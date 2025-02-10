Kanye West Releases Weird Super Bowl Ad After Bianca Censori Expressed Public Concern About Him

ADVERTISEMENT

For the second row in a year, Kanye West has broadcast another… interesting SuperBowl ad during this year’s football showdown.

The rapper filmed himself on his iPhone while he was lying down at a medical facility, wearing sunglasses as he got new teeth.

Shown during the second quarter of the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, West said in the 30-second clip, “What’s up, guys. I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone.

Highlights Kanye West filmed Super Bowl ad on his iPhone as he was getting new teeth.

The ad was shown during the game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bianca Censori expressed public support amid backlash over Kanye's tweets.

“Erm… um… go to Yeezy.com,” he awkwardly advertised.

RELATED:

Kanye West had a bizarre ad to showcase at this year’s Superbowl

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Moscrop / Getty

Fans were confused, not understanding what the point of the video was.

“What the hell is going on?” someone asked.

“Bro got too much free time, wtf. This guy man,” another scolded.

A third added, “This dude got too much money and time on his hands man.”

Share icon

Image credits: curatingourcult

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West Super Bowl 59 commercial (2025) pic.twitter.com/nTyeS9Ozhg — curating our culture (@curatingourcult) February 10, 2025

And it’s true — the money for a singular advert slot at the Super Bowl is no joke. As LadBible reports, these have been selling for up to $8 million. That means every second of footage costs a whopping $266,666.

The video comes just after his wife Bianca Censori expressed public support to him following the wave of hatred coming towards the music mogul’s way for his antisemitic and problematic tweets on social media.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, West was writing messages where he was seen “praising Adolf Hitler, identifying as a Nazi, promoting a Yeezy T-shirt design with a swastika, denouncing the #MeToo movement and reigniting his controversial comments on slavery, among others.”

The video showed the music mogul at a medical facility, getting new teeth

Share icon

Image credits: WWD / Getty

Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.

Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our… pic.twitter.com/JSKbe1loap — BiancaCensori (@bianca_censori) February 9, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Friends star David Schwimmer — who also happens to be Jewish — even sent a request to X owner Elon Musk to have the rapper removed from the platform.

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” he said on Instagram. “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.

“His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

Share icon

Image credits: ye

Late Saturday night, Bianca Censori took to X to support her spouse in a message.

“Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people,” she wrote.

“Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the account is verified and under her name, a few social media users said it was a “fake profile.”

“Chat is this her real account or a weirdo?” one person asked.

Comments were hilarious, poking fun at the brief video

Share icon

Image credits: Soulpunx93

Share icon

Image credits: suayrez

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HBAcrypto

Share icon

Image credits: LFCRayy

Share icon

Image credits: Echo_on_X

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: blesskatty

Share icon

Image credits: TheKnoyhead

Share icon

Image credits: gookyjhit

Share icon

Image credits: TooCuteLuna

Share icon

Image credits: realtamzy

Share icon

Image credits: la_cryptic

Share icon

Image credits: vreyTV

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dailypositivs

Share icon

Image credits: rabnabombshell1

Share icon

Image credits: Thedankest15466