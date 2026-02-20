Eric Dane Recorded Heartbreaking ‘Last Words’ For His Teenage Daughters Before His Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Months before his passing, Eric Dane quietly filmed what became his final public message to his two teenage daughters.

The 53-year-old actor passed away on February 9, 2026, ten months after revealing his ALS diagnosis. The deeply personal message was conducted in private for an episode of Netflix’s Famous Last Words. In its final moments, Dane asked to be left alone with the camera and to release the message only after he was gone.

Highlights Months before his passing on February 9, 2026, Eric Dane filmed a private message for Netflix’s Famous Last Words.

Having lost his own father at age seven, Dane shared that his daughters gave him the family he never had.

Describing his spirit as a "superpower," Dane compared himself to a cat with "15 lives."

The actor revealed that his illness stripped away his habit of replaying regrets, leaving him with a final piece of wisdom for his girls.

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he began.

Before his passing, Eric Dane recorded a heartfelt message for his daughters to be released only after his demise

Eric Dane sitting in a dark room wearing a black shirt, reflecting on heartfelt last words for his teenage daughters.

Image credits: Netflix

Dane’s daughters, Billie Beatrice, born March 3, 2010, and Georgia Geraldine, born December 28, 2011, had long been at the center of his world. He shares his daughters with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

Addressing his daughters, Dane has often said becoming a father gave him the family he never had growing up, especially after losing his own father at 7.

In the Netflix recording, he looked back on their shared memories instead of his career.

Eric Dane with his teenage daughters at an event, sharing a tender family moment before his passing.

Image credits: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

“I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?” he said with a soft smile.

He described seeing them in his mind, playing in the ocean in Santa Monica, Hawaii, and Mexico. “Those days, pun intended, were heaven.’

ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually robs patients of muscle control, forced Euphoria star to confront time in a way he admitted he never had before.

He further told his daughters that illness had stripped away his habit of replaying regrets and worrying about what hadn’t happened yet

Two teenage girls smiling, capturing a moment related to Eric Dane's recorded heartbreaking last words.

Image credits: rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Twitter user expressing sadness about Eric Dane’s recorded heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters before passing.

Image credits: hellhurt1

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing sadness about Eric Dane’s last words recorded for his teenage daughters before his passing.

Image credits: jjklerc

“The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now,” he told them. “The present is all you have. Treasure it.”

Dane urged them to fall deeply in love, not just romantically, but with something that fuels them.

“Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning.”

Eric Dane seated in a wheelchair on a dimly lit stage, reflecting the heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters.

Image credits: Netflix

He told them that acting had done that for him when he was their age, and it carried him through darker chapters. Dane emphasized that they find their purpose and “really go for it.”

Dane further asked them to choose friends wisely. “Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you. No judgement. No conditions. No questions asked.”

He shared that friendship took on a new meaning in his final moments, as when his mobility declined, the people who “just showed up” mattered most.

Three smiling teenage girls together indoors, related to Eric Dane recorded heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters.

Image credits: rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Eric Dane with family at a holiday event, highlighting emotional moments with his teenage daughters before his passing.

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

He added, “Love your friends with everything you have. Hang on to them. They will entertain you, guide you, support you, and some will save you.”

Above all, he told them to fight.

“Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity,” Dane said.

“Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.” He described his resilience as a “superpower”, comparing himself to a cat that has survived far more than the typical nine lives.

Screenshot of a tweet about Eric Dane recording heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters before his passing.

Image credits: SunshineXiii

Tweet expressing emotional reaction to Eric Dane's heartbreaking last words recorded for his teenage daughters before his passing.

Image credits: sseekkoo14

He encouraged his daughters and fans to meet life’s inevitable, “insurmountable” challenges with honesty and grace.

Furthermore, he shared that when facing the “end of days”, it is important to maintain one’s dignity. His message was a call to keep fighting and to “hold your heads high.”

While recording the message, his voice broke.

“Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.”

After announcing his ALS diagnosis publicly, Eric Dane got candid about possibly being “taken” from his girls

Eric Dane wearing glasses and a black suit, attending an event related to his heartbreaking last words for his daughters.

Image credits: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Twitter post expressing heartbreak over Eric Dane’s recorded last words for his teenage daughters before his passing.

Image credits: noyfb2087

During a June 2025 interview with Diane Sawyer, Dane became candid about how the illness made him angry, not for himself but for his daughters.

“My father was taken from me when I was young,” he said. “And now there’s a very good chance that I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young.”

The clip has resurfaced in the wake of his demise, and fans are pouring their love.

“Eric Dane saying the worst thing about this is his girls losing him so early… life is so unfair,” one viral X post read.

Another user wrote, “The cruelest part is the full circle — he spent his whole life healing from his father’s absence, only for his kids to have to do the same.”

Others echoed the grief, “just so goddamn painful,” while another added, “My heart is shattered for his babies.”

One more commenter added, “That hit hard… the unfairness of life is brutal sometimes.”

“It makes me so sad he was so scared to leave his kids,” shared another. “What a beautiful and wise gift to his girls. Fly high, McSteamy.”

“Such a beautiful love letter to his girls,” wrote one netizen

User expressing heartbreak over Eric Dane's recorded last words for his teenage daughters in a social media reply.

Image credits: SudoBangtan

Screenshot of a heartfelt tweet reacting to Eric Dane recording heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters before passing.

Image credits: AMERlKKKAN

Tweet by Connie Wilson expressing admiration for Eric Dane and mourning his passing after an interview about Santa Monica beach.

Image credits: ConnieWils80081

Screenshot of a tweet expressing admiration for Eric Dane's recorded heartbreaking last words to his teenage daughters.

Image credits: JasCrypto_

Screenshot of a heartfelt tweet honoring Eric Dane’s love for his teenage daughters before his passing.

Image credits: kscha760

Alt text: Eric Dane recorded heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters, raising awareness during his battle with illness.

Text excerpt about Eric Dane’s heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters before his passing, highlighting the emotional impact on the family.

Text message expressing sympathy over losing a parent young, related to Eric Dane’s heartbreaking last words to daughters.

Text excerpt from TrueInvestigations describing Eric Dane’s recorded final message for his teenage daughters before his passing.

Comment expressing respect and dignity for Eric Dane's heartfelt last words to his teenage daughters before passing.

Eric Dane recording heartfelt last words for his teenage daughters before his passing, showing emotional strength and courage.

Comment expressing heartbreak over a man’s death and the impact of ALS, reflecting on Eric Dane recorded heartbreaking last words.

Comment from HorrorParadise reflecting on the emotional and vulnerable video Eric Dane recorded for his teenage daughters.

Eric Dane sharing heartfelt last words for his teenage daughters before his passing, expressing deep love and farewell.

Comment expressing condolences and support for Dr. McSteamy, referencing Eric Dane's heartbreaking last words.

Eric Dane recording heartfelt last words for his teenage daughters in a touching and emotional moment before his passing.

Comment about Eric Dane recorded heartbreaking last words for his teenage daughters, expressing the fear of leaving loved ones behind.

Comment expressing sadness and hope for Eric Dane’s teenage daughters finding comfort in his recorded last words.

Text post by petermontesino3545 expressing relief that his kids have something heartfelt.

Text post from user firesticks reflecting on witnessing Eric Dane’s rise to fame and the reminder of mortality.