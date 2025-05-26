Who doesn’t secretly dream of their happily ever after? While, sadly, not everyone is lucky enough to spend the rest of their days with their soulmate, some chosen ones get to enjoy every moment with the love of their life, and witnessing it is the sweetest thing ever. 

Our Bored Panda team couldn’t deprive you of this wholesomeness, that’s why we compiled a whole list of couples recreating their old photos, 72 years and counting!

Scroll down to immerse yourself in the magic of love, and don’t forget to upvote those lovebirds who convinced you that soulmates are real.

#1

In Honor Of World Down Syndrome Day, My Brother And His Fiancée. Together Since Their 1983 High School Prom - 40 Years

Couple holding wedding figurines, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in two photos.

    #2

    My Parents In 1975 And Again In 2020. They’ve Been Married And Playing Music Together For Over 45 Years Now

    Couple holding musical instruments sitting on a bench, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #3

    My Wife And I In 1995 And 2024

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love, smiling together in black and white and color photos.

    I don’t know about you, dear Pandas, but scrolling through all of these then-and-now pictures made me wonder about the secret of a long-term, successful relationship. While there’s no magic potion for it, and every couple has their own non-negotiables, scientific research proposes that the mix of all five love languages should do the trick.

    In one study, psychology professor Emily Impett and her co-authors found that most people use and feel supported by a mix of all five love languages. Which is why they say that to cultivate long-lasting love, a ‘balanced diet’ of affection is a must.

    #4

    Almost 21 Years Ago... Graduated To Wine

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in side-by-side young and older photos.

    #5

    Pic From Our First Date 30 Years Ago Today And Us Now (Married 24 Years)

    Couple shown in two photos years apart, illustrating how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #6

    My Wife And I With Our First Cat, Spike, In 1986 And With Our First Dog, Millie, In 2022

    Couple holding their dogs in matching poses years apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    “Thinking of love as a nutritionally balanced diet keeps all expressions of love on the menu and invites partners to share what they need at a given point in time,” Impett says

    If you’re a tad confused about what these five love languages encompass, here’s the list:

    1. Acts of service.
    2. Physical touch.
    3. Quality time.
    4. Receiving gifts.
    5. Words of affirmation.
    #7

    40 Years Later

    A couple showing how time changed people but not their love, sitting by a campfire in matching plaid shirts years apart.

    #8

    Posted A Then (1958) And Now (2019) Picture Of My Grandparents In R/Thewaywewere In September.

    Side-by-side photos of an elderly couple kissing, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    Grandmama’s reaction was beautiful. She died unexpectedly 12/9. She loved the photo so, she was buried with it in her hands. I wish I had words.

    #9

    Time Flies, Cherish Every Moment! 28 To Late 50's!

    Two photos show how time changed people but not their love for each other, featuring smiling couples and family.

    These five love languages describe five ways a person expresses or experiences love. They were created by Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, 30 years ago, in hopes of helping people find a shortcut to happier relationships.

    He claims that typically, a person speaks one of the five love languages they most like to hear. To find out which one they speak, all they have to do is take a quiz.

    #10

    My Husband And I '87 And '24

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other outdoors

    #11

    My Wife And I. 1994 (24 And 22 Years Old) - 2024 (54 And 52 Years Old)

    Couples in matching old and recent photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #12

    22 Years Together

    Two men showing how time changed people but not their love for each other, with a past and present side-by-side photo.

    The book claims that knowing your partner’s love language, and them knowing yours, can improve communication, deepen intimacy, strengthen relationships, and help both parties feel more appreciative of each other. To explain how this works, Chapman shared an example from his own relationship. Keep in mind that his love language is ‘words of affirmation,’ which he often offered to his wife.

    “I told [my wife] how nice she looked and how much I appreciated how much she did,” he said. “I would tell her all day, ‘I love you. I love you. I love you.’ [And] One night she said to me, ‘You keep saying, “I love you.” Well, if you love me why don’t you help me?’” he recalled.
    #13

    My Parents. 1992-2024

    Side by side photos of a couple on their wedding day and decades later, showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #14

    72 Years Of Marriage

    A couple shown in two photos years apart, highlighting how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    My grandparents were married for 71 years. Today would have been my grandfather‘s 95th birthday. The adoration she still has for him after all those years is something most of us just dream about. I hope he is waiting for her at the gates and I hope you find a love like this.

