50 in the United States.
All ages combined, it is the third-leading cause of cancer-related casualties in men, and the fourth-leading cause in women. In 2026, the disease is expected to take 55,230 lives, according to the American Cancer Society.
The report also said that more people getting screened in time has dropped the rate of colorectal cancer diagnosis in older adults, but younger people have not had the same luck.
In people younger than 50, rates have increased by 2.9% per year from 2013 to 2022. In adults aged 50-64, the rate has increased by only 0.4% per year during this time.
While lifestyle, diet, diabetes, tobacco and liquor consumption, and a family history of colorectal cancer are all significant risk factors, demise is often caused by late diagnosis, said Dr. Gounder.
“Younger people, aged under 50, have not been benefiting from colonoscopies,” Dr. Goudner said. “Recently, the US Preventive Services Task Force recommended dropping the age of first screening to age 45, because we have seen an increase in colon cancer rates in younger people.”
Fans of the actors are reportedly rushing to get their colorectal cancer screening done after their passing
Medical examiner reports after O’Hara’s passing revealed rectal cancer as the underlying reason. The illness caused a blood clot in her lungs, known as a pulmonary embolism.
Van Der Beek, who passed away at 48 on February 11, 2026, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023. AsBored Panda reported previously, the Dawson’s Creek actor ignored early signs, mistaking them for symptoms of increased coffee intake and a sedentary lifestyle.
CBS News reported that usage of the free screening tool of Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a nonprofit organization fighting the disease, has tripled since the actors’ passing.
Fans also showed an increase in concern on social media, sparking a discourse on ways to prevent colorectal cancer or detect it early.
“The s**t in the food, sprayed in the air, unfiltered from our water,” one user said. “It’s amazing that anyone lives well into their 70s & 80s anymore.”
“It should lead to earlier screening, too,” another added. “45 might not be early enough. Maybe 42.”
“IF YOU HAVE A HISTORY, GET SCREENED,” one person wrote. “My husband was 6 years away from the recommended age of screening, BUT because of a random symptom, he had a colonoscopy, and they found a pre-cancerous polyp. If we had waited, we would have been too late.”
