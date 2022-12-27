We lost so many amazing people in 2022. I do tribute portraits for a living so when someone in the public eye passes, I do my very best to do an illustration to honor them. Below are some of my memorial portraits from 2022. They will all be deeply missed. And I know I missed a few, but I did my best to do as many as I could.

#1

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) - October 14, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#2

Queen Elizabeth II - September 8, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#3

Angela Lansbury - October 11, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#4

Kevin Conroy (The Voice Of Batman) - November 10, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#5

Taylor Hawkins - March 25, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#6

Leslie Jordan - October 24, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#7

Bob Saget - January 9, 2022

Martin Bruckner
waddles
waddles
Community Member
WHY DID YOU HAVE TO REMIND MEEEEEEEE

#8

Emilio Delgado (Luis) - March 10, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#9

Bill Russell - July 31, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#10

Ray Liotta (Field Of Dreams)

Martin Bruckner
#11

Bob Mcgrath - December 4, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#12

Coolio - (Artis Leon Ivey Jr) - September 28, 2022

Martin Bruckner
waddles
waddles
Community Member
please don’t let this be the way i find out coolio is dead

#13

Jason David Frank - November 19, 2022

Martin Bruckner
Paul Pienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Community Member
You made my childhood in the early 90s, bro. Thanks for being awesome.

#14

Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts From The Sopranos) -July 8, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#15

Stephen "Twitch" Boss - December 13, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#16

Olivia Newton-John - August, 8, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#17

Meatloaf (Michael Lee Aday) - January 20, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#18

Kirstie Alley - December 5, 2022

Martin Bruckner
Paul Pienkowski
Paul Pienkowski
Community Member
You're finally where everybody knows your name. 💓

#19

Louie Anderson - January 21, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#20

Nightbirde (Jane Kristen Marczewski) - February 19, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#21

Ray Liotta - May 26, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#22

Louise Fletcher (Nurse Ratched) September 23, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#23

Liz Sheridan (Helen Seinfeld From Seinfeld) - April 15, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#24

Estelle Harris (Estelle Costanza On Seinfeld) - April 2, 2022

Martin Bruckner
#25

James Caan - July 6, 2022

Martin Bruckner
