Timothée Chalamet may have stepped onto the red carpet with Kylie Jenner in twinning outfits, but it wasn’t their rare joint appearance that stole the spotlight; it was an “unusual” detail in his look that sent the internet spiraling.

The pair attended the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film Marty Supreme on Monday, December 8, where the 29-year-old actor showed up in an outfit that subtly nodded to his character in the film.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet appearance in twinning orange looks amid intense breakup chatter

Young man wearing a pink cap and sunglasses, posing outdoors under a clear blue sky, showing a casual red carpet look.

Image credits: tchalamet

Timothée Chalamet brings to life the character of Marty in this film inspired by the real 1950s sports world, loosely based on table tennis hustler Marty Reisman’s life.

Set to release in the United States on Christmas 2025, the film is already drawing industry praise, with many calling it one of Chalamet’s standout performances.

He has even received Best Actor nominations from the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards ahead of the upcoming award season.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner posing together on red carpet, both wearing coordinated orange outfits.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Facebook comment highlighting a gentlemanly moment between Timothée Chalamet and Kyle Jenner on the red carpet.

At the Los Angeles premiere, Chalamet was joined by his girlfriend and reality TV sensation Kylie Jenner at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, where the two posed together and didn’t shy away from red carpet PDA.

They arrived in matching custom bright-orange Chrome Hearts ensembles, with Chalamet in a leather suit, an orange silk shirt, and orange boots.

He completed the look with a black Chrome Hearts leather bag shaped like a ping-pong paddle case draped over his shoulder, a subtle nod to his character’s obsession with the sport.

The couple’s matching orange looks ultimately backfired, with fans unimpressed and collectively roasting their outfits online

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner on the red carpet wearing matching orange outfits with a unique fashion detail.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kylie stunned in a floor-length orange leather gown featuring triangular cutouts below her bust and along her waist, paired with a plunging neckline that revealed her cleavage.

The gown’s neckline was cinched at the midriff with a cross embellishment, a detail featured in her statement necklace adorned with several crosses in varying sizes.

She completed the look with orange pointed-toe pumps, sharp long orange nails, and even her blush and eyeshadow carried hints of orange.

Timothée Chalamet in a black tuxedo and Kylie Jenner in a lace dress posing together at a red carpet event.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet at red carpet event with Kylie Jenner, fans notice an unusual detail in his outfit.

However, most of the internet’s attention focused on Timothée’s ping-pong paddle-shaped bag, sparking hilarious reactions.

One user wrote, “He is carrying her purse, what a gentleman.”

Another quipped, “He’s a winner! He carries her purse.. HAHAH”

Chalamet opted for a crossbody leather bag by Chrome Hearts, designed to look like a ping-pong paddle

Woman wearing an orange dress and matching high heels, holding a designer handbag in a dimly lit setting

Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram Story

“Jesus Christ is that a pickleball racket case… Bout to throw down some mean table tennis skills on his lady,” joked one frustrated user.

Other fans mocked the couple’s matching bright orange ensembles, comparing them to everything from the new Apple Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max to orange M&M chocolates.

One user quipped, “Did they k*ll the orange M&M and make clothes out of his skin?”

Woman in black outfit with large black leather backpack, highlighting Timothée Chalamet red carpet look odd detail.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Another added, “Makes me think of a jail fashion show,” while a third added, “Reminds me of how Kim looked with Kris Humphrey.. lmao.”

“Stepping out in Dumb and Dumber orange is a choice…”

The Los Angeles premiere marked the second red carpet appearance for the Little Women star and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, serving as a loud statement to shut down swirling breakup rumors.

For the past month, the 29-year-old actor and his 28-year-old reality star girlfriend have been the subject of intense split rumors

Timothée Chalamet and Kyle Jenner in coordinated orange outfits on the red carpet, fans spot odd detail.

Image credits: Sandy Chua

Alicia Frank comment saying they are cute together and haters gonna hate on Timothée Chalamet's red carpet look.

The speculation began after the pair were not seen together for several weeks, first sparking chatter in early November 2025.

Prior to their second joint red carpet appearance, the couple was last spotted together on October 8, cheering on the New York Yankees as they faced the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Rumors intensified when Chalamet was notably absent from Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration on November 9.

Black leather handbag with metal flower studs in a hand, linked to Timothée Chalamet's red carpet look odd detail

Image credits: tchalamet/Instagram Story

According to a Daily Mail insider, “Chalamet has broken up with Kylie. This has happened before, but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again.”

Another source added, “There is trouble in paradise, but they aren’t completely over. He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him.”

“There is trouble in paradise,” one insider claimed, alleging that Chalamet and Jenner had gone their separate ways

Young man in glasses playing table tennis, wearing a dark shirt and gray trousers in a dimly lit setting.

Image credits: A24

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet with Kyle Jenner, fans reacting to an odd detail in his gentleman look.

Timothée also declined to discuss Kylie in his recent Vogue cover story, titled The Universe According to Timothée.

The reporter noted that he “would not talk about his relationship with girlfriend Jenner.”

Chalamet added, “And I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say.”

Close-up of Timothée Chalamet wearing glasses, showcasing his red carpet look with an unusual detail noticed by fans.

Image credits: A24

However, their recent PDA-filled display on the red carpet suggests the couple is still going strong, despite the swirling rumors.

Staying true to tradition, this isn’t the first time the reality star has stepped out to support her partner at a major event.

During this year’s award season, including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Oscars, Kylie was by his side, cheering for Chalamet as he attended as a nominee for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

“It’s giving Megan Fox and MGK in a smaller font,” one social media user joked sarcastically

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet with Kylie Jenner, fans reacting to an odd detail in his gentleman look.

Comment by Sharon Cummins about Timothée Chalamet’s red carpet look, mentioning a pickleball paddle humorously.

Sonia Loignon commenting humorously about missing garbage bags for her leaves in a social media post.

Comment asking about the brand of a man purse, related to Timothée Chalamet's red carpet look discussion.

Social media comment asking Where's Harry with a laughing emoji and various reactions below the text.

Comment reading "I liked him until he went down that road" on a social media post about Timothée Chalamet's red carpet look.

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet carrying a handbag, sparking fans to notice an odd detail in his look.

Comment by Mary Ann Sawyer praising a couple as adorable, with 13 likes and various reaction emojis.

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet with an unusual detail noticed by fans during his appearance with Kylie Jenner.

Fan comment on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's red carpet look reacting to an odd detail noticed by viewers.

Social media comment about a ping pong tournament at 9, highlighting casual online interaction and fan reactions.

Comment from Katrina Purser discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship and fan reactions.

Social media comment praising Timothée Chalamet’s style and personal expression during red carpet events.

Comment by Mina Amirzai questioning matching denim outfits, related to Timothée Chalamet's red carpet look odd detail discussion.

User comment about Timothée Chalamet's red carpet look, mentioning fans noticing an odd detail and being roasted.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner on the red carpet, with fans reacting to an odd detail in their looks.

Social media comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet's red carpet look with an odd detail noticed by fans.

Comment by Ciska Kellie humorously comparing someone's appearance to Benjamin Button, mentioning stylist changes.