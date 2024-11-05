"She's 11": North West's Princess Tiana Halloween Costume Sparks "Gross" Reactions About Her Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s 11-year-old daughter North West showcased her stunning princess Halloween costume. Dressed as Tiana Rogers, from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, North’s look quickly went viral on social media. While many praised her costume, others slammed her dress for not being age-appropriate.

Taking to her TikTok page, which she shares with her mom Kim, on Friday (November 1), North posted two videos in which she flaunted her Princess Tiana costume.

In the first video, which was viewed 20.5 million times, North seemingly introduced her friend group, which encompassed girls dressed in various Disney princesses, from Moana to Cinderella.

In the video, North revealed her own princess look as Tiana – sporting a green, strapless gown with a petal-like bodice, sparkling details, and floral accents at the waist.

You May Also Like:

Kim Kardashian and Kayne “Ye” West’s 11-year-old daughter North West showcased her stunning princess Halloween costume

Share icon

Image credits: kimandnorth

Share icon

Image credits: kimandnorth

The look was completed with a green, jeweled tiara and matching gloves, adding elegance and authenticity to Tiana Rogers’ portrayal.

In the second video, which has since amassed 35.1 million views, North presented once again her gorgeous green gown before focusing on her group of princess friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both videos had their comment sections turned off; however, this didn’t stop the innocent moment from becoming a target of scrutiny and outrage.

Dressed as Tiana Rogers, from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, North’s look quickly went viral on social media

Share icon

Image credits: kimandnorth

Share icon

Image credits: kimandnorth

Some critics labeled the outfit inappropriate due to the cleavage area, despite it being an exact replica of Princess Tiana’s iconic dress.

A TikToker reshared North’s most viewed Halloween clip, igniting divided opinions, as a TikTok user commented: “Some people blossom earlier [than] others it’s like yall are implying they gave her assets she didn’t already have like they’re sexualizing her when really you are cuz she looks beautiful.”

A person asked: “Why r u guys looking there ?”

While many praised her costume, others slammed her dress for not being age-appropriate

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon



Image credits: jusst_news

Someone else penned: “SHES 11??”

“Those who are sexualizing her and saying this is not appropriate are the ones who are disgusting looking at a child like that,” a netizen wrote. “She is wearing the same dress Tiana wears in The Princess and The Frog.”

An additional viewer shared: “Okay? That’s literally the dress Tiana wears- why are we looking there in the first place [?]

“Instead of focusing on where she’s developed, focus on her being dressed as a PRINCESS- DISNEY PRINCESS.”

Taking to her TikTok page, which she shares with her mom, North posted two videos in which she flaunted her Princess Tiana costume

Share icon

Image credits: korneliamitk

Share icon

Image credits: korneliamitk

ADVERTISEMENT

An observer noted: “11?!?! I THOUGHT SHE WAS 17-20 WHAT”

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate individual chimed in: “U tryna say I’m older than her?”

A woman who goes by “Katie Wednesday” on TikTok shared her shock over North’s age and what she deemed an inappropriate costume for an 11-year-old.

North seemingly introduced her friend group, which encompassed girls dressed in various Disney princesses

Share icon



Image credits: katie_wednesday

Focusing on North’s “push-up corset,” Katie alarmed her viewers, saying that she “literally looks older than me, I’m 26.”

Another TikToker claimed that North had gone from being “10 to 16 in one year.”

As criticism continued to grow, other people jumped to the pre-teen’s defense, as a person on TikTok stated: “North West dressed as Princess Tiana for Halloween, she’s a real Princess Tiana, look so similar.”

North revealed her own princess look as Tiana – sporting a green, strapless gown with a petal-like bodice, sparkling details, and floral accents at the waist

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katie_wednesday

Content creator “Hey Saba” exclaimed in a video: “She didn’t dress up as little Kim. She didn’t dress up as Ice Spice.

“Again, she dressed up as Princess Tiana. Saying that she looks like a teenager, when she’s literally 11 years old is literally insane.”

Saba continued: “I don’t understand why the first thing you look at when you look at a child’s body is their chest. Gross.”

The look was completed with a green, jeweled tiara and matching gloves, adding elegance and authenticity to Tiana Rogers’ portrayal

Image credits: surreal.jay

Meanwhile, “Your Finest Pardon” expressed in a TikTok video: “If you’re one of the people out here talking about North West Halloween costume, I need you to check yourself immediately.”

The TikToker went on to criticize people making negative comments about an 11-year-old girl’s costume, saying that their reactions are rooted in the over-sexualization of young Black girls—a mindset she viewed as racist and inexcusable.

“It’s not that serious, people are gonna be perverts, pedophiles, no matter what your child is wearing,” a woman who goes by the username “Sensitive Thug” exclaimed in a video.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “Those types of people are interested in children. It doesn’t care. It doesn’t matter what they’re wearing.”

Bored Panda has contacted Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

North’s costume continued to prompt heated debates

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon