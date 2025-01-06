16 Cringe-Worthy Moments That Took Place At The 82nd Golden Globe Awards
Hollywood’s most famous, finest, and flamboyant gathered under one roof to attend the 2025 Golden Globes. But the glitzy event had its own share of awkward moments, unfunny jokes and plenty of other behind-the-scenes instances that the audience didn’t get to see.
Here’s a roundup of some of the cringiest or just plain ol’ candid moments from the star-studded award show.
This post may include affiliate links.
Vin Diesel's Awkward Moment With The Rock
Action star Vin Diesel shocked fans with just two words when he emerged onstage to present an award.
“Hey, Dwayne,” he said, nodding at wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson.
Fans who are aware about their years-long feud found the moment absolutely strange.
“What's going on?” one social media user asked while another wondered, “Did this just really happen?”
Why is this cringe? Maybe just trying to put the saga to bed and make peace?
Sofía Vergara Interrupts Jodie Foster's Moment
Sofía Vergara lost to Jodie Foster in the category for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television. And she didn’t take it well.
“No, no! Not again! Give me one!” she yelled as she sprung up from her seat and went towards the stage in a playful manner.
Foster played alone, saying: “I know, I know.”
“You know, the greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofía,” added the veteran actress.
Timothée Chalamet’s Table Was Having A Girls Night Out
Timothée Chalamet’s moustache was the butt of the joke in Nikki Glaser's opening monologue.
“Can I just say you have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip? I think this is just such a good look,” the award show’s host said.
The 27-year-old actor, nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown, was also captured looking bored at his table while his girlfriend Kylie Jenner interacted with other stars at their table.
Miles Teller's Dig At Kevin Kline's Absence
Miles Teller had the audience giggling as he cracked a joke about Kevin Kline while presenting the nominees for the best actor in a limited or anthology series.
“Such an enigmatic figure and disclaimer: he didn’t show up,” Teller said about Kline.
Demi Moore Had To Ugly Cry In Private
The waterworks couldn’t be controlled as Demi Moore took home her very first Golden Globe.
“I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done,” she said in her acceptance speech after winning the award for the best actress in a comedy or musical film.
Right after picking up the award, she allowed herself a good cry as the moment sunk in.
Jennifer Coolidge's Weird Joke About "Overweight Triplets"
Jennifer Coolidge did what Jennifer Coolidge does best—make an entire room feel awkward with some sarcastically dressed jokes.
Before presenting the category for best actor in a TV comedy/musical, she riffed about the special privileges male actors get on set.
“Billy Bob Thornton was allowed to bring his pet coyote, and I wasn’t allowed to bring my overweight triplets with me,” she casually dropped while talking about onset injustices.
Kieran Culkin Throws Away Interviewer's Flash Cards
Kieran Culkin was clearly in the mood to make a statement on the red carpet. While speaking to a reporter, he was seen flinging her cue cards in the air in true Culkin-style.
He even dropped the F-bomb on the red carpet not long before winning the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his role as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain.
Celebrity Doppelgängers Had Their Moment In The Limelight
The Golden Globe red carpet was not just swarming with A-list celebrities. Some people got free tickets to one of Hollywood’s biggest nights just because of their stellar looks.
Miles Mitchell, who could pass as Timothée Chalamet, and Maxwell Braunstein, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Glen Powell, flashed their toothy grins for the cameras as they posed with the sign: “I won a lookalike contest and now I’m at the Golden Globes.”
Ariana Debose's Possible Brain Freeze
Was it technical difficulties? Was it a teleprompter meltdown? Was it a moment of brain freeze?
Ariana DeBose clearly needed a few seconds to compose herself before finally presenting with Ke Huy Quan.
Gary Oldman: The Only Nominee, According To The Camera Operator
The camera just couldn’t take its eyes off of Gary Oldman while the nominees for Best Male Actor TV Series - Drama were presented to the audience.
While the names of fellow nominees Hiroyuki Sanada and Eddie Redmayne were read out, it was Oldman and only Oldman that the camera focused on.
I couldn't have taken my eyes off him either. Understandable mistake
Anthony Mackie Can’t Hold Back His Love For Sebastian Stan
Anthony Mackie couldn’t contain his Marvel-sized love for his Avengers costar Sebastian Stan.
When the latter won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for A Different Man, Mackie couldn’t keep his hands off him.
Oh noooo, some men have close male friends! Oh noooo, some men show affection to each other instead of displaying no emotion except anger / s How is this cringe, dammit!?!
Hiroyuki Sanada Addresses The Camera Operator's Mistake
Hiroyuki Sanada made a mention of the camera’s obsession with Gary Oldman as he accepted the award for the Best Male Actor TV Series - Drama.
Seth Rogen's Bald Spot
Seth Rogen was all over the place, grappling with the cameras’ angles at the 2025 Golden Globes as he presented an award with Catherine O'Hara.
“This whole angled camera thing is very weird. It’s inelegant, it’s strange … Everyone can see my bald spot, I would have filled that in,” he said.
Gal Gadot's Blunder
Gal Gadot had a teeny tiny blunder of her own.
But after a quick awkward smile, she quickly bounced back and returned to the script.
Don't forget, she's a hardcore zionist and strongly supports Israel's genocide of Palestinians.
Demi Moore And Margaret Qualley's 'The Substance' Skit
Demi Moore and her The Substance costar Margaret Qualley had a playful squabble over who should present the award for Best Male Actor in a drama TV Series.
After the nominees were featured onscreen, it took Moore a moment to realize the cameras were back on them.
“Oh sorry!” she said and broke out into a fit of giggles when she realized it was her cue to present the award.
Nikki Glaser Creates Tension In The Room With Diddy Joke
While Nikki Glaser made history as the first female to host the Golden Globe Awards solo, there was one particular joke that did not sit well with some people online.
In her opening monologue, she addressed Zendaya and spoke about her movie Challengers, which follows a former tennis prodigy in a love triangle with her husband and ex-boyfriend.
“And Challengers,” she said while addressing Zendaya. “Girl, oh my God, it was so good, I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I know, I’m upset too, the afterparty isn’t going to be as good this year but we have to move on.”
The joke about arrested rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs made some people uncomfortable.
“I actually liked the monologue until the Diddy joke. #GoldenGlobes just no,” read one comment on social media while another said, “I just… will never find Diddy jokes funny."
“The Diddy jokes… almost turned my TV off,” read another comment.
Glaser was terrific, a good foil for the self-absorbed people in attendance.