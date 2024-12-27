“Looks Like She’s In Her 20s… Not 11”: Internet Slams North West’s “Inappropriate” Holiday Outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter, North West, broke out some serious dance moves as part of their Christmas festivities, but the 11-year-old’s outfit sparked a firestorm of comments.

The spotlight-loving mother and daughter shared a couple of videos on their shared TikTok account, in which the 44-year-old reality TV star wore a glamorous skin-tight snakeskin dress.

The 11-year-old daughter was captured grooving with her mother to Wham!’s 'Last Christmas' and Ariana Grande’s 'Santa Tell Me.'

The 11-year-old daughter's Christmas outfit was criticized as inappropriate for a child.

“I’m not prude but I wouldn’t let my 11-year-old wear a damn corset,” one said.

Meanwhile, the pre-teen wore a black miniskirt and a white corset top with a sweetheart neckline. A black tie and furry knee-high boots completed the 11-year-old’s outfit.

In the first of two clips featuring the SKIMS founder and her daughter, the duo mouthed the lyrics to Wham!’s Last Christmas. The second clip captured them lip-syncing and dancing to Ariana Grande‘s holiday track, Santa Tell Me.

Viewers were outraged by North’s outfit, questioning, “Why is this child wearing a bustier/corset?”

“Maybe it’s just anecdotal but when I was 11 I was still a child wearing modest clothing!” read another comment, while a third said, “An 11-year-old shouldn’t be wearing a bustier/corset and showing cleavage on the internet.”

“I’m not prude but I wouldn’t let my 11-year-old wear a damn corset,” said another.

Amid the backlash, the comments section was also peppered with supportive comments that defended the child’s outfit choice.

“The tie throws off the look, aside from it, I think Northie looks nice,” one said in North’s defense.

“I don’t think North would wear anything she wouldn’t wanna wear, and she loves fashion and gets it,” reasoned another comment. “She’s at a Christmas party with family, she looks beautiful. I understand people are sick but I wouldn’t call this any more exploitive than anyone posting their kid on social media.”

Critics questioned whether North’s outfit was age-appropriate, with some saying they wouldn’t let their 11-year-old wear it

“Her father, mother, aunts – they are fashion designers who work with the top fashion designers. It’s unrealistic to think she’d be wearing ‘normal 11 year old’ attire all the time,” one wrote.

This isn’t the first time the internet had its tongue wagging over North’s outfits. Her princess Halloween costume this year sparked backlash, with many wondering whether the look was appropriate for her age.

The mini fashionista dressed up as Tiana Rogers from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, wearing a pale green gown and a matching tiara.

Some fans came to the Kardashian-West offspring’s defense, saying, “It’s unrealistic to think she’d be wearing ‘normal 11 year old’ attire all the time”

The child’s carefree moment was scrutinized as fans said she went from being “10 to 16 in one year.”

“11?!?! I THOUGHT SHE WAS 17-20 WHAT,” one said, while another quipped, “U tryna say I’m older than her?”

Others came to the child’s defense and pointed out that she was wearing a replica of Princess Tiana’s dress from the beloved 2009 film.

Christmas wasn’t the first holiday to spark a firestorm of comments over North’s outfit; her Halloween outfit also triggered a similar reaction

“That’s literally the dress Tiana wears- why are we looking there in the first place,” one questioned, while another wrote, “Some people blossom earlier [than] others it’s like yall are implying they gave her assets she didn’t already have like they’re sexualizing her when really you are cuz she looks beautiful.”

North is the eldest daughter born to Kim and her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The former couple also share Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Netizens scrutinized her Princess Tiana outfit and said she went from being “10 to 16 in one year”

By the age of 10, North had her own rap verse featured in her famous father’s track Talking / Once Again, which was part of his Vultures 1 album released earlier this year.

Around the time of its release, North was also in the news for reportedly creating a drawing that features her nearly-naked stepmom, Bianca Censori, as a nod to the album’s artwork.

“Inappropriate clothes, face full of makeup. She looks like she’s in her 20s…not 11!” read one comment

