35 Terrifying And Real Stories That Could Make Great Horror Movies
While horror movies can attract us because the adrenaline and thrills are genuine fun in the right context, a lesser spoken part is how they can show fictional events that really pique our curiosity. But what if the events were entirely real?
The “Real Horror Experience” internet group is dedicated to creepy and unsettling stories that sound like they are right out of a thriller. Be warned, some are pretty gruesome. If you’re still around, get comfortable, upvote the most interesting and be sure to share your own thoughts and theories in the comments below.
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Us Marine Approaches A Japanese Soldier On Iwo Jima, March 16, 1945
The soldier had been burried for 36 hours in a shell hole, pretending to be dead, with a live grenade just inches from his hand.
On April 10th, 1997, 50-Year-Old Judy Smith Told Her Husband That She Was Going Out Sightseeing In Philadelphia
She never returned. She would be found dead in a wooded area months later, over 600 miles away, wearing different clothes and with a new backpack. She had been st**bed to death.
Judy Smith, 50, was on a trip with her husband in Philadelphia. On April 10th, 1997, before Jeffrey left for a business conference, she let him know that she intended to spend the day sightseeing. However, she would never return.
After a series of bizarre sightings in multiple states, Judy’s body would eventually be discovered months later, 600 miles away from her last known location. She was found in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest, with a new backpack and wearing clothing suitable for hiking. She had been m*rdered.
On January 10th, 1982, 40-Year-Old Harry Anderson Disappeared From His Ohio Home. Later That Day, His Abandoned Vehicle Was Discovered Half A Mile Away, But Harry Is Still Missing
On January 10th, 1982, 40-year-old teacher Harry Anderson vanished from his home while his wife and children slept. Later that day, his car would be located half a mile away, with the keys still inside. Multiple searches of the West Milton, Ohio, area turned up no other clues and his case soon went cold.
Decades later, the local police reopened the investigation after receiving a significant tip that led them in a new direction.
“It’s our belief that he was m*rdered,” noted one officer.
In 2007, 19-Year-Old Texas A&m Student Tynesha Stewart Came Home For Spring Break
Her ex-boyfriend, Timothy shepherd, was angry she had started seeing someone new. Days later, neighbours complained about the smell from his barbecue grills
My-Knees-Hurt-Again:
Afterwards, Shepherd returned to his place and used the electric jigsaw to cut Tynesha’s limbs and torso into bits. Fearing that the police would eventually identify Tynesha using dental records, Shepherd used pliers to dig out all of her teeth. These, he threw down the garbage disposal.
Portions of the body were cut into smaller pieces so they could fit on the outdoor charcoal grills on his patio. He mixed the pieces with portions of pork ribs and poultry to disguise them and set the grill on.
On 8 March 2008, Italian Performance Artist Pippa Bacca Began Hitchhiking From Milan To Jerusalem In A Wedding Dress As Part Of The “Brides On Tour” Project For World Peace
On 12 April, her strangled, decomposing body was found dumped outside the town of Gedze, Turkey.
On 8 March 2008, Italian avant garde performance artist and feminist activist Pippa Bacca departed Milan with a colleague for the Brides on Tour project for world peace — a 2 week hitchhiking trip to Jerusalem, all while wearing a wedding dress.
On 31 March, Bacca separated from her colleague and went into Istanbul alone, promising to meet up in Beirut a few days later. On 12 April, her naked, decomposing body was found in a bush outside the town of Gebze, 60 km away. A taxi driver called Murat Karatas confessed to strangling and s*xually a**aulting Bacca on 31 March, before dumping her body outside the city. Evidence suggests more than one attacker was present.
London, 20th December 2023: Keziah Macharia Sent A Message To Her Ex That Said "Kobi Is Dead"
Kobi was their mutual four-year-old child, whom she had killed after digitally harassing her ex for months over his new relationship with another woman.
Kobi Dooley Macharia was a healthy, cheerful 4-year-old boy living in Hackney, East London with his mother, Keziah Macharia, 41. His parents were separated and his father Ben Dooley had recently started dating another woman named Sasha. Keziah was very unhappy over the fact that her ex-partner had moved on, and she sent Sasha numerous ab*sive messages until the latter blocked her on social media.
On 20th December 2023, Keziah picked Kobi up from school as usual. Kobi was seen leaving the building with her, appearing happy and carrying a balloon. Later that evening, Keziah began drinking heavily, and at 10.42pm, she sent a message to Ben:
"Hi Ben, good Luck with the biteme_cups five days before Xmas! I hope you and Sasha enjoy your lives together. I can’t live knowing that she’ll have the same surname as my son Kobi, and I will not be in your life anymore. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Goodbye x"
She then messaged Sasha: "This is all your fault" and „You will never have the same surname as my son".
At 10.48pm, she texted Ben: "Kobi is dead" and "you can thank Sasha for that". Ben immediately contacted the police, who arrived at Keziah‘s home at 10.59pm. As they were coming up the stairs, Keziah sent one last message to Sasha, clearly typed in haste: "I hate iger both" (meaning "you both").
The police found Kobi‘s body, strangled and fatally st**bed, in his cot. Keziah was found in the living room in blood-stained clothes. She stated that she had tried to commit s**cide by self-harm and ove***sing. However, despite the brutality she used to k**l her son, she left the scene with just minor bruises.
Keziah was found unfit to stand trial but was found guilty by a jury. She received a hospital order. Kobi‘s funeral was held in his father‘s hometown in Ireland.
Poor little guy. 😥 If you want to off yourself just do it. Leave your children out of it! There are too many incidents of someone's ex m.urdering their INNOCENT kids in revenge. 😡
"A Dingo Ate My Baby" Became An International Punchline After A 1991 Episode Of Seinfeld, But It Actually Comes From The Case Of Lindy Chamberlain
An Australian mother who was wrongfully convicted of m*rder after a dingo k**led and consumed her child during a camping trip in the outback.
