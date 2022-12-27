I Made 25 Tribute Illustrations Of Those We Lost In 2022
We lost so many amazing people in 2022. I do tribute portraits for a living so when someone in the public eye passes, I do my very best to do an illustration to honor them. Below are some of my memorial portraits from 2022. They will all be deeply missed. And I know I missed a few, but I did my best to do as many as I could.
Also, if you'd like to see my previous posts on Bored Panda, then make sure to click here, and here.
More info: Instagram | Etsy | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) - October 14, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II - September 8, 2022
Angela Lansbury - October 11, 2022
Kevin Conroy (The Voice Of Batman) - November 10, 2022
Taylor Hawkins - March 25, 2022
Leslie Jordan - October 24, 2022
Bob Saget - January 9, 2022
Emilio Delgado (Luis) - March 10, 2022
Bill Russell - July 31, 2022
Ray Liotta (Field Of Dreams)
Bob Mcgrath - December 4, 2022
Coolio - (Artis Leon Ivey Jr) - September 28, 2022
Jason David Frank - November 19, 2022
You made my childhood in the early 90s, bro. Thanks for being awesome.