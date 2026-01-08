“Surgeons”: 20 Actress Pairs Show How The Same Age Plays Out Differently Across Generations
When fans compare female celebrities who were the same age in different eras, the conversation rarely stays on aging alone. What keeps coming up is how each era decided women should look at a certain age, and how rigid those expectations were.
Some argue older eras allowed actresses to look distinct, with strong hairstyles, makeup, and silhouettes that didn’t need to chase youth. Others dismiss that view as nostalgia, pointing out that those looks were just as manufactured in their own way.
Critics of the present say something else has shifted: the pressure to preserve youth through cosmetic procedures has narrowed the range of faces on screen, making many stars look increasingly similar.
That tension is what runs through these comparisons, and why the same age can feel so different depending on the moment in time judging it.
Jlo (2025) & Betty White (1977) - 55yo
At 55, Jennifer Lopez embodies the modern ideal of age defiance. She has repeatedly denied surgical intervention, while benefiting from elite fitness, dieting, and skincare.
In her 2011 memoir If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t), Betty White talked about the pressure she felt about getting plastic surgery.
“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature, but in 1976 I had my eyelids done. I scolded myself forever, but now I’m glad I did it.”
Jenna Ortega (2025) & Marilyn Monroe (1949) - 23yo
During the promotion cycle for Wednesday Season 2, fans and critics alike fixated on how gaunt she looked, with widespread speculation that she had undergone buccal fat removal.
The reaction intensified after she appeared with bleached eyebrows and heavy, hollowing contour around her cheeks.
Conversely, when Marilyn Monroe was 23, Hollywood openly reshaped her into a symbol of eternal charm and sensual appeal.
Studio-backed cosmetic procedures, including a documented chin implant and minor nose work, were combined with intensive image control.
Marilyn bleached her hair, her voice was coached, and her wardrobe managed, creating a carefully manufactured version of youth that was never meant to look natural.
Emma Watson (2025) & Grace Kelly (1964) – 35yo
At 35, Emma Watson embodies a minimalist, modern ideal. Clean skin, restrained makeup, and a deliberate rejection of overt appeal define her public image.
“She’s just naturally sophisticated, I don’t know how else to describe it,” a user said.
By contrast, Grace Kelly at 35 became an icon of mature feminine elegance. Structured hair, tailored silhouettes, and an almost regal polish were the hallmarks of the style she and costume designer Edith Head brought to life.
Scarlett Johansson (2025) & Jane Fonda (1978) – 41yo
At 41 in 2025, Scarlett Johansson is routinely dissected online whenever new photos appear.
Reddit threads and gossip sites zoom in on her face, speculating about fillers, Botox, or subtle tweaks, even when the changes are minimal.
When Jane Fonda was 41, she projected athleticism and confidence shaped by the fitness boom of the 1970s, later becoming one of the few stars to openly discuss cosmetic surgery without shame.
Anne Hathaway (2025) & Meryl Streep (1992) – 43yo
At 43, Anne Hathaway has become a recurring topic online after photos from the 2025 Ralph Lauren fashion show and Met Gala sparked speculation about whether she’s had cosmetic work.
“Does anyone else think that Anne Hathaway got better with age?” a fan asked. “Yes, but I also think the surgeries got better,” another replied.
When Meryl Streep was 43, in 1992, the conversation was totally different.
Streep has long been cited in discussions about aging naturally; she has publicly rejected plastic surgery and described embracing the “gift” of aging as part of a life lived fully.
Florence Pugh (2025) & Elizabeth Taylor (1961) – 29yo
At 29, Florence Pugh represents a generation that prizes authenticity and expressive faces. Her look leans into visible skin texture and styling choices that shift from glamorous to deliberately unpolished depending on the role.
“She's talented and very beautiful whilst looking like a real human,” a fan wrote.
When Elizabeth Taylor was the same age, beauty was engineered through studio lighting, rigid makeup rules, and elaborate hairstyles. Looking back, some fans believe her natural beauty was done a disservice by the aesthetic of the time.
“The make up and styling were really aging,” a viewer noted.
Reese Witherspoon (2025) & Diane Keaton (1995) – 49yo
At 49, Reese Witherspoon gets praised for looking as natural and radiant as ever, maintaining an image that’s both professional and jovial at the same time.
