When fans compare female celebrities who were the same age in different eras, the conversation rarely stays on aging alone. What keeps coming up is how each era decided women should look at a certain age, and how rigid those expectations were.

Some argue older eras allowed actresses to look distinct, with strong hairstyles, makeup, and silhouettes that didn’t need to chase youth. Others dismiss that view as nostalgia, pointing out that those looks were just as manufactured in their own way.

Critics of the present say something else has shifted: the pressure to preserve youth through cosmetic procedures has narrowed the range of faces on screen, making many stars look increasingly similar.

That tension is what runs through these comparisons, and why the same age can feel so different depending on the moment in time judging it.