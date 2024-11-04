“Sick Woman!”: Bianca Censori’s See-Through Outfit With Seemingly No Underwear Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, is once again at the center of a controversy following the couple’s visit to a McDonald’s in Tokyo, Japan this week.

The architect and model appeared in sheer spandex leggings that left little to the imagination. The leggings showcased her figure and showed no signs of underwear. The revealing attire was complete with a tiny strapless top.

Highlights Bianca Censori's see-through leggings sparked controversy during a Tokyo visit.

Netizens label her outfit as 'attention-seeking' amid Kanye's absence from kids.

Critics say her outfit shows disrespect for Japan's conservative culture.

Kanye faces scrutiny over custody issues and a sexual assault lawsuit.

Some netizens criticized the rapper, as the public spotting comes amid reports of West putting his parental duties aside by not spending time with his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in over a month.

Others focused on the attire, considering it inappropriate and offensive to Japan’s cultural sensibilities.

“Disgraceful, showing no respect for ultra-conservative citizens of Japan,” one reader wrote. “They must have been utterly offended,” another said.

Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, sparked controversy and ridicule online after being spotted at a Japanese McDonald’s wearing see-through spandex leggings without underwear

Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

The couple has been living in Japan since June 2024, where they’ve led a lifestyle some news outlets called “upper-class homeless.” The rapper has been recording a new album in their hotel room and avoiding “paparazzi and public attention,” despite his wife consistently displaying her body in revealing outfits.

Rumors have circulated that West plans to make his stay in the Asian country permanent, further complicating his relationship with his ex-wife and kids.

Image credits: WWD / Getty

According to the Economic Times, the rapper wants to negotiate custody terms and a co-parenting agreement with Kardashian, established in November 2022.

Some outlets have also speculated that the rapper is staying overseas to avoid the scrutiny of a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, last month. The woman argued that her contract was wrongfully terminated after she refused West’s intimate advances, leading him to fire her in retaliation.

My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/Sx7MjWZjoD — Gyna G ジジ (@gguevaradesu) November 4, 2024

Pisciotta has since amended her complaint, accusing the rapper of fraud, fostering an inappropriate work environment, and being involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged sex-trafficking activities.

The former assistant reinforced her case by sharing text messages allegedly sent by the rapper to his current wife, Bianca, stating that he wished to have sex with her mother.

Netizens reacted with a mix of indifference and disgust at the couple’s behavior, labeling Censori’s outfit as “attention-seeking “ and “ desperate”

Image credits: Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / Getty

West and Censori were also seen last Friday at Tokyo’s Harajuku Club, where they mingled with actor and model Luka Sabbat.

“Bianca is still trying to ride the wave of initial shock that garnered her world attention when she first revealed herself; now nobody could care less as the world has moved on,” one user wrote.

“As if she would ever wear anything except p-rn star clothes,” another replied. “They are nothing but pathetic attention seekers.”

“When any normal person walks into a public restaurant dressed like she is, they would either be thrown out or arrested by the cops for indecent exposure,” a reader stated. “She has kids, and this is how she parades herself publicly.”

One netizen even comically thanked the Asian country for keeping them away from the United States: “Perhaps the Japanese can be persuaded to keep them as tourist attractions, as we sure as heck don’t want them both back in the US!”

“Sad and desperate,” wrote one reader, as others joined in to lambast the couple’s behavior

