Scroll down to immerse yourself in the magic of love, and don’t forget to upvote those lovebirds who convinced you that soulmates are real.

Our Bored Panda team couldn’t deprive you of this wholesomeness , that’s why we compiled a whole list of couples recreating their old photos, 72 years and counting!

Who doesn’t secretly dream of their happily ever after? While, sadly, not everyone is lucky enough to spend the rest of their days with their soulmate, some chosen ones get to enjoy every moment with the love of their life, and witnessing it is the sweetest thing ever.

#1 In Honor Of World Down Syndrome Day, My Brother And His Fiancée. Together Since Their 1983 High School Prom - 40 Years Share icon

#2 My Parents In 1975 And Again In 2020. They’ve Been Married And Playing Music Together For Over 45 Years Now Share icon

#3 My Wife And I In 1995 And 2024 Share icon

I don’t know about you, dear Pandas, but scrolling through all of these then-and-now pictures made me wonder about the secret of a long-term, successful relationship. While there’s no magic potion for it, and every couple has their own non-negotiables, scientific research proposes that the mix of all five love languages should do the trick. ADVERTISEMENT In one study, psychology professor Emily Impett and her co-authors found that most people use and feel supported by a mix of all five love languages. Which is why they say that to cultivate long-lasting love, a ‘balanced diet’ of affection is a must.

#4 Almost 21 Years Ago... Graduated To Wine Share icon

#5 Pic From Our First Date 30 Years Ago Today And Us Now (Married 24 Years) Share icon

#6 My Wife And I With Our First Cat, Spike, In 1986 And With Our First Dog, Millie, In 2022 Share icon

“Thinking of love as a nutritionally balanced diet keeps all expressions of love on the menu and invites partners to share what they need at a given point in time,” Impett says If you’re a tad confused about what these five love languages encompass, here’s the list: Acts of service. Physical touch. Quality time. Receiving gifts. Words of affirmation.

#7 40 Years Later Share icon

#8 Posted A Then (1958) And Now (2019) Picture Of My Grandparents In R/Thewaywewere In September. Share icon Grandmama’s reaction was beautiful. She died unexpectedly 12/9. She loved the photo so, she was buried with it in her hands. I wish I had words.



#9 Time Flies, Cherish Every Moment! 28 To Late 50's! Share icon

These five love languages describe five ways a person expresses or experiences love. They were created by Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, 30 years ago, in hopes of helping people find a shortcut to happier relationships. He claims that typically, a person speaks one of the five love languages they most like to hear. To find out which one they speak, all they have to do is take a quiz.

#10 My Husband And I '87 And '24 Share icon

#11 My Wife And I. 1994 (24 And 22 Years Old) - 2024 (54 And 52 Years Old) Share icon

#12 22 Years Together Share icon

The book claims that knowing your partner’s love language, and them knowing yours, can improve communication, deepen intimacy, strengthen relationships, and help both parties feel more appreciative of each other. To explain how this works, Chapman shared an example from his own relationship. Keep in mind that his love language is ‘words of affirmation,’ which he often offered to his wife. “I told [my wife] how nice she looked and how much I appreciated how much she did,” he said. “I would tell her all day, ‘I love you. I love you. I love you.’ [And] One night she said to me, ‘You keep saying, “I love you.” Well, if you love me why don’t you help me?’” he recalled.

#13 My Parents. 1992-2024 Share icon

#14 72 Years Of Marriage Share icon My grandparents were married for 71 years. Today would have been my grandfather‘s 95th birthday. The adoration she still has for him after all those years is something most of us just dream about. I hope he is waiting for her at the gates and I hope you find a love like this.



#15 Today My Wife Is Officially Under 200 Lbs And I Was Finally Able To Do A Chin Up For The First Time In My Life Share icon

Then, he realized that her love was ‘acts of service’, so he decided to help out more, which yielded positive results. “I do the dishes, I take out the trash, I vacuum the floors, and she tells me I’m the greatest husband in the world and I know it’s hyperbole but it still feels good. Before that she wasn’t giving me any words of affirmation, probably because she didn’t think I deserved any,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1964 And Then Again At Christmas 2021 Share icon

#17 My Grandparents, 1970’s To 2014* Share icon

#18 My Grandparents. Bottom Photo: Their Wedding Night, December 1945. Top Photo: Their 69th Wedding Anniversary. They're The Epitome Of Soulmates Share icon They were ultimately married for 72 years before my grandfather, at age 95, passed away from melanoma that had metastasized into his brain. My grandma, now 94, is still alive, and, like us, misses him every day.