    #15

    Today My Wife Is Officially Under 200 Lbs And I Was Finally Able To Do A Chin Up For The First Time In My Life

    Couple embracing outdoors and smiling, showing love unchanged over time in casual settings with greenery and backyard backgrounds.

    #16

    My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1964 And Then Again At Christmas 2021

    Black and white and color photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #17

    My Grandparents, 1970’s To 2014*

    A couple takes playful photos among pine trees, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #18

    My Grandparents. Bottom Photo: Their Wedding Night, December 1945. Top Photo: Their 69th Wedding Anniversary. They're The Epitome Of Soulmates

    A couple reminiscing their wedding day and now sharing a loving moment after many years, showing how time changed people.

    They were ultimately married for 72 years before my grandfather, at age 95, passed away from melanoma that had metastasized into his brain. My grandma, now 94, is still alive, and, like us, misses him every day.

    In a world of failed marriages, they were a shining light of what love really is because even when they squabbled, they continued to hold hands and give little kisses throughout the day. When my grandpa died, I mourned the loss of this strong, intelligent man, but I also mourned that piece that died in my grandma, too.

    Chapman says these problems are common, as he witnessed them a lot while counseling couples as a pastor. That’s how he came up with the five love languages and published a whole book about them, which, even after 30 years, is actively discussed, mainly because it has quite a few shortcomings.

    Now, after learning more about human psychology, experts recommend not singling out one love language but to make use of them all and be aware that relationships often take more than just speaking each other's love language to make it work.

    #19

    My Parents, Married 61 Years, With A Picture Of Them When They Started Dating

    Elderly couple smiling at a restaurant holding a framed photo of their younger selves showing love unchanged by time.

    #20

    My Parents 1974. My Dad Still Cheers When Ever My Mom Gets A Jeopardy Answer Right

    Couple photographed decades apart showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #21

    My Parents 40th Wedding Anniversary, Wearing The Same Dress, Suit And Flowers As They Did 40 Years Ago

    Side-by-side photos of a couple in wedding attire showing how time changed people but not their love.

    “Doing acts of service doesn’t make up for the need to still build trust, build respect, show honor, listen to each other, showing up for one another, being dependable,” said Pamela Larkin, a therapist specializing in relationships. “You still have to do those things.”

    #22

    Mom And Dad On Their Wedding Day In 1980 vs. 2024 (Celebrating 44 Years Of Marriage)

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other over the years.

    #23

    My Mom And Dad 1983-2025

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    The story of how they met makes me want to throw up but they really set the bar for me growing up on what to look for in a relationship. Love them.

    #24

    My Wife And I 2004 And 2024

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    Photo 1: Budapest 2004, 1 month together. Photo 2: Ireland 2024, 20 years later. (Lived in the U.S. for 28 years, now living it I up in Portugal).

    But still, many experts say that it’s a great tool that makes relationships easier to understand and even provides people with a sense of empowerment. “It offers a very relatable and accessible way of understanding and appreciating the differences we’ve had in a way that’s actionable for our partners,” psychologist Lisa Bobby said.

    “Readers are able to understand all these different ways of giving and receiving love in a way that didn’t diminish the importance of any of them. Words of affirmation are not more important than physical affection or vice versa.”
    #25

    My Husband And I On Our Wedding Day 1977 And Now 2024

    Side-by-side photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other with a vintage wedding and present-day portrait.

    #26

    My Parents Ran Away And Got Married In 1973. He Was 17 & She Was 15. They Are Still Madly In Love Today

    A couple smiling in two photos years apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #27

    My Parents On My Mums 21st Birthday (1988) And In The Same Spot 28 Years Later (2016). They’re Going On 31 Years Together

    Couple smiling and sharing a moment together in two photos showing how time changed people but not their love.

    Fyi - my dad’s dressed as his young self in the 2016 recreation - he’s actually bald now!)

    “This idea that there is language out there that we can teach someone else to speak is empowering to somebody: There are some words that already exist rather than me having to come up with them,” adds psychotherapist Lia Love Avellino.

