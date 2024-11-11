Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Message About The “Sad Part About Motherhood” With Four Children

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian opened up about the bittersweet reality of motherhood.

On Saturday, November 9, the 44-year-old mother of four shared a poignant message through her Instagram stories about the “sad part about motherhood.”

Her post came shortly after a source claimed she is “pretty much a single mom” because her ex-husband Ye is “not around very much.”

Kim Kardashian offered fans a rare glimpse into her heartfelt reflections as a mother of four

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to live without you,” the SKIMS founder wrote in her recent message.

The text appeared over a background of crumpled white paper and was accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji.

Kim shares four children, daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with rap mogul Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The reality TV star shared this message on her Instagram stories

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

The former couple tied the knot in May 2014 and finalized their divorce in November 2022.

The “Stronger” rapper is currently married to Bianca Censori.

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said her life revolves around her four children.

The former couple shares four children together

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” the insider told People last month. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.”

“Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom,” they added.

The former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The source also claimed that Kim is “not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids.”

Following their divorce, Kim and Ye settled to share joint custody of their four children with “equal access,” according to Page Six.

A source said Kim is "pretty much a single mom"

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

The Grammy-winning musician had also agreed to pay $200,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife. He was also expected to cover half of the children’s educational and security expenses.

Ye made a case for “men’s voices matter” during an interview with Good Morning America in 2022.

The former couple reportedly settled on joint custody arrangements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” he said. “I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud,” he said.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he added in the same interview.