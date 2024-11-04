Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sick Woman!”: Bianca Censori’s See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage
News

“Sick Woman!”: Bianca Censori’s See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, is once again at the center of a controversy following the couple’s visit to a McDonald’s in Tokyo, Japan this week. 

The architect and model appeared in sheer spandex leggings that left little to the imagination. The leggings showcased her figure and showed no signs of underwear. The revealing attire was complete with a tiny strapless top.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori's see-through leggings sparked controversy during a Tokyo visit.
  • Netizens label her outfit as 'attention-seeking' amid Kanye's absence from kids.
  • Critics say her outfit shows disrespect for Japan's conservative culture.
  • Kanye faces scrutiny over custody issues and a sexual assault lawsuit.

Some netizens criticized the rapper, as the public spotting comes amid reports of West putting his parental duties aside by not spending time with his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in over a month.

Others focused on the attire, considering it inappropriate and offensive to Japan’s cultural sensibilities.

“Disgraceful, showing no respect for ultra-conservative citizens of Japan,” one reader wrote. “They must have been utterly offended,” another said.

    Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, sparked controversy and ridicule online after being spotted at a Japanese McDonald’s wearing see-through spandex leggings without underwear

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

    The couple has been living in Japan since June 2024, where they’ve led a lifestyle some news outlets called “upper-class homeless.” The rapper has been recording a new album in their hotel room and avoiding “paparazzi and public attention,” despite his wife consistently displaying her body in revealing outfits.

    Rumors have circulated that West plans to make his stay in the Asian country permanent, further complicating his relationship with his ex-wife and kids.

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: WWD / Getty

    According to the Economic Times, the rapper wants to negotiate custody terms and a co-parenting agreement with Kardashian, established in November 2022.

    Some outlets have also speculated that the rapper is staying overseas to avoid the scrutiny of a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, last month. The woman argued that her contract was wrongfully terminated after she refused West’s intimate advances, leading him to fire her in retaliation.

    Pisciotta has since amended her complaint, accusing the rapper of fraud, fostering an inappropriate work environment, and being involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged sex-trafficking activities.

    The former assistant reinforced her case by sharing text messages allegedly sent by the rapper to his current wife, Bianca, stating that he wished to have sex with her mother.

    Netizens reacted with a mix of indifference and disgust at the couple’s behavior, labeling Censori’s outfit as “attention-seeking and desperate”

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / Getty

    West and Censori were also seen last Friday at Tokyo’s Harajuku Club, where they mingled with actor and model Luka Sabbat.

    “Bianca is still trying to ride the wave of initial shock that garnered her world attention when she first revealed herself; now nobody could care less as the world has moved on,” one user wrote.

    “As if she would ever wear anything except p-rn star clothes,” another replied. “They are nothing but pathetic attention seekers.”

    “When any normal person walks into a public restaurant dressed like she is, they would either be thrown out or arrested by the cops for indecent exposure,” a reader stated. “She has kids, and this is how she parades herself publicly.”

    One netizen even comically thanked the Asian country for keeping them away from the United States: “Perhaps the Japanese can be persuaded to keep them as tourist attractions, as we sure as heck don’t want them both back in the US!”

    “Sad and desperate,” wrote one reader, as others joined in to lambast the couple’s behavior

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    "Sick Woman!": Bianca Censori's See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    There's nothing at all wrong with her choice in clothing. Her choice in boyfriends, OTOH, is abysmal.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    As usual with these kind of BP posts, the added online comments are much worse people than the B. censori

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah. I'm all about loving your body and a positive body image, but she is just crazy. On the same coin, I'd say the same if a man was doing the same thing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
