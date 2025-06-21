Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Why Isn’t She Being Arrested?”: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Infringes Law Again In Her Porsche
Bianca Censori in Porsche wearing sunglasses, holding phone, caught on camera for alleged law infringement while driving.
Celebrities, News

“Why Isn’t She Being Arrested?”: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Infringes Law Again In Her Porsche

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori is in the news again and this time it may be for a defined legal infringement.

The 30-year-old, best known for her underdressing antics was spotted driving her jet black Porsche, phone in hand, in violation of California law.

The incident comes in the wake of a string of near violations based on her choice of clothing—or rather the lack thereof.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori was seen in Beverly Hills breaking the law in her new Porsche.
  • This comes after a string of near-infractions.
  • Netizens want her arrested.
    Bianca Censori broke a law this around

    Bianca Censori posing indoors wearing a black sheer top and patterned leggings, linked to Porsche law infringement controversy.

    Image credits: ye

    Censori was photographed behind the wheel in the middle of dense traffic in Beverly Hills with her phone in her hand.

    The photographer caught the Australian staring at the screen with her mouth open, as if she had just seen something unexpected.

    As has been noted by various outlets, the move was a contravention California’s Wireless Communications Device Law, which states:

    Image credits: https://x.com/badazn/status/1917555712344944960

    “While driving, you cannot use a cell phone or similar electronic communications device while holding it in your hand.”

    The legislation does however make reservations for hands free devices.

    “If the device is used in a hands-free manner, such as speaker phone or voice commands, that is legal, but never while holding it,” the California Office of Traffic Safety states.

    Censori’s behavior, though pale in the context of her other antics, is not uncommon

    Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori posing indoors, highlighting Bianca in a black outfit and sleek hairstyle.

    Image credits: ye

    Be that as it may, the Governors Highway Safety Association—a national institution—reports that at any given moment during daylight hours, 326,000 American drivers are holding their phones while driving. 

    Censori’s infraction, then, is hardly unique.

    The attention it’s receiving has less to do with the act itself and more to do with her association with Kanye West.

    Woman allegedly infringing law again using phone while driving her black Porsche with sunglasses on inside the car.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / VidaPress

     What is unique, however, is her record of dressing in ways that have some calling for her arrest.

    Bianca Censori and West made a spectacle of themselves in a recent visit to Spain

    This sighting and the ensuing calls of foul follows appearances by the model in wardrobes that leave nothing to the imagination.

    Bianca Censori standing in a black plunging outfit posing in front of a large white decorative pillar indoors.

    Image credits: gadirrajab

    Recently, on a trip to Spain with her husband Kanye West, she was spotted in a black fishnet bra top. Unlike the conventional functions of the garment, Censori had people asking “is that her real nipple?”

    A witness later recounted the experience in a Mallorca market in an interview with an outlet from Censori’s home country.

    The unnamed individual said: “People were horrified. They could be heard asking ‘is that her real n*pple?’ as they walked by. Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five body guards in black suits and walkie talkies – making a huge scene.”

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori smiling in a mirror selfie, highlighting Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori.

    Image credits: ye

    The couple and their entourage left the location unscathed as women are allowed to go topless in Spain and authorities risk being fined around $580,000 if they intervene.

    They tried it in Italy too, and the police got involved 

    The duo’s provocative behaviour has not always gone unpunished. The two were photographed on a boat in Venice in 2023. The resulting images made headlines as they showed the rapper with his pants halfway down and his behind exposed.

    Two women posing against a plain wall, showcasing fashion styles related to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori news.

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    Beyond that the cameras caught Censori with her head on his lap and tabloids assumed the worst. The sighting also triggered outrage in the conservative country and Venice police was quoted saying: 

    “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished,”perDaily Mail. West, banned from the boat company, would later admit to the public lewd act in a rap song.

    Social media is highly critical of Censori and the relationship she is in

    Bianca Censori driving a grey Porsche at night with a passenger using a smartphone inside the car.

    Image credits: The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    In response to the Spain publicity stunt, one netizen wrote: “If she was arrested which is what would happen to anybody else it might stop her doing it again”

    “People walk around in their bikinis or shorts on holiday and that is fine” wrote another.  

    “But this couple keeps pushing boundaries and getting away with it. It’s wrong on so many levels, and it’s about time they got pulled up once and for all.”

    The public thinks Censori is disrespectful and classless

    Comment by Fatima Veigas expressing disapproval with a worried emoji on a social media platform.

    Comment from Sue Owen discussing the impact of arrest on stopping repeated law infringement by Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori.

    Comment by Janie Ramey asking why Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is not being arrested after infringing law in her Porsche.

    Comment by Sharon Sloan expressing frustration with no respect shown, related to Bianca Censori infringing law in her Porsche.

    Comment by Tracey Bambury, top fan, saying he loves the bad attention they get, on a light blue background.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sylvia Louis criticizing behavior related to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori.

    Comment by Carl Alford saying No class, posted in a social media style text box.

    Bianca Censori in a Porsche, reportedly infringing the law again, raising questions about why she isn't arrested.

    Comment by Lisa Maree Hall saying they are absolutely Ferral with 6 likes, related to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori law infringement in Porsche.

    Bianca Censori in her Porsche, allegedly infringing law again, raising questions about why she isn't being arrested.

    Comment by Karen Smith saying "Change her with indecency" on a light blue background.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

