Office Full Of Men Expects Woman To Handle Christmas Party, She Takes Two-Week Vacation Instead
Being a woman in a male-dominated field can be tough in more ways than one. For this Redditor, it meant being expected to single-handedly plan the office Christmas party—because apparently, that’s not a man’s job.
Tired of taking on the thankless role, she decided to say no this year. But with no one else willing to take charge, the entire celebration fell apart before it even began.
As a woman in an office full of men, she was expected to single-handedly plan the work Christmas party
Image credits: Yunus Tuğ (not the actual photo)
But when she said no, the entire celebration fell apart before it even began
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: ninjaprincessrocket
In the replies, the woman explained why the men hadn’t even bothered to wrap the presents
Many readers chimed in with similar experiences
While others praised her for standing up for herself
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
How is this STILL a thing guys?
It seems like just a thing in that office I'm in my 40s, worked in many places in Us, UK and France, it's about the same split as the office for what gender organises parties, usually it's two people. Its usually either someone who is really into it, or, if no one volunteers, someone with a bad work ethic is chosen because it won't affect productivity, and if they need to step out of the office they won't be missed. Also peer pressure to get the party done means they will actually do something. I also work in a heavily male dominated field, so it's 75/25 men organising.Load More Replies...
Of course she should, take vacation... Though I was thinking she should find a new job, where everyone did their part or hired catering for parties..
I’m 64 this year, and have been steadily working full time since I was 18. I lived through the time when this horseshit was the norm—-the accepted norm. But I didn’t accept it. I was also the only sister of four brothers, so was pretty much a tomboy growing up, and wasn’t really into all the party planning c**p, much less cooking mass quantities of party food for other people who don’t help or pony up for anything, not even paper plates. As a result, I am not great at planning anything more than a simple low key birthday party for immediate family only. I really don’t have the time, the money, or the interest tbh, to put a party together. Even though it’s obvious to anyone paying attention that I am definitely not the party planner type, there have been people who tried to rope me in to plan parties with or for them. One was a baby shower. I don’t have kids, and wasn’t even married at the time. I also hadn’t been to a load of baby showers—-if you stay single past the time all your friends and family are getting married and having kids, you see fewer invitations to such events (which was actually a relief, tbh)—-so wasn’t up with the latest in how to conduct one, and no one else in our friend group even asked if I’d like some help. I hated every second of it, and it was the last party I single-handedly planned. I was in my thirties at the time. The most I’ll do now is bring paper plates and napkins. Just don’t even think of asking any more from me. I already did my time with having to participate in that c**p, even though I was terrible at it. I’m done. Let the men do it from now on.
This remind me of the "Boots" commercial for Christmas. Everyone was mad because there were only women preparing the gifts instead of men, but it really just highlighted the HUGE mental load on women during the holidays. OP did the right thing by just taking her vacations, and a big shout-out to all the Mrs Claus this year who carries the holidays on their shoulders !
Indeed the Boots ad is one of the best Xmas ads, Adjoa Andoh is amazing and it rings very true - yeah all the magic blah blah blah but it's also a lot of work! For those outside the UK - https://youtu.be/ncTd0Wfk6QE?si=oQYlF-xgA8BEv2bR
How is this STILL a thing guys?
It seems like just a thing in that office I'm in my 40s, worked in many places in Us, UK and France, it's about the same split as the office for what gender organises parties, usually it's two people. Its usually either someone who is really into it, or, if no one volunteers, someone with a bad work ethic is chosen because it won't affect productivity, and if they need to step out of the office they won't be missed. Also peer pressure to get the party done means they will actually do something. I also work in a heavily male dominated field, so it's 75/25 men organising.Load More Replies...
Of course she should, take vacation... Though I was thinking she should find a new job, where everyone did their part or hired catering for parties..
I’m 64 this year, and have been steadily working full time since I was 18. I lived through the time when this horseshit was the norm—-the accepted norm. But I didn’t accept it. I was also the only sister of four brothers, so was pretty much a tomboy growing up, and wasn’t really into all the party planning c**p, much less cooking mass quantities of party food for other people who don’t help or pony up for anything, not even paper plates. As a result, I am not great at planning anything more than a simple low key birthday party for immediate family only. I really don’t have the time, the money, or the interest tbh, to put a party together. Even though it’s obvious to anyone paying attention that I am definitely not the party planner type, there have been people who tried to rope me in to plan parties with or for them. One was a baby shower. I don’t have kids, and wasn’t even married at the time. I also hadn’t been to a load of baby showers—-if you stay single past the time all your friends and family are getting married and having kids, you see fewer invitations to such events (which was actually a relief, tbh)—-so wasn’t up with the latest in how to conduct one, and no one else in our friend group even asked if I’d like some help. I hated every second of it, and it was the last party I single-handedly planned. I was in my thirties at the time. The most I’ll do now is bring paper plates and napkins. Just don’t even think of asking any more from me. I already did my time with having to participate in that c**p, even though I was terrible at it. I’m done. Let the men do it from now on.
This remind me of the "Boots" commercial for Christmas. Everyone was mad because there were only women preparing the gifts instead of men, but it really just highlighted the HUGE mental load on women during the holidays. OP did the right thing by just taking her vacations, and a big shout-out to all the Mrs Claus this year who carries the holidays on their shoulders !
Indeed the Boots ad is one of the best Xmas ads, Adjoa Andoh is amazing and it rings very true - yeah all the magic blah blah blah but it's also a lot of work! For those outside the UK - https://youtu.be/ncTd0Wfk6QE?si=oQYlF-xgA8BEv2bR
32
6