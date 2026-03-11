Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman in black lingerie lighting a cigarette, highlighting the cultural impact of the BBL in modern media and fashion.
“The Extremely Important Cultural Impact Of The BBL”: Kylie Jenner’s Racy Vanity Fair Shoot Sparks Backlash

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
Kylie Jenner’s latest Vanity Fair Spring issue photoshoot was designed to present the beauty mogul as a cultural force, but the racy shoot quickly sparked a wave of backlash online.

Released on March 11, the shoot featured the 28-year-old in several provocative looks as she discussed her business empire, her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, and her future career ambitions.

Highlights
  • Vanity Fair attempted to frame Kylie Jenner as a "modern mythological figure," but the move backfired as fans questioned the true nature of her "cultural impact."
  • Despite sporting luxury labels like Chanel and Schiaparelli, Jenner’s racy topless poses and bleached-brow aesthetic were met with claims that the look was "nothing new" or inspiring.
  • Critics flooded social media to argue against the celebration of "bought bodies," mocking the high-fashion spread for its focus on surgically enhanced silhouettes.
  • The shoot’s release triggered "damage control" accusations, as readers linked the feature to a recent defense of Timothée Chalamet’s own polarizing comments.

But instead of admiration, the magazine’s framing of Jenner as a powerful cultural symbol left many online viewers baffled.

“The cultural impact of what exactly?” wrote one user.

    Kylie Jenner’s provocative Vanity Fair photoshoot featured bold fashion choices that drew criticism online

    Woman in a shimmering red dress with wet-look hair posing against a red and gold backdrop, highlighting cultural impact of the BBL.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Photographed by Mert Alas, one of the photos from the racy shoot featured Jenner topless while lying on a bed, covering her chest with her hands.

    Another photo captured her donning a retro-inspired cone bra with high-waisted riding pants and knee-high boots. She paired her look with bleached eyebrows and smoky makeup while lighting a c**arette.

    Woman in an orange backless dress posing on a red carpet highlighting the cultural impact of the BBL trend.

    Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

     

    Comment on social media criticizing a magazine's content related to the cultural impact of the BBL and Jenner family influence.

    Elsewhere in the spread, Jenner posed in an array of striking designer looks. One shot showed her reclining in a ruffled Saint Laurent gown while wearing bright pink blush and eyeshadow reminiscent of 1980s beauty.

    In one of the shoot’s boldest visuals, Jenner walked through a lavish hallway wearing nothing but a dramatic Chanel bow-styled cape and heels. Other images featured pieces from brands like Hermes, Miu Miu, Schiaparelli, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino.

    Despite the stylized transformations, many viewers felt the photos failed to offer anything new

    Young woman modeling a black outfit in a studio setting highlighting the cultural impact of the BBL trend.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “Nothing new or inspiring here,” one person wrote. Others argued that Jenner’s aesthetic, long associated with heavily curated beauty standards, felt familiar.

    “Why her again? We’ve seen every pose and angle for years. Give us something fresh and interesting,” said one commenter.

    Kylie Jenner posing in a sheer gown highlighting the cultural impact of the BBL in a provocative photoshoot.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Comment on social media questioning if mythological is a new word for surgery, relating to the cultural impact of the BBL.

    However, much of the backlash centered on the magazine’s attempt to frame Jenner as a defining cultural figure.

    In the Vanity Fair profile, filmmaker Aidan Zamiri said, “Even before Hollywood took notice, Kylie’s cultural impact was felt in fashion.”

    The comment quickly drew harsh criticism as one user wrote, “The extremely important cultural impact of the BBL,” referencing a photo where she can be seen arching her back to highlight her bare skin, including her buttocks.

    Kylie Jenner wearing a sheer corset dress at an event highlighting the cultural impact of the BBL trend.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Comment questioning a possible strategic correlation between two articles published within 24 hours.

    Another user said, “Cultural impact isn’t positive, that’s for sure,” and a third added, “Cultural impact by getting an insane amount of plastic surgery? That’s not inspiring.”

    “Sure, let’s celebrate a completely bought body over a natural woman and call it a ‘positive’ cultural impact,” one more wrote.

    Another group of viewers also zeroed in on Vanity Fair’s portrayal of Jenner as a “mythological figure”

    Kylie Jenner posing in black bra and pants in Vanity Fair cover shoot highlighting cultural impact of the BBL.

    Image credits: vanityfair

    Another remark by the magazine caught viewers’ attention, as Zamiri said, “Kylie, on a personal level, is so grounded, so chill, but what she represents is a sort of modern mythological figure.” 

    Many argued that the comparison felt exaggerated.

    “There are no BBLs in mythology,” one user joked, referencing long-running speculation about Jenner’s cosmetic procedures.

    Instagram comment on cultural impact, questioning the cultural significance related to the BBL and its social conversation.

    Instagram comment by user thestitchgawd saying It’s giving let them eat cake with a black and white profile photo, posted 3 hours ago.

    Meanwhile, several critics also pointed out that the imagery itself did little to support the magazine’s lofty description.

    “This photo is wildly unflattering. The quote is just ridiculous.”

    Kylie Jenner’s racy photoshoot by Vanity Fair also sparked controversy surrounding Timothée Chalamet’s recent backlash

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

    Comment on social media about Vanity Fair's editorial with a humorous question about Kris Jenner's role.

    Some of the backlash aimed at the photoshoot overlapped with a separate controversy involving Timothée Chalamet.

    The Marty Supreme star recently sparked criticism during a CNN and Variety town hall with Matthew McConaughey. He declared that audiences no longer care about opera and ballet.

    “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,’” he said.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

    His remarks were immediately criticized by artists, prompting a heated debate online.

    And on March 10, Vanity Fair published commentary defending Chalamet’s remarks, which led some readers to accuse the magazine of promoting both the actor and Jenner.

    “First yesterday’s post… now this?” one commenter wrote.

    “Look, here is the Chalamet damage control team!” another comment read.

    Social media comment questioning lipstick sales, related to the cultural impact of the BBL and Kylie Jenner's Vanity Fair shoot.

    Image credits: vanityfair

    “Vanity Fair, this is strike two,” a critic wrote, while another joked, “Vanity Fair in the Kardashians’ payroll!”

    The interview itself briefly referenced Jenner’s relationship with Chalamet. She reflected on the moment he thanked her during his Critics’ Choice Awardsacceptance speech, when he publicly called her his “partner of three years.”

    When asked about the moment, Jenner admitted she found the gesture touching. “Of course,” she said.

    “Did the family buy vanity fair?” asked one user

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting the extremely important cultural impact of the BBL with an eye-roll emoji.

     

    Instagram comment by user chessametz criticizing the creative direction of a photoshoot as out of touch with current cultural context.

    Comment on cultural shift and celebrity worship decline, highlighting societal urgency amid war and media critique.

    Instagram comment from user christianwellsdesign reading a sarcastic remark about a modern mythological figure.

    Instagram comment by user elisabeth__bardon reads Let’s not call her a mythological figure please, responding to a post about the cultural impact of the BBL.

    Social media comment discussing the cultural impact of the BBL and lip fillers received at a young age.

    Instagram comment from user megasus777 praising a self-made woman’s story about starting a lip kit business on Instagram.

    Social media comment questioning Vanity Fair purchase amid cultural impact discussion of the BBL.

    Instagram comment from user lagueraloriab questioning the cultural impact of the BBL with laughing and facepalm emojis.

    Comment on social media post discussing backlash over Kylie Jenner's racy Vanity Fair shoot and cultural impact of the BBL.

     

