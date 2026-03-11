“The Extremely Important Cultural Impact Of The BBL”: Kylie Jenner’s Racy Vanity Fair Shoot Sparks Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner’s latest Vanity Fair Spring issue photoshoot was designed to present the beauty mogul as a cultural force, but the racy shoot quickly sparked a wave of backlash online.

Released on March 11, the shoot featured the 28-year-old in several provocative looks as she discussed her business empire, her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, and her future career ambitions.

Highlights Vanity Fair attempted to frame Kylie Jenner as a "modern mythological figure," but the move backfired as fans questioned the true nature of her "cultural impact."

Despite sporting luxury labels like Chanel and Schiaparelli, Jenner’s racy topless poses and bleached-brow aesthetic were met with claims that the look was "nothing new" or inspiring.

Critics flooded social media to argue against the celebration of "bought bodies," mocking the high-fashion spread for its focus on surgically enhanced silhouettes.

The shoot’s release triggered "damage control" accusations, as readers linked the feature to a recent defense of Timothée Chalamet’s own polarizing comments.

But instead of admiration, the magazine’s framing of Jenner as a powerful cultural symbol left many online viewers baffled.

“The cultural impact of what exactly?” wrote one user.

Kylie Jenner’s provocative Vanity Fair photoshoot featured bold fashion choices that drew criticism online

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Photographed by Mert Alas, one of the photos from the racy shoot featured Jenner topless while lying on a bed, covering her chest with her hands.

Another photo captured her donning a retro-inspired cone bra with high-waisted riding pants and knee-high boots. She paired her look with bleached eyebrows and smoky makeup while lighting a c**arette.

Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the spread, Jenner posed in an array of striking designer looks. One shot showed her reclining in a ruffled Saint Laurent gown while wearing bright pink blush and eyeshadow reminiscent of 1980s beauty.

In one of the shoot’s boldest visuals, Jenner walked through a lavish hallway wearing nothing but a dramatic Chanel bow-styled cape and heels. Other images featured pieces from brands like Hermes, Miu Miu, Schiaparelli, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino.

Despite the stylized transformations, many viewers felt the photos failed to offer anything new

Image credits: kyliejenner

“Nothing new or inspiring here,” one person wrote. Others argued that Jenner’s aesthetic, long associated with heavily curated beauty standards, felt familiar.

“Why her again? We’ve seen every pose and angle for years. Give us something fresh and interesting,” said one commenter.

Image credits: kyliejenner

However, much of the backlash centered on the magazine’s attempt to frame Jenner as a defining cultural figure.

In the Vanity Fair profile, filmmaker Aidan Zamiri said, “Even before Hollywood took notice, Kylie’s cultural impact was felt in fashion.”

The comment quickly drew harsh criticism as one user wrote, “The extremely important cultural impact of the BBL,” referencing a photo where she can be seen arching her back to highlight her bare skin, including her buttocks.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Another user said, “Cultural impact isn’t positive, that’s for sure,” and a third added, “Cultural impact by getting an insane amount of plastic surgery? That’s not inspiring.”

“Sure, let’s celebrate a completely bought body over a natural woman and call it a ‘positive’ cultural impact,” one more wrote.

Another group of viewers also zeroed in on Vanity Fair’s portrayal of Jenner as a “mythological figure”

Image credits: vanityfair

Another remark by the magazine caught viewers’ attention, as Zamiri said, “Kylie, on a personal level, is so grounded, so chill, but what she represents is a sort of modern mythological figure.”

Many argued that the comparison felt exaggerated.

“There are no BBLs in mythology,” one user joked, referencing long-running speculation about Jenner’s cosmetic procedures.

Meanwhile, several critics also pointed out that the imagery itself did little to support the magazine’s lofty description.

“This photo is wildly unflattering. The quote is just ridiculous.”

Kylie Jenner’s racy photoshoot by Vanity Fair also sparked controversy surrounding Timothée Chalamet’s recent backlash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

Some of the backlash aimed at the photoshoot overlapped with a separate controversy involving Timothée Chalamet.

The Marty Supreme star recently sparked criticism during a CNN and Variety town hall with Matthew McConaughey. He declared that audiences no longer care about opera and ballet.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,’” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

His remarks were immediately criticized by artists, prompting a heated debate online.

And on March 10, Vanity Fair published commentary defending Chalamet’s remarks, which led some readers to accuse the magazine of promoting both the actor and Jenner.

“First yesterday’s post… now this?” one commenter wrote.

“Look, here is the Chalamet damage control team!” another comment read.

Image credits: vanityfair

“Vanity Fair, this is strike two,” a critic wrote, while another joked, “Vanity Fair in the Kardashians’ payroll!”

The interview itself briefly referenced Jenner’s relationship with Chalamet. She reflected on the moment he thanked her during his Critics’ Choice Awardsacceptance speech, when he publicly called her his “partner of three years.”

When asked about the moment, Jenner admitted she found the gesture touching. “Of course,” she said.

“Did the family buy vanity fair?” asked one user