Kanye West Has Verbal Smack-Down With Critics Over Pictures Of Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West had a verbal smackdown with his critics and declared, loud and clear, that he will post pictures of his wife as much as he wants, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

The 46-year-old rapper appeared to be walking through an airport with his wife, Bianca Censori, 29, when he decided to point his critics to the unfollow button after they questioned him for posting the same risqué video of Bianca thrice.

“Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” West told the camera before panning to Bianca, who giggled as her husband began his rant.

Kanye West served a piping hot dish of ‘leave me alone’ as he fired back at critics

Image credits: Kanye West

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’” he continued, referring to his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, Vultures 1, that dropped last week.

“Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all [are] happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?” the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper added.

The rapper said loud and clear that he would share posts of his wife as much as he wants

Image credits: Kanye West

Kanye’s ramble came after people were perplexed over the artist posting the same video of his wife thrice on his Instagram page. The video showed Bianca in a bodysuit, which prompted one Instagrammer to ask “why she dressed as a pizza slice.”

“Why is she wearing a Dorito,” one person asked.

After Kanye posted the same video for the third time, one Instagrammer said, “Kanye bro you got alzheimers ?? this is 3rd repost.”

“It was cringe the first time, dude. Now it’s just getting sad,” another added.

Netizens flooded Kanye West’s posts with comments after he posted the same video of his wife three times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

In his rant from the airport, Kanye intended to shush all his critics by declaring, “I’m going to post my wife as much as I want.”

“So don’t ever say nothing negative,” West said. “If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f–k yourself. Seriously, leave me — leave the king — the f–k alone.”

“I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram,” the rapper concluded.

Kanye West’s response landed like a fiery sledgehammer, asking critics to back off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Kanye and Bianca secretly got married to each other in December 2022. Bianca reportedly does not use social media anymore and has not spoken in any of Kanye’s posts currently on his Instagram grid.