Bianca Censori’s “Vulgar” Debut Art Performance Blasted As “Misogyny”

Bianca Censori has come under fire for her “vulgar” and “misogynistic” furniture pieces.

The Australian architect, who is married to controversial rapper Kanye West, incorporated the female body in restrained positions into her collection.

Bianca is known for exposing her body in barely-there looks while out and about with her husband, who, in contrast, is typically covered from head to toe.

Image credits: newsourcemag

These revealing outfits have frequently led to accusations of indecent exposure, including when she wore a completely sheer dress at the 2025 Grammys in February.

People have also scrutinized her relationship with Ye, speculating that the rapper may be forcing his wife to expose her body in public.

Earlier this year, Kanye liked a social media post describing the architect as a ”subservient extension to her master” who does “whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say.”

Image credits: biancacensori

Bianca has now made a statement about the objectification of women with her debut art performance Bio Pop, which was staged in Seoul, South Korea, at the end of last week.

The flesh-colored tables and chairs in her collection feature gaps designed to hold the female body in different contorted positions.

They also have crutches for legs and fluffy cylindrical bolsters reminiscent of s*x furniture.

Bianca unveiled the collection, Bio Pop, in South Korea

Image credits: biancacensori

The 30-year-old’s presentation began with her miming baking a cake for 10 minutes without speaking, while a classical song composed by Kanye played in the background.

The furniture, previously hidden behind a curtain, was then revealed, with each piece holding a masked doppelgänger of Bianca wearing wigs and latex bodysuits by Japanese designer Shigenari Kido.

Finally, Bianca took a seat on one of her doppelgängers, creating what she described as a “self-portrait in constraint.”

Image credits: Noah Dillon/biancacensori

The Melbourne native explained that her creations illustrate how what happens inside our homes affects societal power structures.

“The home moulds the body, the spirit, and its roles,” she wrote on her website. “Positions learned in private are worn in public.”

“Each piece is not passive support but an apparatus that moulds the body, turning comfort into confinement and domesticity into architecture. The doubles inside the furniture become extensions of the design, collapsing the distinction between object, body, and idol.”

The performance began with Bianca cooking in a “kitchen” while a song by her husband, Kanye West, played in the background

Many people criticized the designs, arguing that Bianca wasn’t trying to critique the patriarchy or power dynamics within the household, but rather reinforce them by (literally) objectifying women.

“What is the point tho,” one user asked, to which another replied, “Dehumanizing women.”

“She’s possibly highlighting being trapped in her own objectification,” another observer argued.

“It was misogyny in 1969 and it is in 2025 as well,” a separate comment read.

Image credits: angelinacensori



Someone else described the pieces as “very offensive,” writing, “Not only is it tasteless, but it’s also very tacky. Maybe 50 years ago, there was some shock value to it, or it could spark a conversation.”

“We are tired of seeing women reduced to objects. This is neither provocative nor useful anymore,” someone else echoed, while an additional user wrote, “Not design. Vulgar.”

The furniture illustrates how the domestic sphere affects societal power relationships, Bianca explained

Image credits: Noah Dillon/biancacensori

Some drew comparisons between Bio Pop and work by designer Allen Jones, who incorporated the female figure into furniture, such as a piece he created in the 1970s depicting a woman on all fours with her arms and legs serving as the base of a table.

Image credits: Noah Dillon/biancacensori

Another group supported the designer, calling her idea “deep” and “a modern take on feminism, or the lack of it.”

Bio Pop was designed by Bianca and produced by artist Ted Lawson, who previously used his own blood as ink in a robotic painting machine to create a self-portrait.



Many slammed the architect’s creations, calling them “misogynistic”

Image credits: yeezyboosts

Bianca also created jewellery pieces for the performance, including a silver cuff modelled on the speculums used during gynaecological exams, Dezeen reported.

Bio Pop is the first of seven collections the designer is expected to release over the next seven years.

Image credits: brokengalerie_

Bianca attended the University of Melbourne, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture in 2017. Two years later, she earned her master’s degree at the same university.

Bianca called architecture “the greatest artistic gesture that we can place onto the Earth”

Image credits: angelinacensori

“To me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics,” she told Hypebeast. “It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place onto the Earth.”

She met her husband while working as an architectural designer for his fashion brand, Yeezy, in 2020.

Netizens criticized Bianca’s Bio Pop furniture, calling it unoriginal and unnecessary