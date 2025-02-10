Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kanye West Releases Weird Super Bowl Ad After Bianca Censori Expressed Public Concern About Him
15
Celebrities, News

Kanye West Releases Weird Super Bowl Ad After Bianca Censori Expressed Public Concern About Him

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

For the second row in a year, Kanye West has broadcast another… interesting SuperBowl ad during this year’s football showdown.

The rapper filmed himself on his iPhone while he was lying down at a medical facility, wearing sunglasses as he got new teeth.

Shown during the second quarter of the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, West said in the 30-second clip, “What’s up, guys. I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone.

Highlights
  • Kanye West filmed Super Bowl ad on his iPhone as he was getting new teeth.
  • The ad was shown during the game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Bianca Censori expressed public support amid backlash over Kanye's tweets.

“Erm… um… go to Yeezy.com,” he awkwardly advertised.

RELATED:

    Kanye West had a bizarre ad to showcase at this year’s Superbowl

    A person with slicked-back hair in a dark outfit, attending an event, related to Kanye West Super Bowl ad discussion.

    Image credits: Jonathan Moscrop / Getty

    Fans were confused, not understanding what the point of the video was.

    “What the hell is going on?” someone asked.

    “Bro got too much free time, wtf. This guy man,” another scolded.

    A third added, “This dude got too much money and time on his hands man.”

    Kanye West in sunglasses under medical equipment, related to Super Bowl ad news.

    Image credits: curatingourcult

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And it’s true — the money for a singular advert slot at the Super Bowl is no joke. As LadBible reports, these have been selling for up to $8 million. That means every second of footage costs a whopping $266,666. 

    The video comes just after his wife Bianca Censori expressed public support to him following the wave of hatred coming towards the music mogul’s way for his antisemitic and problematic tweets on social media.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, West was writing messages where he was seen “praising Adolf Hitler, identifying as a Nazi, promoting a Yeezy T-shirt design with a swastika, denouncing the #MeToo movement and reigniting his controversial comments on slavery, among others.”

    The video showed the music mogul at a medical facility, getting new teeth

    Two individuals seated, one in a black outfit; related to Kanye West's Super Bowl ad release.

    Image credits: WWD / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In response, Friends star David Schwimmer — who also happens to be Jewish — even sent a request to X owner Elon Musk to have the rapper removed from the platform. 

    “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” he said on Instagram. “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.

    “His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

    Man in white shirt taking a selfie with a woman in a black outfit, smiling indoors, related to Kanye West Super Bowl ad.

    Image credits: ye

    Late Saturday night, Bianca Censori took to X to support her spouse in a message. 

    “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people,” she wrote. 

    “Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Though the account is verified and under her name, a few social media users said it was a “fake profile.”

    “Chat is this her real account or a weirdo?” one person asked.

    Comments were hilarious, poking fun at the brief video

    Tweet mentioning nitrous by @Soulpunx93, posted at 2:53 AM on Feb 10, 2025.

    Image credits: Soulpunx93

    Social media post about a sequel's quality following Kanye West's Super Bowl ad.

    Image credits: suayrez

    Tweet reacting to Kanye West's bizarre Super Bowl ad, mentioning "Nitrous Super Bowl commercial is crazy" with engagement stats.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: HBAcrypto

    Tweet reacting to Kanye West's unexpected Super Bowl ad following public concern expressed by Bianca Censori on X.

    Image credits: LFCRayy

    Tweet by Echo calling Kanye West controversial amid Super Bowl ad release.

    Image credits: Echo_on_X

    Tweet discussing Kanye West's unusual Super Bowl ad, mentioning his characteristic boldness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: blesskatty

    Tweet discussing approval timing related to Kanye West's Super Bowl ad.

    Image credits: TheKnoyhead

    Tweet commenting on Kanye West's Super Bowl ad spending with a crying emoji.

    Image credits: gookyjhit

    Tweet about Kanye West's eccentric Super Bowl ad, expressing excitement.

    Image credits: TooCuteLuna

    Tweet about Kanye West's Super Bowl ad, with a user expressing disbelief with a crying emoji.

    Image credits: realtamzy

    Tweet with shocked reaction emoji, potentially related to Kanye West's Super Bowl ad and public concern on social media.

    Image credits: la_cryptic

    Tweet commenting on Kanye West's Super Bowl ad, saying, "this guy is just doing what he wants.

    Image credits: vreyTV

    Tweet reaction with laughing emojis related to Kanye West's Super Bowl ad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: dailypositivs

    Tweet reacting to Kanye West's bizarre Super Bowl ad with surprise, showing engagement metrics below.

    Image credits: rabnabombshell1

    Tweet about strategy with likes and replies, related to Kanye West's Super Bowl ad and public concern by Bianca Censori.

    Image credits: Thedankest15466

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda