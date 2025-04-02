Val Kilmer’s Heartbreaking Last Post Resurfaces After Batman Star’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Val Kilmer’s final Instagram posts have taken on a chilling new meaning after the news of his passing at age 65.

His daughter Mercedes confirmed to the New York Times that the legendary actor, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, succumbed to pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1.

Fans have now flocked to his Instagram with a new sense of heartbreak and intrigue.

Highlights Val Kilmer's final posts on Instagram have triggered a wave of heartbreak and intrigue among fans.

“I’m ready,” the late actor said in his cancer treatment-affected voice.

Director Joel Schumacher called Kilmer “the best Batman.”

“I pray you are resting in peace,” a fan commented on his last video.

Val Kilmer’s final posts on Instagram took on a heartbreaking new meaning following his passing

Image credits: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

The very last post featuring Kilmer himself went up on the actor’s Instagram grid in February this year.

The video, believed to have been originally filmed and shared in 2021, captured the actor in the company of artist and musician David Choe.

The Top Gun star was heard speaking with his cancer treatment-affected voice.

The legendary actor succumbed to pneumonia on April 1, his daughter confirmed

Image credits: Ron Galella Collection/Getty Image

“I’m ready,” the late actor said before putting on a Batman mask.

The actor brought life to the character of Gotham’s caped crusader in Batman Forever (1995), directed by Joel Schumacher.

“I have an angle for it,” he was heard saying as he placed the camera to his left, put on the mask, and began posing for the camera.

Image credits: valkilmerofficial

With the video being the very last post of himself shared on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with messages of grief.

“Rest in peace, legend,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “We loveee you Batman … Angel.”

“I am heartbroken that you are no longer with us, Val. I pray you are resting in peace,” one said. “Thank you so much for your art! You will be deeply, deeply missed!”

“I’m ready,” the late actor said in one of the last posts he shared on Instagram

Image credits: valkilmerofficial

“RIP, what an incredible man and incredible life. I lost my father in December last year to Pneumonia,” wrote another. “He, too, had a trachy after throat cancer. He lived every day after that surgery to the fullest. As I’m sure you did, too.”

“Forever, my Batman, rest in peace,” one said.

Kilmer also posted a couple of paintings as his last two posts on Instagram.

The star played Gotham’s caped crusader in Batman Forever (1995), directed by Joel Schumacher

Image credits: valkilmerofficial

Kilmer earned acclaim for his roles as Iceman in Top Gun (1986), rock legend Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), and quick-witted Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993).

His portrayal of the masked vigilante of Gotham made him one of director Joel Schumacher’s most favorite Batman.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Chris O’Donnell in lead roles, Batman Forever was a smash hit that racked up $350 million at the box office and earned three Academy Award nominations.

“For me, Val Kilmer was the best Batman,” said Schumacher, who directed Batman Forever as well as Batman & Robin, starring George Clooney as the lead.

Kilmer, who took the Batman actors’ baton from Michael Keaton, said he accepted the role without even reading the script.

“Everything was different about this job than I’d experienced before,” he previously told ET.

“The size of the character and how strange it was that Michael Keaton had decided not to do it—I just said yes, without reading the script.”

Kilmer said he didn’t even read the script when he took over the Batman cape from Michael Keaton



The Hollywood star admitted he could barely move in his Batman suit and needed help with sitting and standing up. Moreover, he said the experience was “isolating” because he couldn’t hear anything, and people eventually stopped talking to him.

“It was a struggle for me to get a performance past the suit, and it was frustrating until I realized that my role in the film was just to show up and stand where I was told to,” he said in the 2021 documentary Val.

His most lauded roles include Iceman in Top Gun, Jim Morrison in The Doors, and Doc Holliday in Tombstone

Image credits: Netflix

As he reflected on his brief but illustrious career, Kilmer called himself “blessed.”

“I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some,” he said in the documentary.

“I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed,” he added. “And I am blessed.”

Image credits: Hulu

Numerous stars took to social media to share condolences over the actor’s passing.

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” Josh Brolin wrote alongside a picture of him beside Kilmer.

“You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those,” the actor added.

Stars shared heartfelt tributes following Kilmer’s passing

Image credits: Netflix

“While working with Val on Heat, I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character,” Heat director Michael Mann said in his tribute to the late actor.

“After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news,” he continued.

“I am heartbroken that you are no longer with us, Val,” a social media user said

