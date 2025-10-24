Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kanye West’s Warning About Daughter North’s Online Life Resurfaces After Her Alarming New Look
Close-up of a young woman with blue braids, facial tattoos, and septum piercing related to Kanye Westu2019s warning about Northu2019s online life.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kanye West’s Warning About Daughter North’s Online Life Resurfaces After Her Alarming New Look

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
A video of Kanye West blasting his daughter’s presence on TikTok has resurfaced after his firstborn, 12-year-old North West, flaunted fake face tattoos, fake piercings, and grills on her teeth in a recent clip.

The Heartless rapper said at the time that his daughter was “being put on TikTok against my will.”

His statements sparked a response from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who said she was the “main caregiver” of their four children.

Highlights
  • Kanye West was heard blasting his daughter’s presence on TikTok in a resurfaced video.
  • The video garnered attention after North West's recent TikTok, flaunting fake piercings, fake face tattoos, and grills on her teeth.
  • Kim Kardashian recently said she had “a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye but left their marriage for the sake of her children.
    A video of Kanye West blasting his daughter’s presence on TikTok has resurfaced after North West’s recent video

    Kanye West wearing a hooded jacket and chain, symbolizing his warning about daughter North’s online life concerns.

    Kanye West wearing a hooded jacket and chain, symbolizing his warning about daughter North’s online life concerns.

    Image credits: curatedbycantstyle

    Kanye’s statements resurfaced after North shared a TikTok video of herself wearing a black grill over her teeth, a fake septum ring, and blue-colored contacts in her eyes.

    She also flaunted two fake tattoos on her face, one of which was a star, and the other was her name in cursive writing.

    The pre-teen flaunted fake tattoos on her face and grills on her teeth in a recent TikTok

    Young woman with blue braided hair and face tattoos, highlighting concerns about North's online life and new alarming look.

    Young woman with blue braided hair and face tattoos, highlighting concerns about North's online life and new alarming look.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    As for her outfit, North wore a black T-shirt, long shorts, chunky sneakers, and multiple silver chains around her neck.

    “Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” she captioned the video.

    Kanye West speaking in a close-up selfie-style image, highlighting concerns about daughter North’s online life.

    Kanye West speaking in a close-up selfie-style image, highlighting concerns about daughter North’s online life.

    Image credits: kanyewest/chikazondu

    Social media users tsk-tsked at the video, with one saying, “Poor kid is crying out for help.”

    “Starting to realize Kanye wasn’t the crazy one,” one claimed, while another wrote, “She would’ve been better off with her dad.”

    North West with blue braids and facial tattoos sitting in a car, highlighting Kanye West’s warning about her online life.

    North West with blue braids and facial tattoos sitting in a car, highlighting Kanye West’s warning about her online life.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    The pre-teen’s bold look led to the resurfacing of a clip posted by Kanye in the past.

    The rapper initially expressed his disdain with a 2022 Instagram post, in which he said his daughter was “being put on TikTok against” his “will.”

    The rap mogul claimed his daughter was on TikTok against his will

    Kanye West standing with daughter North West holding a microphone during a public event amid online life concerns.

    Kanye West standing with daughter North West holding a microphone during a public event amid online life concerns.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

    Comment highlighting Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life and public reactions to it.

    Comment text on a white background referencing Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    Comment highlighting Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life and public reactions to it.

    Comment text on a white background referencing Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    About a month later, an 8-year-old North shared a video of herself wearing black makeup and lip-syncing to Machine Gun Kelly’s song Emo Girl.

    Her father expressed disapproval at the time over his daughter sharing videos on the TikTok account, which she shares with her mother.

    North West showing grills on her teeth next to Kanye West with gold grills, highlighting online life and new look.

    Image credits: kimandnorth/kanyewest

    Comment text on a white background reading Kanye is the sane one here related to Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    Text post with username B_Eazy06 sharing an opinion related to Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    Comment text on a white background reading Kanye is the sane one here related to Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    Text post with username B_Eazy06 sharing an opinion related to Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    “Hey, everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing,” said the rap mogul.

    “I said, ‘Never again.’ I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something… but I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok,’” he continued.

    Kanye’s disapproving remarks triggered a response from Kim Kardashian, who called them “hurtful”

    Close-up of Kanye West with a serious expression, highlighting warning about daughter North’s online life and TikTok use.

    Close-up of Kanye West with a serious expression, highlighting warning about daughter North’s online life and TikTok use.

    Image credits: kanyewest/chikazondu

    Comment on a white background with black text discussing Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life and her new look.

    Comment on a white background with black text discussing Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life and her new look.

    The Grammy winner’s statements about his daughter triggered a response from Kim on her own Instagram page.

    “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time.

    She called herself the “main provider” of their four children and noted that being on TikTok gave their oldest daughter “happiness.”

    The reality TV star said it’s been a couple of months since Kanye contacted her

    Image credits: kanyewest/chikazondu

    “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” she said.

    Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

    Woman with dark hair in a high ponytail wearing a black tank top, highlighting Kanye West’s warning about online life risks.

    Woman with dark hair in a high ponytail wearing a black tank top, highlighting Kanye West’s warning about online life risks.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The rapper has since married Bianca Censori and has been embroiled in several controversies in the last couple of years.

    In an interview this month, Kim claimed she’s been raising their four kids, North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, “full time,” and they live with her.

    “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” said the mother-of-four

    Statement about Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life amid co-parenting challenges.

    Statement about Kanye West’s warning about daughter North’s online life amid co-parenting challenges.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The Skims founder also said on the Call Me Daddy podcast that it’s been a couple of months since she heard from the father of her kids.

    “One thing that gets me is that there’s this narrative that I keep the kids away from him. I’ve never once done that,” she said.

    She added in the interview that she wants her kids to have a “great healthy relationship” with the rapper.

    Three young women with colorful braided hair and face tattoos, highlighting Kanye West’s warning about North’s online life.

    Three young women with colorful braided hair and face tattoos, highlighting Kanye West’s warning about North’s online life.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    The reality TV star was heard saying in the preview of The Kardashians that she had “a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye.

    But she finally left their marriage for the sake of her children, she said.

    “I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him],” she said, adding that she used to have thoughts like, “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped.”

    Kim said she had “a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye, but left their marriage for the sake of her children

    Kanye West’s warning resurfaces as daughter North shows alarming new look, posing in bold fashion with braided blue hair.

    Kanye West’s warning resurfaces as daughter North shows alarming new look, posing in bold fashion with braided blue hair.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    When asked what goes through her mind when she sees Kanye’s erratic behavior, she said, “My poor kids. Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.”

    “They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected,” she added.

    “Neither Kanye nor Kim is fit to be parents,” a critic claimed online

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

