“Disturbing”: Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter North West Wear A Corset
Kim Kardashian seen wearing a revealing black corset dress amid controversy over daughter North Westu2019s corset fashion.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Disturbing”: Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter North West Wear A Corset

North West gave major supermodel energy while out and about in Rome with her mother, Kim Kardashian.

The 12-year-old, who is the first of four children born to former power couple Kim, 44, and Kanye West, 48, was pictured with her mother in matching all-back outfits on Saturday, August 22.

“She’s 12… let kids be KIDS,” critics screamed as they lamented over her outfit.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were spotted in Rome.
  • The mother-daughter duo wore matching black outfits that triggered conversations online.
  • Netizens claimed it was "disturbing" to see 12-year-old North in her outfit.
  • “That outfit is way too adult for her age,” said one critic.
    Kim Kardashian and daughter North West wore matching all-black outfits during their holiday in Rome 

    Kim Kardashian wearing a vintage-inspired corset dress and statement jewelry in a glamorous indoor setting.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    During the outing, Kim was captured wearing a black silk bodycon dress, along with accessories to add some bling.

    Meanwhile, her daughter was dressed in a black corset that was paired with a skirt. She towered over her mother in knee-high boots and flaunted her electric blue hair, which cascaded all the way down to her waist.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a black corset dress and hat next to her daughter North West with long blue braids and a patterned jacket

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Netizens claimed North’s outfit was “disturbing” for a 12-year-old girl.

    “Way too young to be dressed like that,” one commented, while another said, “She’s just a baby, this is disturbing at 12.”

    “That’s Kanye in a wig,” said another.

    North West gave major supermodel energy while out and about with her mother in the outfit below 

    Kim Kardashian wearing a black dress walking alongside a woman with blue hair and a corset in a busy outdoor dining area.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

    Comment by Ashley Sandoval expressing that a girl looks like she could be Kim Kardashian’s auntie, with reaction emojis.

    Comment on social media criticizing Kim Kardashian for letting her 12-year-old daughter wear a corset and push-up bra.

    Comment expressing concern over a 12-year-old wearing a corset, urging to slow down and enjoy childhood.

    Another said, “That kid looks like she’s 40.”

    “Wonder when her first plastic surgery appointment is,” one commented.

    “What 12 year old wears a corset ???? Kim really doesn’t know how to be a sensible parent,” penned another.

    “That outfit is way too adult for her age,” another said.

    A young girl wearing a corset and pleated skirt, posing indoors with blue hair and glasses.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    North previously said her father Kanye West has influenced her fashion choices.

    “What’s your favorite style right now?” she was asked while speaking to Interview magazine with her mother last October.

    “I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” she replied.

    The 12-year-old said her father Kanye West helped influence her style

    Group of women posing indoors, with focus on fashion choices including corsets and edgy outfits.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

    The reality TV star recently jetted off to Cabo and was pictured with her son Saint and his friends.

    Kim Kardashian relaxing with daughter North West on a private jet, sparking discussion over North wearing a corset at age 12.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Kim has spoken about how she often turns to her oldest daughter to critique her outfits.

    The mother-of-four said she especially has “a fun few days” when North accompanies her to the annual Met Gala.

    @kimandnorth it looks could k🙌@superdani @cocamichelle_ @Kim Kardashian ♬ if looks could kill – Destroy Lonely

    Every time I come to the Met I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready and all her aunties are in the hotel, and we’re all getting ready together, so it’s just a fun few days,” she told Vogue‘s correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

    Kim praised North for being a great fashion critic

    North West smiling with braces, wearing layered necklaces and a black jacket in front of holiday lights.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    User comment about family image and attention seeking on social media related to Kim Kardashian and corset controversy.

    Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian family for letting 12-year-old daughter wear a corset, calling it ridiculous.

    “She’s a big critiquer, but it’s pretty good, you know, her critiquing,” Kim continued.

    “But you know just be yourself, right? She’s … also, I think, in a really positive place, like vibe, right now, where it’s just like, ‘Hey, even if that’s not my style, I’m not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that’s what you should be into,’” she added.

    Kim Kardashian and daughter North West wearing bold fashion, with North in a corset sparking disturbing controversy online.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    Kim said she loves the energy her daughter brings and called her a “positive force.”

    North said during her first solo cover story for i-D‘s Fall/Winter 2023 issue that she would like to take over her parents’ businesses.

    She also spoke about starting her own clothing line in the future.

    North, who is turning 13 next year, revealed the name of the clothing line she hopes to run someday

    Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West in a dimly lit room, highlighting the controversial corset fashion choice.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    “Well, I am starting my own clothing line,” North said.

    “And what are you going to call it?” her mother asked.

    “North West,” her daughter replied.

    Photo strips of various people making faces and posing with friends, highlighting Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    North, who will be stepping into her teens next year, spoke about some of her other professional ambitions for when she gets older.

    “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer,” she said in the same interview. “But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

    “When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” North said

    Young woman with long blue braids wearing a black and white jacket, representing a topic about North West corset controversy.

    Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

    “When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she continued.

    “So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

    Netizens had strong reactions to North West‘s outfit during her outing in Rome

    Comment expressing shock about a 12-year-old girl wearing a corset, highlighting concerns around age and fashion choices.

    Comment by Teri Garcia expressing concern over a 12-year-old looking and acting older than her age.

    Comment on social media saying Thats kanye in a wig with laughing emojis reacting to the post.

    Comment by Rose Smith expressing disapproval of a 12-year-old wearing a corset, related to Kim Kardashian controversy.

    Comment on social media criticizing a young girl wearing a corset, highlighting concerns about the disturbing trend.

    Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian for letting her 12-year-old daughter North West wear a corset, calling it disturbing.

    Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian for letting 12-year-old daughter wear a corset, expressing concern over age-appropriate clothing.

    Comment highlighting concern over 12-year-old wearing a corset sparking discussion about Kim Kardashian's parenting choices.

    User comment on social media criticizing a 12-year-old wearing a corset, expressing concern about childhood and clothing choices.

    Comment expressing concern about a 12-year-old daughter wearing a corset and criticizing the mother's dressing choices.

    Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian for letting her 12-year-old daughter wear a corset, calling it disturbing and accessory-like.

    Comment expressing concern about a 12-year-old daughter wearing a corset, highlighting disturbing parenting choices.

    Comment from Sharon Daraujo saying North looks like a cartoon, related to Kim Kardashian letting 12-year-old daughter wear a corset controversy.

    Facebook comment by Dee Slocum saying Looks like her dad with a sad emoji reacting to Kim Kardashian letting 12-year-old daughter wear corset controversy.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Kim Kardashian for letting her 12-year-old daughter wear a corset, raising concerns about parenting choices.

    Comment by Jane Tiffany Heeza discussing the controversy over a 12-year-old wearing a corset.

    Comment about Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter North West wearing a corset, causing controversy online.

    Comment from Brenda Jeeves questioning when her first plastic surgery appointment is, reacting to disturbing corset controversy.

    Facebook comment criticizing a 12-year-old's Hello Kitty phone case amid disturbing corset controversy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

