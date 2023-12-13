People Lose It At Mom Who Spent $70 On Cereal Bowl For Her Daughter At Disney World
We’ve heard of Disney’s exorbitant park prices, but did you know that a bowl of cereal could cost you more than a meal at a fancy restaurant?
A mother paid $70 for a bowl of frosted flakes for her daughter at the Disney World park in Orlando, Florida.
Travel agent Kaitlin LeBeouf and her four-year-old daughter ate out at Cinderella’s Royal Table resort restaurant.
Taking to her social media page, Kaitlin’s friend, Autumn Scott, posted a video, which has now been viewed by 1.3 million people, capturing the moment the mom revealed the hefty cost she had to pay for a stable breakfast food.
Kaitlin LeBeouf spent $70 on a bowl of cereal for her four-year-old daughter at Cinderella’s Royal Table resort restaurant
Image credits: autumnscott
Image credits: autumnscott
Autumn could be heard asking her friend: “Tell me what your kid got for $70?” as they poked fun at the amusement park’s eye-watering prices.
Kaitlin went on to give a sarcastic and surprised look when questioned about the cost of the meal and answered: “frosted flakes” before trying to take away the bowl of cereal from her daughter to show other TikTok users.
As for Kaitlin’s daughter, who was wearing a cute Minnie Mouse headband, she reluctantly gave a glimpse of the expensive item, as she held up the bowl in front of the camera with a smirk on her face.
“It tastes better in Disney,” Kaitlin commented before calling the $70 bowl of frosted flakes “Cinderella cereal.”
Kaitlin’s friend, Autumn Scott, posted a video, which has now been viewed by 1.3 million people, capturing the moment
Image credits: autumnscott
“Now I don’t feel as ripped off over my son’s $60 Cinderella chicken nuggets…” a TikTok user commented.
Another person wrote: “Someone tag the girl with the list,” referring to TikTok user @yuniquethoughts, who rose to popularity online after going viral several times for sharing her ongoing list of reasons why she never wants to have a baby, earning her the nickname of “the girl with the list”.
A separate individual chimed in: “Am I trippin or did they really say cereal was $70?!?!”
Image credits: autumnscott
You can watch the viral video below
@autumnscott Cinderella’s Royal Table @Kaitlin LeBeouf ♬ original sound – Autumn Scott
Cinderella’s Royal Table prices are detailed on Walt Disney’s website and show that the restaurant charges $69 per adult and $42 per child — with gratuity included for both.
A TikTok user has even pointed out the price to Autumn under the video, as they commented: “The whole breakfast is $69.99 and $42.00 for kids. Still expensive AF but not $70 for just the cereal.”
To which Autumn replied: “Correct. This video was made just as a joke but people got pissed real quick lol.”
Cinderella’s Royal Table prices are detailed on Walt Disney’s website and show that the restaurant charges $69 per adult
Image credits: Walt Disney World
As a result of other negative backlash suggesting Kaitlin’s daughter acted ungrateful in the video, she made an update video, which she captioned: “Addressing the ‘disneyworld breakfast brat’ video. The Daily Mail picked up this viral video and ran with it.”
In the video, Kaitlin clarified that “she was well aware of the prices” and admitted the video was posted as a joke.
In a follow-up video, Kaitlin clarified that “she was well aware of the prices” and admitted the video was posted as a joke
@kaitlin.lebeouf Addressing the “disneyworld breakfast brat” video. The daily mail picked up this viral video and ran with it. #disney #wdw #dailymail #disneytiktok #travel #disneyland #greenscreen #disneyworld #vacation #cinderella #viral #fyp #toddlersoftiktok #disneydining #christmasindisney @Autumn Scott ♬ original sound – Kaitlin LeBeouf
Image credits: kaitlin_lebeouf
She said: “I’m a travel agent, well aware of the prices, my friend was well aware of the prices. The entire thing was posted as a complete joke and an exaggeration.”
This isn’t the first time people have documented the extravagant pricing listed at the most magical place on Earth.
In September, a woman shocked people online after splurging $2,449.50 (before tip) on Disney World Florida’s high-end establishment, Victoria & Albert’s.
Please ban tiktok posts from bored panda. They are boring. They are giant faces. And they are really, really low-quality.
Low-quality in every sense.
Agreed, enough of these!
She has them absolutely CRAZY eyes. Also, how on earth can people like her feel comfortable enough to expose their children to nearly 2 MILLION strangers on the internet?! I'd feel so violated if all these people around the world were seeing photos of me as a child- do these 'influencer' types not realise this?
Agreed. Please leave small children out of that... as we see, all it does is invite attacks on the innocent child.
Interesting how people are quick to slam a mom for joking that her daughter's bowl of cereal costs $70, but supported someone who ACTUALLY paid almost $2500, pre tip, on a dinner for 4...and what is with the AHs attacking/ insulting a fricken 4yo girl? Takes a special kind of loser to insult or attack a small child.
Yup. For the last goddamn time, a) four year olds don’t have the brain development to shower their parents with gratitude, b) it is not their job to do so beyond basic “say thank you!” training; it is their parents job to make decisions about what they can and can’t buy for their kids, and c) if the parent skips the aforementioned “say thank you!” training, that is as much on the parent as it would be if the parent decided to skip potty training.
Please ban tiktok posts from bored panda. They are boring. They are giant faces. And they are really, really low-quality.
Low-quality in every sense.
Agreed, enough of these!
She has them absolutely CRAZY eyes. Also, how on earth can people like her feel comfortable enough to expose their children to nearly 2 MILLION strangers on the internet?! I'd feel so violated if all these people around the world were seeing photos of me as a child- do these 'influencer' types not realise this?
Agreed. Please leave small children out of that... as we see, all it does is invite attacks on the innocent child.
Interesting how people are quick to slam a mom for joking that her daughter's bowl of cereal costs $70, but supported someone who ACTUALLY paid almost $2500, pre tip, on a dinner for 4...and what is with the AHs attacking/ insulting a fricken 4yo girl? Takes a special kind of loser to insult or attack a small child.
Yup. For the last goddamn time, a) four year olds don’t have the brain development to shower their parents with gratitude, b) it is not their job to do so beyond basic “say thank you!” training; it is their parents job to make decisions about what they can and can’t buy for their kids, and c) if the parent skips the aforementioned “say thank you!” training, that is as much on the parent as it would be if the parent decided to skip potty training.