This year, the Golden Globes didn’t just celebrate the year’s best acting, they actually turned Beverly Hilton into a massive stage for high-fashion brilliance.

The red carpet has always been the ultimate proving ground for style, and this year’s arrival certainly lived up to the hype. As always, fashion fans spent the night glued to their screens, debating every intricate detail and bold color choice as the world’s top designers showcased their latest masterpieces.

From classic tailoring to breathtaking gowns, the glamor was at an all-time high.

Here is a look at the most unforgettable and stunning ensembles that stole the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globes.

#1

Olandria Carthen

Woman in a striking green mermaid gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes in a jaw-dropping outfit.

The Love Island USA star brought her A-game by donning a stunning emerald green Christian Siriano gown featuring a corseted bodice and a dramatic flared mermaid hem.

She paired her look with a glittering diamond necklace, a graceful updo, and ethereal red blush and glossy lips.

Getty/Kevin Mazur

14points
POST
eloiseparry-jones avatar
Voidified
Voidified
Community Member
30 minutes ago

That corset looks tight...

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Mona Kosar Abdi

    Woman in a red satin gown posing on the red carpet among photographers showcasing jaw-dropping outfits Golden Globes 2026.

    The American multimedia journalist stunned in a deep red, strapless design that featured an architectural corseted bodice paired with oversized rose-shaped draping.

    She complemented her look with a shimmering diamond collar necklace and a high updo with soft bangs.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    13points
    POST
    #3

    Priyanka

    Priyanka Chopra in a stunning strapless black gown on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion event.

    Priyanka glamored in a midnight-blue Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson. Her ensemble featured a strapless satin bodice with a dramatic side bow and a tiered, bubble-hem skirt.

    She paired her look with a Bulgari sapphire choker.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    13points
    POST
    #4

    Julia Roberts

    Woman in a black velvet gown posing on the red carpet wearing striking jewelry at the 2026 Golden Globes outfits event.

    The Hunt star glamorized in a black Armani Privé column gown featuring three-quarter-length sleeves and a deep V-neckline.

    She paired her ensemble with a golf-ball-sized strawberry pendant and a matching ring. Her signature waves, crimson nails, and black clutch complemented her look.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    13points
    POST
    #5

    Brittany Snow

    Blonde woman wearing a strapless white gown on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes in a jaw-dropping outfit.

    The Hunting Wives star styled in a cream, strapless Danielle Frankel “Petra” gown crafted from silk wool twill.

    Her silhouette featured a crinkled organza overlay and trapunto stitching. She complemented her look with an Effy diamond and a sleek, Gwyneth-Paltrow-inspired low ponytail.

    Getty/John Shearer

    12points
    POST
    kmontgomery avatar
    Mrs M
    Mrs M
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    It reminds me of something a man wears to promote safe s*x

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    Oona Castilla Chaplin

    Woman on red carpet wearing black and gold detailed gown with high slit, showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from 2026 Golden Globes.

    The Avatar: Fire & Ash star captivated on the red carpet in an avant-garde, strapless black gown featuring a striking structural bodice.

    Her top was intricately detailed with a gold-beaded grid pattern and ruffles. She completed her look with a high leg slit train and gold-drop earrings.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    12points
    POST
    #7

    Sara Foster

    Woman in a black sheer gown with a high slit posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping Golden Globes outfits 2026.

    Sara Foster opted for a sheer black gown that accented an off-the-shoulder neckline and a daring thigh-high split.

    Her ensemble was elevated by a diamond necklace and matching earrings. The Psych 9 star wore her blonde hair in soft waves draped over one shoulder.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Jennifer Garner

    Woman in a sparkling black gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes with photographers in the background

    Jennifer Garner returned to the Golden Globes after 13 years in a custom Cong Tri column gown.

    Her shimmering black dress accentuated a tiered design hand-embroidered with 330,000 crystal beads over 1,300 hours. Garner paired her look with simple black flats, diamond earrings, and a side-parted hairstyle.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    11points
    POST
    #9

    Selena Gomez

    Actress in a black gown with white feather details posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes, surrounded by photographers.

    Selena Gomez glamored in a custom floor-length Chanel black velvet bustier gown. Her dress accentuated a show-stopping off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with white flowers made from feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza.

    The singer complemented her 323-hour creation with a chic bob, diamond sunburst earrings, and a bold, deep maroon lip.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    11points
    POST
    #10

    Kate Hudson

    Actress in a shimmering silver gown on the red carpet showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes.

    Kate Hudson donned a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown in a shimmering gunmetal gray.

