These Revealing And Provocative Dresses Stole The Spotlight At The 2026 Golden Globes
Lalisa Manobal
Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, made an edgy presenter debut at the 2026 Golden Globes in a sheer black gown from Jacquemus’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
The gauzy, long-sleeved silhouette featured fluid draping and a whisper-of-skin effect. The K-pop star actress paired the translucent dress with an Intimissimi bandeau bra for a polished finish.
She elevated her look with a five-tier Bulgari diamond choker and debuted a rich, dark chocolate hair transformation.
Fans were quickly mesmerized by her look and flooded social media with praise.
"Lisa is stunning, and that Bulgari piece she's wearing is lifting her look to another level,” wrote one user.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor pushed the red-carpet moment in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture black dress. The ensemble featured a halter neckline with a trailing scarf and cutouts across the ribs and lower back.
The true showstopper was a “bijou thong”, a crystal-encrusted whale tail completed with a bejeweled bow.
She finished her look with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and a textured pixie bob.
Her look received explosive praise as one wrote, “The best dressed and it’s not even close.”
Ejae
KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae opted for a dark, Old Hollywood-inspired aesthetic in a custom strapless black gown.
Her silhouette featured a structured corseted bodice with intricate lace, which she topped with a dramatic bubble hem and a sleek updo.
The singer’s transformation from a voice behind the screen to a red-carpet star was met with overwhelming enthusiasm across social media, especially following her emotional win for Best Original Song.
“She's stunning,” wrote one user.
Justine Lupe
Justin Lupe donned a breathtaking peach-colored creation from the Arman Privé Fall/Winter 2021 Couture collection.
The ensemble featured a completely sheer fabric that leaned into a “nipple-freeing” aesthetic. It accented a strapless neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that cascaded into a floor-grazing column skirt.
The Nobody Wants This star paired the see-through tiered fabric and glittery fringe ensemble with soft beachy waves and rosy glam.
Her outfit sparked a major debate given the daring level of transparency. While one admirer described her look as “elegant,” critics argued the provocative nature of the piece.
"The top should have a shell under it; see-through takes away from the gown.”
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega glamored into a gothic-chic aesthetic at the awards, donning a provocative black Dilara Findikoglu gown that paid a racy homage to her Wednesday character.
Her dress featured a high-neck, bib-style top with beaded fringe and shoulder tassels that swung as she moved.
However, the most daring showstopper was the massive torso cutouts that exposed nearly her entire midriff, connected only by a thin strip of fabric leading to a low-rise velvet skirt.
The back was even more revealing, featuring a “whale tail” strap detail.
Fans of her signature style supported her appearance: “She's literally never had a bad red carpet look, she's always killing it.”
But critics expressed fatigue over her continued macabre theme. "I’m sick of this look on her," one critic argued. "We get it, you play on a TV show."
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez arrived in a provocative archival Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture gown from 2003.
The ensemble featured a completely sheer tulle foundation, accentuated with intricate brown lace appliqué and shimmering stones.
The form-fitting bodice transitioned into a dramatic mermaid train made of hundreds of years of silk tulle. J.Lo complemented her look with Sabyasachi jewelry and a sleek updo.
The singer’s daring outfit quickly garnered a lot of attention on social media. While devoted fans were in awe of her appearance, with one quipping, “Fashionable Goddess,” her high-risk fashion didn’t land for others.
"Her dress is horrible!" said one detractor.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence made a jaw-dropping entrance at the 83rd Golden Globes, opting for a daringly sheer, full-length Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton.
The ensemble fully leaned into the bare trend, constructed from a transparent fabric that accented intricate floral embroidery.
The Die My Love star playfully joked about her lack of coverage during the red-carpet interview, adding, “I’m gonna hang. I’m na*ed! I might as well.”
She complemented her look with Longines jewelry, a matching floral shawl, and a clutch.
Her look immediately sent social media into a frenzy with fans deeply divided over the risqué choice.
"What a stunning dress on a stunning woman!" said one user. However, not everyone was sold on the revealing aesthetic.
"Why are celebs getting na*ed every other day? Or is that fashion I don’t understand!" said one commenter.
Jocelyn Elizabeth
Jocelyn Elizabeth made a striking appearance in a sheer, floor-length gown adorned with vibrant 3D floral appliqués.
The sleeveless design featured intricate red rose and green leaf embroidery that accented the transparent bodice and skirt.
Elizabeth complemented her look with a sparkling diamond choker and a small, red clutch.