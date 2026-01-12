ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the Golden Globes didn’t just celebrate the year’s best acting, they actually turned Beverly Hilton into a massive stage for high-fashion brilliance.

The red carpet has always been the ultimate proving ground for style, and this year’s arrival certainly lived up to the hype. As always, fashion fans spent the night glued to their screens, debating every intricate detail and bold color choice as the world’s top designers showcased their latest masterpieces.

From classic tailoring to breathtaking gowns, the glamor was at an all-time high.

Here is a look at the most unforgettable and stunning ensembles that stole the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globes.