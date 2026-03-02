“He’s Trying To Hide Her”: Timothée Chalamet’s Date To The Actor Awards Reignites Wild Theories

ADVERTISEMENT

As Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been practically inseparable throughout the 2026 awards season, the reality star’s decision to skip the2026 Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, has left fans questioning their entire relationship.

Despite rumors of the 28-year-old’s confirmed attendance on the guest list days ahead of the event, which took place yesterday, March 1, she was a no-show throughout the night.

Highlights Kylie Jenner’s last-minute absence from the 2026 Actor Awards sparked online speculation that Timothée Chalamet was “trying to hide her from the Oscar voters.”

Despite reports that her name was on a place card at the event, the reality star was a no-show, fueling speculation and rumors of relationship drama.

As Chalamet brought his mother, Nicole Flender, as his plus-one, fans questioned whether the move was a mother-son tradition or something more strategic.

Chalamet instead brought his mother, Nicole Flender, as his plus-one for the ceremony, sparking wild theories online about his relationship with Kylie.

“She probably didnt like that her boyfriend was gonna get more attention than her,” one person commented online.

Kylie Jenner has been Timothée Chalamet’s plus-one at all the major 2026 awards ceremonies, including the recent BAFTA Film Awards

Timothée Chalamet smiling in a white suit at the Actor Awards, sparking fan theories about his date and presence.

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet at the Actor Awards with his date, sparking wild theories about why he’s trying to hide her.

As Timothée Chalamet kicked off the 2026 awards season for his portrayal of table tennis hustler Marty Reisman in Marty Supreme, a film inspired by the 1950s sports world, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner has been by his side throughout the season.

Prior to skipping the Actor Awards, she attended ceremonies such as the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 4, where the 30-year-old actor famously thanked his “partner of three years,” Kylie, during his acceptance speech.

Timothée Chalamet posing with a woman at the Actor Awards event, sparking theories about his date.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Comment about Timothée Chalamet trying to hide his date from Oscar voters to seem more serious at awards event.

Timothée Chalamet attending the Actor Awards with a date, sparking wild theories among fans and media.

She also appeared at the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, where Chalamet won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and most recently, at the BAFTA Film Awards on February 22.

Despite her consistent presence throughout the season, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stayed home last night as Chalamet brought his mother, Nicole Flender, to the Actor Awards, where he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Although he was considered the frontrunner after winning both the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Award earlier in the season, he ultimately lost the category to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners.

Timothée Chalamet dressed in white giving a rose to a woman in a pink dress at the Actor Awards event.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Comment on a social media post mentioning Timothée Chalamet's date at the Actor Awards sparking wild theories.

On the red carpet, the Little Women star posed with his mother, wrapping one arm around her as they both flashed wide smiles for the cameras.

Chalamet wore an off-white jacket over a white shirt, paired with black pants and matching dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Nicole opted for a bright, contrasting color palette compared to her son’s, donning a vibrant pink ankle-length linen dress paired with beige heeled sandals.

Chalamet was seen attending the Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, with his mother, Nicole Flender, as his plus-one

Timothée Chalamet talking with two people at the Actor Awards, sparking wild theories about his date and presence.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet at the Actors Awards, engaging with guests and sparking discussions about his event date.

Image credits: timotheeupdates

While Timothée may have brought his mother to the ceremony due to a long-standing tradition, with the duo also attending the 2025 Actor Awards together, when Kylie once again chose not to attend, social media quickly erupted with wild theories.

Some speculated that Kylie was absent this year because Timothée was trying to “be a serious actor” and improve his chances of winning at the upcoming Academy Awards on March 15.

One person commented, “He’s trying to hide her from the Oscar voters to try and appear more serious LOL,” while another agreed, writing, “This sadly makes sense lol.”

Timothée Chalamet and date seated together at an awards event, dressed in elegant evening attire.

Image credits: Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images

A third netizen added, “He looks a lot happier with his mom there. Doesn’t have to fake anything.”

“Maybe Kylie was busy,” one person speculated, prompting others to harshly reply, “Probably recovering from her latest surgery as she prepares for the Oscars.”

Others echoed, “Is it me or [does] he looks happier and more relaxed posing with his mom?”

