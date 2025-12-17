Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bianca Censori’s “Vulgar” Debut Art Performance Blasted As “Misogyny”
Bianca Censori in a maroon outfit, posing with a serious expression for her debut art performance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bianca Censori’s “Vulgar” Debut Art Performance Blasted As “Misogyny”

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
12

20

12

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori has come under fire for her “vulgar” and “misogynistic” furniture pieces.

The Australian architect, who is married to controversial rapper Kanye West, incorporated the female body in restrained positions into her collection.

Bianca is known for exposing her body in barely-there looks while out and about with her husband, who, in contrast, is typically covered from head to toe.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori unveiled Bio Pop, her first furniture collection, last week in Seoul, South Korea.
  • The pieces incorporate the female body in various restrained and contorted positions.
  • The famous architect was accused of “dehumanizing” women and promoting harmful gender roles.
RELATED:

    Bianca Censori sparked backlash with her controversial furniture pieces that incorporate the female body

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: newsourcemag

    These revealing outfits have frequently led to accusations of indecent exposure, including when she wore a completely sheer dress at the 2025 Grammys in February.

    People have also scrutinized her relationship with Ye, speculating that the rapper may be forcing his wife to expose her body in public.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earlier this year, Kanye liked a social media post describing the architect as a ”subservient extension to her master” who does “whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say.”

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: biancacensori

    Bianca has now made a statement about the objectification of women with her debut art performance Bio Pop, which was staged in Seoul, South Korea, at the end of last week.

    The flesh-colored tables and chairs in her collection feature gaps designed to hold the female body in different contorted positions.

    They also have crutches for legs and fluffy cylindrical bolsters reminiscent of s*x furniture.

    Bianca unveiled the collection, Bio Pop, in South Korea

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: biancacensori

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 30-year-old’s presentation began with her miming baking a cake for 10 minutes  without speaking, while a classical song composed by Kanye played in the background. 

    The furniture, previously hidden behind a curtain, was then revealed, with each piece holding a masked doppelgänger of Bianca wearing wigs and latex bodysuits by Japanese designer Shigenari Kido.

    Finally, Bianca took a seat on one of her doppelgängers, creating what she described as a “self-portrait in constraint.”

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: Noah Dillon/biancacensori

    The Melbourne native explained that her creations illustrate how what happens inside our homes affects societal power structures.

    “The home moulds the body, the spirit, and its roles,” she wrote on her website. “Positions learned in private are worn in public.”

    “Each piece is not passive support but an apparatus that moulds the body, turning comfort into confinement and domesticity into architecture. The doubles inside the furniture become extensions of the design, collapsing the distinction between object, body, and idol.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The performance began with Bianca cooking in a “kitchen” while a song by her husband, Kanye West, played in the background


    Many people criticized the designs, arguing that Bianca wasn’t trying to critique the patriarchy or power dynamics within the household, but rather reinforce them by (literally) objectifying women.

     “What is the point tho,” one user asked, to which another replied, “Dehumanizing women.”

    “She’s possibly highlighting being trapped in her own objectification,” another observer argued.

    “It was misogyny in 1969 and it is in 2025 as well,” a separate comment read.

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"
    Someone else described the pieces as “very offensive,” writing, “Not only is it tasteless, but it’s also very tacky. Maybe 50 years ago, there was some shock value to it, or it could spark a conversation.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We are tired of seeing women reduced to objects. This is neither provocative nor useful anymore,” someone else echoed, while an additional user wrote, “Not design. Vulgar.”

    The furniture illustrates how the domestic sphere affects societal power relationships, Bianca explained

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: Noah Dillon/biancacensori

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some drew comparisons between Bio Pop and work by designer Allen Jones, who incorporated the female figure into furniture, such as a piece he created in the 1970s depicting a woman on all fours with her arms and legs serving as the base of a table.

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: Noah Dillon/biancacensori

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Another group supported the designer, calling her idea “deep” and “a modern take on feminism, or the lack of it.”

    Bio Pop was designed by Bianca and produced by artist Ted Lawson, who previously used his own blood as ink in a robotic painting machine to create a self-portrait.

    Many slammed the architect’s creations, calling them “misogynistic”

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: yeezyboosts

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca also created jewellery pieces for the performance, including a silver cuff modelled on the speculums used during gynaecological exams, Dezeen reported.

    Bio Pop is the first of seven collections the designer is expected to release over the next seven years.

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: brokengalerie_

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca attended the University of Melbourne, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture in 2017. Two years later, she earned her master’s degree at the same university.

    Bianca called architecture “the greatest artistic gesture that we can place onto the Earth”

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    “To me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics,” she told Hypebeast. “It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place onto the Earth.”

    She met her husband while working as an architectural designer for his fashion brand, Yeezy, in 2020.

    Netizens criticized Bianca’s Bio Pop furniture, calling it unoriginal and unnecessary

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Bianca Censori's "Vulgar" Debut Art Performance Blasted As "Misogyny"

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Bianca censori

    20

    12

    20

    12

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please stop giving these people exposure on BP.

    5
    5points
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Immature content. This really is drivel, BP.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Option 4. - unmitigated c**p.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please stop giving these people exposure on BP.

    5
    5points
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Immature content. This really is drivel, BP.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Option 4. - unmitigated c**p.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT