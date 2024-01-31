Hotel VP Slaps Hostess Of “Upscale” Restaurant Who Forbade His Entrance Over Strict Dress Code

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney parks are known to be the “happiest place on Earth.” So imagine an employee’s shock when she was assaulted at her workplace by an inebriated visitor.

64-year-old John Munro, from South Carolina, USA, is set to make his first court appearance next month after he was accused of slapping a teenage hostess at a Walt Disney World Resort restaurant three times in the forehead while under the influence after she refused to seat him due to the restaurant’s dress code.

The disgraceful Disney parkgoer was arrested and charged with battery after an altercation involving him and the unfortunate 19-year-old hostess at Cítricos inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort back in November 2023, The New York Post reported.

Image credits: Eric Marshall

John has been ironically identified as the vice president of hospitality, sales, and marketing at the prestigious Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head, where he reportedly lives, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

An arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 35 Orlando on November 19, 2023, revealed that deputies in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the resort in reference to an attack.

A preliminary investigation disclosed that just before 7:30 p.m. local time, the restaurant hostess was checking in a family who had a reservation for three. However, the family turned out to be a group of four people, comprising two women and two men.

According to the arrest records, one of the men, identified as Vice President John, was not dressed in accordance with the restaurant’s dress code.

Disney Signature Dining restaurants, where Citricos is located, are among the most expensive in the park

Image credits: disneyworld

John was reportedly clothed in casual swim shorts and a T-shirt. Cítricos’ website’s dress code notes: “Guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant’s sophisticated and upscale aesthetic,” explicitly adding that swimwear isn’t allowed.

According to Disney Lists, Disney Signature Dining restaurants, where Citricos is located, are among the most expensive in the park.

As a result of John’s inappropriate attire, the victimized hostess told him he would not be allowed to dine with his family, arrest records reported.

John didn’t respect the restaurant’s dress code, as he wore swimwear, resulting in the hostess forbidding him from eating there

Image credits: disneyworld

The vice president reportedly seemed to understand but said he’d wait with his group until they were seated.

The hostess reportedly agreed to his request, but the situation escalated when she took the group to their seats moments later. According to deputies, John followed the party of three to their table even though he was told he was not allowed to do so.

As per the affidavit, one of the women told the hostess: “Please don’t allow him to sit with us. He is really drunk, underdressed, it’s my birthday, and I’m embarrassed.”

John, who had “slurred speech [and] glossy red eyes,” constantly repeated that he was going to sue Disney

Image credits: Nicholas Fuentes

Upon telling John that he couldn’t sit with the group, he “began to repeatedly slap her forehead” three times while stating her name, which he read from the name tag on her shirt, deputies stated.

The hostess “stood in shock” in front of the man while continuing to hold the family’s menus, which she told police, Yahoo! News reported.

The embarrassed woman from the party approached the restaurant employee and intervened, prompting John to stop before she “repeatedly” apologized to the hostess.

The other three family members were seated at their table while the employee and her supervisors called the police, Yahoo reported.

The assaulted worker reportedly sustained no injuries and declined medical treatment; however, she does wish to pursue charges against John

Image credits: Orange County Corrections Department

The assaulted worker reportedly sustained no injuries and declined medical treatment; however, she does wish to pursue charges, deputies said.

Deputies described John as being intoxicated based on his “slurred speech, glossy red eyes, and constant repeating that he was going to sue Disney,” the arrest affidavit said. John was subsequently arrested and released on a $1,000 bond the next morning.

The situation has escalated for the rude disturber, as John has also been reportedly placed on administrative leave “amid review of this personnel matter,” resort spokesperson Karen Moraghan confirmed on Thursday (January 25) to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Prosecutors plan to use police body camera footage from the incident, according to Florida court records, The Post reported. Meanwhile, John has entered a plea of not guilty and is expected to appear in court for a pre-trial conference hearing on February 16.