Kylie’s absence sparked a wave of wild theories, with fans speculating that Chalamet was “trying to hide her from the Oscar voters”

Timothée Chalamet and his date at the Actor Awards, sparking wild theories and attention at the event.

Image credits: Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet with his date at the Actor Awards, sparking wild theories about their appearance together.

Comment about Timothée Chalamet's date at the Actor Awards sparking wild theories among fans online.

“Not A list enough for kylie she probably made out she was to busy and he believes her lol.”

The criticism and speculation were further intensified after a viral subreddit, known for sharing the latest updates on the Kardashian and Jenner clan, posted an image a few days before the event showing Kylie’s name on a place card positioned at a table where the reality TV star was reportedly expected to sit.

Woman in black dress with jeweled design posing indoors, sparking wild theories about Timothée Chalamet's date.

Image credits: kyliejenner

The caption of the post read, “Kylie confirmed to be attending the sag/actor awards on Sunday.”

In light of this, one netizen questioned, “Wasn’t her card at the table the other day?”

A second user quipped, “Ig she changed her face since then so she didn’t recognize her seat.”

Woman in a pink dress posing outdoors on steps, related to Timothée Chalamet date and actor awards theories.

Image credits: nicoleflender

Timothée Chalamet with his date at the Actor Awards, sparking wild theories about their relationship and public appearances.

“They probably just assumed Kylie was going, which is why her card was there. I doubt it lol, they probably have to confirm guests with his team, looks like Kylie had to cancel for some reason…” speculated a third person.

“He doesn’t want the laughing stock to be there after the Baftas. He’s trying to keep it serious for the Sag. Perhaps Nicole doesn’t want Kylie there either.”

Timothée was nominated at the 2026 Actor Awards for his performance in the 2025 sports drama Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet in a black suit with a woman, attending the Actor Awards, sparking dating theories.

Image credits: tchalamet

Many even suspected that Chalamet’s Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow was the reason Kylie skipped the event, as one user said, “As soon as I saw Ms. Goop, that’s what I thought. She probably didn’t want to share a table with [Kylie], and I don’t hate that.”

“Would it be funny if they got in a fight before this and timothèe said guess what you ain’t going now and no Oscar red carpet walk either because I will bring my mom and after the Oscars our relationship is over.”

Timothée Chalamet smiling with a woman in a yellow dress, sparking wild theories about his date at the Actor Awards.

Image credits: nicoleflender

While the exact reason for The Kardashian star’s absence remains unknown, it is, however, a long-standing tradition for Chalamet to bring his mother to the Actor Awards.

Last year, when Chalamet won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown, Nicole was by his side, cheering him on throughout the night.

Previously, in 2018, the mother-son duo attended the event together when Timothée was nominated for Call Me by Your Name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Flender (@nicoleflender)

The actor also shared throwback photos from what was reportedly their first-ever Actor Awards appearance in 2013 on his Instagram Stories earlier today. He included another image from his and Nicole’s 2018 outing as well.

“Her fans, who are as smart as she is, would say that she did it so as not to overshadow Timmy and let him have his moment” wrote one netizen

Screenshot of online discussion debating Gwyneth's presence and attention at the Actor Awards with Timothée Chalamet's date.

Timothée Chalamet at the Actor Awards with his date, sparking new theories and media buzz.

Timothée Chalamet at the Actor Awards with his date, sparking rumors and wild theories about their relationship.

Timothée Chalamet arriving at Actor Awards with date, sparking wild theories about his attempt to hide her.

Timothée Chalamet at the Actor Awards with date, sparking wild theories about his attempts to hide her.

Timothée Chalamet attending the Actor Awards with his date, sparking wild theories about why he’s trying to hide her.

Timothée Chalamet with his date at the Actor Awards, sparking wild theories among fans and media.

Timothée Chalamet with his date at the Actor Awards, sparking wild theories about their relationship and public appearance.

Comment text about Timothée Chalamet’s date at the Actor Awards sparking wild theories and rumors online.

Comment by user Jordyheretowitness96 praising Timothée Chalamet's date to the Actor Awards, sparking theories online.

Timothée Chalamet with his date at the Actor Awards, sparking wild theories about their relationship status.