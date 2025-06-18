Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Converts, Adopts Husband’s Culture, Raises 3 Kids Alone, Still Feels Like Outsider To In-Laws
Woman wearing a headscarf cooking traditional food in kitchen, representing wife adopting husbandu2019s culture and family life.
Family, Relationships

Wife Converts, Adopts Husband’s Culture, Raises 3 Kids Alone, Still Feels Like Outsider To In-Laws

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

You know when you’re the designated mom friend in the group chat, and somehow it becomes your life’s role to carry the emotional, logistical, and physical weight of every hangout, crisis, and dinner plan?

Now imagine that, but instead of a group chat, it’s your in-laws, and instead of just snacks and tissues, you’re serving full meals for 15 people, raising three kids, and getting zero appreciation for any of it. Welcome to the life of today’s Original Poster (OP) where the only thing she’s getting handed is more responsibilities, not even a “thanks” on the side.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Navigating the complexities of marriage is challenging enough but when there are third parties, it can leave a person feeling invisible in their own home

    Woman reflecting deeply while using laptop, portraying feelings of cultural outsider and raising children alone.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author, a British woman and Muslim revert, married her Pakistani husband and works hard to adapt to his culture and family’s expectations

    Text excerpt about wife converting and adopting husband’s culture, feeling used by in-laws and husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background asking for advice on feeling unreasonable or overthinking emotions in a personal situation.

    Wife converts and adopts husband's culture, raising three kids alone while feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    Text about a wife who converts and adopts husband’s culture while raising three kids and feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife adopts husband’s culture by learning Pakistani cooking and traditional clothing but feels like outsider to in-laws.

    Image credits: Zaina89

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife embraces husband's culture in traditional attire, sharing a joyful moment with family during a festive celebration.

    Image credits: Faisal Megi / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Over 10 years, she changed her lifestyle, appearance, and even personality to fit in, while managing the home and raising three children

    Alt text: Woman embracing husband's culture while raising three kids alone, feeling like outsider to in-laws in a traditional family setting.

    Wife converts and adopts husband's culture, raising 3 kids alone while feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing wife adopting husband's culture and feeling like an outsider to in-laws despite raising kids alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a wife feeling like an outsider to in-laws despite adopting husband’s culture and raising kids alone.

    Wife adopts husband’s culture and raises three kids alone while still feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    Image credits: Zaina89

    Woman wearing a headscarf cooking in kitchen, representing wife adopting husband’s culture while raising three kids alone.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her efforts, she feels unappreciated and excluded by her in-laws, who barely acknowledge her unless they need something

    Alt text: Wife adopts husband’s culture and raises three kids alone yet still feels like outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman sharing family dynamics about raising kids and feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    Wife converts and adopts husband's culture, raising 3 kids alone while feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    Wife converts and adopts husband’s culture, raises three kids alone, still feels like outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background stating feelings of exclusion despite love from in-laws in a wife adopting husband's culture situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife adopts husband’s culture and raises three kids alone, still feeling like outsider to in-laws.

    Image credits: Zaina89

    Woman feeling like an outsider to in-laws, sitting alone on bed in a bright room, reflecting on culture and family challenges.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her husband frequently sides with his mother, dismisses her concerns, and expects her to tolerate disrespect without question

    Text about wife adopting husband's culture and raising 3 kids alone yet feeling like outsider to in-laws after childbirth struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a wife who converted and adopted husband’s culture but still feels like an outsider to her in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about wife converting and adopting husband’s culture but feeling like an outsider to in-laws after raising kids alone.

    Text about wife converting, adopting husband's culture, raising kids alone, and feeling like outsider to in-laws.

    Text image showing a personal reflection about feeling used and uncertain about life by a wife who adopted husband’s culture.

    Image credits: Zaina89

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the difficult birth of their third child, she was left to recover in a messy home while neither her mother-in-law or husband offered any help

    When the OP married her Pakistani husband nearly eleven years ago, she dove headfirst into his culture not out of obligation, but love. Already a Muslim before meeting him, she adapted from mastering Pakistani cuisine to swapping her usual wardrobe for more traditional wear. Though she worked tirelessly as a mother of three and homemaker, she started noticing something troubling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her in-laws rarely greeted her, unless they needed something. Even small acts of acknowledgement, like asking how she’s doing, were missing. One particularly jarring day, her brother-in-law moved nearby, and out of the blue, she was told to cook for 15 people by her mother-in-law. She did as she was told, only to be left behind while everyone else went to help the newlyweds unpack.

