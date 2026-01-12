Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions
Elle Fanning at the Golden Globes wearing an elegant gown with a sparkling necklace and styled hair in a glamorous setting.
“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Elle Fanning arrived at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards and immediately became one of the night’s most talked-about figures, with her shimmering silver gown and statement jewelry giving way to a wave of praise and nostalgic comparisons across social media.

The actress, nominated for her work in Sentimental Value, stepped onto the red carpet in a fitted, intricately embellished gown paired with a striking diamond necklace that drew as much attention as the dress itself.

Highlights
  • Elle Fanning wore a shimmering silver gown and rare Cartier necklace to the 2026 Golden Globes.
  • Fans praised her for embracing old-school Hollywood glamour, while others critiqued her hairstyle.
  • Her look marked a sharp contrast to the sheer and skin-baring fashion that dominated 2025.

For many viewers, the look felt like a deliberate shift away from the translucent, skin-baring trends that dominated red carpets throughout 2025.

“Elle’s arrival blends classic Hollywood with fresh young flair. Could this be the look everyone tries to recreate next season?” a viewer asked.

    Elle Fanning attended the Golden Globes in a shimmering silver gown punctuated by a Cartier necklace

    Elle Fanning posing on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a sparkling gown with a bold electric head hairstyle.

    Elle Fanning posing on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a sparkling gown with a bold electric head hairstyle.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    The actress attended alongside her boyfriend, magazine executive Gus Wenner.

    A large portion of the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Fanning’s elegance and describing her as the embodiment of old-school glamour.

    “Looking stunning and beautiful as always,” one user wrote.

    “My beautiful blonde angel princess,” another added. “Best dressed so far.”

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes in electric head look, sparking mixed fan reactions on social media.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes in electric head look, sparking mixed fan reactions on social media.

    Image credits: thicccandmortyy

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes wearing a sparkling gown, showcasing electric head hairstyle and drawing fan reactions.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes wearing a sparkling gown, showcasing electric head hairstyle and drawing fan reactions.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    For supporters, the appeal went beyond the gown itself, but what it represented. After a year of daring cutouts and sheer fabrics, Fanning’s structured silhouette and elegant sparkle felt refreshing.

    However, not all reactions were glowing. A smaller group zeroed in on details they felt missed the mark, particularly her hair.

    “Cute but her hairstylist did not control the hair frizz,” one viewer commented. “Electric head,” another added.

    Tweet from Bumblebee with text Electric head, posted January 11, 2026, referencing Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look.

    Tweet from Bumblebee with text Electric head, posted January 11, 2026, referencing Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look.

    Image credits: 0xBumblebee

    Elle Fanning showcasing an electric head look at the Golden Globes, stirring diverse fan reactions online.

    Elle Fanning showcasing an electric head look at the Golden Globes, stirring diverse fan reactions online.

    Image credits: YuliannaMimi

    Beyond that, other netizens filled comment sections with comparisons to actresses known for timeless red carpet style. Multiple users said Fanning reminded them of actresses like Cate Blanchett or Laura Linney.

    Viewers said the gown brought back memories of classic Hollywood elegance

    Elle Fanning in a sparkling gown at an event, with photographers capturing her electric head look on the red carpet.

    Elle Fanning in a sparkling gown at an event, with photographers capturing her electric head look on the red carpet.

    Image credits: PopCrave

    “He reminds me of Nicole Kidman,” a user added, recalling that Fanning, who stands at 5 feet 9 inches, once said she looked up to Kidman for helping her embrace her height.

    “I think tall women are stunning. I guess the grass really is always greener,” another replied.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes wearing a shimmering gown and necklace, showcasing her electric head look on the red carpet.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes wearing a shimmering gown and necklace, showcasing her electric head look on the red carpet.

    Image credits: PopCrave

    Some viewers also noted similarities to Selena Gomez’s recent red carpet appearance, suggesting both actresses have been drawing inspiration from classic Hollywood aesthetics, favoring vintage glamour over shock value.

    Tweet by grace johnson commenting on Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look and hair stylist controlling frizz.

    Tweet by grace johnson commenting on Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look and hair stylist controlling frizz.

    Image credits: graciejones730

    Elle Fanning smiling in a sparkling dress at an event, showcasing her electric head hairstyle and glamorous look.

    Elle Fanning smiling in a sparkling dress at an event, showcasing her electric head hairstyle and glamorous look.

    Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

    In 2025, figures like Bianca Censori and Julia Fox, alongside others, made headlines for spearheading a trend that consisted of translucent fabrics and daring, form-fitting outfits made to look as if they were wearing nothing at all.

