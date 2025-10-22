“Better Off With Her Dad”: North West Sparks Worry With Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And Grill

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West is going hardcore with her style, making netizens say she’s “growing up a little too fast.”

The 12-year-old girl was captured flaunting fake piercings and fake tattoos on her face, while her long blue hair was tied up in braids.

North’s bold look came right after her mother admitted she had made some mistakes with her daughter’s fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is going hardcore with her style

North West with blue braids and stylish outfit, wearing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking concern.

Image credits: kimandnorth

North West, the firstborn daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, shared a series of videos on her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother.

The pre-teen was seen wearing a black grill over her teeth, along with a fake septum ring and blue-colored contacts in her eyes.

She had a fake tattoo of a star on one cheek, while her other cheek had her name tattooed in cursive writing.

Person with blue braids wearing dark sunglasses, chains, and fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills visible on their face.

Image credits: kimandnorth

As for her outfit, North wore a black T-shirt with long shorts and chunky sneakers.

Multiple silver chains hung around her neck, and her long blue braids fell on either side of her face.

Her two pals matched her appearance with their own pink and green versions of the look.

The 12-year-old flaunted fake tattoos on her face and wore a black grill over her teeth

Person with blue braided hair, fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills posing indoors with a concerned expression.

Image credits: kimandnorth

User comment on Twitter saying the female Kanye, replying to Daily Mail, sparking worry with fake face tattoos and grills.

Image credits: Kickflowdown

“Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” read the caption of one video.

Netizens had mixed opinions, with one asking, “Is this a Halloween costume?!”

“Did anyone really think these kids would be normal???” one said, while another called the reality TV star, “Mother of the year!”

“The great mothering continues,” said another.

Another claimed, “Poor kid is crying out for help.”

“This child is clearly in need of love & attention,” read one comment online

Three young girls with fake face tattoos, piercings, grills, colorful braided hair, and decorated nails posing indoors.

Image credits: kimandnorth

“Starting to realize Kanye wasn’t the crazy one,” one said. Another claimed, “She would’ve been better off with her dad.”

Other commenters asked critics to let the child explore her own self-expression.

“My daughter dresses similar and is a straight A student. It’s called expression. It’s ok yall,” one said.

“She is experimenting with fashion,” said another.

“She’s a kid, leave her alone,” one commenter wrote, defending the preteen

North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking concern in a social media post.

Image credits: RobinBroadway4

North has been sparking headlines in recent months for her bold fashion choices.

Some claimed her outfit was “disturbing” during her holiday in Rome with her mother earlier this year.

The pre-teen was dressed in a black corset and towered over her mother in knee-high boots. Fans also noticed a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

She was “way too young to be dressed like that,” one commenter claimed at the time.

Four young people posing indoors with colorful braids, showcasing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills fashion.

Image credits: kimandnorth

Tweet discussing North West sparking worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills in a social media reply.

Image credits: katlou1979

Kim admitted that mistakes have been made in the past with her oldest daughter’s fashion choices.

The Skims founder said her daughter is often scrutinized for the very same fashion choices that her peers make.

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” she said while speaking on the Call Me Daddy podcast.

“But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like ‘okay we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world,” she added.

Kim admitted she’s still learning how to parent her four children as a single mom

Young woman with long blue braids wearing sunglasses, chains, and holding accessories, showing fake face tattoos and piercings.

Image credits: kimandnorth

North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking worry among fans on social media.

Image credits: zincink

The mother of four said North normally dresses “like a tomboy” but likes to try what her friends are wearing sometimes.

“She’s usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time and she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to… and it’s just like, okay, wait, maybe you can’t wear that, you know?” Kim said.

The reality TV star began dating Kanye West in 2012 and welcomed daughter North with him in 2013.

They got married in 2014 and became parents to sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, and daughter Chicago, 7, before their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Young woman with blue braids, fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sitting in a car with two others asleep in the back.

Image credits: kimandnorth

Kim said she’s still “learning” how to parent her preteen.

“As a mum, you’re kind of learning at the same time. But what I do know is my baby’s such a good girl and such a sweet girl,” she said on the podcast.

“The things that she has experienced, where she might have been outspoken or did something, she learns from that,” she went on to say.

“She does listen to me but in other areas I’m like ‘babe if you want blue hair it is what it.’ It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her.”

The Skims founder spoke about the mature response her firstborn daughter has to critics

Tweet questioning if kids have tried fake tattoos, highlighting concerns over fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills on children.

Image credits: mignon_ette_

When North stepped out in public for the first time with her blue hair, tongues wagged online and criticized the child for trying something new.

But Kim said her daughter was “mature” about handling negative comments.

“She’ll be like, ‘Mum, I saw this and I don’t really care if someone says they don’t like my blue hair or my this or that,’” she said.

“She’s really confident and is like, ‘I probably wouldn’t be hanging out with those people. Like if you saw what they look like and what they’re wearing!’” she added.

North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, grills, and blue braids in a dimly lit setting.

Image credits: kimandnorth

The beauty mogul mom spoke about her “toxic” relationship with Kanye on the podcast and how she had to leave the marriage to “be a better mum.”

Kim said she now raises her four kids “full time” and they live with her, and she hasn’t heard from the Heartless rapper in a couple of months.

She nevertheless welcomes “a great healthy relationship” between her children and their father, she said.

“One thing that gets me is that there’s this narrative that I keep the kids away from him. I’ve never once done that,” she added.

The reality TV star slammed the narrative claiming she keeps the kids away from their father

North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills posing with three women in stylish outfits indoors.

Image credits: kimandnorth

Kim also asked people to show more “grace” towards mothers, like her, who are raising children by themselves.

“I just think anyone that’s raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I’m doing the best that I can and my babies are good babies,” she said.

“So, I just urge everyone to not be judgmental and to have grace on single mums trying to figure it all out with a preteen,” she added. “It’s a lot.”

“This look is screaming for help. She’s 12 looking 30…” read one comment online

North West sparks worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills in a controversial new look shared online.

Image credits: pinky7bain

Twitter user commenting about celebrating Halloween daily with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills raising concern.

Image credits: urladdress

North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills spark worry among fans in a viral social media post.

Image credits: NerNerHabbi

Tweet expressing concern about a young girl growing up with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills at age 12.

Image credits: music14cat

North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking worry among fans and followers.

Image credits: nickalanen

Tweet from Aaron Branch commenting on North West, mentioning direction from north west to south quickly.

Image credits: AaronBr52067121

Social media comment expressing concern over kids with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

Image credits: DaneHall798

Tweet by Rad commenting on Amanda Bynes, sparking worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills discussion.

Image credits: Raddittyy

Tweet from Sharon Harrington expressing concern about North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, mentioning her dad.

Image credits: jefsal1

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking worry.

Image credits: OscarVReuenthal

Twitter post expressing concern about North West's fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills causing worry among fans.

Image credits: SeamusMcRizzle

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills causing worry online.

Image credits: mj_italia_

North West wearing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking concern among fans online.

Image credits: kdubs0102

Tweet on a social media platform discussing freedom allowed by a parent, posted at 7:33 PM on October 21, 2025.

Image credits: ArchJaberial26

Screenshot of a tweet defending North West’s Halloween costume with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

Image credits: m4r1ka88

Tweet from LilHumansBigImpact replying to DailyMail, saying she’s a kid, leave her alone, discussing fake face tattoos controversy.

Image credits: BigImpactHumans

Tweet expressing concern about child growing up, referencing North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

Image credits: ShawnieP0324

Tweet from Christina Pushaw discussing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills on North West and concerns about social media use.

Image credits: ChristinaPushaw