When Lindy Chamberlain's two-month-old daughter Azaria went missing from their tent in the Australian desert on August 17, 1980, the Chamberlain family insisted that a wild dingo had snatched up the infant. At the time, however, it was widely believed that dingos weren't particularly dangerous — leading police to suspect that Lindy herself was behind Azaria's disappearance. Investigators alleged that Lindy had slit her own daughter's throat and buried the child in the desert. The case soon became an international punchline, with many pointing out the absurdity of Lindy's claim that "a dingo ate my baby." During her 1982 m*rder trial, protesters even marched outside the courthouse holding signs that read, "The dingo is innocent!"
Lindy was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Then, in 1986, the police found baby Azaria's jacket near a dingo lair in the area where she disappeared — helping to finally clear Lindy's name.
I really hope she was well reimbursed by the government for this miscarriage of justice.
On December 15th, 1995, The Markley Children Arrived At Their Bristolville, Ohio, Home From School To Find The Doors Unlocked, The Coffee Pot On, And Their Parents Missing
The Markley vehicle would be found abandoned within days, but John and Shelly Markley have never been found.
On December 15th, 1995, John and Shelly Markley’s children came home to an unsettling discovery: Their parents were gone, leaving behind most of their belongings—including the watch their father always wore.
The coffee pot was still on and the doors were unlocked. The safe in John and Shelly’s bedroom was open and papers were scattered around the room. It appeared as if they’d made a hasty exit from the home, but why?
Their truck, which had gone missing with them, would be discovered days later, in a parking lot 10 miles away and covered in mud. But the missing couple was nowhere to be found.
This description is missing the part where they were seen at the bank drive through withdrawing money - accompanied by an unknown man in the truck with them. Clearly he did something awful to the couple. 😥
The Frog Boys
Frog Boys incident is a 1991 disappearance and later m*rder of five young boys in Daegu, South Korea, who went missing while searching for frog eggs and whose bodies were found 11 years later, making it one of South Korea's most famous unsolved crimes, though the statute of limitations has since been removed, allowing for future prosecution if a suspect is found. The case gained national attention due to the massive search effort and media coverage, and it remains a subject of public interest, with documentaries and renewed investigations.
March 26, 1991, five elementary school boys (Woo Chul-won, Jo Ho-yeon, Kim Yeong-gyu, Park Chan-in, and Kim Jong-sik) went to a hill in Daegu to catch frogs but never returned home and their remains were found on the same hill in September 2002, over a decade later, showing they were m**dered.
The case was a major national event, but police never solved it and the statute of limitations expired in 2006 then in 2015, South Korea removed the statute of limitations for first-degree m*rder, meaning the case can still be prosecuted if a suspect is identified the case has reopened. They had blunt force trauma and g*n wounds. I have researched cases from different countries. I wonder who k**led these boys?
Charles Hall Peck - Calls From The Dead (2008)
The story of Charles Peck is one of those rare real-life cases that sounds less like a transportation disaster and more like a ghost story wrapped inside a technical mystery. It emerged from one of the deadliest rail crashes in modern California history, the 2008 Chatsworth Metrolink disaster, and to this day, no completely satisfying explanation exists for what happened with his phone.
On September 12, 2008, a westbound Metrolink commuter train collided head-on with a Union Pacific freight train in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash happened at approximately 4:22 p.m. The impact was catastrophic. 25 people were k**led, more than 100 were injured, and passenger cars were crushed and telescoped into one another. Survivors described scenes of fire, twisted steel, screams, and bodies trapped in wreckage.
Investigators later concluded the Metrolink engineer had run a red signal while allegedly distracted by text messaging. The final text from the engineer was reportedly sent just 22 seconds before impact.
Among the passengers was Charles Peck, a 49-year-old Delta Airlines employee from Salt Lake City. He had flown to California for a job interview because he planned to move there to marry his fiancée, Andrea Katz. He never arrived.
After the collision, families rushed to the scene or began desperately calling loved ones. Andrea Katz was driving to pick Peck up from the Moorpark station when she heard news reports about the crash on the radio. Then something strange happened. Her phone rang. It was Charles, but when she answered, there was only static. No voice. No words. Just dead air and crackling noise. Then the calls kept coming. Not just to Andrea.
Over the next 11 hours, Charles Peck’s cell phone allegedly made around 35 calls to his son, his brother, his sister, his stepmother, and his fiancée. Every time they answered, they heard only static, and then the call disconnected. No voicemail messages were ever left, and no spoken words were ever heard.
At first, the family believed the obvious explanation. Charles was alive somewhere under the wreckage. This was not irrational. People had survived the crash. Rescuers were still pulling victims from twisted train cars for hours afterward. Some survivors were pinned beneath debris. The repeated calls created hope. Andrea Katz reportedly spoke into the phone during some of the calls, saying, “Hang in there baby. We’re gonna get you out.” The calls did not appear to be random spam or misdials from strangers. They seemed to target only people close to Peck, repeatedly, through the entire night.
As the hours passed, rescue operations shifted increasingly from rescue to recovery, but Peck’s phone was still generating signals. Search crews reportedly used the phone signal to narrow down his location in the wreckage.
Finally, around 4 a.m., roughly 11 hours after the crash, rescuers found Charles Peck’s body buried deep in the debris. He was dead. According to later accounts from family members and media reports, the coroner concluded he had died instantly, or nearly instantly, upon impact.
That meant he could not have consciously placed the calls during the night. Even stranger, the calls stopped shortly before his body was found. That timing became one of the eeriest details in the story.
One of the most repeated and mysterious details is that despite all the activity from his phone, Charles Peck’s phone was never found. Without his phone, investigators could not perform a technical analysis, no call logs from the physical handset could be examined, no damage assessment was possible, and no definitive explanation could be established as to how calls were coming from a dead mans phone. The absence of the phone raised a new mystery. How could Charles have made phone calls from his phone, even if he was alive, if he didn't even have his phone?
If the phone had been recovered badly crushed, investigators might have concluded that the repeated calls were a result of stuck buttons, short-circuiting, repeated redial behavior, moisture conduction, or random hardware malfunction. However, without the phone, the story remained unresolved. To this day, no one can figure out how a man can die, lose his phone, and yet still make calls to his family for 11 hours.