In a world of failed marriages, they were a shining light of what love really is because even when they squabbled, they continued to hold hands and give little kisses throughout the day. When my grandpa died, I mourned the loss of this strong, intelligent man, but I also mourned that piece that died in my grandma, too.



Chapman says these problems are common, as he witnessed them a lot while counseling couples as a pastor. That’s how he came up with the five love languages and published a whole book about them, which, even after 30 years, is actively discussed, mainly because it has quite a few shortcomings. Now, after learning more about human psychology, experts recommend not singling out one love language but to make use of them all and be aware that relationships often take more than just speaking each other's love language to make it work. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Parents, Married 61 Years, With A Picture Of Them When They Started Dating Share icon

#20 My Parents 1974. My Dad Still Cheers When Ever My Mom Gets A Jeopardy Answer Right Share icon

#21 My Parents 40th Wedding Anniversary, Wearing The Same Dress, Suit And Flowers As They Did 40 Years Ago Share icon

“Doing acts of service doesn’t make up for the need to still build trust, build respect, show honor, listen to each other, showing up for one another, being dependable,” said Pamela Larkin, a therapist specializing in relationships. “You still have to do those things.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Mom And Dad On Their Wedding Day In 1980 vs. 2024 (Celebrating 44 Years Of Marriage) Share icon

#23 My Mom And Dad 1983-2025 Share icon The story of how they met makes me want to throw up but they really set the bar for me growing up on what to look for in a relationship. Love them.



#24 My Wife And I 2004 And 2024 Share icon Photo 1: Budapest 2004, 1 month together. Photo 2: Ireland 2024, 20 years later. (Lived in the U.S. for 28 years, now living it I up in Portugal).



But still, many experts say that it’s a great tool that makes relationships easier to understand and even provides people with a sense of empowerment. “It offers a very relatable and accessible way of understanding and appreciating the differences we’ve had in a way that’s actionable for our partners,” psychologist Lisa Bobby said. “Readers are able to understand all these different ways of giving and receiving love in a way that didn’t diminish the importance of any of them. Words of affirmation are not more important than physical affection or vice versa.”

#25 My Husband And I On Our Wedding Day 1977 And Now 2024 Share icon

#26 My Parents Ran Away And Got Married In 1973. He Was 17 & She Was 15. They Are Still Madly In Love Today Share icon

#27 My Parents On My Mums 21st Birthday (1988) And In The Same Spot 28 Years Later (2016). They’re Going On 31 Years Together Share icon Fyi - my dad’s dressed as his young self in the 2016 recreation - he’s actually bald now!)



“This idea that there is language out there that we can teach someone else to speak is empowering to somebody: There are some words that already exist rather than me having to come up with them,” adds psychotherapist Lia Love Avellino. “This gives couples five pillars. There is a standard language so it doesn’t feel so vulnerable to go out on a limb because there have been topics pre-established, so it must be acceptable.”

#28 Happy Anniversary Share icon

#29 A 60+ Year Love Story. My Grandma & Grandpa Share icon

#30 Married For 17 Years Today, Together For 34 Share icon

#31 30 Years Married! We’ve Had A Blast Share icon

#32 The 3 Mouseketeers Share icon

#33 My Husband And I, 2007 - 2023 Share icon

#34 My Husband And I At 15 And 32 Share icon My husband is my best friend in the whole wide world! We met in middle school and have been two peas in a pod since.