    “This gives couples five pillars. There is a standard language so it doesn’t feel so vulnerable to go out on a limb because there have been topics pre-established, so it must be acceptable.”
    #28

    Happy Anniversary

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #29

    A 60+ Year Love Story. My Grandma & Grandpa

    Couple holding hands decades apart, illustrating time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #30

    Married For 17 Years Today, Together For 34

    Three photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other through childhood, prom, and adulthood.

    #31

    30 Years Married! We’ve Had A Blast

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in two portraits years apart.

    #32

    The 3 Mouseketeers

    Two photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other, one in summer and one in snow.

    #33

    My Husband And I, 2007 - 2023

    Young couple smiling in casual setting and years later dressed as bride and groom, showing time changed people but not love.

    #34

    My Husband And I At 15 And 32

    Couple reunited over time, smiling with their child at a restaurant, showing love that unchanged despite time passing.

    My husband is my best friend in the whole wide world! We met in middle school and have been two peas in a pod since.

    #35

    My Wife And I From 16 To 36. From Best Friends, To Girlfriends, To Wives, To Mommies

    Two women smiling in selfies taken years apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #36

    Celebrated 23 Years Together Yesterday

    Couple shown in two photos years apart, illustrating how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #37

    15 Years With The Love Of My Life (2009>2024)

    Side-by-side photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other with smiling couple in both images

    #38

    My Parents Recreated Their Honeymoon Picture 40 Years Later

    Side-by-side framed photos showing time changed people but not their love, featuring a couple in matching outfits years apart

    #39

    Today Is My Parents’ 50th Anniversary And Still Going Strong! Absolutely Love These Crazy Kids

    Side-by-side photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other over the years.

    #40

    Mom & Dad Married 50 Years Ago And Divorced When I Was A Teen. They Got Remarried Yesterday On Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

    Side-by-side photos of a couple decades apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #41

    Happy Anniversary

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in two side-by-side photos years apart.

    #42

    My Hubby And I On Flight To Vegas To Get Married vs. Almost 30 Years Later And 5 Kids

    Couple on a plane, first photo from 1997 and second from 2025, showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #43

    16 - 37: Married 18 Years. I Don't Deserve Her

    Couple showing how time changed people with lasting love, pictured in youthful and recent photos side by side.

    #44

    High School Sweethearts On Table Mountain, Wy

    Couple sitting on a rocky mountain, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in two photos years apart.

    1999 and 2018. Married almost 23 years now and we still do that hike pretty much every summer. Please excuse the reversed positions, when we got up there and thought to recreate this we didn't have the original print.

    #45

    Since We Are Sharing Prom Pics…1987 And 2023. 31 Years Of Marriage

    Couple posing together in formal wear and years later by city lights, showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #46

    “I Went To Photograph A Wedding's 55th Anniversary! They Even Had The Original Glasses And Cake Toppers”

    Couple shown in two photos decades apart, illustrating how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #47

    1990- 2024 Married For 34 Years. Together Since 1988. We've Both Changed So Much

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #48

    My Husband And I In 2003 vs. 2024, 21 Years Difference

    Couple showing the passage of time with happy smiles, illustrating how time changed people but not their love.

    #49

    Met This Wonderful Woman 26 Years Ago, While I Was On Leave From The Military. 26 Years Later, Almost 23 Years Of Which Married, Asking Her Out Was The Best Thing I've Ever Done

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in wedding and recent photos side by side.

    #50

    I Wouldn’t Be Her(E) Without My Lovely Wife. Prom Photos At 17, And Nearly 20 Years Later Going Strong

    Side-by-side photos of two women showing how time changed people but not their love for each other smiling warmly together.

    #51

    1997 To 2023. Married 20+ Years

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing time changed people but not their love on prom night and at the beach years later.

    #52

    My Parents Met In High School In The 1970s. They Celebrated Their 40th Anniversary Yesterday

    Couple shown in two photos decades apart, illustrating how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #53

    My Wife And Me At Age 20 And At Age 58 - Still Having A Blast With Each Other

    Side-by-side photos showing time changed people but not their love for each other, with smiles and closeness.

    #54

    18 Years Together This Month And Officially Half Of My Life With My Best Friend. Thank You For Making It By Far The Better Half

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in two photos years apart.

    Just trying to wrap my head around the fact that our relationship is as old as I was went it started.

