“Electric Head”: Elle Fanning’s Golden Globes Look Sparks Divided Fan Reactions
Elle Fanning arrived at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards and immediately became one of the night’s most talked-about figures, with her shimmering silver gown and statement jewelry giving way to a wave of praise and nostalgic comparisons across social media.
The actress, nominated for her work in Sentimental Value, stepped onto the red carpet in a fitted, intricately embellished gown paired with a striking diamond necklace that drew as much attention as the dress itself.
For many viewers, the look felt like a deliberate shift away from the translucent, skin-baring trends that dominated red carpets throughout 2025.
“Elle’s arrival blends classic Hollywood with fresh young flair. Could this be the look everyone tries to recreate next season?” a viewer asked.
Elle Fanning attended the Golden Globes in a shimmering silver gown punctuated by a Cartier necklace
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
The actress attended alongside her boyfriend, magazine executive Gus Wenner.
A large portion of the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Fanning’s elegance and describing her as the embodiment of old-school glamour.
“Looking stunning and beautiful as always,” one user wrote.
“My beautiful blonde angel princess,” another added. “Best dressed so far.”
Image credits: thicccandmortyy
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
For supporters, the appeal went beyond the gown itself, but what it represented. After a year of daring cutouts and sheer fabrics, Fanning’s structured silhouette and elegant sparkle felt refreshing.
However, not all reactions were glowing. A smaller group zeroed in on details they felt missed the mark, particularly her hair.
“Cute but her hairstylist did not control the hair frizz,” one viewer commented. “Electric head,” another added.
Image credits: 0xBumblebee
Image credits: YuliannaMimi
Beyond that, other netizens filled comment sections with comparisons to actresses known for timeless red carpet style. Multiple users said Fanning reminded them of actresses like Cate Blanchett or Laura Linney.
Viewers said the gown brought back memories of classic Hollywood elegance
Image credits: PopCrave
“He reminds me of Nicole Kidman,” a user added, recalling that Fanning, who stands at 5 feet 9 inches, once said she looked up to Kidman for helping her embrace her height.
“I think tall women are stunning. I guess the grass really is always greener,” another replied.
Image credits: PopCrave
Some viewers also noted similarities to Selena Gomez’s recent red carpet appearance, suggesting both actresses have been drawing inspiration from classic Hollywood aesthetics, favoring vintage glamour over shock value.
Image credits: graciejones730
Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
In 2025, figures like Bianca Censori and Julia Fox, alongside others, made headlines for spearheading a trend that consisted of translucent fabrics and daring, form-fitting outfits made to look as if they were wearing nothing at all.
Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
The style continued to evolve as more and more celebrities began blending underwear with high fashion in their appearances – eventually reaching a point where some viewers felt put off rather than impressed.
The actress wore an exclusive diamond necklace by Cartier’s En Équilibre collection
Image credits: itgirlbackup
The centerpiece of Fanning’s look, the diamond necklace, became a story of its own.
According to reports, the actress wore a one-of-a-kind Cartier High Jewelry necklace from the En Équilibre collection, unveiled last spring to VIP clients and select press in Stockholm.
Crafted in Cartier’s Parisian workshops, the piece features open-work motifs that subtly suggest the tail of a peacock.
Elle Fanning arriving to the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/1AgczpzwWt
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2026
It was described as “transformable,” designed to be worn with or without a central sapphire stone, which Fanning chose to omit, allowing the diamonds to stand alone as a statement.
The look also echoed her 2025 Oscars appearance, where she wore a vintage Cartier choker from 1958 inspired by Grace Kelly.
“Classic Hollywood.” Viewers praised Elle Fanning’s look on social media
Image credits: LouXpress
Image credits: cosmos_atom_
Image credits: iamRTI
Image credits: Shorty5yfms
Image credits: selly9873
Image credits: badguybixch
Image credits: albertcamslut
Image credits: spaceprinceben
Image credits: whgustjs156622
Image credits: Khadijatou59041
Image credits: CoraCHarrington
Image credits: Aaryanrajpoot18
" 'Cute but her hairstylist did not control the hair frizz,' one viewer commented. 'Electric head,' another added." --- wṫf? Who are these people? The mean kids from my 2nd grade class who clearly never matured past the "tease kids for their frizzy hair" phase?
Quite. I thought she looked elegant in a very uncomplicated way.Load More Replies...
For those that don't know, it's Santa Anna in southern California right now, meaning there is not a single drop of moisture in the air and static is EVERYWHERE. Anyone with fly away hair is going to look like someone rubbed a balloon on their head. I'm not going to be able to wear my hair down for the next 3 days.
I cannot imagine the pressure to be absolutely perfect for these award shows. SHE LOOKS MORE THAN FINE. Leave her alone.