    The sleek halter-neck design was entirely draped in shredded silk fringe and crystal-embellishments accented by a jeweled neckline featuring Swarovski rhinestones.

    Hudson elevated her glamor with Art Deco-inspired diamond chandelier earrings and a simple low bun.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Jackie Tohn

    Elegant woman in a black and pink gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes event.

    The Nobody Wants This star graced the awards in an off-the-shoulder ballgown. Her ensemble featured a sleek black satin bodice with an oversized rose at the waist, transitioning into a voluminous pale pink tulle skirt.

    She finished her look with soft, effortless waves.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    10points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I feel like it's good in concept but the smooth satin and the more, I guess, fluffy? lighter? tulle kind of contrast, in my opinion. I feel like if the fabrics matched better this would look good!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Glen Powell

    Man in a velvet tuxedo and bow tie on the red carpet showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes event.

    The Top Gun: Maverick star debuted a modern mullet paired with a navy Brioni velvet tuxedo.

    His ensemble featured satin lapels, a matching cummerbund, and a dark blue bowtie. Powell completed her look by blending an 1980s-inspired hairstyle in a sleek side part.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    10points
    POST
    fuhleeheece avatar
    FeliC
    FeliC
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Meh. Boring. His greasy hairstyle does nothing for the look either.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #13

    Emily Blunt

    Woman in an elegant white gown with jeweled buttons posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes outfits event.

    Emily Blunt attired in a sharp, icy-white Louis Vuitton skirt suit featuring a high-necked, cape-like top fastened with oversized, gleaming crystal buttons and a matching skirt.

    The nominee for Best Supporting Actress for The Smashing Machine completed her look with Tiffany & Co. diamonds, a smoky eye, and a sleek bun.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    9points
    POST
    sjbvanner avatar
    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Reminds me of something Audrey Hepburn would wear

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Kristen Bell

    Woman in a one-shoulder black and multicolored sequin gown on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes outfits event.

    Kristen Bell donned a custom Giorgio Armani Privé “liquid” gown on the red carpet. Her one-shoulder column ensemble featured a bodice embroidered with a kaleidoscope of purple, teal, and silver sequins that shifted colors as she moved.

    The upper transitioned into a floor-length skirt of molten black silk satin. She accessorized her look with Sabyasachi jewelry and a sleek ballerina bun.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Ginnifer Goodwin

    Actress in a stunning embellished gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes.

    Ginnifer Goodwin celebrated Zootopia 2 in a long-sleeve black silk tulle gown. Her ensemble accentuated intricate pearl embroidery and sparkling Swarovski crystal trim.

    She paired her look with her signature pixie cut.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    7points
    POST
    fuhleeheece avatar
    FeliC
    FeliC
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    She's a lovely woman, but those bööbs need support!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Nikki Glaser

    Woman posing on the red carpet in a strapless pink gown showcasing jaw-dropping Golden Globes outfits in 2026.

    The host arrived at the red carpet in a custom Zuhair Murad gown featuring a strapless, corseted bodice in a soft baby pink satin. Her ensemble flowed into a voluminous skirt.

    She completed her look with blonde curls, dangling diamond earrings, and a matching pink clutch.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Kathy Bates

    Elegant woman in a navy floral lace gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes event.

    Kathy Bates wore an off-the-shoulder navy gown featuring a foliage pattern and a bow detail at the waist.

    She paired her dress with a matching diamond necklace, chandelier earrings, and styled her natural silver hair in a polished updo.

    Getty/Frazer Harrison

    5points
    POST
    sjbvanner avatar
    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    She is beautiful but I do nor care for the dress.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    Ana De Armas

    Woman in a black sequined gown with a thigh-high slit posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes outfits event.

    Ana de Armas stunned in a black, floor-length lace gown with a thigh-high slit. The shimmering gown featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

    The Ballerina star paired it with a silver diamond necklace, loose side-parted waves, and a rosy lip.

    Getty/Monica Schipper

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Saja Kilani

    Woman in elegant black gown with sheer sleeves posing on red carpet at 2026 Golden Globes jaw-dropping outfits event

    The Palestinian-Jordanian-Canadian actress made a powerful statement in a custom-made black Reema Dahbour gown.

    Her ensemble featured accentuated shoulders and a belt, highlighted by a symbolic tatreez embroidered neckline.

    Getty/John Shearer

    3points
    POST
    #20

    EJAE

    Elegant woman in a stunning black lace gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes fashion event.

    EJAE donned a strapless black Dior gown featuring intricate lace detailing and a trendy bubble hem.

    The K-Pop Demon Hunters star accessorized with Bulgari silver jewelry and a sleek, polished updo.

