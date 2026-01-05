ADVERTISEMENT

Awards season has officially begun with the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The ceremony, held on Sunday (January 6) in Santa Monica, California, recognized the biggest talents in film and television from the past year.

One Battle After Another received the most coveted award of the evening: Best Picture. Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for Marty Supreme, while Jessie Buckley picked up the Best Actress award for Hamnet.

Before the big winners were revealed, people turned their attention to the stars’ show-stopping looks on the red carpet.

Many took bold fashion risks that landed them straight on the internet’s list of worst-dressed stars.

Here are some of the most controversial outfits that received a thumbs down from social media users.