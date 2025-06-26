Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kanye West Allegedly Paid Wife Bianca Censori $150K To Don Racy Look After She Initially Refused
Kanye West wearing sunglasses with Bianca Censori posing closely in a casual setting with bottles in the background
Kanye West Allegedly Paid Wife Bianca Censori $150K To Don Racy Look After She Initially Refused

New information leaked to the press suggests that controversial celebrity Bianca Censori is not letting her 48-year-old rapper husband, Kanye West, dress her for free.

The 30-year-old actress is known for donning daring outfits that leave little to the imagination, causing a stir wherever the two go.

Her most recent sighting was on June 22, four days ago, in New York. She stepped out in a skimpy bra and panties made from strung-together pieces of candy.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori turned the request down flat, demanding that she be paid for it.
  • Kanye West conceded and sources say he put $400 on the table.
  • The bottom part of the outfit is missing and the price has since been lowered to $250,000
RELATED:

    Ye, according to a source, paid Bianca Censori $250,000 to wear the outfit

    Kanye West wearing sunglasses with Bianca Censori in a white outfit posing closely in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: wiretales / X

    A source has since broken ranks under the condition of anonymity to tell the US Sun that this stunt did not come cheap. 

    When Ye initially pitched the idea, he was turned down flat. Censori later indicated to her upset husband that she would concede, but the publicity stunt would cost him $400,000.

    According to the source, the rapper’s obsession with controlling his wife’s appearance won out, as it had in previous instances.

    Kanye West standing beside wife Bianca Censori wearing a racy silver corset and black thigh-high boots against a stone wall.

    Image credits: kanyewest/ X

    After contacting the Ye camp, Page Six reported that the price had halved. 

    The representative reported that West “negotiated a fee of $250,000 to wear this outfit on account of creative differences regarding the upper breast-bearing pylons.”

    Censori is now a millionaire thanks to this arrangement

    Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori walking outdoors with Bianca wearing a colorful revealing bikini.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    The Sun also heard that Censori had “figured out how to turn all this into her advantage.” 

    “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste,” the source confirmed. “But she tells him (Ye) she will wear them – if she’s paid.”

    The blanket deal that Ye originally aimed for would have had his wife earning a monthly salary, but Censori, according to the leaker, prefers getting paid per stunt.

    “She’s essentially monetizing her image,” the source said, claiming that Censori’s arrangements have thus far netted her $3 million.

    The deal is all about Ye’s image 

    Comment by user Jo Tomkins stating Who said money can't buy love, referencing Kanye West paying Bianca Censori to wear a racy look.

    Comment from Jimmy Johnson discussing Kanye West allegedly paying Bianca Censori $150K to wear a racy look.

    Ye’s investment in his wife’s wardrobe goes beyond mere fetish.

    According to the source, it is also about maintaining his “edgy” public image while trying to posture his wife as “the s*xiest woman alive.”

    Kanye West walking indoors in a dark jacket, linked to paying wife Bianca Censori $150K to wear a racy look.

    Image credits: Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    Feeding into this claim is the sighting of the two at the Grammy’s held in Los Angeles in February this year.

    Censori donned a bare-all transparent mini dress. Ye later took to Instagram to compliment her saying: “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever.”

    Woman with dark hair wearing a black fur garment, related to Kanye West allegedly paying Bianca Censori to wear a racy look.

    Image credits: yzyicyspicyy / X

    According to The Sun, this ensemble cost him $120,000 

    Bianca Censori is careful not to fall victim to Ye’s social media mistakes

    @kanyewestbianca1 Ye’s wife Bianca Censori out with her friends tonight 🤍 #ye#bianca#biancacensori#kanyewestbiggestfan#kanyewest#yezzy♬ original sound – Kanye west

    According to the source, Censori has standards and will not wear anything political. Her stance resulted in her turning down some of West’s suggestions.

    The reason for this being that she does not want to be associated with Ye’s historic social media faux pas.

    Woman showing racy look in dark outfit and high heels standing on a dining table in a dimly lit room, Kanye West rumored context.

    Image credits: yzyicyspicyy / X

    According to the source, Ye made one such attempt leading up to the couple’s visit to the Manhattan courthouse on June 19 to his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

    This report contradicts earlier claims that Ye was controlling Censori aggressively

    The recent claim that Censori is handling her side of the arrangement to her benefit flies in the face of a March 2025 report.

    Kanye West sitting in a restaurant with wife Bianca Censori wearing a revealing white outfit and high heels.

    Image credits: wiretales / X

    Another anonymous source referred to an incident when Bianca changed hotels without discussing it with Ye. The rapper then sicced his guards on her “and wouldn’t leave her alone.”

    The source also alleged that Ye “controls so many aspects of her life,” and that he did so aggressively, suggesting that the best course of action for her would be to end their relationship.

    Silhouette of Kanye West and Bianca Censori close together at sunset, highlighting alleged payment for racy look.

    Image credits: biancacensori / Instagram

    Contrastingly, the latest on Censori was that she “is a celebrity on her own right now,” and the new leak suggests that Ye “needs her,” and that “without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn’t pay nearly as much attention to him.”

    It appears the candied underwear transaction did not go off without a hitch

    Kanye West kissing wife Bianca Censori who is wearing a revealing black outfit in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram / Instagram

    “Everything was fine until Ye asked for the garment back last night, to exchange it for cash, whereupon it was discovered that the glut of sugar calories prickling and taunting her all afternoon had proven too much for Ms. Censori to resist.

    “I am told by the seamstresses that nothing remains of the lower section of the garment – not even the string. The fate of the quarter million dollars is not known,” the source said.

    Comment discussing Bianca Censori’s racy look and Kanye West allegedly paying her $150K after initial refusal.

    Comment by Lindsey Velcic saying they are both dressed for totally different weather with laughing emojis.

    Comment by Anai LeGrande-Howard expressing that the relationship seems forced, related to Kanye West Bianca Censori payment.

    Commenter Lola Holcomb criticizes Kanye West for allegedly paying Bianca Censori to wear a racy look.

    Text message from Diana Boyd saying Girl get your bankkkk in a light blue chat bubble on white background.

    Comment from Amber Price about wearing a revealing outfit, relating to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s payment controversy.

    Comment on social media expressing sadness and disapproval related to Kanye West allegedly paying Bianca Censori to wear a racy look.

    Comment by Tony Tnokoski reading So he was her pimp on a social media post related to Kanye West paying Bianca Censori to wear a racy look.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Mathew Watson stating The key to a woman’s heart with emojis.

    Image of a social media comment discussing Kanye West allegedly paying wife Bianca Censori $150K to wear a racy look.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Kanye West allegedly paying wife Bianca Censori $150K to wear racy look.

    Facebook comment by Suez Anne Maria expressing support for Bianca Censori’s choice to wear a racy look.

    Comment from David Tedesco expressing willingness to do a task for less, shown on a social media platform.

    Comment from Megan Bailey about refusal to don racy look, referencing Kanye West allegedly paying wife Bianca Censori.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