    Her husband casually invited her to join, but in that moment, her sister-in-law reminded him that the OP would have to look after the kids. In that moment, she began to see the pattern. She felt left out of family decisions and gatherings unless she was needed for childcare or food prep.

    Her new sister-in-law from Pakistan also now seemed to be the favored one, even though the OP had been in the family for over a decade, consistently giving her all. She also began feeling the biggest betrayal wasn’t from the in-laws, but from her husband. Every time she raised concerns, he brushed them off, always siding with his mother.

    The worst blow was during the traumatic birth of their third child, she hemorrhaged and needed urgent care. Her mother-in-law called her husband urging him to come to the hospital, but he never showed up, and insisted that it was the doctor’s job to deal with her. All of this has now left her exhausted, feeling unappreciated and questioning her place in the marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feeling like outsider to in-laws after adopting husband’s culture and raising three kids alone at home.

    Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    To better understand the emotional toll of feeling used in a relationship, Bored Panda reached out to relationship coach and marriage counselor Mildred Okonkwo, who described this experience as “like working a full-time job with zero pay and even less appreciation.”

    She explained that “some of the most common signs include one partner always being the emotional fixer doing all the heavy lifting of listening, supporting, solving problems, caretaking,” while the other offers “nothing but excuses or selective affection and barely reciprocates or even notices.”

    When asked how someone should respond to these feelings, Okonkwo advised, “if you find yourself wondering whether you’re truly loved or just filling a role, it’s time to pause and ask who’s really benefiting from all your effort.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also addressed the difficult situation when a spouse feels their partner consistently puts their parents’ needs before the marriage. “Feeling like your marriage is stuck in a three-way with your in-laws is not the easiest of things,” she started, “but it’s important to shift from silent resentment to real talk.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of launching into accusations, she recommended, “try sharing how their constant prioritizing of their parents makes you feel. The goal is not to spark a family feud, but to build boundaries that protect your relationship. Marriage is a team sport, not a loyalty contest.”

    Finally, we asked Okonkwo how a lack of appreciation or acknowledgment from family members can deeply affect a person’s emotional well-being over time. “First off, everyone wants to be acknowledged. A lack of appreciation from loved ones doesn’t just bruise your feelings, it chips away at your identity.”

    This ongoing neglect, she warned, “breeds resentment, emotional fatigue, and even depression. Again, we’re all wired to feel seen and valued, not treated like household furniture. Without even simple acknowledgment, the kindest acts start to feel like chores and when love feels one-sided, even loyalty starts to fade.”

    Netizens were sympathetic and concerned for the OP, with many agreeing that she indeed is being taken advantage of and urging her to recognize her worth and consider making changes. They also questioned her independence and legal status, encouraging her to seek a support network and possibly plan for a life beyond her current situation.

    What do you think about this situation? What advice would you give someone who feels like they’re being used in their own marriage? We would love to know your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Feeling exhausted and used, the author began to question her worth, her role in the family, and netizens sympathized with her, insisting she deserves better

    Comment by Margorett expressing sadness about a wife adopting husband's culture but feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    Text post discussing challenges of a wife adopting husband’s culture and raising children while feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a wife who converts and adopts her husband’s culture but still feels like an outsider to in-laws.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy and advice on feeling like an outsider within in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text about feeling like an outsider in-laws despite adopting husband's culture and raising kids alone.

    Comment expressing concern about a wife who adopts husband’s culture and raises kids alone but feels like an outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from InterestedDad37 advising a person feeling used to leave the situation and wishing them happiness in the future.

    Comment on marriage advice from wife who adopts husband’s culture, raises kids alone, yet feels like outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising to involve parents and negotiate with husband to avoid divorce in a family conflict scenario.

    Woman who converts and adopts husband's culture raising three kids alone, feeling like an outsider to in-laws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    0

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT