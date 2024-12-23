Office Full Of Men Expects Woman To Handle Christmas Party, She Takes Two-Week Vacation Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a woman in a male-dominated field can be tough in more ways than one. For this Redditor, it meant being expected to single-handedly plan the office Christmas party—because apparently, that’s not a man’s job.

Tired of taking on the thankless role, she decided to say no this year. But with no one else willing to take charge, the entire celebration fell apart before it even began.

As a woman in an office full of men, she was expected to single-handedly plan the work Christmas party

But when she said no, the entire celebration fell apart before it even began

In the replies, the woman explained why the men hadn’t even bothered to wrap the presents

Many readers chimed in with similar experiences

While others praised her for standing up for herself

