ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve heard of Disney’s exorbitant park prices, but did you know that a bowl of cereal could cost you more than a meal at a fancy restaurant?

A mother paid $70 for a bowl of frosted flakes for her daughter at the Disney World park in Orlando, Florida.

Travel agent Kaitlin LeBeouf and her four-year-old daughter ate out at Cinderella’s Royal Table resort restaurant.

Taking to her social media page, Kaitlin’s friend, Autumn Scott, posted a video, which has now been viewed by 1.3 million people, capturing the moment the mom revealed the hefty cost she had to pay for a stable breakfast food.

Kaitlin LeBeouf spent $70 on a bowl of cereal for her four-year-old daughter at Cinderella’s Royal Table resort restaurant

Image credits: autumnscott

Image credits: autumnscott

Autumn could be heard asking her friend: “Tell me what your kid got for $70?” as they poked fun at the amusement park’s eye-watering prices.

Kaitlin went on to give a sarcastic and surprised look when questioned about the cost of the meal and answered: “frosted flakes” before trying to take away the bowl of cereal from her daughter to show other TikTok users.

As for Kaitlin’s daughter, who was wearing a cute Minnie Mouse headband, she reluctantly gave a glimpse of the expensive item, as she held up the bowl in front of the camera with a smirk on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It tastes better in Disney,” Kaitlin commented before calling the $70 bowl of frosted flakes “Cinderella cereal.”

Kaitlin’s friend, Autumn Scott, posted a video, which has now been viewed by 1.3 million people, capturing the moment

Image credits: autumnscott

“Now I don’t feel as ripped off over my son’s $60 Cinderella chicken nuggets…” a TikTok user commented.

Another person wrote: “Someone tag the girl with the list,” referring to TikTok user @yuniquethoughts, who rose to popularity online after going viral several times for sharing her ongoing list of reasons why she never wants to have a baby, earning her the nickname of “the girl with the list”.

A separate individual chimed in: “Am I trippin or did they really say cereal was $70?!?!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: autumnscott

You can watch the viral video below

Cinderella’s Royal Table prices are detailed on Walt Disney’s website and show that the restaurant charges $69 per adult and $42 per child — with gratuity included for both.

A TikTok user has even pointed out the price to Autumn under the video, as they commented: “The whole breakfast is $69.99 and $42.00 for kids. Still expensive AF but not $70 for just the cereal.”

To which Autumn replied: “Correct. This video was made just as a joke but people got pissed real quick lol.”

Cinderella’s Royal Table prices are detailed on Walt Disney’s website and show that the restaurant charges $69 per adult

Image credits: Walt Disney World

As a result of other negative backlash suggesting Kaitlin’s daughter acted ungrateful in the video, she made an update video, which she captioned: “Addressing the ‘disneyworld breakfast brat’ video. The Daily Mail picked up this viral video and ran with it.”

In the video, Kaitlin clarified that “she was well aware of the prices” and admitted the video was posted as a joke.



In a follow-up video, Kaitlin clarified that “she was well aware of the prices” and admitted the video was posted as a joke

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kaitlin_lebeouf

She said: “I’m a travel agent, well aware of the prices, my friend was well aware of the prices. The entire thing was posted as a complete joke and an exaggeration.”

This isn’t the first time people have documented the extravagant pricing listed at the most magical place on Earth.

In September, a woman shocked people online after splurging $2,449.50 (before tip) on Disney World Florida’s high-end establishment, Victoria & Albert’s.

TikTok users had divided opinions on the matter

ADVERTISEMENT