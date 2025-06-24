Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Wonders If Hubs Loves Her Despite 8-Year Affair, Folks In Disbelief Of Whole Bizarre Situation
Worried woman reflecting deeply, symbolizing wife wondering if hubs loves her despite 8-year affair and bizarre situation.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Wonders If Hubs Loves Her Despite 8-Year Affair, Folks In Disbelief Of Whole Bizarre Situation

Interview With Expert
21

What do you do when the man who posts birthday tributes to you on social media is also in love with someone else? For today’s Original Poster (OP), this isn’t hypothetical, it’s the exhausting, confusing reality of her marriage. On the surface, everything looks picture-perfect—from attending family events to sharing social media posts and spending weekends together.

However, behind the filters and family dinners is an 8-year-long affair her husband hasn’t exactly hidden, just repackaged in vague language and emotional distance. Now, she’s stuck in a web of mixed signals and aching questions. Is he still in the marriage out of love or just comfort?

More info: Mumsnet

    Imagine getting loving social media shoutouts from your husband, all while knowing he’s been secretly juggling a long-term girlfriend for eight years

    Pensive woman in a blue blouse, contemplating relationship doubts amid an 8-year affair and disbelief from others.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author knew her husband has had a long-term girlfriend for eight years while still living with her and acting like a devoted spouse

    Woman seeks perspective on husband cheating and wonders if he still loves her amid affair disbelief.

    Text about wife wondering if husband loves her despite an 8-year affair, with surprising social media posts.

    Text excerpt about a wife questioning her husband's love amidst an 8-year affair, sparking disbelief over the bizarre situation.

    Image credits: Doesheloveme4377

    Woman questions husband's love during intense moment, reflecting on affair and complicated relationship dynamics at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Despite no longer being physically intimate with her, he publicly celebrated her birthday and shared loving posts on social media

    Text excerpt describing a wife wondering if her husband loves her despite living together amid an eight-year affair.

    Text excerpt about wife processing her husband's actions amid affair, reflecting confusion in bizarre relationship situation.

    Alt text: Wife wonders if husband loves her despite 8-year affair, emotional confusion in bizarre relationship situation.

    Image credits: Doesheloveme4377

    Smiling father hugging daughter in a cozy home, reflecting on relationship doubts despite an 8-year affair controversy.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He admitted to his girlfriend that he was not in love with the author but continued to live with her, care for the kids, and maintain the appearance of a marriage

    Text asking if husband truly loves wife after actions last weekend or if he loves girlfriend and pretends publicly despite 8-year affair.

    Text message expressing disbelief about husband ignoring affair partner on Father's Day despite 8-year affair situation.

    Image credits: Doesheloveme4377

    On Father’s Day, he stayed home with her and their kids, ignoring calls from his girlfriend, but then leaving her confused about his true feelings

    A couple of weeks ago, the OP and her husband celebrated her birthday in a big way. He planned multiple events and posted several photos and videos of them on social media, accompanied by loving captions. However, here’s the complicated part: her husband has a long-term girlfriend, and she’s known about this relationship for a while.

    She explained that her husband and his girlfriend have been involved emotionally and physically for eight years. Even though things between her and her husband haven’t been physically intimate in a long time, he still lives with her, does things for her, and acts like a husband in public.

    Over the birthday weekend, he did all those things for her, including making loving social media posts, attending public events, and spending time with family. She also mentioned that her husband had even told his girlfriend that he was not in love with her, the OP. Yet, he remained in the house, taking her out, behaving as if they are married, helping with the kids, and playing the role of husband.

    When she asked about the girlfriend, he was vague, only admitting that he had been seeing her for a while. On Father’s Day, he spent the day at home with them, not with the girlfriend. The OP looked at his phone and saw that the girlfriend called and texted, but he ignored her for the sake of being with his family. This then left her wondering if her husband might actually love her based on his actions that weekend.

    To better understand the complex emotions involved in staying in a marriage marked by uncertainty, Bored Panda turned to licensed marriage and family therapist Steph Anya for expert insight.

    When a partner says they’re “not in love” but still plays the role of a spouse publicly, Anya explained it’s often more about emotional complexity than manipulation. “This behavior can stem from conflicting feelings like caring deeply, valuing shared history, or fearing to disrupt the family despite losing romantic connection,” she said.

    Wife Wonders If Hubs Loves Her Despite 8-Year Affair, Folks In Disbelief Of Whole Bizarre Situation

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She emphasized that this duality can cause real emotional distress and stressed the importance of “open and compassionate communication” to determine whether the relationship is evolving or if it’s time to reconsider one’s emotional needs.

    We also asked what keeps someone in a marriage despite a long-term affair to which Anya pointed to a complicated mix of love, fear, obligation, and self-worth. “Some stay out of genuine love and hope for repair, while others fear emotional or financial consequences, especially when children or shared assets are involved,” she noted.

    She also emphasized that cultural or religious expectations can add a layer of obligation, while diminished self-esteem might also cause people to question if they deserve better or fear being alone.

    Finally, Anya outlined clear warning signs that suggest someone is staying out of convenience rather than love. “A lack of intimacy, affection, and genuine excitement about the future are often telltale signs,” she stated, adding that conversations may also become “transactional,” focusing on routines instead of emotional connection, and partners may start “living parallel lives under the same roof.”

    While convenience isn’t inherently bad, she reminded us that lasting fulfillment requires honest reflection on whether love is still part of the equation.

    Netizens strongly criticized her husband’s behavior, calling out the imbalance and emotional manipulation at play. They emphasized that he’s staying not out of love, but for convenience by enjoying the comforts of a family life without the cost of commitment. They also focused on the wife’s position, urging her to reclaim her self-respect and recognize the dynamic for what it is.

    What do you think about this situation? Would you stay with someone who says they’re not in love with you but continues acting like your partner in public? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens were baffled as to why the author is confused about her husband’s feelings when he has told her explicitly that he is with someone else

    Alt text: Online comment discussing disbelief over a bizarre affair and questions if husband truly loves wife after 8 years.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing doubts about love after an 8-year affair, sparking disbelief among readers.

    Comment discussing doubts about husband’s love and marriage issues amid an ongoing 8-year affair situation.

    Alt text: Online comment about love and affairs during a long-term relationship, reflecting on trust and complicated emotions.

    Comment text discussing a wife’s doubts about her husband’s love despite an 8-year affair in a bizarre situation.

    Comment expressing doubt about husband's love amid an 8-year affair, highlighting disbelief in the bizarre situation.

    Comment discussing lack of love and self-respect amid wife’s doubts in bizarre 8-year affair situation.

    Text post about wife questioning husband’s love despite an eight-year affair, with people shocked by the situation.

    Text post showing a user discussing doubts about husband’s love amid an 8-year affair and planning a future elsewhere.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing doubts about husband's love amid an 8-year affair and disbelief at the situation.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He told his wife he had a girlfriend and somehow she's decided he still chooses her? Talk about delulu. And you have to wonder about this woman's self esteem to allow herself to be treated this way. She's being used and he'll keep doing it as long as she lets him. I agree with the comment saying he'll be gone once their youngest leaves, so what is she waiting for? She needs to develop some self love and kick the creep to the curb.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's... Ok Girl, you need to leave. The first commenter was right, like this he gets to play the role of the good guy that has it all. He doesn't love you, he loves the stability you're giving him. I bet my entire books collection that if you give him divorce papers he's gonna turn into a real @sshole. Still, you deserve better than this "thing".

