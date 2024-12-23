Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Office Full Of Men Expects Woman To Handle Christmas Party, She Takes Two-Week Vacation Instead
Entitled People, Social Issues

Office Full Of Men Expects Woman To Handle Christmas Party, She Takes Two-Week Vacation Instead

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a woman in a male-dominated field can be tough in more ways than one. For this Redditor, it meant being expected to single-handedly plan the office Christmas party—because apparently, that’s not a man’s job.

Tired of taking on the thankless role, she decided to say no this year. But with no one else willing to take charge, the entire celebration fell apart before it even began.

RELATED:

    As a woman in an office full of men, she was expected to single-handedly plan the work Christmas party

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ (not the actual photo)

    But when she said no, the entire celebration fell apart before it even began

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT


    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ninjaprincessrocket

    In the replies, the woman explained why the men hadn’t even bothered to wrap the presents

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers chimed in with similar experiences

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While others praised her for standing up for herself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    6

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this STILL a thing guys?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems like just a thing in that office I'm in my 40s, worked in many places in Us, UK and France, it's about the same split as the office for what gender organises parties, usually it's two people. Its usually either someone who is really into it, or, if no one volunteers, someone with a bad work ethic is chosen because it won't affect productivity, and if they need to step out of the office they won't be missed. Also peer pressure to get the party done means they will actually do something. I also work in a heavily male dominated field, so it's 75/25 men organising.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m 64 this year, and have been steadily working full time since I was 18. I lived through the time when this horseshit was the norm—-the accepted norm. But I didn’t accept it. I was also the only sister of four brothers, so was pretty much a tomboy growing up, and wasn’t really into all the party planning c**p, much less cooking mass quantities of party food for other people who don’t help or pony up for anything, not even paper plates. As a result, I am not great at planning anything more than a simple low key birthday party for immediate family only. I really don’t have the time, the money, or the interest tbh, to put a party together. Even though it’s obvious to anyone paying attention that I am definitely not the party planner type, there have been people who tried to rope me in to plan parties with or for them. One was a baby shower. I don’t have kids, and wasn’t even married at the time. I also hadn’t been to a load of baby showers—-if you stay single past the time all your friends and family are getting married and having kids, you see fewer invitations to such events (which was actually a relief, tbh)—-so wasn’t up with the latest in how to conduct one, and no one else in our friend group even asked if I’d like some help. I hated every second of it, and it was the last party I single-handedly planned. I was in my thirties at the time. The most I’ll do now is bring paper plates and napkins. Just don’t even think of asking any more from me. I already did my time with having to participate in that c**p, even though I was terrible at it. I’m done. Let the men do it from now on.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This remind me of the "Boots" commercial for Christmas. Everyone was mad because there were only women preparing the gifts instead of men, but it really just highlighted the HUGE mental load on women during the holidays. OP did the right thing by just taking her vacations, and a big shout-out to all the Mrs Claus this year who carries the holidays on their shoulders !

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beab_ avatar
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indeed the Boots ad is one of the best Xmas ads, Adjoa Andoh is amazing and it rings very true - yeah all the magic blah blah blah but it's also a lot of work! For those outside the UK - https://youtu.be/ncTd0Wfk6QE?si=oQYlF-xgA8BEv2bR

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this STILL a thing guys?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems like just a thing in that office I'm in my 40s, worked in many places in Us, UK and France, it's about the same split as the office for what gender organises parties, usually it's two people. Its usually either someone who is really into it, or, if no one volunteers, someone with a bad work ethic is chosen because it won't affect productivity, and if they need to step out of the office they won't be missed. Also peer pressure to get the party done means they will actually do something. I also work in a heavily male dominated field, so it's 75/25 men organising.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m 64 this year, and have been steadily working full time since I was 18. I lived through the time when this horseshit was the norm—-the accepted norm. But I didn’t accept it. I was also the only sister of four brothers, so was pretty much a tomboy growing up, and wasn’t really into all the party planning c**p, much less cooking mass quantities of party food for other people who don’t help or pony up for anything, not even paper plates. As a result, I am not great at planning anything more than a simple low key birthday party for immediate family only. I really don’t have the time, the money, or the interest tbh, to put a party together. Even though it’s obvious to anyone paying attention that I am definitely not the party planner type, there have been people who tried to rope me in to plan parties with or for them. One was a baby shower. I don’t have kids, and wasn’t even married at the time. I also hadn’t been to a load of baby showers—-if you stay single past the time all your friends and family are getting married and having kids, you see fewer invitations to such events (which was actually a relief, tbh)—-so wasn’t up with the latest in how to conduct one, and no one else in our friend group even asked if I’d like some help. I hated every second of it, and it was the last party I single-handedly planned. I was in my thirties at the time. The most I’ll do now is bring paper plates and napkins. Just don’t even think of asking any more from me. I already did my time with having to participate in that c**p, even though I was terrible at it. I’m done. Let the men do it from now on.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This remind me of the "Boots" commercial for Christmas. Everyone was mad because there were only women preparing the gifts instead of men, but it really just highlighted the HUGE mental load on women during the holidays. OP did the right thing by just taking her vacations, and a big shout-out to all the Mrs Claus this year who carries the holidays on their shoulders !

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beab_ avatar
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indeed the Boots ad is one of the best Xmas ads, Adjoa Andoh is amazing and it rings very true - yeah all the magic blah blah blah but it's also a lot of work! For those outside the UK - https://youtu.be/ncTd0Wfk6QE?si=oQYlF-xgA8BEv2bR

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda