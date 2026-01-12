Jennifer Lawrence made a jaw-dropping entrance at the 83rd Golden Globes, opting for a daringly sheer, full-length Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton.



The ensemble fully leaned into the bare trend, constructed from a transparent fabric that accented intricate floral embroidery.



The Die My Love star playfully joked about her lack of coverage during the red-carpet interview, adding, “I’m gonna hang. I’m na*ed! I might as well.”



She complemented her look with Longines jewelry, a matching floral shawl, and a clutch.



Her look immediately sent social media into a frenzy with fans deeply divided over the risqué choice.



"What a stunning dress on a stunning woman!" said one user. However, not everyone was sold on the revealing aesthetic.



"Why are celebs getting na*ed every other day? Or is that fashion I don’t understand!" said one commenter.