This Is Already Somewhat Known Around Here, But There’s Something I Want To Mention About The Case Of Debanhi Escobar
It’s that one of the most unfortunate things about the case was the cruelty with which the internet reacted to it.
Well, I don’t really know if this has already been discussed here, since I only saw a single post about it, and it was from exactly four years ago — the same year Debanhi disappeared so I assume people still haven’t really touched on what I’m about to talk about. But first, it’s worth explaining a bit more about what happened to her. I’ll try to summarize it so I can get to the conclusion I mentioned in the title.
Debanhi Escobar was an 18-year-old law student who, at 11 PM on Friday, April 8th, 2022, went out partying with two friends. What catches my attention is that it wasn’t just one party, but several private parties across different parts of the municipality, until they finally arrived at one where she was allegedly kicked out for being drunk and bothering everyone.
Because of that, her two friends contacted a rideshare driver and asked him to take only Debanhi home, since she was drunk and not in any condition to stay there. However, later that night, the driver messaged Debanhi’s friends saying that she was behaving unbearably, insulting him and distracting him while he drove, insisting she wanted to go back to the party. This is where I start to feel angry, because the driver took a picture of Debanhi after he had to let her out of the car (to let her friends know he had no choice but to leave her there), and instead of worrying, they simply replied, “Thanks, but we don’t know what to do,” saying she was so intoxicated that she had caused problems.
At 4:30 in the morning, she was captured by the security cameras of a transportation company, and at 4:33 she was captured by the cameras of a motel called Nueva Castilla. The last recording showed 4:35, but according to the DVR secured by the prosecutor’s office, the footage was actually two minutes ahead. In neither recording was anyone seen chasing her. Finally, at 4:56 — though in reality it was 4:54 because that camera was also ahead — still with nobody following her, she was recorded walking toward the area of cisterns near an inactive restaurant. The construction of that establishment was circular, so she had to walk all the way around it to get there. After this, nobody saw her again.
That area was surrounded by a 2.6 meter wall with barbed wire on top, with no exits to the street or vehicle access. Another wall separating the cisterns was shorter, only 2.20 meters tall, and from the place where Escobar was last captured to the first of the three cisterns located there — two of which were open there was a distance of 11.79 meters.
Mario Escobar reported his daughter’s disappearance to the Nuevo León prosecutor’s office. On social media and in the news, the search poster for the young woman began circulating, accompanied by the photograph taken by the driver.
On April 10th, María de la Luz Balderas Rodríguez, head of the Local Search Commission for Missing Persons in Nuevo León, announced the creation of an emergency committee to search for Escobar. On April 12th, it was reported that the driver who picked her up and abandoned her on the highway had been detained. According to the prosecutor’s office, since there was no evidence against him and because he had provided the photograph, he was released. That same day, the family called on relatives, friends, and the general public to participate in a massive search around the place where she disappeared.
On April 18th, several videos from nearby businesses and locations where she was last seen were collected and analyzed. The investigation expanded into neighboring states. Authorities also reported that people were giving false leads about the young woman’s whereabouts.
On April 19th, several businesses near the place where she disappeared were searched, including the Alcosa company and the Nueva Castilla motel, as well as an apartment in downtown Monterrey. During these searches, authorities also reportedly found other bodies of missing young women. In particular, Escobar’s father, along with a group of people, began searching wells and cisterns for miles around.
On April 21st, Mario Escobar authorized a National Search Commission unit to join the investigation. That same night, a body was found inside a four-meter-deep cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, the same place where authorities had spent thirteen days without finding anything. The next day, after DNA testing was conducted using Escobar’s biological mother, it was confirmed the body was hers. It was in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating a postmortem interval ranging from five days to two weeks. The prosecutor’s office concluded that the cause of death was a “deep skull contusion,” a version rejected by her family. Authorities also admitted that the cistern where she was found had already been inspected four times, even in the presence of multiple state authorities.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the site was searched again after motel employees reported gases coming from the cistern. Based on this, police claimed they had failed to find her earlier due to a “massive human error.” Her father reacted by saying that his daughter had been “planted there because she had been alive for several days,” implying that someone had m*rdered her and later placed her body inside the cistern.
Dozens of politicians, including the President of Mexico himself, offered condolences regarding the case, making it one of the most protested femicide cases in the country. However, as always, the media coverage seemed to hide several things, such as claims that the autopsies showed signs of s*xual ab*se and that the media concealed this information. In the end, the official ruling stated that Debanhi died after falling into the cistern alone, but that explanation never fully convinced the country.
Now then, I don’t know whether Debanhi died alone or whether someone s*xually a**aulted her and placed her body in that cistern, so in that sense, I can’t feel completely “outraged,” because I genuinely don’t know which version is true. Debanhi’s father chose to believe the second scenario, but I can’t choose either side because I didn’t even know her personally. What does outrage me, sadden me, and even disgust me about my own country is that eventually, after her death, a “trend” of memes about her case started spreading, mocking her with incredibly stupid jokes. One of them said, “I pushed Debanhi,” while another said, “Time machine gets invented: Me in the front row,” alongside a picture of the cistern where Debanhi was found. Those memes, commonly taken from Facebook and pasted together to show how misogynistic and insensitive some people can be.
That’s the part that truly makes me angry. They excuse themselves by saying, “She brought it on herself for being drunk and stumbling around near a cistern,” but of course it’s easy to mock someone when you’re not the one in that situation. It’s hard to demand justice when there are a bunch of idiotic morons online making fun of your daughter, who died under circumstances that not even the government seems to take seriously.
Nowadays, sometimes not even death lets you rest in peace. As long as people have internet access, they won’t let you rest in peace
In 2007, 20-Year-Old Goth Sophie Lancaster And Her Boyfriend Were Walking In A Park In Bacup When A G*ng Attacked Them
One attacker later said they kicked her head like a football. This case became one of Britain’s most horrifying hate crime stories.
Two of the attackers, Brendan Harris and Ryan Herbert, who were both 15, dragged her off Robert and repeatedly kicked her in the head. One of the witnesses later stated the boys literally jumped up and down on her head. “He stood next to her, and he turned and volley kicked her like a ball in flight”.
