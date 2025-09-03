Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kim Kardashian Blasted For Allowing North West, 12, To Get Dermal Piercing In Her Middle Finger
Woman with long blue hair and glasses walking beside a woman in a black dress, related to dermal piercing controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Blasted For Allowing North West, 12, To Get Dermal Piercing In Her Middle Finger

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
Kim Kardashian’s parenting style was once again scrutinized after netizens noticed a dermal piercing on her daughter North West’s middle finger.

Like a true Kardashian, North is making headlines for her style at the age of 12.

But social media users expressed concern after noticing her dermal piercing, with one saying, “Oh I think North wears the pants in the family, she will want and get whatever she likes.”

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were seen enjoying their holiday in Rome last month.
  • Netizens found it "disturbing" that the 12-year-old child was wearing a corset.
  • Concern was further sparked when people noticed a dermal piercing on North's finger.
  • Some claimed the piercing looked "infected."
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Kim Kardashian’s parenting style was once again scrutinized by social media users

    Kim Kardashian posing in a black outfit amid controversy over North West’s middle finger dermal piercing at age 12.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / instagram

    Kim and North were seen enjoying their holiday in Rome last month.

    The mother-daughter duo were pictured in matching all-back outfits at the time, with Kim wearing a black silk bodycon dress.

    Meanwhile, her 12-year-old daughter wore a black corset with a skirt and towered over her mother in knee-high boots. She also flaunted her electric blue hair, which cascaded all the way down to her waist.

    Kim Kardashian and North West posing indoors, North showing middle finger with dermal piercing and phone selfie.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Netizens claimed at the time that North’s outfit was “disturbing” for a 12-year-old girl.

    “Way too young to be dressed like that,” one commented, while another said, “She’s just a baby, this is disturbing at 12.”

    Some found it “disturbing” that the 12-year-old was wearing a corset during their holiday in Rome

    Two women posing indoors, one wearing glasses and a black outfit, related to Kim Kardashian dermal piercing controversy.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    North’s appearance has continued to spark fiery discussions online after fans noticed a dermal piercing on the child’s middle finger.

    Many expressed shock over the piercings, with one saying: “She’s literally 12 oml this poor girl.”

    Netizens noticed a dermal piercing on her North’s middle finger

    Kim Kardashian with blue hair and black dress, close-up of hand showing dermal piercing on middle finger.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

    Comment on social media criticizing Kim Kardashian for allowing North West, 12, to get a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    Comment from Rindsay515 expressing discomfort about a dermal piercing on the middle finger, highlighting irritation risks.

    Comment on social media criticizing a 12-year-old having piercings, referencing North West and dermal piercing controversy.

    “That makes me wince just looking at it,” another commented. “It must be so irritating! And in the perfect place to be infected all the time.”

    “Is Kim determined to turn her daughter into fashion trendsetter for teens? Or is it North being easily letting her do whatever she wants?” another asked.

    Young woman with teal hair and green sunglasses showing hands with multiple rings and black nail polish.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Others claimed the area was infected.

    “It’s infected too,” one claimed.

    Another agreed saying, “Pretty sure it’s infected in this pic. Idk why Kim lets her not even teen daughter dress like this.”

    “I think she has an infected finger piercing,” one claimed online

    Kim Kardashian and a woman with blue hair posing in fashionable outfits, related to dermal piercing news.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    On the other hand, many defended the piercing and said it’s “her kid… her business.”

    “Lol what’s the difference between a finger or an ear? They both can be removed it’s not a tattoo,” another commented.

    “Her kid that’s no body business! my mom and I got both of our bellybuttons pierced together and I was 12 years old!” commented another.

    Kim Kardashian and North West posing together, highlighting controversy over North's dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Dermal piercings, also known as single-point piercings, are different from traditional piercings.

    They do not have a separate entry and exit point for the jewelry and hence, the “anchor” is inserted into a small hole created in the middle layer (dermis) of the skin, according to Healthline.

    Using a needle, the piercer punctures the skin to create a “pocket,” inside which the anchor is placed.

    For dermal piercings, the anchor of the jewelry is pushed inside a “pocket” in the skin

    Three women posing indoors, one with blue hair showing hand gestures, related to dermal piercing controversy.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Text message conversation criticizing a 12-year-old girl for getting a dermal piercing in her middle finger.