    Elle Fanning poses on the red carpet in a sparkling gown, showcasing an electric head moment at the Golden Globes event.

    Elle Fanning poses on the red carpet in a sparkling gown, showcasing an electric head moment at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

    The style continued to evolve as more and more celebrities began blending underwear with high fashion in their appearances – eventually reaching a point where some viewers felt put off rather than impressed.

    The actress wore an exclusive diamond necklace by Cartier’s En Équilibre collection

    Elle Fanning at the Golden Globes wearing a sparkling gown, showcasing the electric head look with divided fan reactions.

    Elle Fanning at the Golden Globes wearing a sparkling gown, showcasing the electric head look with divided fan reactions.

    Image credits: itgirlbackup

    The centerpiece of Fanning’s look, the diamond necklace, became a story of its own.

    According to reports, the actress wore a one-of-a-kind Cartier High Jewelry necklace from the En Équilibre collection, unveiled last spring to VIP clients and select press in Stockholm.

    Crafted in Cartier’s Parisian workshops, the piece features open-work motifs that subtly suggest the tail of a peacock.

     

     

    It was described as “transformable,” designed to be worn with or without a central sapphire stone, which Fanning chose to omit, allowing the diamonds to stand alone as a statement.

    The look also echoed her 2025 Oscars appearance, where she wore a vintage Cartier choker from 1958 inspired by Grace Kelly.

    “Classic Hollywood.” Viewers praised Elle Fanning’s look on social media

    Tweet from LouXpress discussing Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look blending classic Hollywood with fresh flair.

    Tweet from LouXpress discussing Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look blending classic Hollywood with fresh flair.

    Image credits: LouXpress

    Social media comment reacting to Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look, calling it extra and attention-seeking.

    Social media comment reacting to Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look, calling it extra and attention-seeking.

    Image credits: cosmos_atom_

    Elle Fanning’s electric head Golden Globes look featuring bold fashion and hairstyles sparking fan reactions.

    Elle Fanning’s electric head Golden Globes look featuring bold fashion and hairstyles sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: iamRTI

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes with electric head hairstyle, showcasing a bold and glamorous look sparking fan reactions.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes with electric head hairstyle, showcasing a bold and glamorous look sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: Shorty5yfms

    Tweet from Autumn criticizing Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look, sparking divided fan reactions about Electric Head style.

    Tweet from Autumn criticizing Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look, sparking divided fan reactions about Electric Head style.

    Image credits: selly9873

    Elle Fanning wearing electric head styled hair at Golden Globes, sparking divided fan reactions on social media.

    Elle Fanning wearing electric head styled hair at Golden Globes, sparking divided fan reactions on social media.

    Image credits: badguybixch

    Tweet by user Kat commenting on Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look sparking mixed fan reactions.

    Tweet by user Kat commenting on Elle Fanning’s Electric Head Golden Globes look sparking mixed fan reactions.

    Image credits: albertcamslut

    Tweet on a social media platform reacting to Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look sparking divided fan reactions.

    Tweet on a social media platform reacting to Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look sparking divided fan reactions.

    Image credits: spaceprinceben

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes wearing a dramatic electric headpiece, sparking divided fan reactions.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes wearing a dramatic electric headpiece, sparking divided fan reactions.

    Image credits: whgustjs156622

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes with electric head look, sparking divided fan reactions on social media.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes with electric head look, sparking divided fan reactions on social media.

    Image credits: Khadijatou59041

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes with electric head hairstyle, sparking divided fan reactions on social media.

    Elle Fanning at Golden Globes with electric head hairstyle, sparking divided fan reactions on social media.

    Image credits: CoraCHarrington

    Tweet praising Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look, highlighting her effortless and elegant style on the red carpet.

    Tweet praising Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes look, highlighting her effortless and elegant style on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Aaryanrajpoot18

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    " 'Cute but her hairstylist did not control the hair frizz,' one viewer commented. 'Electric head,' another added." --- wṫf? Who are these people? The mean kids from my 2nd grade class who clearly never matured past the "tease kids for their frizzy hair" phase?

    3
    3points
    reply
    renkarlej avatar
    Ren Karlej
    Ren Karlej
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite. I thought she looked elegant in a very uncomplicated way.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    brittenelson_1 avatar
    B.Nelson
    B.Nelson
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those that don't know, it's Santa Anna in southern California right now, meaning there is not a single drop of moisture in the air and static is EVERYWHERE. Anyone with fly away hair is going to look like someone rubbed a balloon on their head. I'm not going to be able to wear my hair down for the next 3 days.

    0
    0points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot imagine the pressure to be absolutely perfect for these award shows. SHE LOOKS MORE THAN FINE. Leave her alone.

    0
    0points
    reply