One attacker apparently stated, "there's nowt left to do but k**l them." Sophie and Robert were left critically injured and unconscious. The teens fled the park, bragging among themselves and their friends, saying, "There's two moshers nearly dead up Bacup park... they're a right mess."
The Deadly Mormon Cult Of Immanuel David (They Leapt To Their Deaths To Follow Their Leader)
In 1958, Charles Bruce Longo converted to Mormonism. Over time, he began claiming to receive spiritual revelations and managed to convince several Mormons that he was a prophet chosen by God. After being excommunicated, Charles moved to Manti, Utah, changed his name to Immanuel David, and founded a small Mormon sect known as "The David Family."
Members received biblical names along with the surname David and lived according to the precepts of their leader, who claimed to be the legitimate heir of Joseph Smith and even, eventually, God himself. According to reports, life within the cult was a living hell. Brutal physical punishments, torture, extreme fanaticism, and psychological manipulation were common, even against minors.
Over time, his delusions intensified. He claimed his followers were archangels and that he himself was the mythical golden plates of the Book of Mormon. Meanwhile, his followers diverted money from supposed charitable works to support Immanuel, his wife, and their seven children, who lived in luxury hotels. In late July 1978, Immanuel David, who was already being pursued by the FBI, took his own life in a car after inhaling carbon monoxide.
Days later, on the eleventh floor of the International Dunes Hotel in Salt Lake City, his widow, Rachel David, ordered her seven children to jump from the balcony. Some obeyed, while others tried to cling to the railing, crying and screaming in terror. Rachel forcibly pulled the children away and let them fall more than 30 meters before jumping herself.
There was only one survivor, one of the leader's daughters, who was 15 years old at the time. She was left confined to a wheelchair and suffered severe brain damage. Decades later, the surviving daughter and some followers were interviewed and still believed that Immanuel David was God.
After Years Of Committing Crimes Like Child M*lestation, Statutory R*pe, A**ault, And Arson, Ken Mcelroy Was Confronted And Sh*t In 1981 By A Mob Of Over 50 People In Skidmore, Missouri
Not a single person called an ambulance or named the sh**ter, and his m*rder remains unsolved today.
Over the course of three decades spent viciously bullying the people of Skidmore, Missouri, Ken McElroy was charged with a**ault, child m**estation, statutory r*pe, arson, animal cruelty, burglary, and attempted m*rder.
But finally, on July 10, 1981, the fed-up people of Skidmore decided they'd had enough of their town bully. That day, two people sh*t McElroy to death on the town's main street in broad daylight in front of 50 witnesses — and no one called an ambulance or ever said a word to the police. To this day, no one has been charged with his m*rder.
Evidence Emerges That Syrian Dissident, Dentist And Chess Champion Rania Al-Abbasi And Her Children Were M*rdered By The Assad Regime
Dr. Rania Al-Abbasi was a Syrian dentist, former national chess champion, and mother of six. In March 2013, Syrian Military Intelligence arrested her husband in Damascus. Days later, security forces returned and detained Rania, her six children (ages 2–14), and her assistant. None were seen again. Their disappearance became one of the most well-known cases of enforced disappearance under the Assad regime.
Today, Syria’s National Commission for Missing Persons announced that, after reviewing new evidence and witness testimony, it has concluded with a high degree of certainty that Rania’s six children were k**led by the Assad regime. Syrian authorities say ongoing investigations have uncovered additional evidence and may identify those responsible. Her brother announced in a facebook post that he watched a video of Rania’s children sitting in a dark room as they were accused of financing terrorism. The fate of Rania herself remains under investigation.
"Le Passe-Muraille" (1943), Which Means "The Passer Through Walls", Is A Story From France About A Man Who Discovers That He Can Pass Through Solid Walls
After leaving his job, the man began to ab*se his power, using it to steal and seduce.
He eventually becomes permanently stuck inside a wall.
As a humorous tribute to the tale, urban explorers secretly carved this unofficial stone replica deep inside the forbidden Paris Catacombs.
Iconic Playboy Model Regina Lauren Has Sadly Been Missing From Las Vegas Since July 2019. Her Namus Case Was Only Added In 2025
I wanted to share the the sad news that Regina Allen, known as Regina Lauren in the Playboy world, is listed as a missing person on NamUs. Her case number is MP137600.
Some of you familiar with early-2000s Playboy/Girls Next Door-era names might recognise her especially as she was part of the iconic 2001 playboy attendance at the grammys.
Regina was last seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 1, 2019. According to public case information, she was scheduled to fly from Las Vegas to her family home but never boarded the flight. She was 43 years old at the time she disappeared.
Her NamUs case appears to have only been added in 2025.
I know this isn't a typical post for the sub (hopefully it's allowed) but I wanted to bring some awareness to the case. For anyone who followed Playboy Mansion history and early-2000s Playboy media, the name Regina Lauren may ring a bell and I know there were some rumours she had fallen on hard times shortly before going missing. Regina is a real missing woman and it would be nice to get her name, face and case in front of people who may remember her or know something useful.
NamUs case: Regina Allen, MP137600
Name: Regina Allen
Also known to some as: Regina Lauren
Missing from: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date of last contact: July 1, 2019
Age at disappearance: 43
Current age: approximately 50
Investigating agency: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
In 1862, Andrew Myrick Refused To Sell The Starving Dakota People Food On Credit During A Manmade Famine, Allegedly Telling Them They Could Eat Grass Instead
He was hunted down and k**led on the opening day of the Dakota war of 1862, with Dakota warriors stuffing grass down his throat.
In 1851, Chief Little Crow of the Eastern Dakota signed the Treaty of Mendota, agreeing to government demands that his people resettle on a reservation south of the Minnesota River. Within a few years, trader Andrew Myrick opened two general stores on Reservation land on behalf of the Sioux Agency, where he quickly earned a reputation as a greedy, cruel merchant. By summer of 1862, the Dakota were starving, as their crops had failed and the scrubby Reservation held no game to hunt. In addition, annuity payments guaranteed to the Dakota by the terms of the treaty were deliberately withheld, driving the tribe into desperate poverty. With no other options, tribesmen begged Myrick to give them food on credit, offering to pay him back once a good harvest was had. Myrick refused, allegedly telling them they could eat grass or buffalo dung for all he cared.
