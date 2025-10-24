Kanye West’s Warning About Daughter North’s Online Life Resurfaces After Her Alarming New Look
A video of Kanye West blasting his daughter’s presence on TikTok has resurfaced after his firstborn, 12-year-old North West, flaunted fake face tattoos, fake piercings, and grills on her teeth in a recent clip.
The Heartless rapper said at the time that his daughter was “being put on TikTok against my will.”
His statements sparked a response from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who said she was the “main caregiver” of their four children.
A video of Kanye West blasting his daughter’s presence on TikTok has resurfaced after North West’s recent video
Kanye’s statements resurfaced after North shared a TikTok video of herself wearing a black grill over her teeth, a fake septum ring, and blue-colored contacts in her eyes.
She also flaunted two fake tattoos on her face, one of which was a star, and the other was her name in cursive writing.
The pre-teen flaunted fake tattoos on her face and grills on her teeth in a recent TikTok
As for her outfit, North wore a black T-shirt, long shorts, chunky sneakers, and multiple silver chains around her neck.
“Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” she captioned the video.
Social media users tsk-tsked at the video, with one saying, “Poor kid is crying out for help.”
“Starting to realize Kanye wasn’t the crazy one,” one claimed, while another wrote, “She would’ve been better off with her dad.”
The pre-teen’s bold look led to the resurfacing of a clip posted by Kanye in the past.
The rapper initially expressed his disdain with a 2022 Instagram post, in which he said his daughter was “being put on TikTok against” his “will.”
The rap mogul claimed his daughter was on TikTok against his will
About a month later, an 8-year-old North shared a video of herself wearing black makeup and lip-syncing to Machine Gun Kelly’s song Emo Girl.
Her father expressed disapproval at the time over his daughter sharing videos on the TikTok account, which she shares with her mother.
“Hey, everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing,” said the rap mogul.
“I said, ‘Never again.’ I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something… but I said, ‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok,’” he continued.
Kanye’s disapproving remarks triggered a response from Kim Kardashian, who called them “hurtful”
The Grammy winner’s statements about his daughter triggered a response from Kim on her own Instagram page.
“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time.
She called herself the “main provider” of their four children and noted that being on TikTok gave their oldest daughter “happiness.”
The reality TV star said it’s been a couple of months since Kanye contacted her
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” she said.
Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022.
The rapper has since married Bianca Censori and has been embroiled in several controversies in the last couple of years.
In an interview this month, Kim claimed she’s been raising their four kids, North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, “full time,” and they live with her.
“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” said the mother-of-four
The Skims founder also said on the Call Me Daddy podcast that it’s been a couple of months since she heard from the father of her kids.
“One thing that gets me is that there’s this narrative that I keep the kids away from him. I’ve never once done that,” she said.
She added in the interview that she wants her kids to have a “great healthy relationship” with the rapper.
The reality TV star was heard saying in the preview of The Kardashians that she had “a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye.
But she finally left their marriage for the sake of her children, she said.
“I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him],” she said, adding that she used to have thoughts like, “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped.”
Kim said she had “a bit of Stockholm syndrome” with Kanye, but left their marriage for the sake of her children
When asked what goes through her mind when she sees Kanye’s erratic behavior, she said, “My poor kids. Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.”
“They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected,” she added.