    A close-up of a hand with a dermal piercing on the middle finger, related to North West's piercing controversy.

    Comment text discussing criticism about Kim Kardashian allowing North West to get a dermal piercing in her middle finger.

    Typically, a piercer will use forceps to place the anchor in the pocket and then push it in place.

    The jewelry is then screwed on top of the anchor.

    These piercings are typically done in areas like the chest, cheekbones, abdomen, lower back, thighs, and so on.

    Young girl with long blue hair wearing a gray pinstripe dress and black boots, standing indoors in a decorative room.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    North is the first of four children born to former power couple Kim, 44, and Kanye West, 48.

    They are also parents to Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

    By the age of 10, North had her own rap verse featured in her famous father’s track Talking / Once Again, which was part of his Vultures 1 album released last year.

    “Every time I come to the Met I love bringing my oldest daughter with me,” the reality TV star said

    Young girl smiling with braces and braided hair, wearing layered necklaces, against a softly lit festive background.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Kim has spoken about turning to North for feedback on her outfits.

    She especially has “a fun few days” when North accompanies her to the annual Met Gala.

    “Every time I come to the Met I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready and all her aunties are in the hotel, and we’re all getting ready together, so it’s just a fun few days,” she told Vogue‘s correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

    Kim Kardashian with daughter North West, 12, posing together amid controversy over middle finger dermal piercing.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / instagram

    She’s a big critiquer, but it’s pretty good, you know, her critiquing,” Kim continued.

    “But you know just be yourself, right? She’s … also, I think, in a really positive place, like vibe, right now, where it’s just like, ‘Hey, even if that’s not my style, I’m not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that’s what you should be into,’” she added.

    “The plastic surgery is only weeks away,” one commented online

    Comment from Jennifer Palma discussing finger piercing, relating to Kim Kardashian and North West dermal piercing controversy.

    Comment by Heather Carlson expressing surprise about Kim Kardashian allowing North West to get a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    Comment from Denise Kemp Thurman criticizing Kim Kardashian for letting North West get a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    Comment on social media discussing concerns about dermal piercing on North West's middle finger and potential scarring.

    Comment by Nico R DeMauro saying the plastic surgery is only weeks away, related to North West dermal piercing controversy.

    Comment by Kenneth Aguirre displaying the text teenage pregnancy soon with likes and reactions beneath.

    Comment about playing with Barbies at 12, relating to Kim Kardashian North West dermal piercing controversy.

    Comment on social media by Reanna Sullivan stating "12 looking like 20" responding to dermal piercing controversy.

    Comment expressing disapproval about North West getting a dermal piercing at age 12.

    Comment from Lexi Walker saying no one ever blames the dad, reacting to Kim Kardashian dermal piercing topic.

    Comment on social media by Rita Nava reacting to North West, 12, getting a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    Social media comment criticizing North West's middle finger dermal piercing and questioning age restrictions.

    Comment about finger piercing concerns posted by Emily Phiri, reacting to North West’s dermal piercing on middle finger.

    Comment by Lorin Gladstone saying well that’s gonna get infected lol, reacting to North West dermal piercing news.

    Comment saying she’s too young, reacting to news about North West’s middle finger dermal piercing controversy.

    Facebook comment from Tracy Baccari expressing concern about North West and Blue Ivy’s appearance at age 12.

    Facebook comment by Nastassia Parry criticizing Kim Kardashian for allowing North West, 12, to get a dermal piercing on her finger.

    Comment expressing concern about North West, 12, getting a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Toyia Williamson reacting to a controversy involving North West’s dermal piercing.

    Social media comment criticizing dermal piercing on child’s middle finger, highlighting public backlash and concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment debating North West, 12, getting a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

    Comment about dermal piercing on finger by Angelina Sophrosyne, addressing concerns about removal and tattoo comparison.

    Comment from Laryssa Costa Dutra defending dermal piercing for kids, referencing getting bellybutton piercings at age 12.

    Text message discussing personal experience with piercings, referencing pain and catching on objects.

    Hold on, there's more than enough blame to go round. This child has two parents - both can be held liable. I'd also hold the piercing place to blame. Who does this to a 12 year old?! (Yes, I know, it's legal in California when there's parental permission. However, just because something is legal, there's no reason you have to agree to doing it.)

