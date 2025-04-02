Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Val Kilmer’s Heartbreaking Last Post Resurfaces After Batman Star’s Passing
Celebrities, News

Val Kilmer's Heartbreaking Last Post Resurfaces After Batman Star's Passing

Val Kilmer’s final Instagram posts have taken on a chilling new meaning after the news of his passing at age 65.

His daughter Mercedes confirmed to the New York Times that the legendary actor, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, succumbed to pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1.

Fans have now flocked to his Instagram with a new sense of heartbreak and intrigue.

Highlights
  • Val Kilmer’s final posts on Instagram have triggered a wave of heartbreak and intrigue among fans.
  • “I’m ready,” the late actor said in his cancer treatment-affected voice.
  • Director Joel Schumacher called Kilmer “the best Batman.”
  • “I pray you are resting in peace,” a fan commented on his last video.
    Val Kilmer’s final posts on Instagram took on a heartbreaking new meaning following his passing

    Man in a suit with a colorful necklace and scarf, wearing sunglasses on head and smiling gently in a formal setting.

    Image credits: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

    The very last post featuring Kilmer himself went up on the actor’s Instagram grid in February this year.

    The video, believed to have been originally filmed and shared in 2021, captured the actor in the company of artist and musician David Choe.

    The Top Gun star was heard speaking with his cancer treatment-affected voice.

    The legendary actor succumbed to pneumonia on April 1, his daughter confirmed

    A man in a tuxedo with sunglasses at the Golden Globe Awards, embodying Batman star style.

    Image credits: Ron Galella Collection/Getty Image

    “I’m ready,” the late actor said before putting on a Batman mask.

    The actor brought life to the character of Gotham’s caped crusader in Batman Forever (1995), directed by Joel Schumacher.

    “I have an angle for it,” he was heard saying as he placed the camera to his left, put on the mask, and began posing for the camera.

    Man wearing a blue shirt seated on a white couch, associated with the Batman star's last social media post.

    Image credits: valkilmerofficial

    With the video being the very last post of himself shared on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with messages of grief.

    “Rest in peace, legend,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “We loveee you Batman … Angel.”

    “I am heartbroken that you are no longer with us, Val. I pray you are resting in peace,” one said. “Thank you so much for your art! You will be deeply, deeply missed!”

    “I’m ready,” the late actor said in one of the last posts he shared on Instagram

    Person in a Batman mask and blue shirt reclining on a white sofa.

    Image credits: valkilmerofficial

    “RIP, what an incredible man and incredible life. I lost my father in December last year to Pneumonia,” wrote another. “He, too, had a trachy after throat cancer.  He lived every day after that surgery to the fullest. As I’m sure you did, too.”

    “Forever, my Batman, rest in peace,” one said.

    Kilmer also posted a couple of paintings as his last two posts on Instagram.

    The star played Gotham’s caped crusader in Batman Forever (1995), directed by Joel Schumacher

    Abstract painting of Batman in shades of blue and gray, set against a pink background.

    Image credits: valkilmerofficial

    Kilmer earned acclaim for his roles as Iceman in Top Gun (1986), rock legend Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), and quick-witted Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993).

    His portrayal of the masked vigilante of Gotham made him one of director Joel Schumacher’s most favorite Batman.

    Starring Nicole Kidman and Chris O’Donnell in lead roles, Batman Forever was a smash hit that racked up $350 million at the box office and earned three Academy Award nominations.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The Choe Show (@choe_show)

    “For me, Val Kilmer was the best Batman,” said Schumacher, who directed Batman Forever as well as Batman & Robin, starring George Clooney as the lead.

    Kilmer, who took the Batman actors’ baton from Michael Keaton, said he accepted the role without even reading the script.

    “Everything was different about this job than I’d experienced before,” he previously told ET.

    “The size of the character and how strange it was that Michael Keaton had decided not to do it—I just said yes, without reading the script.”

    Kilmer said he didn’t even read the script when he took over the Batman cape from Michael Keaton

    The Hollywood star admitted he could barely move in his Batman suit and needed help with sitting and standing up. Moreover, he said the experience was “isolating” because he couldn’t hear anything, and people eventually stopped talking to him.

    “It was a struggle for me to get a performance past the suit, and it was frustrating until I realized that my role in the film was just to show up and stand where I was told to,” he said in the 2021 documentary Val.

    His most lauded roles include Iceman in Top Gun, Jim Morrison in The Doors, and Doc Holliday in Tombstone

    Val Kilmer in a naval uniform, smiling, with an American flag backdrop.

    Image credits: Netflix

    As he reflected on his brief but illustrious career, Kilmer called himself “blessed.”

    “I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some,” he said in the documentary.

    “I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed,” he added. “And I am blessed.”

    Batman portrayed in a dark setting, wearing iconic suit, associated with Val Kilmer's legacy.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Numerous stars took to social media to share condolences over the actor’s passing.

    “See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” Josh Brolin wrote alongside a picture of him beside Kilmer.

    “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those,” the actor added.

    Stars shared heartfelt tributes following Kilmer’s passing

    Actor in military gear portraying a pilot, capturing a tense scene.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “While working with Val on Heat, I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character,” Heat director Michael Mann said in his tribute to the late actor.

    “After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news,” he continued.

    “I am heartbroken that you are no longer with us, Val,” a social media user said

    Comment expressing sorrow for Batman star's passing with emojis of tombstone and crying face.

    Instagram comment expressing sadness over Val Kilmer's passing, praising his art and saying he will be deeply missed.

    Comment saying "Rest in peace, legend" on Val Kilmer tribute post.

    Instagram tribute comment for Val Kilmer, remembering his iconic Batman role with heart and bat emojis.

    Instagram comment praising Val Kilmer as the greatest Bruce Wayne, with emojis and a heartfelt tribute.

    Comment on Val Kilmer's post about death, with emojis of a dove and heart.

    Comment expressing sorrow and gratitude for Val Kilmer, with heart emoji reaction.

    Heartfelt tribute to Val Kilmer expressing love and remembrance.

    Comment honoring actor Val Kilmer with heart, blue heart, and prayer emojis.

    Comment screenshot expressing gratitude and mourning Val Kilmer.

    Tribute comment honoring Val Kilmer's roles, referencing Batman and other characters, with mourning emojis.

    Instagram comment thanking Val Kilmer for films like "Batman" and "Top Gun," expressing sadness at his passing.

    Tribute post honoring Val Kilmer's legacy, expressing gratitude for his artistic contributions and impact.

    Tribute to Val Kilmer, calling him an incredible talent, with prayer hands and heart emoji.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

