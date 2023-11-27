Aussie Woman Defends Herself After Being Slammed For Writing 118 Reasons Not To Have Children

ADVERTISEMENT

From losing sleep privileges to getting a so-called “pregnancy nose”, those are just a few of the hundreds of reasons why women have expressed their disdain for ever having kids, and this Aussie model has taken it upon herself to highlight the reasonings.

Model Ellie Gonsalves collected over 100 reasons not to have children, from other women sharing their own experiences with pregnancy and motherhood on social media.

Nevertheless, upon sharing the controversial list, the 32-year-old has been subjected to backlash.

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

In fact, Ellie left people online quite divided after sharing 118 justifications why she does not want children on Instagram last Sunday (November 26).

Opening up to Mamamia about the online abuse she has received following her brutal honesty, Ellie said: “I have already received hundreds of DMs criticizing me, telling me how much of a horrible and broken person I am.

“But lots of these fears/thoughts ARE real.

“They resonate with not only me but with so many other women.

“A lot of them are small things that contribute towards a much bigger picture.”

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

The model reportedly admitted that the messages she has received questioning the list she had posted to her Instagram page only increased her firmness.

Ellie explained: “They further illustrate my main point: people are sold a certain life, and when they witness others choosing a different path, the frustration lies within themselves.”

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

However, the influencer also opened up about the multiple positive messages from fans praising her for speaking her truth and sharing her candid view of her desire to remain child-free.

She said: “It’s been nice to read hundreds of comments from people who feel seen, people who have also had uncomfortable moments where others have questioned their choice and all that has done is made them feel awful or uncomfortable.”

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Ellie’s post, which has prompted nearly 1,000 comments, listed, among other things, postpartum hair loss, “babies poo inside you”, and “your house will never be tidy”.

She clarified: “While some of those things on my list are satirical, many are serious and factual.

“Societal pressure when it comes to this topic is truly questionable and I believe unfair towards those with differing opinions.

“Very rarely do we see a voice in support of this, because let’s face it, the public backlash can be too much.”

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

As a result, Ellie isn’t planning to grow a family anytime soon along with her recent husband and long-term partner, entrepreneur Ross Scutts.

Ellie and Ross reportedly married in two luxury ceremonies back in March, with the official nuptials taking place at the floating beach club La Luna on the Gold Coast.

The couple followed the intimate ceremony with a second luxury event where they had invited their bridal party and other guests.

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Last year, TikTok user @yuniquethoughts rose to popularity online after going viral several times for sharing her ongoing list of reasons why she never wants to have a baby, earning her the nickname of “the girl with the list”.

Yuni has constantly shared videos of women sharing their experiences with having kids and pregnancy on TikTok, prompting a never-ending stream of pros and cons of having children.

Her list, which has since been printed to show the impressive amount of pages the number of cons have amounted to, features over 300 reasons to not have babies.

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

One of the few pros that have been listed includes not having a period for nine months, although this isn’t the case for all women.

Other women have also taken to TikTok to make similar lists, such as @lifeofnina___, or simply “the girl with the list” on the social media platform.

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

Image credits: ellie_gonsalves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLIE GONSALVES (@ellie_gonsalves)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2007, the birth rate in the US has been declining by about 2% each year on average.

Despite early speculation about a pandemic baby boom, the coronavirus crisis accelerated the decline even further, with births falling by 4% last year, as per CNN.

Moreover, Business Insider reported last year that a growing number of Americans have lost interest in becoming a parent, as a November Pew Research Center survey of 3,800-plus Americans suggested that 44% of non-parents said it’s not too likely or not likely at all they’ll have kids someday.

While some women state their careers as being more important than having children, others have said the idea of being childless has become less taboo, while others simply think it costs too much to take care of a child.

