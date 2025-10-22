Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Better Off With Her Dad”: North West Sparks Worry With Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And Grill
Young woman with fake face tattoos, piercings, grills, and bright blue braided hair inside a car with two other girls.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Better Off With Her Dad”: North West Sparks Worry With Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And Grill

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West is going hardcore with her style, making netizens say she’s “growing up a little too fast.”

The 12-year-old girl was captured flaunting fake piercings and fake tattoos on her face, while her long blue hair was tied up in braids.

North’s bold look came right after her mother admitted she had made some mistakes with her daughter’s fashion choices.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West flaunted a bold new look with her two pals.
  • The 12-year-old was seen with fake tattoos on her face, a black grill over her teeth, and fake piercings.
  • Her look came days after Kim Kardashian admitted that mistakes have been made with her daughter's fashion choices.
  • She said she’s still “learning” how to parent her preteen.
    Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is going hardcore with her style

    North West with blue braids and stylish outfit, wearing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking concern.

    North West with blue braids and stylish outfit, wearing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking concern.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    North West, the firstborn daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, shared a series of videos on her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother.

    The pre-teen was seen wearing a black grill over her teeth, along with a fake septum ring and blue-colored contacts in her eyes.

    She had a fake tattoo of a star on one cheek, while her other cheek had her name tattooed in cursive writing.

    Person with blue braids wearing dark sunglasses, chains, and fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills visible on their face.

    Person with blue braids wearing dark sunglasses, chains, and fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills visible on their face.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    As for her outfit, North wore a black T-shirt with long shorts and chunky sneakers.

    Multiple silver chains hung around her neck, and her long blue braids fell on either side of her face.

    Her two pals matched her appearance with their own pink and green versions of the look.

    The 12-year-old flaunted fake tattoos on her face and wore a black grill over her teeth

    Person with blue braided hair, fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills posing indoors with a concerned expression.

    Person with blue braided hair, fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills posing indoors with a concerned expression.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    User comment on Twitter saying the female Kanye, replying to Daily Mail, sparking worry with fake face tattoos and grills.

    User comment on Twitter saying the female Kanye, replying to Daily Mail, sparking worry with fake face tattoos and grills.

    Image credits: Kickflowdown

    “Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” read the caption of one video.

    Netizens had mixed opinions, with one asking, “Is this a Halloween costume?!”

    “Did anyone really think these kids would be normal???” one said, while another called the reality TV star, “Mother of the year!”

    “The great mothering continues,” said another.

    Another claimed, “Poor kid is crying out for help.”

    “This child is clearly in need of love & attention,” read one comment online 

    Three young girls with fake face tattoos, piercings, grills, colorful braided hair, and decorated nails posing indoors.

    Three young girls with fake face tattoos, piercings, grills, colorful braided hair, and decorated nails posing indoors.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    “Starting to realize Kanye wasn’t the crazy one,” one said. Another claimed, “She would’ve been better off with her dad.”

    Other commenters asked critics to let the child explore her own self-expression.

    “My daughter dresses similar and is a straight A student. It’s called expression. It’s ok yall,” one said.

    “She is experimenting with fashion,” said another.

    “She’s a kid, leave her alone,” one commenter wrote, defending the preteen

    @kimandnorth🩵🩵♬ ILOVEUBACK&lt3 – Bktherula

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking concern in a social media post.

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking concern in a social media post.

    Image credits: RobinBroadway4

    North has been sparking headlines in recent months for her bold fashion choices.

    Some claimed her outfit was “disturbing” during her holiday in Rome with her mother earlier this year.

    The pre-teen was dressed in a black corset and towered over her mother in knee-high boots. Fans also noticed a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    She was “way too young to be dressed like that,” one commenter claimed at the time.

    Four young people posing indoors with colorful braids, showcasing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills fashion.

    Four young people posing indoors with colorful braids, showcasing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills fashion.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    Tweet discussing North West sparking worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills in a social media reply.

    Tweet discussing North West sparking worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills in a social media reply.

    Image credits: katlou1979

    Kim admitted that mistakes have been made in the past with her oldest daughter’s fashion choices.

    The Skims founder said her daughter is often scrutinized for the very same fashion choices that her peers make.

    “It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” she said while speaking on the Call Me Daddy podcast.

    “But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like ‘okay we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world,” she added.

    Kim admitted she’s still learning how to parent her four children as a single mom

    Young woman with long blue braids wearing sunglasses, chains, and holding accessories, showing fake face tattoos and piercings.

    Young woman with long blue braids wearing sunglasses, chains, and holding accessories, showing fake face tattoos and piercings.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking worry among fans on social media.

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking worry among fans on social media.

    Image credits: zincink

    The mother of four said North normally dresses “like a tomboy” but likes to try what her friends are wearing sometimes.

    “She’s usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time and she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to… and it’s just like, okay, wait, maybe you can’t wear that, you know?” Kim said.

    The reality TV star began dating Kanye West in 2012 and welcomed daughter North with him in 2013.

    They got married in 2014 and became parents to sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, and daughter Chicago, 7, before their divorce was finalized in 2022.

    Young woman with blue braids, fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sitting in a car with two others asleep in the back.

    Young woman with blue braids, fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sitting in a car with two others asleep in the back.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    Kim said she’s still “learning” how to parent her preteen.