    #55

    Married 35 Years. 1989 - 2025

    Couple in wedding attire and their recent portrait showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #56

    2004 To 2024

    Side-by-side images showing how time changed people but not their love for each other over the years.

    #57

    My Wife And I From 17 To 37

    Young couple in black and white photo and the same couple dressed formally years later showing time changed people but not love.

    #58

    In 1980, A Coworker Set Me Up With His Daughter, Who Had Broken Up With Her Significant Other And Was In The Dumps. He Had A Picture He Showed Me And She Was Lovely

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love, smiling younger and kissing older in wedding attire.

    We went on a blind date, married two years later, and will soon have our 43rd anniversary. We have 3 great kids and life is great.

    My Grandparents Just Celebrated Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

    Couple shown in two photos decades apart, illustrating how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    My grandparents started dating as freshmen in high school and we got to surprise them the other day with a huge party with their lifelong friends and family after 50 years together. My grandma is my best friend and it’s such an honor to be a page in her love story.

    #60

    Prom Pic Of Me And My Wife In 2003 Aged 19 And 20 Years Later Celebrating Our 15 Year Wedding Anniversary

    Couple smiling together in formal and outdoor settings, showing time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #61

    Me And My Wife, 16 Years Ago When We Started Dating And Today

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other, smiling in two photos years apart.

    #62

    We Renewed Our Vows After 40 Years Of Marriage. Same Wedding Dress And Same Groom

    Couple in wedding attire showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in two side-by-side photos.

    #63

    We're The Wikipedia "High Five" Couple, Now We're Married And Teaching It To Our Kids. Up High

    A couple and their children sharing joyful high fives, showing time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #64

    Grandparents Married 50 Years Ago Today

    Side-by-side photos of a couple on wedding day and decades later showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #65

    How It Started, How It’s Going 2009-2020

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love, posing years apart with dogs in an outdoor autumn setting.

    #66

    My Wife And I Dating In 1997 And At A Wedding In 2024

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #67

    F/27/5’3” [230>160=70 Pounds] M/27/6’ [280>210=70 Pounds] My Husband And I Have Been Working Hard To Be Happier And Healthier Over The Past 2 Years!

    Couple posing outdoors in two side-by-side photos showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #68

    I’m A Wedding Officiant And Just Married This Couple Who Were Each Others First Love In High School, Found Each Other 50 Years Later, And Got Married

    Young couple in formal wear in vintage photo and same couple years later by pool showing time changed people.

    #69

    Very Beautiful

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love, from prom 2012 to wedding 2021 with matching poses.

    #70

    At Age 4, I Whispered Sweet Nothings Into Her Ear. 24 Years Later, We’re Getting Married

    Two photos showing how time changed people but not their love, with a woman kissing a man on the cheek in both images.

    #71

    2012-2025, 13 Years Together With My Best Friend (34 & 35)

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love, smiling together in indoor and outdoor settings.

    #72

    The Mrs And I Over The Last 25yrs

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in urban settings.

    Court married after a couple weeks knowing each other at 18 and creeping now on 44.

    #73

    My Husband And I 16 Years Apart. My Husband And I 16 Years Apart, Still Incredibly Happy

    Young couple embracing by a lake and the same couple years later showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #74

    This Is So Beautiful

    Side-by-side photos of a couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other over decades.

    #75

    10.5 Years Ago, I Was Just Going To A Dance With A Boy. I Had No Idea That We Would Choose To Spend The Rest Of Our Lives Together

    Young couple and same couple years later showing how time changed people but not their love for each other outdoors.

    #76

    Husband Posted How We Got Married At The Courthouse Today Because We Cant Have Our Wedding Due To Corona. And Yeah, We've Been In Love Since Kindergarten

    Childhood to adulthood transformation of a smiling couple showcasing how time changed people but not their love.

    #77

    My Parents In The 1970s And In Their 70s

    Side-by-side photos of a couple years apart showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #78

    My Parents In 1987 vs. Now. They’ve Been Married For 36 Years

    Couple standing outdoors years apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other by the ocean.

    #79

    Wife And I 1993 To 2024

    Side-by-side photos showing how time changed people but not their love, featuring a couple in youth and later on a beach.

    #80

    My Wife And I At Her High School Prom, 2009 And 2023. Married 27.5 Years Now

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other, posing years apart with affectionate expressions.

