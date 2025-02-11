ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori’s representative denied that she shared a desperate cry for help after her husband Kanye West posted a string of spiteful messages.

Netizens were surprised to see a verified X account, named BiancaCensori, share an emotional prayer to “soften” her husband’s heart.

The still-active account features a verified blue tick and has more than 52.6k followers, who can still see the strange plea for help.

A rep for Bianca Censori claimed the apparent desperate cry for help wasn’t posted by her



“Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness,” read the message that appeared to be written from Bianca’s perspective.

“Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally,” the message added.

Days after the post was shared, Bianca’s rep claimed that the X account is fake and doesn’t belong to her.

It “does not belong to Ye’s wife,” the rep told the Hollywood Reporter.

They added that they had reached out to the social media platform to get the account “unverified and/or banned.”

Bianca and Kanye are fresh off their recent Grammy Awards controversy, where the Australian-born model put her full body on display on the red carpet.

Kanye later bragged that his wife was “the most googled person on the planet” and had “beat the Grammys” with the stunt. “Despite our differences, I love him,” read the message from the verified BiancaCensori account

The Grammys red carpet moment fueled speculation about the couple’s dynamics, with experts claiming there were signs of the Yeezy architect being controlled by the rapper.

The internet was convinced Bianca shared a plea for help after the strange message from the verified BiancaCensori account.

The message came after the rap mogul shared hate-fueled messages targeting the Jewish community.

The prayer, seemingly from Bianca’s perspective, was shared after the rapper posted a string of antisemitic messages

The Heartless rapper praised Adolf Hitler and branded himself a Nazi. He also promoted a Yeezy T-shirt design with a swastika and made his disdain for the #MeToo movement crystal clear.

“Straight white Americans get blamed for everything. The Jews teach Black People to hate white people,” the rapper wrote, “because they hate white people.”

Claiming Jewish people “play victim,” the outspoken rapper said, “I still work with Jews but try to keep my guard up to keep from being abused, stolen from, lied to, and treated like a caged monkey.”

Kanye’s four-day-long racist and antisemitic rant was followed by his X account being deleted.

“I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon [Musk] for allowing me to vent,” he wrote before his account went dark.

Meanwhile, the verified account in the name of BiancaCensori remained active and even acknowledged the rapper’s hateful words, saying they were “triggered by many things.”

“God knows his heart, he is a good man, though imperfect, like all of us,” the account said.

It is unclear who the account truly belongs to.

The Grammy-winning rapper said he was logging out of Twitter after what he described as venting

The bio for the X account reads: “Designer at Yeezy. A perspective from inside the world of Bianca Censori for discussions only. Thoughts inspired by Bianca Censori. Don’t sue me.”

The person behind the account did not hesitate to interact with users commenting on her public prayer.

“We know you’re being abused hon. all you need to do is ask for help,” one X user said, to which the account handler replied, “I can assure u i am fine n free. Have a nice one.”

“So his account wasn’t hacked! What a crazy way to confirm it was him!” another said.

“Everyone has thier [sic] personal opinions on matters. So does he,” read the blue check-marked account’s reply.

The Gold Digger rapper left viewers puzzled by his strange Super Bowl ad directing people to his website, where a swastika-emblazoned T-shirt was being sold.

Kanye has been promoting a swastika-emblazoned T-shirt on his website in recent days

The bizarre commercial captured him lying down at what appeared to be a dentist’s office.

“I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth, so once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone… go to Yeezy.com,” he said.

The commercial was not telecast nationwide but was shown to viewers in the Los Angeles area during the big game.

The rapper appeared in a bizarre commercial asking viewers to go to his website

Kanye West Super Bowl 59 commercial (2025) pic.twitter.com/nTyeS9Ozhg — curating our culture (@curatingourcult) February 10, 2025

Kanye’s recent antisemitic tweets were met with widespread criticism, including a scathing statement from Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit that works to stop the defamation of the Jewish people.

Calling the Grammy winner’s words an “egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny, the organization said they condemn this “dangerous behavior.”

“[We] need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate,” said the statement from last week.

The non-profit Anti-Defamation League shared a strong-worded statement following Kanye’s rant

In a follow-up statement, the group acknowledged Kanye’s promotion of the swastika T-shirt on his website.

“There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior,” the non-profit said. “Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience.”

Social media users shared some advice with Bianca, asking her to “walk away” from a “mentally ill and abusive” husband

Share icon