Recent photos with her daughter, Ava, had many fans marveling at how similar the two looked.
“[She] looks more like Reese Witherspoon than Reese herself!”
When Diane Keaton was 49, she had already cemented her place as a fashion icon known for subverting expectations.
Her looks were characterized by a rejection of makeup and classic womenswear, opting for menswear-inspired looks with eccentric fabrics.
I’m sorry - who is saying Reese looks natural? I hate these garbagy BP posts but please. Anyone who watched The Morning Show must notice that her face is completely frozen now, and neither she nor Aniston has any skin texture.
Cate Blanchett (2025) & Helen Mirren (2001) – 56yo
At 56 in 2025, Cate Blanchett often gets cited online as someone who talks against cosmetic intervention while still clearly benefiting from modern grooming, skincare, and styling.
In comment sections, people regularly quote her interviews criticizing Botox culture, then immediately argue over whether it’s even possible to look like she does at her age without some form of maintenance.
Similarly, Helen Mirren has also taken a stance against cosmetic intervention, especially the tendency it has towards making every actress look the same.
In 2025, the actress took part in THR's Drama Actress Roundtable, where she praised her co-hosts for having “very interesting faces.”
Natalie Portman (2025) & Julie Andrews (1979) – 44yo
At 44, Natalie Portman gets debated because people genuinely wonder why she looks so consistent over decades.
Some threads argue she’s just blessed with good genes and smart skincare, while others point to subtle treatments like Botox or fillers based on side-by-side comparisons, even though she hasn’t confirmed any procedures.
“There’s something going on in the lower half of her face. Maybe the eyes too,” a user argued.
At the same age, Julie Andrews carried herself with classical elegance shaped by theatrical tradition.
Online throwback posts highlight her poised and elegant presence, shaped by stage training and classic Hollywood glamour.
Angelina Jolie (2025) & Susan Sarandon (1996) – 50yo
At 50, Angelina Jolie style is defined by wellness culture and fashion minimalism. Her most publicized surgeries were medical rather than cosmetic, yet her look still aligns with contemporary expectations.
“She always looks so classic and elegant. She looks like what money looks to me if that makes sense,” a fan wrote.
When Susan Sarandon was 50, her sensuality and maturity coexisted without apology. Her appearance embraced visible age while still leaning into appeal.
Anya Taylor-Joy (2025) & Brigitte Bardot (1963) – 29yo
At 29, Anya Taylor-Joy went from being praised for her unconventional, naturally striking looks to being widely criticized online for allegedly undergoing buccal fat removal.
She turned into one of the most cited examples of what many now call 2025’s most controversial beauty trend.
“I understand wanting to look sculpted like Angelina Jolie, but these kinds of cheeks honestly just look emaciated,” a viewer wrote.
When Brigitte Bardot was 29, her look was talked about as openly rebellious.
The messy hair, heavy eyeliner, and overt sensuality went against the polished, controlled image Hollywood preferred at the time.
Julia Roberts (2025) & Glenn Close (2005) – 58yo
At 58 in 2025, Julia Roberts is constantly brought up online as one of the last A-list actresses people still describe as having a “real face.”
On recent social media comment sections, she’s often praised for keeping her smile lines and facial movement intact.
“Her face lights up when she smiles. She's tall and elegant and her hair is naturally gorgeous and unique,” a fan said.
When Glenn Close was 58 in 2005, that kind of scrutiny barely existed. Looking back, people commenting on her films and red-carpet appearances from that era note that she was allowed to look mature without it becoming a talking point.
Nicole Kidman (2025) & Sigourney Weaver (2007) – 58yo
Nicole Kidman at 58 has acknowledged experimenting with injectables in the past. Observers, on the other hand, believe she has undergone much more invasive procedures, from facelifts to nose jobs.
“I can see why they would want to try and hold on to the past. But it never works. I have yet to see plastic surgery that actually makes someone look younger,” a fan argued.
At the same age, Sigourney Weaver’s appearance emphasized strength and presence. Never resorting to surgeries, she allowed herself to age onscreen without needing to visually “compete” with her younger version.
