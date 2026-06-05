It’s that one of the most unfortunate things about the case was the cruelty with which the internet reacted to it.



Well, I don’t really know if this has already been discussed here, since I only saw a single post about it, and it was from exactly four years ago — the same year Debanhi disappeared so I assume people still haven’t really touched on what I’m about to talk about. But first, it’s worth explaining a bit more about what happened to her. I’ll try to summarize it so I can get to the conclusion I mentioned in the title.



Debanhi Escobar was an 18-year-old law student who, at 11 PM on Friday, April 8th, 2022, went out partying with two friends. What catches my attention is that it wasn’t just one party, but several private parties across different parts of the municipality, until they finally arrived at one where she was allegedly kicked out for being drunk and bothering everyone.



Because of that, her two friends contacted a rideshare driver and asked him to take only Debanhi home, since she was drunk and not in any condition to stay there. However, later that night, the driver messaged Debanhi’s friends saying that she was behaving unbearably, insulting him and distracting him while he drove, insisting she wanted to go back to the party. This is where I start to feel angry, because the driver took a picture of Debanhi after he had to let her out of the car (to let her friends know he had no choice but to leave her there), and instead of worrying, they simply replied, “Thanks, but we don’t know what to do,” saying she was so intoxicated that she had caused problems.



At 4:30 in the morning, she was captured by the security cameras of a transportation company, and at 4:33 she was captured by the cameras of a motel called Nueva Castilla. The last recording showed 4:35, but according to the DVR secured by the prosecutor’s office, the footage was actually two minutes ahead. In neither recording was anyone seen chasing her. Finally, at 4:56 — though in reality it was 4:54 because that camera was also ahead — still with nobody following her, she was recorded walking toward the area of cisterns near an inactive restaurant. The construction of that establishment was circular, so she had to walk all the way around it to get there. After this, nobody saw her again.



That area was surrounded by a 2.6 meter wall with barbed wire on top, with no exits to the street or vehicle access. Another wall separating the cisterns was shorter, only 2.20 meters tall, and from the place where Escobar was last captured to the first of the three cisterns located there — two of which were open there was a distance of 11.79 meters.



Mario Escobar reported his daughter’s disappearance to the Nuevo León prosecutor’s office. On social media and in the news, the search poster for the young woman began circulating, accompanied by the photograph taken by the driver.



On April 10th, María de la Luz Balderas Rodríguez, head of the Local Search Commission for Missing Persons in Nuevo León, announced the creation of an emergency committee to search for Escobar. On April 12th, it was reported that the driver who picked her up and abandoned her on the highway had been detained. According to the prosecutor’s office, since there was no evidence against him and because he had provided the photograph, he was released. That same day, the family called on relatives, friends, and the general public to participate in a massive search around the place where she disappeared.



On April 18th, several videos from nearby businesses and locations where she was last seen were collected and analyzed. The investigation expanded into neighboring states. Authorities also reported that people were giving false leads about the young woman’s whereabouts.



On April 19th, several businesses near the place where she disappeared were searched, including the Alcosa company and the Nueva Castilla motel, as well as an apartment in downtown Monterrey. During these searches, authorities also reportedly found other bodies of missing young women. In particular, Escobar’s father, along with a group of people, began searching wells and cisterns for miles around.



On April 21st, Mario Escobar authorized a National Search Commission unit to join the investigation. That same night, a body was found inside a four-meter-deep cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, the same place where authorities had spent thirteen days without finding anything. The next day, after DNA testing was conducted using Escobar’s biological mother, it was confirmed the body was hers. It was in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating a postmortem interval ranging from five days to two weeks. The prosecutor’s office concluded that the cause of death was a “deep skull contusion,” a version rejected by her family. Authorities also admitted that the cistern where she was found had already been inspected four times, even in the presence of multiple state authorities.



According to the prosecutor’s office, the site was searched again after motel employees reported gases coming from the cistern. Based on this, police claimed they had failed to find her earlier due to a “massive human error.” Her father reacted by saying that his daughter had been “planted there because she had been alive for several days,” implying that someone had m*rdered her and later placed her body inside the cistern.



Dozens of politicians, including the President of Mexico himself, offered condolences regarding the case, making it one of the most protested femicide cases in the country. However, as always, the media coverage seemed to hide several things, such as claims that the autopsies showed signs of s*xual ab*se and that the media concealed this information. In the end, the official ruling stated that Debanhi died after falling into the cistern alone, but that explanation never fully convinced the country.



Now then, I don’t know whether Debanhi died alone or whether someone s*xually a**aulted her and placed her body in that cistern, so in that sense, I can’t feel completely “outraged,” because I genuinely don’t know which version is true. Debanhi’s father chose to believe the second scenario, but I can’t choose either side because I didn’t even know her personally. What does outrage me, sadden me, and even disgust me about my own country is that eventually, after her death, a “trend” of memes about her case started spreading, mocking her with incredibly stupid jokes. One of them said, “I pushed Debanhi,” while another said, “Time machine gets invented: Me in the front row,” alongside a picture of the cistern where Debanhi was found. Those memes, commonly taken from Facebook and pasted together to show how misogynistic and insensitive some people can be.



That’s the part that truly makes me angry. They excuse themselves by saying, “She brought it on herself for being drunk and stumbling around near a cistern,” but of course it’s easy to mock someone when you’re not the one in that situation. It’s hard to demand justice when there are a bunch of idiotic morons online making fun of your daughter, who died under circumstances that not even the government seems to take seriously.



Nowadays, sometimes not even death lets you rest in peace. As long as people have internet access, they won’t let you rest in peace