When Little Crow finally led his warriors on a rebellion against the government in 1862, Myrick was the first settler hunted down and k**led. His body was found dismembered, with grass shoved between his buttocks and in the mouth of his severed head.
Shayln Harvey Went Missing From Big Chimney, West Virginia, On May 2, 2026
Days later, her stepdad, James Truman, was arrested for child s*xual ab*se. On may 15, Shayln’s remains were found during a search of the family’s property. Nobody has been charged for her m*rder.
On May 2, 2026, 16-year-old Shayln Shantel Harvey went missing from her home in Big Chimney, West Virginia, where she lived with her mom, stepfather, and several siblings. Her stepfather, 52-year-old James Warren Truman, reported her missing two days later.
During a May 7 interview with investigators, who were following up on his report, Truman stated that he engaged in a “s*xual relationship” with Shayln throughout April 2026. Further, he admitted that most of those encounters happened at their family home.
Truman was not arrested until the following day. He was charged with one count in*est and one count s*xual ab*se by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust.
On May 15, with Truman still detained, the local sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the family’s property and discovered Shayln’s remains. Her death was ruled a homicide.
As of today, nobody has been charged in connection with her m*rder.
Sources: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office official press releases, WV Magistrate Case Record Search, criminal complaint, and local reporting (WCHS, WSAZ, MetroNews, WBOY).
Personal note: As I poked around, I learned that the WV Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and DA are kind of notorious for fumbling what should be open-and-shut cases. More eyes need to be on this case.
Veli-Matti "Metsuri"(Lumberjack) Huohvanainen
Veli-Matti Huohvanainen is a finnish quadruple m*rderer. He committed the first three m*rders in one sequence in 1999, k**ling 2 men in a business space in Vantaa, and a 3rd, a swedish man, on the run in Hauho.
The first two victims were k**led with a submachineg*n and a revolver, and the 3rd victim with a knife. One of the first 2 victims was a complete stranger, who happened to walk in the door with his daughter, while Huohvanainen and his brother were shaking down the other man, for unknown reasons.
Huohvanainens brother was also tried for m*rder, but there was no conviction for this, as it was unclear whether the other victim was already dead when he sh*t him in the head with a revolver. A witness stated that the brother had yelled "K**l him!", talking about the stranger who walked in, but in court he denied this and claimed he had yelled out "Don't k**l him!" Instead. The court sided with him, as they found there was no motive to encourage the m*rder.
He was sentenced to life in prison for these m*rders, and released in 2015, after serving 16 years.
In 2018, Huohvanainen was on a night out with Raimo Andersson, a known finnish criminal, and a hitman, who had been serving a life sentence for the m*rder of Volkan Ünsal in 2003, another criminal. He was on a vacation from prison, when for unknown reasons, Huohvanainen beat and kicked him for 2 hours, causing his death. After the beatdown had already started, Huohvanainen took a pause and got a pair of steeltoe boots, so he could continue kicking him. Later in court, he said that he didn't recognise Raimo as his friend, which they had previously been.
Huohvanainen is currently serving another life sentence.
What Do You Guys Think Happened To Kenny Veach? Something Just Doesn’t Sit Right He Said He Found A Cave Shaped An M But No One Found A Cave Resembling And M? Maybe The Cave Collapsed In On Him?
Something just doesn’t sit right he said he found a cave shaped an m but no one found a cave resembling and m? Maybe the cave collapsed in on him?
hunterman321:
Definitely fell in an old mineshaft or hole, whether it was on purpose or not is up to interpretation. His wife came out and also said he was severely depressed.
This Week Marks 15 Years Since Bung Siriboon And Lauren Spierer Went Missing
Although their disappearances are not connected, two families both experienced the same nightmare one day apart. They both have never been found.
Bung Siriboon was 13 years old when she went missing on her walk to school on the morning of June 2 2011 in Boronia in Melbourne, Australia. Bung was seen at around 8:30am walking along her usual route to school. She never arrived. It’s thought that she was abducted by someone in a vehicle. Bung’s mother sadly passed away earlier this year without ever finding out who abducted her daughter.
Lauren Spierer was 20 years old when she went missing after a night out in Bloomington, Indiana in the early morning hours of June 3 2011. Lauren had been partying with friends at a bar and then eventually went back to a friend’s apartment. According to the friends at the apartment, she left to return to her own at approximately 4:30am. This was the last time she was ever seen. Lauren was barefoot and had no phone at the time.
The Unsolved M*rders Of Molly Ervin And Nicole Phillips In Tulare County, California
Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on September 16, 2008, a Liberty Elementary School bus was traveling past the vacant Tagus Ranch restaurant near Tulare, California. A student pointed out the window into the high brush just yards from a local resident's home. In plain view of Highway 99 commuters lay the partially undressed body of 16-year-old Molly Ervin.
The harrowing discovery terrified the young passengers, with children crying in the aisles as the bus driver alerted authorities. Despite finding a partially undressed teenager discarded in a field, Tulare County investigators initially reported no signs of foul play. It wasn’t until an autopsy the next day that the case was ruled a homicide by strangulation, with the coroner estimating the home-schooled Visalia teen had been dead for 10 to 12 hours.
Retracing her final hours, investigators determined Molly was last seen alive the day prior at the Hills Cottage Apartments on K Street. Witnesses corroborated one consistent detail: she had a brief conversation with someone inside an older white pickup truck before getting in and driving away.
Detectives interviewed over 250 people, but the investigation was severely stonewalled by individuals who intentionally lied, provided false names, and gave conflicting accounts. Police eventually concluded her k**ler wasn't a random highway predator, but someone within the local crowd she associated with.
That same local crowd anchors the most confounding element of Molly’s case: her direct connection to another unsolved m*rder. Exactly nine months earlier, in December 2007, 23-year-old Nicole Phillips was found dead along the embankment of the Tipton overpass, less than 16 miles from where Molly was dumped. Prior to her m*rder, Phillips was last seen walking with an unidentified man at 3:00 a.m.