    #81

    Our Family Through The Years. 1989 & 2024

    Couple in vintage and recent photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    Started dating at 15. Married at 21. Adopted our son at 31. Still going strong in our 50s. I am incredibly grateful for every moment.

    #82

    37 Years Married Despite All The Doctors Giving My Wife Only 3 Months To Live (Brain Cancer) And That Was 27 Years Ago

    Couple sharing moments decades apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #83

    Couple Who Beat Leukemia Together Are Now Happily Married

    Couple wearing glasses in two photos years apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #84

    My Parents Have Been Married For 48 Years Today

    Black and white photos of a couple years apart showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #85

    Yesterday I Posted A Picture Of My Parents In The 70’s On Their Wedding Day. I Showed Them All The Love They Were Receiving And They Both Were Just Over Come With Joy

    Couple shown decades apart, highlighting how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    A lot of people asked what they look like today! Here they are!

    #86

    My Grandparents, April 5, 1961 And Again April 5, 2021

    Side-by-side photos of a couple holding hands showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #87

    Congrats

    Couple celebrating wedding anniversary with photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #88

    First Photo With My Crush -vs.- 17 Years (And 4 Kids) Later

    Side-by-side photos of a couple and their family showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #89

    Here Is My Wife And I At Junior Prom 2004 And Us 19 Years Later, 2 Kids (3.5/1.5) Deep

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other, with photos from youth and adulthood.

    #90

    I Found Out He Still Looks At Me The Same Way As When We Started Dating 5 Years Ago. Dating vs. Wedding Day

    Couples in two photos showing how time changed people but not their love for each other, smiling and happy outdoors.

    #91

    We Met On Okcupid 7 Years Ago, And Went On A 2,000 Mile Road Trip Across The Country After Only Five Months Of Dating, We Also Got Engaged On That Road Trip

    Couple kissing in a scenic mountain field, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    We recreated some pictures from that trip. Lassen National Park. Then Vs. Now.

    #92

    Who Says Gap Can't Be Imitated By Parents?

    Older couple smiling together below a framed photo, showing time changed people but not their love for each other.

    #93

    Husband And I 2008-Now. Together For 23.5 Years

    Couple pictured years apart, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in different settings.

    #94

    This Weekend I Married My High School Sweetheart. Left: Was On Our Prom Day. Right: 8 Years Later On Our Wedding Day At The Same Location

    Couple holding hands by a lake in two photos years apart, showing how time changed people but not their love.

    #95

    25 To 45

    Couple showing how time changed people but not their love for each other in two side-by-side photos years apart.

    #96

    Told My Wife I'd Marry Her In 8th Grade, She Was In 10th And Not Interested

    Couple smiling outdoors and years later in a car, showing how time changed people but not their love for each other.

    When I was in 8th grade, I told a girl in 10th grade I was going to marry her one day. She laughed and told me no everytime I said it. But I was resilient —I kept saying it anyway. Every time she brushed me off, I just smiled and told her, ‘You’ll see.’" I became a way for her dad to embarrass her, lol. If he seen me when he was with her, he would always yell to get my attention, she would blush and walk off, hahah I don't even know what it was, but I was just drawn to her. We went to the same school, but life took us in different directions after high school. We both moved on, had our own struggles, and for years, it seemed like that promise I made was just a childhood dream.

    But fate had other plans.

    Around our mid-twenties, life brought us back together. The timing was finally right, and everything just clicked. We weren’t kids anymore—we had been through enough to know what we wanted. And I still wanted her, and still do!

    We’ve now been together for 19 years, married for 15, and I wouldn’t change a thing. We spent $50 on our wedding band set, and $60 for the wedding. I tried to wear a suit for her (not my thing) but she said she had already picked out what I was wearing! Was a beautiful surprise to see shorts and flip flops, it's amazing to be with someone who totally gets you. At our wedding, when I was reading her my vows, I looked her in the eye and said, ‘I told you so.’ She loved that line, lol and to top it all off, she had a song made for me called ‘Bobby, You Told Me So’" for our 10th anniversary

    She is still my best friend and I'm still chasing her just as hard at 42 as I did at 14! Sometimes, life really does come full circle.

    Anybody else chase their spouse that long?