#35 My Wife And I From 16 To 36. From Best Friends, To Girlfriends, To Wives, To Mommies Share icon

#36 Celebrated 23 Years Together Yesterday Share icon

#37 15 Years With The Love Of My Life (2009>2024) Share icon

#38 My Parents Recreated Their Honeymoon Picture 40 Years Later Share icon

#39 Today Is My Parents’ 50th Anniversary And Still Going Strong! Absolutely Love These Crazy Kids Share icon

#40 Mom & Dad Married 50 Years Ago And Divorced When I Was A Teen. They Got Remarried Yesterday On Their 50th Wedding Anniversary Share icon

#41 Happy Anniversary Share icon

#42 My Hubby And I On Flight To Vegas To Get Married vs. Almost 30 Years Later And 5 Kids Share icon

#43 16 - 37: Married 18 Years. I Don't Deserve Her Share icon

#44 High School Sweethearts On Table Mountain, Wy Share icon 1999 and 2018. Married almost 23 years now and we still do that hike pretty much every summer. Please excuse the reversed positions, when we got up there and thought to recreate this we didn't have the original print.



#45 Since We Are Sharing Prom Pics…1987 And 2023. 31 Years Of Marriage Share icon

#46 “I Went To Photograph A Wedding's 55th Anniversary! They Even Had The Original Glasses And Cake Toppers” Share icon

#47 1990- 2024 Married For 34 Years. Together Since 1988. We've Both Changed So Much Share icon

#48 My Husband And I In 2003 vs. 2024, 21 Years Difference Share icon

#49 Met This Wonderful Woman 26 Years Ago, While I Was On Leave From The Military. 26 Years Later, Almost 23 Years Of Which Married, Asking Her Out Was The Best Thing I've Ever Done Share icon

#50 I Wouldn’t Be Her(E) Without My Lovely Wife. Prom Photos At 17, And Nearly 20 Years Later Going Strong Share icon

#51 1997 To 2023. Married 20+ Years Share icon

#52 My Parents Met In High School In The 1970s. They Celebrated Their 40th Anniversary Yesterday Share icon

#53 My Wife And Me At Age 20 And At Age 58 - Still Having A Blast With Each Other Share icon

#54 18 Years Together This Month And Officially Half Of My Life With My Best Friend. Thank You For Making It By Far The Better Half Share icon Just trying to wrap my head around the fact that our relationship is as old as I was went it started.



#55 Married 35 Years. 1989 - 2025 Share icon

#56 2004 To 2024 Share icon

#57 My Wife And I From 17 To 37 Share icon

#58 In 1980, A Coworker Set Me Up With His Daughter, Who Had Broken Up With Her Significant Other And Was In The Dumps. He Had A Picture He Showed Me And She Was Lovely Share icon We went on a blind date, married two years later, and will soon have our 43rd anniversary. We have 3 great kids and life is great.



#59 My Grandparents Just Celebrated Their 50th Wedding Anniversary Share icon My grandparents started dating as freshmen in high school and we got to surprise them the other day with a huge party with their lifelong friends and family after 50 years together. My grandma is my best friend and it’s such an honor to be a page in her love story.



#60 Prom Pic Of Me And My Wife In 2003 Aged 19 And 20 Years Later Celebrating Our 15 Year Wedding Anniversary Share icon

#61 Me And My Wife, 16 Years Ago When We Started Dating And Today Share icon

#62 We Renewed Our Vows After 40 Years Of Marriage. Same Wedding Dress And Same Groom Share icon

#63 We're The Wikipedia "High Five" Couple, Now We're Married And Teaching It To Our Kids. Up High Share icon

#64 Grandparents Married 50 Years Ago Today Share icon

#65 How It Started, How It’s Going 2009-2020 Share icon

#66 My Wife And I Dating In 1997 And At A Wedding In 2024 Share icon

#67 F/27/5’3” [230>160=70 Pounds] M/27/6’ [280>210=70 Pounds] My Husband And I Have Been Working Hard To Be Happier And Healthier Over The Past 2 Years! Share icon

#68 I’m A Wedding Officiant And Just Married This Couple Who Were Each Others First Love In High School, Found Each Other 50 Years Later, And Got Married Share icon

#69 Very Beautiful Share icon

#70 At Age 4, I Whispered Sweet Nothings Into Her Ear. 24 Years Later, We’re Getting Married Share icon

#71 2012-2025, 13 Years Together With My Best Friend (34 & 35) Share icon

#72 The Mrs And I Over The Last 25yrs Share icon Court married after a couple weeks knowing each other at 18 and creeping now on 44.



