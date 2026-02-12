James Van Der Beek’s Final Post Breaks Hearts After His Tragic Passing
James Van Der Beek’s final Instagram post has taken on heartbreaking significance following his passing at 48.
The actor expressed love, warmth, and gratitude in the days before he lost his life on February 11, following his battle with colorectal cancer.
“Oh this breaks my heart. Praying for his family,” one commenter wrote online.
Image credits: vanderjames
For his final post on Instagram, James Van Der Beek shared a touching birthday tribute to his daughter Annabel and his father just days before his passing.
The Dawson’s Creek star shared a picture of himself, wearing a comfy sweater and a beanie, with his arms wrapped around his 12-year-old daughter.
The second picture showed Annabel hugging James’ father.
Image credits: vanderjames
“My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me,” James began before talking about all the similarities he noticed between his father and daughter.
“…As the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart,” he continued in the post, shared on January 26.
The actor shared a touching birthday tribute to his daughter Annabel and his father
Image credits: vanderjames
In the touching tribute, he spoke about the “care and dedication” they both “shower” on the people they love the most, as well as the same “out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality.”
“You both make every room you’re in more fun. Different senes [sic] of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this,” he said.
Image credits: vanderjames
“In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good,” he continued.
“You are marvels,” he said, adding how he was “so insanely grateful” to have them in his life.
“The world is a better place because the two of you are in it,” he concluded. “Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart.”
Netizens were heartbroken by the actor’s devotion to his family after his passing
Image credits: vanderjames
“Such a great husband and father!” one commented, while another wrote, “cancers so cruel.”
“It looks as though he had a beautiful family and wonderful marriage. I know he will be greatly missed,” one said.
Another said, “Honors to a great father! Better than any academy award. What a legacy to leave to his six children. Not the selfish love you see from most actors.”
“I can’t imagine the stress and worry of a parent with a terminal disease,” one wrote.
Image credits: vanderjames
James was open about his journey with stage three colorectal cancer and how his wife and kids helped navigate through it.
“I like to take care of everybody,” he told People in 2024. “I’m a provider, and I was trying to be Superman and be all things to everybody.”
“I was also a water pump expert. The holiday decorations foreman,” he went on to say. “I’m an empath, and telling people required a lot of energy.”
The former Hollywood leading man said he initially wanted to hide his pain and stress from his six kids
Image credits: vanderjames
The Varsity Blues star said he initially thought about hiding his pain and stress away from his kids, but eventually realized it was important for them to build “resilience.”
“My kids, as much as I want to shield them from seeing me in any kind of pain or stress — I wanted to be Superman, Super Dad — you realize that resilience is not only something that they have and can build, but it’s the best thing for them,” he said.
Image credits: vanderkimberly
The actor got married to his wife Kimberly in 2010, and they became parents to six children: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emily, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.
Last year, James shared an emotional message on the 15th anniversary of his wife agreeing “to be [his] wife.”
James shared an emotional message expressing his love and gratitude to his wife
“You are the most extraordinary human I’ve ever met. One day I’ll tell the story of what you’ve endured these last two years and how you’ve shown up, time and time and time again. You have not only saved my life… you’ve shown me what it is to live,” he wrote in his August post.
“There are no words for how much I love and appreciate you. I could not do this without you,” he added. “Happy anniversary my love.”
