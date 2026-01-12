Wanda Sykes used her stage time to brutally roast Ricky Gervais, who wasn’t present to receive his award for the Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on TV.



As Wanda read out the nominees in the category, she made a stinging jab at Ricky, who is known for being an atheist and has made jokes about the transgender community in the past.



“I love you for not being here,” she said after reading out the British comedian’s name. “If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you're going to thank God and the trans community.”



Fortunately or unfortunately for Ricky, he did win the category, which prompted Wanda to say: “[Ricky] would like to thank God and the trans community.”



Netizens praised comedian and outspoken LGBTQ activist for her creative dig at Ricky.



“Wanda Sykes totally nailed that acceptance speech for Ricky Gervais. So funny and clever,” one said.



“Wanda Sykes gives no f’s and funny thing is neither does Ricky Gervais,” said another. “One of the blessings of aging.”



Another wrote, “Wanda Sykes dragging Ricky Gervais one of my highlights of the night.”



Ricky’s Netlix special SuperNature was met with immense backlash in 2022 for his unhinged take on transgenders, pedophilia, African and Chinese people, and victims of the H**ocaust.



“I talk about AIDS, famine, cancer, the H**ocaust, r*pe, p**ophilia, but no, the one thing you mustn't joke about is identity politics,” he said in the special. “The one thing you should never joke about is the trans issue. 'They just wanna be treated equally.' I agree. That's why I include them.”



After his jokes were labelled “anti-trans” and “dangerous,” he said: “In real life, of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights and trans rights are human rights.”