The parallels are staggering. Both were young women, both died from asphyxiation—Phillips by suffocation, Ervin by strangulation—and both were discarded along the exact same rural Highway 99 corridor. Most importantly, the two women were known friends or acquaintances.
Despite this glaring geographic and victimology overlap, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office abruptly abandoned the theory of a serial offender. Investigators formally severed the link between the two friends, maintaining that the m*rders are entirely unconnected and the work of different k**lers. When law enforcement dismisses a connection this strong, it typically signals they have a very specific, uncharged suspect in mind for at least one of the cases—someone whose alibi definitively precludes them from committing the other.
Hoping to bypass the uncooperative witnesses and shake loose new leads, local Crimestoppers produced dedicated television segments for each case. These broadcasts aimed to leverage public pressure and reward money to finally break the wall of silence surrounding the two friends.
Yet, nearly two decades later and despite a standing $6,000 reward, the cases remain completely cold. The man walking with Nicole Phillips at 3:00 a.m. remains unidentified, and the driver of the older white pickup truck has never been brought to justice.
Rest in Peace Molly and Nicole, you and your families deserve justice.
The November 1980 Disappearance Of 21 Year Old Tucson, Arizona Resident Cindy Haumann
Cindy Lee Haumann went missing from Tucson, Arizona on Monday November 3, 1980. She was last seen at her home.
Cindy was described as a 21-year-old white female. She was listed at 5’2” and 125 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She had a scar on one of her hands, a tattoo on one of her ankles, and wore reading glasses. Her dental records were collected by investigators.
Very little information is available on this case. A search of Cindy’s name in the Tucson Citizen and Arizona Daily Star archives does not bring up any articles on the case. Cindy is also not profiled in Pima County’s 88Crime program.
A genealogy site lists Cindy’s parents as Lee Vernon Haumann and Bettie Black. Lee Haumann had an address history that included Sierra Vista, Arizona, Fort Madison, Iowa, and an apartment near the intersection of Broadway and Euclid near the i-10 freeway in Downtown, Tucson.
A man named Lee Baker commented on an online forum in December 2019. He claimed he was Cindy’s brother and that Tucson PD never contacted the family to obtain a DNA profile. He claimed Cindy’s dental records would not be in Arizona, but in Washington state or Hawaii where Cindy grew up.
Lee claimed Cindy had two sisters.
Another forum user unearthed a 1975 high school yearbook photo of Cindy from Mountainlake Terrace High School from Classmates.
There are many unsolved m*rders of young women in the 1980’s in Tucson.
Accountant Virginia “Ginger” Daily was strangled in August of 1980. 15-year-old Christina Burruel was m*rdered over a month after Christina disappeared.
Many questions remain in this disappearance that have not been released to the public. Was Cindy in a relationship at the time of her disappearance? Was a suspect ever identified, and what was the location of Cindy’s home in Tucson? If she went missing from Arizona, why is she profiled on a California missing persons page?
Possible Paranormal Findings?
First a little back story. My husband, toddler son, and I were visiting Hilton Head. The photos in the post were taken at Braddock’s Point Cemetery on Wed. The area is believed to have first been used to bury enslaved people beginning in the 1700s but the graves of enslaved people are unmarked. The oldest stones remaining originate to the Civil War. The cemetery is still actively used and maintained by the local Gullah community. It it is noted that many of the gravestones have plates pressed into and are adorned with other objects which coincides with Gullah traditions and burial practices. When I was visiting the cemetery, I stayed beyond the fence. I apologized to both the enslaved people buried there as well as their descendants and those that were more recently buried there because the cemetery is nestled between two condos of a bustling resort. Additionally, it is also believed that many of the enslaved people are buried underneath the nearby golf course. I felt disgusted that many of the people had to experience the untold stories of slaver and racism, had unmarked graves, and they built a resort on top of them.
Anyway, when I captured the photos, I did not notice anything unusual except I did thought I saw a shadow move in the corner of my eye where the figure was captured in the photo. The figure looks to be shaped like a baby or toddler. I tried to debunk it that it could be a baby doll left or a large tree root, but I noticed that the “head” portion of the figure moves in subsequent shots. A shop keeper noticed this detail in the pictures too as well my husband who is a skeptic. Finally the last picture was a final shot taken of the cemetery but all that showed up was a black screen. This is right after the shot of the figure moving its head. Note: I did zoom in and circle the figure to make it easier to see in the first two shots. I do include the original photos if you want to zoom in yourself. What do you all think about these shots? Feel free to debunk/share what you think it is.
Christopher Kerze, 17, Stayed Home From School On April 20th, 1990, Complaining Of A Headache
His mom came home later to find him gone and a note explaining that he'd be back later, if he didn't get "lost" (which was underlined twice). He has never been found.
On April 20th, 1990, Christopher Kerze, 17, told his mother that he wasn’t feeling well and stayed home from school. The intelligent and reliable Christopher wasn’t one to play hooky, so his parents saw no reason to doubt his word.
However, when his mother Loni returned home from work later that day, she was alarmed to find that both her son and the family van were missing, and that their dog was uncharacteristically running loose in the yard.
Adding to the confusion was a note from Christopher that Loni discovered in the kitchen. In it, he told her that something important had come up, but that he’d be back by 6 p.m., provided that he didn’t get “lost” (which was underlined twice).
But Christopher never came home. Within days, the Kerzes’ 1988 Dodge Caravan turned up abandoned near the George Washington State Forest in Itasca County, Minnesota. In addition to this, Jim and Loni would be the recipient of a distressing letter, as well as an odd series of phone calls, but were no closer to finding their son.
In 2010, Elements Of The U.S. Army 2nd Infantry, Calling Themselves “The K*ll Team”, Began Hunting Unarmed Afghan Civilians In Maiwand, Kandahar
They took souvenirs from each victim, including fingers, skulls, and dozens of photos. When locals reported the m*rders to the army, they were ignored.
PiRhoManiac:
The 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment (part of the 5th Stryker Brigade) had an approximate strength of 600-800 soldiers in 2010. The twelve charged soldiers represented roughly 1.5-2% of the battalion.
Eleven of the twelve were convicted.
