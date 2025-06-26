Kanye West Allegedly Paid Wife Bianca Censori $150K To Don Racy Look After She Initially Refused

ADVERTISEMENT

New information leaked to the press suggests that controversial celebrity Bianca Censori is not letting her 48-year-old rapper husband, Kanye West, dress her for free.

The 30-year-old actress is known for donning daring outfits that leave little to the imagination, causing a stir wherever the two go.

Her most recent sighting was on June 22, four days ago, in New York. She stepped out in a skimpy bra and panties made from strung-together pieces of candy.

Kanye West conceded and sources say he put $400 on the table.

The bottom part of the outfit is missing and the price has since been lowered to $250,000

Ye, according to a source, paid Bianca Censori $250,000 to wear the outfit

A source has since broken ranks under the condition of anonymity to tell the US Sun that this stunt did not come cheap.

When Ye initially pitched the idea, he was turned down flat. Censori later indicated to her upset husband that she would concede, but the publicity stunt would cost him $400,000.

According to the source, the rapper’s obsession with controlling his wife’s appearance won out, as it had in previous instances.

After contacting the Ye camp, Page Six reported that the price had halved.

The representative reported that West “negotiated a fee of $250,000 to wear this outfit on account of creative differences regarding the upper breast-bearing pylons.”

Censori is now a millionaire thanks to this arrangement

The Sun also heard that Censori had “figured out how to turn all this into her advantage.”

“A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste,” the source confirmed. “But she tells him (Ye) she will wear them – if she’s paid.”

The blanket deal that Ye originally aimed for would have had his wife earning a monthly salary, but Censori, according to the leaker, prefers getting paid per stunt.

“She’s essentially monetizing her image,” the source said, claiming that Censori’s arrangements have thus far netted her $3 million.

The deal is all about Ye’s image

Ye’s investment in his wife’s wardrobe goes beyond mere fetish.

According to the source, it is also about maintaining his “edgy” public image while trying to posture his wife as “the s*xiest woman alive.”

Feeding into this claim is the sighting of the two at the Grammy’s held in Los Angeles in February this year.

Censori donned a bare-all transparent mini dress. Ye later took to Instagram to compliment her saying: “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever.”

According to The Sun, this ensemble cost him $120,000

Bianca Censori is careful not to fall victim to Ye’s social media mistakes

According to the source, Censori has standards and will not wear anything political. Her stance resulted in her turning down some of West’s suggestions.

The reason for this being that she does not want to be associated with Ye’s historic social media faux pas.

According to the source, Ye made one such attempt leading up to the couple’s visit to the Manhattan courthouse on June 19 to his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

This report contradicts earlier claims that Ye was controlling Censori aggressively

The recent claim that Censori is handling her side of the arrangement to her benefit flies in the face of a March 2025 report.

Another anonymous source referred to an incident when Bianca changed hotels without discussing it with Ye. The rapper then sicced his guards on her “and wouldn’t leave her alone.”

The source also alleged that Ye “controls so many aspects of her life,” and that he did so aggressively, suggesting that the best course of action for her would be to end their relationship.

Contrastingly, the latest on Censori was that she “is a celebrity on her own right now,” and the new leak suggests that Ye “needs her,” and that “without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn’t pay nearly as much attention to him.”

It appears the candied underwear transaction did not go off without a hitch

“Everything was fine until Ye asked for the garment back last night, to exchange it for cash, whereupon it was discovered that the glut of sugar calories prickling and taunting her all afternoon had proven too much for Ms. Censori to resist.

“I am told by the seamstresses that nothing remains of the lower section of the garment – not even the string. The fate of the quarter million dollars is not known,” the source said.