    “As a mum, you’re kind of learning at the same time. But what I do know is my baby’s such a good girl and such a sweet girl,” she said on the podcast.

    “The things that she has experienced, where she might have been outspoken or did something, she learns from that,” she went on to say.

    “She does listen to me but in other areas I’m like ‘babe if you want blue hair it is what it.’ It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her.”

    The Skims founder spoke about the mature response her firstborn daughter has to critics

    @kimandnorthfake piercings and fake tatts 4 life♬ original sound – ken_carson_daily

    Tweet questioning if kids have tried fake tattoos, highlighting concerns over fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills on children.

    Tweet questioning if kids have tried fake tattoos, highlighting concerns over fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills on children.

    Image credits: mignon_ette_

    When North stepped out in public for the first time with her blue hair, tongues wagged online and criticized the child for trying something new.

    But Kim said her daughter was “mature” about handling negative comments.

    “She’ll be like, ‘Mum, I saw this and I don’t really care if someone says they don’t like my blue hair or my this or that,’” she said.

    “She’s really confident and is like, ‘I probably wouldn’t be hanging out with those people. Like if you saw what they look like and what they’re wearing!’” she added.

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, grills, and blue braids in a dimly lit setting.

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, grills, and blue braids in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    The beauty mogul mom spoke about her “toxic” relationship with Kanye on the podcast and how she had to leave the marriage to “be a better mum.”

    Kim said she now raises her four kids “full time” and they live with her, and she hasn’t heard from the Heartless rapper in a couple of months.

    She nevertheless welcomes “a great healthy relationship” between her children and their father, she said.

    “One thing that gets me is that there’s this narrative that I keep the kids away from him. I’ve never once done that,” she added.

    The reality TV star slammed the narrative claiming she keeps the kids away from their father

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills posing with three women in stylish outfits indoors.

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    Kim also asked people to show more “grace” towards mothers, like her, who are raising children by themselves.

    “I just think anyone that’s raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I’m doing the best that I can and my babies are good babies,” she said.

    “So, I just urge everyone to not be judgmental and to have grace on single mums trying to figure it all out with a preteen,” she added. “It’s a lot.”

    “This look is screaming for help. She’s 12 looking 30…” read one comment online 

    North West sparks worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills in a controversial new look shared online.

    North West sparks worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills in a controversial new look shared online.

    Image credits: pinky7bain

    Twitter user commenting about celebrating Halloween daily with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills raising concern.

    Twitter user commenting about celebrating Halloween daily with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills raising concern.

    Image credits: urladdress

    North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills spark worry among fans in a viral social media post.

    North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills spark worry among fans in a viral social media post.

    Image credits: NerNerHabbi

    Tweet expressing concern about a young girl growing up with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills at age 12.

    Tweet expressing concern about a young girl growing up with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills at age 12.

    Image credits: music14cat

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking worry among fans and followers.

    North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking worry among fans and followers.

    Image credits: nickalanen

    Tweet from Aaron Branch commenting on North West, mentioning direction from north west to south quickly.

    Tweet from Aaron Branch commenting on North West, mentioning direction from north west to south quickly.

    Image credits: AaronBr52067121

    Social media comment expressing concern over kids with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

    Social media comment expressing concern over kids with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

    Image credits: DaneHall798

    Tweet by Rad commenting on Amanda Bynes, sparking worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills discussion.

    Tweet by Rad commenting on Amanda Bynes, sparking worry with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills discussion.

    Image credits: Raddittyy

    Tweet from Sharon Harrington expressing concern about North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, mentioning her dad.

    Tweet from Sharon Harrington expressing concern about North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, mentioning her dad.

    Image credits: jefsal1

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking worry.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills sparking worry.

    Image credits: OscarVReuenthal

    Twitter post expressing concern about North West's fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills causing worry among fans.

    Twitter post expressing concern about North West's fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills causing worry among fans.

    Image credits: SeamusMcRizzle

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills causing worry online.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about North West’s fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills causing worry online.

    Image credits: mj_italia_

    North West wearing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking concern among fans online.

    North West wearing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills, sparking concern among fans online.

    Image credits: kdubs0102

    Tweet on a social media platform discussing freedom allowed by a parent, posted at 7:33 PM on October 21, 2025.

    Tweet on a social media platform discussing freedom allowed by a parent, posted at 7:33 PM on October 21, 2025.

    Image credits: ArchJaberial26

    Screenshot of a tweet defending North West’s Halloween costume with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

    Screenshot of a tweet defending North West’s Halloween costume with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

    Image credits: m4r1ka88

    Tweet from LilHumansBigImpact replying to DailyMail, saying she’s a kid, leave her alone, discussing fake face tattoos controversy.

    Tweet from LilHumansBigImpact replying to DailyMail, saying she’s a kid, leave her alone, discussing fake face tattoos controversy.

    Image credits: BigImpactHumans

    Tweet expressing concern about child growing up, referencing North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

    Tweet expressing concern about child growing up, referencing North West with fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills.

    Image credits: ShawnieP0324

    Tweet from Christina Pushaw discussing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills on North West and concerns about social media use.

    Tweet from Christina Pushaw discussing fake face tattoos, piercings, and grills on North West and concerns about social media use.

    Image credits: ChristinaPushaw

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