One (SPC Michael Wagnon) had all charges dismissed "in the interest of justice" after pretrial recommendations to dismiss the charges.
Convictions by category:
Four faced serious m*rder/mansl**ghter convictions (the primary "K*ll Team" members involved in the k**lings):
SSG Calvin Gibbs (ringleader) - Convicted of three counts of premeditated m*rder and 12 other charges (including mutilation of bodies and planting evidence).
SPC Jeremy Morlock - Pleaded guilty to three counts of premeditated m*rder, conspiracy, and related charges.
PFC Andrew Holmes - Pleaded guilty to unpremeditated m*rder (3 counts) and dr*g use.
SPC Adam Winfield - Pleaded guilty to involuntary mansl**ghter (reduced from more serious charges) for his failure to intervene, plus dr*g use.
One (SSG David Bram) was convicted on multiple counts including solicitation of m*rder (along with a**ault, obstruction, and other offenses).
The remaining six were convicted of lesser "bad conduct" offenses (hashish use, cover-up, impeding the investigation, a**ault on whistleblower PFC Justin Stoner, etc.).
In 1999, 15-Year-Old Ballet Student Rachel Barber Vanished After Leaving Home In Melbourne
The person waiting for her was her former babysitter, a girl who had studied Rachel’s face, copied her handwriting, and wanted to disappear into her life.
Robertson was never popular as a child and constantly struggled with low self-esteem. She once reportedly painted a portrait of herself, which was completely black.
Her journals go back to when she was 14, entailing drawings and harsh words she spoke to herself. One of the entries stated, "I don't belong anywhere in this crazy world because I'm ugly, obese, pizza face, white worm, massive nose, and just plain weird."
In 1989, 14-Year-Old Leigh Leigh Was The Victim Of One Of Australia’s Most Horrific Crimes After A Teenage Party
People in her town called her “promiscuous.” Police said the investigation was too expensive, and one teenager involved received 100 hours of community service.
Fingertip pressure injuries around the neck also suggest she had been choked out prior to her death. Her blood alcohol level was 0.128, which should have caused significant impairment of motor coordination.
She had significant genital injuries as well, which corresponded with penetration from an inflexible object. Dr Johan Duflou claimed this may have been from a beer bottle and was the reason for most of the genital injuries.
In 2000, Police Found A “2,600-Year-Old Persian Princess” Mummy That Was Supposedly Being Sold For $20 Million On The Black Market
But Investigators Soon Realized Something About The Body Was Very Wrong.
On October 19, 2000, during a raid in the Pakistani border city of Quetta, police found a wooden shrine hidden inside the home of a camel farmer named Hadji Ali Aqbar.
Inside was a stone sarcophagus containing the mummy of a woman believed to be around 2,600 years old.
According to investigators, the mummy was supposedly being prepared to be sold on the black market for as much as $20 million.
The discovery reportedly happened after police investigating another case were handed a strange videotape showing the mummy being offered for sale.
A week later during a press conference, Pakistani archaeologist Ahmad Hasan Dani said the mummy seemed to date back to around 600 BC.
The body had been prepared in an ancient Egyptian style and placed inside a gold-covered wooden coffin with cuneiform writing all over it. There was also a large faravahar symbol carved into the coffin, and the mummy was wearing a golden crown across its forehead.
One of the inscriptions claimed the woman was Rhodogune, supposedly a daughter of the Persian king Xerxes I.
The discovery shocked archaeologists, mainly because mummification was almost never practiced in ancient Persia.
As news spread, Iran and Pakistan began arguing over who the mummy belonged to. Iran claimed she was part of the Persian royal family, while Pakistan argued she belonged there because she had been found in Baluchistan.
At one point, even the Taliban reportedly tried to claim it.
But not everyone believed the mummy was real.
After the story blew up, American archaeologist Oscar White Muscarella came forward. Months earlier, he had been shown photos of what looked like the same mummy.
Muscarella immediately got suspicious.
Part of the coffin had been carbon dated and turned out to be only around 250 years old — nowhere near old enough to come from the Persian Empire.
Convinced it was probably fake, Muscarella cut off contact and alerted Interpol through the FBI.
Asma Ibrahim, the curator of Pakistan’s National Museum, started noticing signs that the body itself was way more recent than the coffin. There was even decomposition fungus still visible on the face, something that shouldn’t be there on a 2,500-year-old corpse.
Other things started raising red flags too.
The inscriptions on the coffin had grammatical mistakes, and the name “Rhodogune” had apparently been written in a Greek form instead of the original Persian version.
CT and X-ray scans revealed even more issues. The body had been prepared in a pretty crude way. The brain seemed to have been removed through the bottom of the jaw instead of through the nose, and investigators found serious damage to the woman’s neck and spine, including fractures in several vertebrae.
Other parts of the mummification process didn’t match authentic ancient Egyptian methods either, and body tissue that should’ve decayed centuries earlier was still intact.
On April 17, 2001, Asma Ibrahim finally published her findings.
The “Persian princess” wasn’t ancient at all.
The body actually belonged to a young woman between 21 and 25 years old who had probably died only a few years earlier, sometime around 1996.
Investigators also found signs that she may have been m*rdered. According to Ibrahim’s report, the woman was possibly k**led by a heavy blow to her lower back or pelvic area.
Her teeth had been removed after death, parts of her spine and pelvis were damaged, and the body had been stuffed with powder in an apparent attempt to imitate ancient mummification.
Not long after that, police in Pakistan launched a m*rder investigation and arrested several suspects in Baluchistan.
One of the suspects was Hadji Ali Aqbar, the camel farmer whose home police had found the mummy in.
But authorities were never fully sure if the woman had actually been m*rdered, or if the smugglers had simply used a stolen corpse for the fake mummy.
At one point, they even created a facial reconstruction from her skull, hoping someone would recognize her.
The woman’s body was later taken into the care of the Edhi Foundation, a Pakistani charity known for burying unidentified and unclaimed bodies.
In 2005, the foundation announced that she would finally get a proper burial. But for reasons that were never really explained, police and government officials reportedly never responded to multiple requests.
She wasn’t buried until 2008.
