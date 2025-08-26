“Disturbing”: Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter North West Wear A Corset

ADVERTISEMENT

North West gave major supermodel energy while out and about in Rome with her mother, Kim Kardashian.

The 12-year-old, who is the first of four children born to former power couple Kim, 44, and Kanye West, 48, was pictured with her mother in matching all-back outfits on Saturday, August 22.

“She’s 12… let kids be KIDS,” critics screamed as they lamented over her outfit.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

During the outing, Kim was captured wearing a black silk bodycon dress, along with accessories to add some bling.

Meanwhile, her daughter was dressed in a black corset that was paired with a skirt. She towered over her mother in knee-high boots and flaunted her electric blue hair, which cascaded all the way down to her waist.

Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

Netizens claimed North’s outfit was “disturbing” for a 12-year-old girl.

“Way too young to be dressed like that,” one commented, while another said, “She’s just a baby, this is disturbing at 12.”

“That’s Kanye in a wig,” said another.

North West gave major supermodel energy while out and about with her mother in the outfit below

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

Another said, “That kid looks like she’s 40.”

“Wonder when her first plastic surgery appointment is,” one commented.

“What 12 year old wears a corset ???? Kim really doesn’t know how to be a sensible parent,” penned another.

“That outfit is way too adult for her age,” another said.

Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

North previously said her father Kanye West has influenced her fashion choices.

“What’s your favorite style right now?” she was asked while speaking to Interview magazine with her mother last October.

“I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” she replied.

The 12-year-old said her father Kanye West helped influence her style

Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

The reality TV star recently jetted off to Cabo and was pictured with her son Saint and his friends.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim has spoken about how she often turns to her oldest daughter to critique her outfits.

The mother-of-four said she especially has “a fun few days” when North accompanies her to the annual Met Gala.

“Every time I come to the Met I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready and all her aunties are in the hotel, and we’re all getting ready together, so it’s just a fun few days,” she told Vogue‘s correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

Kim praised North for being a great fashion critic

Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

“She’s a big critiquer, but it’s pretty good, you know, her critiquing,” Kim continued.

“But you know just be yourself, right? She’s … also, I think, in a really positive place, like vibe, right now, where it’s just like, ‘Hey, even if that’s not my style, I’m not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that’s what you should be into,’” she added.

Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

Kim said she loves the energy her daughter brings and called her a “positive force.”

North said during her first solo cover story for i-D‘s Fall/Winter 2023 issue that she would like to take over her parents’ businesses.

She also spoke about starting her own clothing line in the future.

North, who is turning 13 next year, revealed the name of the clothing line she hopes to run someday

Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

“Well, I am starting my own clothing line,” North said.

“And what are you going to call it?” her mother asked.

“North West,” her daughter replied.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

North, who will be stepping into her teens next year, spoke about some of her other professional ambitions for when she gets older.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer,” she said in the same interview. “But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

“When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” North said

Image credits: kimandnorth / TikTok

“When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she continued.

“So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

Netizens had strong reactions to North West‘s outfit during her outing in Rome