Nicole Kidman looks like one of those aliens from that terrible Star Trek movie that came out after First Contact, about the aliens that keep stretching their faces to appear young forever. I actually can't believe she's only 58, since she's had so many face lifts I assumed she was far older than that. I think if a grown woman wants to have a cosmetic modification done to her face, go right ahead. But whoever has been doing Nicole Kidman's surgeries is a butcher. And for her to deny she's had anything done is a joke.
Sandra Bullock (2025) & Shirley Maclaine (1995) – 61yo
Sandra Bullock at 61 is often praised for having “aged well,” with comment sections usually devolving into theories about her having done something to her face but never being able to pinpoint exactly what.
Furthermore, some have pitched the idea that she, alongside others her age, have benefited from hormonal treatments for menopause.
“These women are most certainly getting hormone replacement therapy to help with their looks and overall health,” a fan argued.
Shirley MacLaine at 61 looked, as one viewer put it, “exactly as someone her age would look.” As a result, online discussions often center on her career and achievements rather than her appearance.
Halle Berry (2025) & Cicely Tyson (1983) – 59yo
At 59, Halle Berry is regularly brought up online as an example of someone who “doesn’t look her age.”
As is common with other stars on this list, this praise often turns into debate about supposed cosmetic surgeries, something the actress has denied.
Conversely, when the late Cicely Tyson was 59, that kind of argument wasn’t as prevalent.
Her beauty was tied to her presence and authority as one of the most critically acclaimed African American actresses in film history.
“Whenever Cecily is on screen, I can't help but have a huge smile on my face. She is incredibly great,” a fan said.
Gal Gadot (2025) & Raquel Welch (1980) – 40yo
Gal Gadot at 40 fits today’s fitness-forward ideal. Her muscle tone and athletic silhouette have helped position her as an icon of wellness culture.
At the same age, the late Raquel Welch was, alongside icons like Sophia Loren and Ann-Margret, hailed by many as a “timeless beauty,” maintaining a magazine-ready body even well into her 50s.
“My teenage crush. I met her in Vegas in 79. She's just as beautiful and friendly in person,” a fan recounted.
Margot Robbie (2025) & Sophia Loren (1969) – 35yo
Margot Robbie at 35 is often described online as “naturally perfect.” Fans tend to praise her for looking polished while still passing as low-effort, which is very much a 2020s ideal.
Sophia Loren at 35, on the other hand, gets talked about in throwback posts as openly glamorous. Heavy makeup and big hair wasn't something she was looking to downplay or soften.
Millie Bobby Brown (2025) & Judy Garland (1943) – 21yo
At 21, Millie Bobby Brown faces unprecedented scrutiny.
Social media has collapsed the boundary between adolescence and adulthood, with many claiming she looks considerably older than she really is.
When Judy Garland was 21 in 1943, the pressure existed too, but it played out very differently.
Studio control dictated her appearance behind closed doors, with strict diets, medication, and image manipulation imposed by MGM.
“She was their biggest star, who delivered for the studio over and over again,” a user wrote. “Crazy to think they treated her so poorly.”
Zendaya (2025) & Audrey Hepburn (1958) - 29yo
Zendaya at 29 has become the icon of a generation that blends high fashion with individuality, carefully choosing interesting outfits from all eras of high-couture for her red carpet appearances.
When Audrey Hepburn was 29, her look defined elegance itself.
Her extreme slimness, however, was shaped in part by years of malnutrition during World War II, something she later linked to lifelong health issues and disordered eating.
Zendaya has nothing on Audrey Hepburn. She isn't even in the same ballpark. Audrey had class not metallic corsets.
Salma Hayek (2025) & Sophia Loren (1993) – 59yo
Salma Hayek at 59 remains as much of a beauty symbol as ever, with comment sections under her red-carpet photos split into two camps: one praising her curves, skin, and confidence as natural, the other openly debating how much of her look comes from surgeries.
In a 2025 interview with Allure, Hayek herself shot down the rumors: “I have no plastic surgery. No filler!”
When Sophia Loren was the same age, her sensuality was conveyed through classic styling, which some fans feel made her look more mature than Hayek.
The environment is so different than it was 30 years ago, never mind 50. Do you realize how much worse the world was for skin when 80% of the population smokes, and smoked in restaurants, stores, planes, elevators, offices...