    Getty/Monica Schipper

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Ryan Destiny

    Woman in a sparkling yellow gown and statement necklace at the 2026 Golden Globes showcasing jaw-dropping outfits on the red carpet.

    The Star alum radiated on the Golden Globes red carpet in a strapless yellow gown. Her dress featured a structured, corseted bodice and a voluminous, tiered skirt that flowed into a graceful train.

    She completed her look with Chopard jewelry, highlighting pink gemstones and a bob cut.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    3points
    POST
    fuhleeheece avatar
    FeliC
    FeliC
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Another beautiful color! She glows so much more than wearing black!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    Rhea Seehorn

    Woman in a strapless metallic gold gown on the red carpet among jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes event.

    Pluribus star celebrated her first Golden Globes win for the Apple TV+ in a strapless Louis Vuitton gown featuring glittering gold brocade. The design accentuated a gathered waist and functional pockets.

    Seehorn accessorized her look with Mikimoto pearls.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    3points
    POST
    Woman wearing a white strapless gown and diamond necklace posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes outfits event.

    The Housemaid star styled in a custom ivory Versace column gown featuring a sweetheart bodice and a matching draped shawl.

    The ensemble, which took 400 hours to make, was complemented with a 10-carat nature-inspired Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and coordinating earrings.

    Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA

    3points
    POST
    sjbvanner avatar
    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    WOW, very vintage Hollywood

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Sheryl Lee

    Elegant woman on the red carpet wearing a strapless gown, showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes.

    The Abbott Elementary star showed up at the awards night wearing a gorgeous chocolate brown silk gown. The strapless design featured a ruffled back velvet trim and vertical gold safety-pin embellishments.

    She completed the look with a bouffant braided crown hairstyle.

    Getty/John Shearer

    2points
    POST
    fuhleeheece avatar
    FeliC
    FeliC
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    What a gorgeous color, but the dress may be a little too tight on her.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Ayo Edebiri

    Woman in elegant off-shoulder black gown posing on the red carpet featuring jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes.

    The Bear star dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder Chanel gown from the Métiers d’Art collection.

    The actress accented the elegant look with striking silver and emerald brooches on each shoulder.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Elle Fanning

    Actress in a shimmering silver gown and diamond necklace posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes outfits event.

    Elle Fanning channeled a shimmering silver Gucci gown featuring a sleeveless, figure-hugging design and a plunging V-neckline and back.

    Her ensemble was entirely adorned with hand-placed, individual metallic flowers. The Sentimental Value nominee finished her look with a Cartier necklace.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Tessa Thompson

    Woman in a sparkling green strapless gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes with photographers in the background.

    The Creed star stunned in a custom Balenciaga gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The ensemble accentuated a strapless, backless design covered in shimmering, metallic green paillettes that created a unique, scale-like texture.

    Thompson elevated her look with an ultra-polished, waist-length blowout and a chartreuse satin clutch.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #28

    JLo

    Elegant sheer gown with brown embroidery on red carpet, one of the jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes event.

    Jennifer Lopez attired in a completely sheer vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer dress. The long-sleeved gown featured intricate, crystal-encrusted floral applique and a voluminous tulle mermaid train.

    The singer accessorized her ensemble with high-wattage Sabyasachi jewelry, a brown clutch, and her signature bronzed glam.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    2points
    POST
    fuhleeheece avatar
    FeliC
    FeliC
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    That poor woman looks hardened by life.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    Lisa

    Celebrity in a stunning black dress with sheer details on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes jaw-dropping outfits event.

    The White Lotus star donned an edgy, sheer black Jacquemus gown featuring a matching skirt and bandeau underneath.

    LISA elevated her ensemble with a silver beaded choker and sleek, straight hair.

    Getty/Kevin Mazur

    1point
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    This is just not creative

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Hanah Eirbinder

    Woman in a black and white gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from the 2026 Golden Globes fans admired.

    The Hacks star channeled a two-toned Louis Vuitton gown featuring a light blue bodice and black column skirt.

    She accessorized the ensemble with Brilliant Earth diamonds and her signature Artists4Cessefire pin.

    Getty/Monica Schipper

    0points
    POST
    #31

    Bela Bajaria

    Elegant woman in a gold embroidered skirt and white blouse on the red carpet at 2026 Golden Globes outfits event.

    Bela Bajaria’s Indo-Western fusion featured a voluminous, gold-embroidered lehenga skirt with a crisp white silk button-down shirt.

    She finished her look with a heavy diamond choker and a decorative mark worn in the center of the forehead.

    Getty/Amy Sussman

    0points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Get rid of the shirt. Detracts from elegance of dress.

    2
    2points
    reply