But the saddest part about the whole fraud is that, to this day, nobody really knows who this woman was or what exactly happened to her.
Shadow Figure Caught At Nursing Facility
I was working a night shift at a skilled nursing facility when I heard something in the corner of a resident’s room. I didn’t see anything at first, but after hearing coworkers share ghost stories about the facility before, I decided to take a picture. When I looked back at the photo, I noticed what looked like a silhouette standing in the corner that I definitely didn’t see when I took it.
In 1979, Six-Year-Old Etan Patz Persuaded His Parents To Let Him Walk To His School Bus Stop In Manhattan For The First Time
He never boarded the bus. Etan was the first missing child whose photo appeared on a milk carton.
Spring had settled over New York City when six-year-old Etan Patz stepped out onto Prince Street, Manhattan, eager to walk to the bus stop alone. Etan had been pressing his parents for the chance to walk to the bus stop by himself for weeks now. His school bus stood close by, just two blocks away.
But Etan never reached the bus.
That day, the blond-haired, blue-eyed boy had worn a black Eastern Airlines cap and striped sneakers. He packed a tote bag with his favourite toy cars. His mother handed him a dollar to buy soda from the corner store, and he stepped outside onto New York’s busy streets.
On September 22, 2006, 16-Year-Old Cassie Jo Stoddart Was K**led By Two Boys, Both 16, Whom She Thought Were Her Friends. They Said They Were Inspired By The Movie 'Scream.'
Draper and Adamcik snuck back into the basement and cut the power again. This caused Cassie to panic. The boys came up behind her in the dark, attacking her with knives. They st**bed her 29 times.
The knife wounds were concentrated on her chest, abdomen, back and neck. By all standards, it was a vicious a**ault. The scene also showed evidence of self-defence wounds with blood spatter everywhere.
After they left the house, Draper recorded a video where he said, "I just k**led Cassie. We've just left her house. I st**bed her in the throat, and I saw her lifeless body just… disappear… Dude, I just k**led Cassie."
On August 24th 1990, 3-Year-Old Jamie Campbell Was Lured From His Grandmother’s Garden By 11-Year-Old Richard Keith
He beat him with sticks and stones then drowned him. Richard was released in 1999.
Small Overview of Case: Jamie Campbell was a 3-year-old boy from Glasgow, Scotland. In Jamie’s short life, he had experienced tragedy. Jamie and his three sisters were left in the care of his Aunt and Uncle after his mother had sadly died in a fire.
On August 24th 1990, Jamie had been playing near his Grandmother’s garden when he was lured away by 11-year-old Richard Keith. Richard then led the child to nearby Bluebell Woods where he violently beat the 3-year-old boy with sticks and stones before taking him to a stream and drowning him.
Witnesses later came forward saying that they had seen Jamie with Richard in the woods but at the time, thought nothing was amiss.
Two women later came across the horrific sight of Jamie’s dead body perched over a rock.
It was revealed at trial that Richard had a dark history of this type of behaviour. He had previously attacked another 3-year-old with a penknife and beat him.
Jamie was reported to have had 14 injuries in total from Richard’s attack.
Richard was detained at Kerelaw Secure Unit for 8 years for Jamie’s m*rder.
He was released in January 1999 as he was deemed ‘no longer a danger’, which caused heartbreak for Jamie’s family.
Jamie’s cousin Kimberly has expressed her shock and upset at the fact that Richard is living his life with his girlfriend and freely posting on social media.
Kimberly states that she feels that Jamie has been forgotten in comparison to the m*rder of 2-year-old James Bulger that took place three years after Jamie’s m*rder.
“I just wanted to share it because Jamie’s story is important and it needs to be known. It’s nothing about seeking justice or revenge – it’s just about keeping Jamie’s memory alive.’’ Kimberly said.
Robert James Anderson Was A P***philic Serial R*pist And M*rderer Who Was Responsible For The M*rder Of Five-Year-Old Audra Ann Reeves On June 9, 1992
Anderson was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, on May 29, 1966. He had two sisters and two stepsisters. For reasons unknown, he developed a morbidly s*xual fascination with young girls, which included his sisters and stepsisters, whom he would repeatedly s*xually and/or physically a**ault for several years.
In his adult life, Anderson eventually married a mentally-handicapped woman named Debbie (who had an IQ of 69), who he physically ab*sed. During their marriage, he tried to s*xually a**ault a two-year-old girl Debbie was babysitting, but was caught by her.
Anderson also had a tendency to drive to a local park to watch children there, or watch children from his apartment window, before going into the bathroom to m**turbate. At some point during his life (details become confusing at this point), he was sent to the Methodist Children's Home and then hospitalized due to his obsession with young girls. Anderson was later released, and he moved to Amarillo, Texas, apparently recently having a divorce with Debbie after being married to her for eight months.
On June 9, 1992, Anderson spotted five-year-old Audra Ann Reeves as she was returning home after playing with other children at a park, and forced her to accompany him to his house.
Upon arriving, he s*xually a**aulted her. Then, he choked, beat, and st**bed her. Later that day, he purchased a Styrofoam ice chest and took inside his home, where he was spotted by his neighbors. According to Anderson, he had tried to stuff Reeves's body into the ice chest, only to find that she survived her wounds. He then told her to take a bath to clean off the blood from her body. When she did, he drowned her in the bathtub. Minutes later, one of Anderson's neighbors, Lewis Martin, discovered the ice chest lying in a dumpster, containing Reeves's body.
He called the police, and an officer was sent to look for a suspect. Ten minutes after Martin's call to police, the officer approached Anderson, who matched a given physical description, several blocks away; Anderson told the officer that he was returning the shopping cart he used to take the ice chest into his home. The officer took him back to his home, where neighbors confirmed that it was him who they observed taking the ice chest into the home.
Anderson was promptly arrested and taken to the local Special Crimes Unit station. There, he was interrogated, and he confessed both orally and in written word of how he abducted, s*xually a**aulted, and k**led Reeves. According to him, he was motivated to commit the m*rder after he divorced with Debbie. He eventually went to court and was convicted of capital m*rder in November 1993, being sentenced to death and was executed in 2006.