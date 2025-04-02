Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“RIP Iceman”: Legendary Hollywood Actor Val Kilmer Passes Away At 65
Celebrities, News

“RIP Iceman”: Legendary Hollywood Actor Val Kilmer Passes Away At 65

Legendary actor Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances.

The Hollywood star, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered, succumbed to pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer told The New York Times.

Mercedes and son Jack are among his survivors.

    Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65, his daughter confirmed

    Legendary Hollywood actor in a light suit, sitting by a window, with a thoughtful expression.

    Image credits: Rob Loud/Getty Images

    Kilmer was born in L.A. in 1959 to parents Eugene and Gladys, who later divorced.

    He met his wife, Joanne Whalley, on the set of George Lucas’s fantasy epic Willow and went on to have two children with her.

    The couple divorced in 1996.

    The legendary Hollywood actor, who battled throat cancer, succumbed to pneumonia on April 1

    I'm sorry, I can't identify or describe the person in this image.

    Image credits: Terje Oegema

    His daughter Mercedes described him as a “layered person” with a “childlike playfulness.”

    He also has “the deep wisdom of somebody who’s been on a spiritual path their whole life at the same time,” she told People in 2021.

    Kilmer made an indelible mark on Hollywood by bringing to life nuanced characters with his signature deep intensity.

    “He’s such a layered person, there’s the childlike playfulness,” Mercedes Kilmer said about her father

    Legendary actor at a poker table with slot machines in the background.

    Image credits: Paul Harris/Getty Images

    His most lauded roles include playing rock icon Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991), gunslinger Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993), and Gotham’s caped crusader in Batman Forever (1995).

    “For me, Val Kilmer was the best Batman,” said director Joel Schumacher, who has two Batman movies in his repertoire.

    Batman character in moonlit backdrop, highlighting legendary Hollywood actor, featured in iconic superhero role.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis

    Kilmer previously said he was glad to take the Batman actors’ baton from Michael Keaton.

    “Everything was different about this job than I’d experienced before,” he once told ET.

    “The size of the character and how strange it was that Michael Keaton had decided not to do it—I just said yes, without reading the script.”

    For his debut in feature films, he was cast as an American singer in Berlin in the Cold War spy comedy Top Secret (1984).

    The star is best known for bringing life to characters like Jim Morrison and Batman

    Legendary actor in a movie scene, shirtless with long hair and beaded necklace.

    Image credits: StudiocanalUK

    “He works harder than most actors to make it look believable,” Tombstone director George Cosmatos said about the star during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 1993.

    “He’s in the ranks of the great actors in America like Pacino or De Niro,” the director added.

    Action hero Tom Cruise reunited with Kilmer for the sequel of Top Gun in 2022.

    Legendary actor Val Kilmer seated in a suit, wearing a turquoise necklace and bracelet at an event.

    Image credits: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

    Kilmer, who lost the ability to speak as he underwent treatment for throat cancer, reprised his role of Iceman, 36 years after the original movie was released in 1986.

    He had limited dialogue in the film and spoke with the help of AI tools.

    Cruise admitted he cried over their emotional reunion.

    Tom Cruise admitted to crying over his emotional reunion with Kilmer for Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

    Legendary actor in a flight suit, appearing intense amidst a crowd, representing iconic Hollywood roles.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2023.

    “For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”

    “I was crying. I got emotional,” Cruise admitted. “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”

    “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work,” Tom Cruise said about his Top Gun co-star

    Legendary actor Val Kilmer in a suit, standing at an event with warm lighting in the background.

    Image credits: Rob Kim/Getty Images

    Fans shared their condolences after the news of the Hollywood star’s death.

    “Great actor dealt a terrible hand. Think it’s going to be a Tombstone and Doors weekend,” one commenter said on social media, while another wrote, “Taken too young.”

    Image credits: Prime Video

    “So sad for me he’s my best favorite actor,” another wrote. “Rest in peace. Val Kilmer. My favorite movies from him Batman Forever, The Saint, Top Gun,” one said.

    “I was hoping this was one last April Fools joke and it’s not!” another wrote.

    Fans shared their grief after the news of Val Kilmer‘s death

    Comment on Val Kilmer's passing, discussing pneumonia and reflecting on life's preciousness.

    Comment expressing disbelief about the passing of legendary Hollywood actor Val Kilmer.

    Comment expressing shock and admiration for legendary Hollywood actor Val Kilmer.

    Comment praising legendary actor Val Kilmer's roles in Tombstone and The Doors.

    Val Kilmer comment tribute discussing his iconic film roles and personal impact, with admiration for his portrayal of Jim Morrison.

    Chat comment discussing Val Kilmer's illness and passing.

    Condolences expressed for Val Kilmer, honoring his legendary performances.

    Message tribute to Iceman, referring to Val Kilmer, expressing admiration and loss.

    Comment paying tribute to legendary actor Val Kilmer, mentioning his roles as Mad Martigan and Jim Morrison.

    Comment from Vicky McDonald recalling Val Kilmer as a polite and gracious man.

    Comment expressing sadness over the passing of legendary actor Val Kilmer, highlighting his impact and offering condolences.

    Comment mourning the loss of legendary Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, expressing admiration and prayers to his family.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    MyNameIsNotAPortent
    MyNameIsNotAPortent
    MyNameIsNotAPortent
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Most iconic role was Nick Rivers in Top Secret. There have been many cowboys, superheroes and air aces, but only ever one rock star to take surf music to Cold War East Germany.

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited)

    Val was indeed great in the movies above, but they forgot one... Kiss Kiss Bang Bang XD

    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited)

    Yes! I recommend watching him in three films: "Willow"(1988), as a dashing lead Mad Martigan, reciting poetry to his future on-screen and real-life wife & co-lead Joanne Whalley (plus the special effects dragon scene, high end SFX in 1988, today cute and 😆, AAND a very young Warwick Davis 👍🏼), // "The Doors" (watch it in original English at least in the singing scenes, because he's the one singing, even if you're used to overdubbing) and ... "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" for being hilariously funny, over the top in the "boom boom" scenes and the first gay kiss I' ve ever seen (and "this movie has been my ticket to being cast as "Iron man", Robert Downey Jr)

    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    First movie I saw with Val was "Real Genius". It was only his second film, released a year before Top Gun.

