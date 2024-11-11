Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Kim Kardashian opened up about the bittersweet reality of motherhood.

On Saturday, November 9, the 44-year-old mother of four shared a poignant message through her Instagram stories about the “sad part about motherhood.”

Her post came shortly after a source claimed she is “pretty much a single mom” because her ex-husband Ye is “not around very much.”

Kim Kardashian offered fans a rare glimpse into her heartfelt reflections as a mother of four

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to live without you,” the SKIMS founder wrote in her recent message.

The text appeared over a background of crumpled white paper and was accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji.

Kim shares four children, daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with rap mogul Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to live without you,” the reality TV star said

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

The former couple tied the knot in May 2014 and finalized their divorce in November 2022.

The “Stronger” rapper is currently married to Bianca Censori.

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said her life revolves around her four children.

The SKIMS founder shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” the insider told People last month. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.”

“Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom,” they added.

Kim tied the knot with Ye in May 2014 and finalized her divorce with him in November 2022

The source also claimed that Kim is “not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids.”

Following their divorce, Kim and Ye settled to share joint custody of their four children with “equal access,” according to Page Six.

“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” a source close to the social media influencer said last month

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

The Grammy-winning musician had also agreed to pay $200,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife. He was also expected to cover half of the children’s educational and security expenses.

Ye made a case for “men’s voices matter” during an interview with Good Morning America in 2022.

Kim and Ye reportedly settled to share joint custody of their four children with “equal access”

“I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” he said. “I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud,” he said.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he added in the same interview.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