#73 My Husband And I 16 Years Apart. My Husband And I 16 Years Apart, Still Incredibly Happy Share icon

#74 This Is So Beautiful Share icon

#75 10.5 Years Ago, I Was Just Going To A Dance With A Boy. I Had No Idea That We Would Choose To Spend The Rest Of Our Lives Together Share icon

#76 Husband Posted How We Got Married At The Courthouse Today Because We Cant Have Our Wedding Due To Corona. And Yeah, We've Been In Love Since Kindergarten Share icon

#77 My Parents In The 1970s And In Their 70s Share icon

#78 My Parents In 1987 vs. Now. They’ve Been Married For 36 Years Share icon

#79 Wife And I 1993 To 2024 Share icon

#80 My Wife And I At Her High School Prom, 2009 And 2023. Married 27.5 Years Now Share icon

#81 Our Family Through The Years. 1989 & 2024 Share icon Started dating at 15. Married at 21. Adopted our son at 31. Still going strong in our 50s. I am incredibly grateful for every moment.



#82 37 Years Married Despite All The Doctors Giving My Wife Only 3 Months To Live (Brain Cancer) And That Was 27 Years Ago Share icon

#83 Couple Who Beat Leukemia Together Are Now Happily Married Share icon

#84 My Parents Have Been Married For 48 Years Today Share icon

#85 Yesterday I Posted A Picture Of My Parents In The 70’s On Their Wedding Day. I Showed Them All The Love They Were Receiving And They Both Were Just Over Come With Joy Share icon A lot of people asked what they look like today! Here they are!



#86 My Grandparents, April 5, 1961 And Again April 5, 2021 Share icon

#87 Congrats Share icon

#88 First Photo With My Crush -vs.- 17 Years (And 4 Kids) Later Share icon

#89 Here Is My Wife And I At Junior Prom 2004 And Us 19 Years Later, 2 Kids (3.5/1.5) Deep Share icon

#90 I Found Out He Still Looks At Me The Same Way As When We Started Dating 5 Years Ago. Dating vs. Wedding Day Share icon

#91 We Met On Okcupid 7 Years Ago, And Went On A 2,000 Mile Road Trip Across The Country After Only Five Months Of Dating, We Also Got Engaged On That Road Trip Share icon We recreated some pictures from that trip. Lassen National Park. Then Vs. Now.



#92 Who Says Gap Can't Be Imitated By Parents? Share icon

#93 Husband And I 2008-Now. Together For 23.5 Years Share icon

#94 This Weekend I Married My High School Sweetheart. Left: Was On Our Prom Day. Right: 8 Years Later On Our Wedding Day At The Same Location Share icon

#95 25 To 45 Share icon

#96 Told My Wife I'd Marry Her In 8th Grade, She Was In 10th And Not Interested Share icon When I was in 8th grade, I told a girl in 10th grade I was going to marry her one day. She laughed and told me no everytime I said it. But I was resilient —I kept saying it anyway. Every time she brushed me off, I just smiled and told her, ‘You’ll see.’" I became a way for her dad to embarrass her, lol. If he seen me when he was with her, he would always yell to get my attention, she would blush and walk off, hahah I don't even know what it was, but I was just drawn to her. We went to the same school, but life took us in different directions after high school. We both moved on, had our own struggles, and for years, it seemed like that promise I made was just a childhood dream.



But fate had other plans.



Around our mid-twenties, life brought us back together. The timing was finally right, and everything just clicked. We weren’t kids anymore—we had been through enough to know what we wanted. And I still wanted her, and still do!



We’ve now been together for 19 years, married for 15, and I wouldn’t change a thing. We spent $50 on our wedding band set, and $60 for the wedding. I tried to wear a suit for her (not my thing) but she said she had already picked out what I was wearing! Was a beautiful surprise to see shorts and flip flops, it's amazing to be with someone who totally gets you. At our wedding, when I was reading her my vows, I looked her in the eye and said, ‘I told you so.’ She loved that line, lol and to top it all off, she had a song made for me called ‘Bobby, You Told Me So’" for our 10th anniversary



She is still my best friend and I'm still chasing her just as hard at 42 as I did at 14! Sometimes, life really does come full circle.



Anybody else chase their spouse that long?

